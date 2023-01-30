- Home
Clock Restaurant 2010 N Main St.
2010 N Main St.
Gainesville, FL 32609
Hot Off the Griddle
Belgian Waffle
Belgian Waffle Combo
One-half Belgian waffle, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links
Belgian Waffle With Bacon
Our big Belgian waffle with your choice of bacon or sausage links
Belgian Waffle With Sausage
Our big Belgian waffle with your choice of bacon or sausage links
Buttermilk Pancakes (3)
Buttermilk Pancakes With Bacon
Three buttermilk pancakes with bacon or sausage links
Buttermilk Pancakes With Sausage
Three buttermilk pancakes with bacon or sausage links
Eight Silver Dollar Pancakes
French Toast
Four thick wedges
French Toast & Bacon
Enjoy your choice of bacon or sausage links with four thick wedges of golden French toast, sprinkled with powdered sugar
French Toast & Sausage
Enjoy your choice of bacon or sausage links with four thick wedges of golden French toast, sprinkled with powdered sugar
French Toast Combo
Two thick wedges, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links
Strawberry Belgian Waffle
With strawberry topping and whipped cream
Strawberry Pancakes
With strawberry topping and whipped cream
Chicken& Waffle
The Omelettes
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Meat Lover's Omelette
Ham, bacon, sausage and sharp cheddar cheese
Mexican Omelette
Diced onions, green peppers and sharp cheddar cheese, topped with chunky salsa
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Spinach Omelette
A good-for-you choice loaded with fresh spinach. Popeye would be proud!
Three Cheese Omelette
Swiss, American and cheddar cheeses
Veggie w/ Cheese Omelette
Western Omelette
Ham, onions and green peppers
Western Omelette With Sausage
Ham, onions and green peppers
Sausage & Cheese
Breakfast Sides
Acai Bowl
Add Cheese
Bacon Strips (4)
Bagel
Bagel With Cream Cheese
Blueberry Muffin
Bowl Grits
Buttermilk Biscuit
Can. Bacon (3)
Cinn Roll
Corn Muffin
Corned Beef Hash (side)
English Muffin
Famous Hash Browns
French Toast 1/2
Fruit Cup
Gravy
Half B/G
Half Waffle
Ham Slice
Home Fries
Nettles Side
Oatmeal Bowl
Oatmeal cup
One Egg Any Style
Pancake (1)
Pancake Shortstack (2)
Sausage Links (4)
Sausage Patties (3)
Sausage Turkey (3)
Side Grits
Sliced Tomato
Toast & Jelly
Toast (1 Slice)
Yogurt Banana Split
Yogurt With Granola
Yogurt With Granola & Fresh Berries
Strawberries
Country Breakfasts
1. Clock Two-Egg Breakfast
2. Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Grilled corned beef hash with two large eggs
3. Diced Ham Scramble
Two large eggs scrambled with plenty of diced ham
4. Ham Steak & Eggs
Thick-cut ham steak with two large eggs
5. Country-Fried Steak & Eggs
Two large eggs served with country-fried steak smothered with country-style gravy
6. Biscuits & Gravy With Sausage
Hot buttermilk biscuits loaded with sausage gravy, plus your choice of link or patty sausage on the side
7. Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
Liver & Onions With Bacon
2 pc Fish Breakfast
1 PC Fish Breakfast
Nettles Breakfast
(1) Pork Chop Bfast
Best Breakfasts
Breakfast Croissant
Two large eggs, American cheese and two bacon strips served on a flaky croissant. Served with hash brown potatoes
Egg Sandwich
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a split English muffin with hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries
The Paul Bunyan
Three large eggs, three sausage links, three bacon strips, hash brown potatoes plus a hot buttermilk biscuit with our sausage gravy
Touchdown Breakfast
Two large eggs, two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips and two sausage links (or have four of either meat, if you prefer.No other substitutions, please)
Salads & Such
Bowl - Hearty Vegetable Soup
Bowl- Chili 'N' Beans
With shredded cheese and diced onions
Bowl- Soup Of The Day
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and hard-boiled egg on a bed of crisp mixed greens
Crispy Chicken Salad
Sliced crispy battered chicken, shredded cheddar cheese. diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon and mixed greens with honey mustard dressing
Cup - Hearty Vegetable Soup
Cup -Chili 'N' Beans
With shredded cheese and diced onions
Cup- Soup Of The Day
Greek Salad
Tomato, cucumber, lettuce and red onions topped with feta cheese, black olives and a Greek pepper. Served with a special Greek dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Sliced grilled breast of chicken, mixed greens, cucumber. red onion, tomato slices and croutons
Stuffed Tomato
Budded tomato stuffed with tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with cottage cheese and hard-boiled egg
Super Salad
Slices of ham, turkey breast, Swiss and American cheeses with tomato, cucumber, red onion and hard-boiled egg over mixed greens
Veggie Platter
Choose three of our daily vegetables
Soup (cup) & Salad Combo
House Salad
Lunch Combo
American Melts
Hot Sandwiches
Burgers
Angus Burger
Angus Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger Combo
Angus burger with American or Swiss cheese, paired with choice of salad or bowl of soup. Served with choice of coleslaw or French fries
Clock Burger Combo
Angus burger with American or Swiss cheese, paired with choice of salad or bowl of soup. Served with choice of coleslaw or French fries
Double Cheeseburger
Two Angus beef burgers with both melted Swiss and American cheeses. Better be hungry! 14.99
Mushroom And Swiss Burger
Veggie Burger
