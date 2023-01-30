A map showing the location of Clock Restaurant 2010 N Main St.View gallery

Hot Off the Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Belgian Waffle Combo

$11.49

One-half Belgian waffle, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links

Belgian Waffle With Bacon

$11.49

Our big Belgian waffle with your choice of bacon or sausage links

Belgian Waffle With Sausage

$11.49

Our big Belgian waffle with your choice of bacon or sausage links

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$7.99

Buttermilk Pancakes With Bacon

$11.49

Three buttermilk pancakes with bacon or sausage links

Buttermilk Pancakes With Sausage

$11.49

Three buttermilk pancakes with bacon or sausage links

Eight Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.99

French Toast

$7.99

Four thick wedges

French Toast & Bacon

$11.29

Enjoy your choice of bacon or sausage links with four thick wedges of golden French toast, sprinkled with powdered sugar

French Toast & Sausage

$11.29

Enjoy your choice of bacon or sausage links with four thick wedges of golden French toast, sprinkled with powdered sugar

French Toast Combo

$11.29

Two thick wedges, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links

Strawberry Belgian Waffle

$10.59

With strawberry topping and whipped cream

Strawberry Pancakes

$10.59

With strawberry topping and whipped cream

Chicken& Waffle

$14.99

The Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Meat Lover's Omelette

$12.99

Ham, bacon, sausage and sharp cheddar cheese

Mexican Omelette

$10.99

Diced onions, green peppers and sharp cheddar cheese, topped with chunky salsa

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Spinach Omelette

$10.99

A good-for-you choice loaded with fresh spinach. Popeye would be proud!

Three Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Swiss, American and cheddar cheeses

Veggie w/ Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Western Omelette

$10.99

Ham, onions and green peppers

Western Omelette With Sausage

$14.49

Ham, onions and green peppers

Sausage & Cheese

$10.99

Breakfast Sides

Acai Bowl

$8.99

Add Cheese

$0.89

Bacon Strips (4)

$4.59

Bagel

$2.89

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$3.59

Blueberry Muffin

$3.39

Bowl Grits

$2.99

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.89

Can. Bacon (3)

$4.59

Cinn Roll

$4.99

Corn Muffin

$2.89

Corned Beef Hash (side)

$4.99

English Muffin

$2.89

Famous Hash Browns

$3.29

French Toast 1/2

$4.59

Fruit Cup

$4.39

Gravy

$0.99

Half B/G

$4.99

Half Waffle

$4.59

Ham Slice

$5.59

Home Fries

$3.29

Nettles Side

$5.29

Oatmeal Bowl

$2.99

Oatmeal cup

$2.29

One Egg Any Style

$1.29

Pancake (1)

$2.89

Pancake Shortstack (2)

$5.79

Sausage Links (4)

$4.59

Sausage Patties (3)

$4.59

Sausage Turkey (3)

$4.59

Side Grits

$2.19

Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Toast & Jelly

$2.89

Toast (1 Slice)

$1.79

Yogurt Banana Split

Yogurt With Granola

$3.99

Yogurt With Granola & Fresh Berries

$4.99

Strawberries

$2.99

Steak & Eggs

Pork Chops (2) & Eggs

$17.99

Two center-cut pork chops with two large eggs

Country Breakfasts

1. Clock Two-Egg Breakfast

2. Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.49

Grilled corned beef hash with two large eggs

3. Diced Ham Scramble

$11.99

Two large eggs scrambled with plenty of diced ham

4. Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Thick-cut ham steak with two large eggs

5. Country-Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Two large eggs served with country-fried steak smothered with country-style gravy

6. Biscuits & Gravy With Sausage

$11.49

Hot buttermilk biscuits loaded with sausage gravy, plus your choice of link or patty sausage on the side

7. Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$7.99

Liver & Onions With Bacon

$14.59

2 pc Fish Breakfast

$18.99

1 PC Fish Breakfast

$14.59

Nettles Breakfast

$12.99

(1) Pork Chop Bfast

$13.49

Best Breakfasts

Breakfast Croissant

$10.99

Two large eggs, American cheese and two bacon strips served on a flaky croissant. Served with hash brown potatoes

Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Eggs Benedict

$12.59

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a split English muffin with hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries

The Paul Bunyan

$13.99

Three large eggs, three sausage links, three bacon strips, hash brown potatoes plus a hot buttermilk biscuit with our sausage gravy

Touchdown Breakfast

$11.49

Two large eggs, two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips and two sausage links (or have four of either meat, if you prefer.No other substitutions, please)

Salads & Such

Bowl - Hearty Vegetable Soup

$4.99

Bowl- Chili 'N' Beans

$5.49

With shredded cheese and diced onions

Bowl- Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and hard-boiled egg on a bed of crisp mixed greens

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Sliced crispy battered chicken, shredded cheddar cheese. diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon and mixed greens with honey mustard dressing

Cup - Hearty Vegetable Soup

$3.59

Cup -Chili 'N' Beans

$3.99

With shredded cheese and diced onions

Cup- Soup Of The Day

$3.59

Greek Salad

$12.99

Tomato, cucumber, lettuce and red onions topped with feta cheese, black olives and a Greek pepper. Served with a special Greek dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.49

Sliced grilled breast of chicken, mixed greens, cucumber. red onion, tomato slices and croutons

Stuffed Tomato

$10.59

Budded tomato stuffed with tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with cottage cheese and hard-boiled egg

Super Salad

$13.99

Slices of ham, turkey breast, Swiss and American cheeses with tomato, cucumber, red onion and hard-boiled egg over mixed greens

Veggie Platter

$10.99

Choose three of our daily vegetables

Soup (cup) & Salad Combo

$7.99

House Salad

$5.29

Lunch Combo

Soup & Half-Sandwich

$10.99

A bowl of soup and choice of a half-sandwich: TUNA SALAD, GRILLED CHEESE OR BLT. Served with your choice of French fries, or coleslaw

American Melts

Patty Melt

$11.99

All-beef hamburger, sautéed onions and melted American cheese

Tuna & Cheese Melt

$11.99

Fresh-made tuna salad and melted American cheese

Turkey & Swiss Melt

$11.99

Turkey breast and melted Swiss cheese

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Homemade Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.99

Our hot Sandwiches are served open faced with mashed potatoes, all covered with rich gravy,

Hot Oven-Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

served with our vegetable of the day Add a cup of soup for only 2.99!

Burgers

Angus Burger

$10.79

Angus Cheeseburger

$11.29

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.49

Cheeseburger Combo

$12.99

Angus burger with American or Swiss cheese, paired with choice of salad or bowl of soup. Served with choice of coleslaw or French fries

Clock Burger Combo

$12.49

Angus burger with American or Swiss cheese, paired with choice of salad or bowl of soup. Served with choice of coleslaw or French fries

Double Cheeseburger

$14.99

Two Angus beef burgers with both melted Swiss and American cheeses. Better be hungry! 14.99

Mushroom And Swiss Burger

$11.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Some of my best friends are meat! (Contains no meat but is prepared on the same grill)

Sandwich Specialties

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$10.59

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork on a French style bun

Big Grilled Cheese

$6.99

On thick-cut bread With ham or bacon - 9.49

Colossal Chicken, Bacon & Swiss

$12.99

Battered chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a French-style bun

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced ham and roast pork topped with Swiss cheese, pickles and a smear of mustard. Served warm on a pressed Cuban roll

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.79

Hand breaded cod or mild whitefish with tartar sauce,lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.59

With lettuce and tomato on a French-style bun

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$12.99

Our homemade meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a warm sub roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Thin-sliced steak, cheese, grilled onions and green peppers

Quarter-Pound All Beef Chili Dog

$6.69

Quarter-Pound All Beef Hot Dog

$5.69

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.59

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

$12.99

Roast turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Club

$13.49

Roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked club- style on white toast

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Thinly sliced turkey breast and Swiss cheese topped with sauerkraut andThousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread

Select Seafood

Fried Cod Dinner

$18.99

Two pieces of flaky cod, hand breaded and served with tartar sauce

Fish Filets (2)

$18.99

Served with tartar sauce

Fish Filet (1)

$14.59

Golden Fried Shrimp

$19.99

A full dozen served with cocktail sauce

Seafood Platter

$21.99

Golden fried shrimp, breaded fish fillet, tender clam strips, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce

Tender Sweet Clams

$14.99

Deep-fried clam strips with tartar sauce

For Starters

Basket Of French Fries

$4.99

Basket of Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

A favorite taste tempter

Basket Of Zucchini Stix

$6.99

Breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing

Chicken Tenders (4)