Some of my best friends are meat! (Contains no meat but is prepared on the same grill)
Sandwich Specialties
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork on a French style bun
Big Grilled Cheese
On thick-cut bread With ham or bacon - 9.49
Colossal Chicken, Bacon & Swiss
Battered chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a French-style bun
Cuban Sandwich
Sliced ham and roast pork topped with Swiss cheese, pickles and a smear of mustard. Served warm on a pressed Cuban roll
Fried Fish Sandwich
Hand breaded cod or mild whitefish with tartar sauce,lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
With lettuce and tomato on a French-style bun
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Our homemade meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a warm sub roll
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin-sliced steak, cheese, grilled onions and green peppers
Quarter-Pound All Beef Chili Dog
Quarter-Pound All Beef Hot Dog
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Turkey & Swiss Croissant
Roast turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked club- style on white toast
Turkey Reuben
Thinly sliced turkey breast and Swiss cheese topped with sauerkraut andThousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread
Select Seafood
Fried Cod Dinner
Two pieces of flaky cod, hand breaded and served with tartar sauce
Fish Filets (2)
Served with tartar sauce
Fish Filet (1)
Golden Fried Shrimp
A full dozen served with cocktail sauce
Seafood Platter
Golden fried shrimp, breaded fish fillet, tender clam strips, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce
Tender Sweet Clams
Deep-fried clam strips with tartar sauce
For Starters
Basket Of French Fries
Basket of Fried Green Tomatoes
Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries
A favorite taste tempter
Basket Of Zucchini Stix
Breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing
Chicken Tenders (4)
Choice of barbecue or honey mustard sauce
Chicken Tenders (4) With French Fries
Choice of barbecue or honey mustard sauce
Chili 'N' Cheese Fries
Enough to share
Jumbo Hot Wings (8)
Served with celery and bleu cheese
Jumbo Hot Wings (8) With French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Eight breaded sticks with marinara sauce
Onion Rings Basket
Thick-cut, dipped in premium beer-batter, deep-fried golden brown
Sampler Trio
Three chicken tenders, three mozzarella sticks, three beer-battered onion rings and your choice of dipping sauce
Country Time
Add On Side
1 pc Cod Fish
1 pc Swai Fish
Add 3 Shrimp
Add 6 Shrimp
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Basket Of French Fries
Chili 'N' Cheese Fries
Dipped in beer batter and deep-fried golden
Clam Strips (1 bag)
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Country Fried Steak side
Garden Salad
LIver
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Pot
NY Strip Steak side
Onion Rings Basket
Dipped in beer batter and deep-fried golden
Side Of French Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Sweet Fries
Tuna Scoop
Veggie Of The Day
Gravy
Corn Muffin
Burger Patty
Grilled Chicken Breast (1)
Dessert
Homestyle Favorites
Chicken & Shrimp
Six butterfly shrimp and three chicken tenders
Chicken Parmigiana Over Spaghetti
Served with garlic bread No potato choice with this one
Chicken Tenders
With choice of honey mustard or barbecue sauce
Chopped Steak
Our fresh Angus ground beef, grilled and smothered with sauteed onions
Country-Fried Steak
Tender steak lightly breaded and fried, topped with country-style gravy
Grilled Chicken Breast
Lightly seasoned
Pork Chops (2)
Two select center-cut pork chops with applesauce
Hearty Homemade Meatloaf
Topped with rich gravy
Liver & Onions With Bacon
Macaroni & Beef
Macaroni & beef in a savory tomato sauce
New York Strip Steak
Boneless USDA New York strip steak, prepared to order
Roast Turkey Breast & Dressing
Served with rich gravy and cranberry sauce
Senior Chopped Sirloin Steak
Topped with sautéed onions
Senior Golden Fish Fillet (1)
Lightly breaded and fried
Senior Grilled Chicken Breast
Senior Pork Chop (1)
Center-cut chop served with applesauce
Senior Liver & Onions With Bacon
Senior Roast Turkey
Sliced slow-roasted turkey breast with dressing
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Served with garlic bread No potato choice with this one
Surf 'N° Turf
Boneless USDA New York strip steak teamed up with six golden fried shrimp
Beef Tips
Shrimp Creole
Select Seafood
Fried Cod Dinner
Two pieces of flaky cod, hand breaded and served with tartar sauce
Fish Filets (2)
Served with tartar sauce
Fish Filet (1)
Golden Fried Shrimp
A full dozen served with cocktail sauce
Seafood Platter
Golden fried shrimp, breaded fish fillet, tender clam strips, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce
Tender Sweet Clams
Deep-fried clam strips with tartar sauce
Dessert
Refreshing Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Decaf Freshly Ground & Brewed Coffee
Half & Half Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Large Apple Juice
Large Choc. Milk
Large Cranberry Juice
Large Milk
Large Orange Juice
Lemonade
Reg Apple Juice
Reg Choc Milk
Reg Cranberry Juice
Reg Orange Juice
Reg. Milk
Regular Freshly Ground & Brewed Coffee
Root Beer
Soft Drinks
Starbucks Frap. Mocha
Starbucks Frap. Vanilla
Sweet Tea
Water
Jumbo Milk
Kids Bevs
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch and Dinner
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2010 N Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609
Photos coming soon!