$9.99

Choice of barbecue or honey mustard sauce

Chicken Tenders (4) With French Fries

$11.99

Choice of barbecue or honey mustard sauce

Chili 'N' Cheese Fries

$7.99

Enough to share

Jumbo Hot Wings (8)

$12.49

Served with celery and bleu cheese

Jumbo Hot Wings (8) With French Fries

$14.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Eight breaded sticks with marinara sauce

Onion Rings Basket

$6.99

Thick-cut, dipped in premium beer-batter, deep-fried golden brown

Sampler Trio

$11.99

Three chicken tenders, three mozzarella sticks, three beer-battered onion rings and your choice of dipping sauce

Country Time

Country-Fried Steak

$15.99

Tender steak lightly breaded and fried, topped with country-style gravy

Hearty Homemade Meatloaf

$15.99

Topped with rich gravy

Add On Side

1 pc Cod Fish

$4.99

1 pc Swai Fish

$4.99

Add 3 Shrimp

$3.99

Add 6 Shrimp

$7.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.59

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.59

Basket Of French Fries

$4.99

Chili 'N' Cheese Fries

$7.99

Dipped in beer batter and deep-fried golden

Clam Strips (1 bag)

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Country Fried Steak side

$5.99

Garden Salad

$5.29

LIver

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.59

Mashed Pot

$3.59

NY Strip Steak side

$10.99

Onion Rings Basket

$6.59

Dipped in beer batter and deep-fried golden

Side Of French Fries

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Sweet Fries

$3.99

Tuna Scoop

$3.99

Veggie Of The Day

$3.59

Gravy

$0.99

Corn Muffin

$2.89

Burger Patty

$3.89

Grilled Chicken Breast (1)

$4.99

Dessert

A la mode 1 scoop

$1.50

Apple Pie

$3.89

Banana Split

$7.99

Brownie Supreme

$6.99

Brownies

$2.99

Lemon lb. Cake

$3.89

Pecan Pie

$3.89

Pistachio Cake

$3.89

Strawberry Short Cake

$6.99

Sundae 2 Scoops

$5.99

Homestyle Favorites

Chicken & Shrimp

$17.99

Six butterfly shrimp and three chicken tenders

Chicken Parmigiana Over Spaghetti

$15.49

Served with garlic bread No potato choice with this one

Chicken Tenders

$16.99

With choice of honey mustard or barbecue sauce

Chopped Steak

$15.59

Our fresh Angus ground beef, grilled and smothered with sauteed onions

Country-Fried Steak

$15.99

Tender steak lightly breaded and fried, topped with country-style gravy

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.59

Lightly seasoned

Pork Chops (2)

$18.99

Two select center-cut pork chops with applesauce

Hearty Homemade Meatloaf

$15.99

Topped with rich gravy

Liver & Onions With Bacon

$14.59

Macaroni & Beef

$12.99

Macaroni & beef in a savory tomato sauce

New York Strip Steak

$19.99

Boneless USDA New York strip steak, prepared to order

Roast Turkey Breast & Dressing

$16.99

Served with rich gravy and cranberry sauce

Senior Chopped Sirloin Steak

$13.49

Topped with sautéed onions

Senior Golden Fish Fillet (1)

$13.49

Lightly breaded and fried

Senior Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.49

Senior Pork Chop (1)

$13.49

Center-cut chop served with applesauce

Senior Liver & Onions With Bacon

$13.49

Senior Roast Turkey

$13.49

Sliced slow-roasted turkey breast with dressing

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.49

Served with garlic bread No potato choice with this one

Surf 'N° Turf

$21.99

Boneless USDA New York strip steak teamed up with six golden fried shrimp

Beef Tips

$13.99

Shrimp Creole

$12.99

Select Seafood

Fried Cod Dinner

$18.99

Two pieces of flaky cod, hand breaded and served with tartar sauce

Fish Filets (2)

$18.99

Served with tartar sauce

Fish Filet (1)

$14.59

Golden Fried Shrimp

$19.99

A full dozen served with cocktail sauce

Seafood Platter

$21.99

Golden fried shrimp, breaded fish fillet, tender clam strips, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce

Tender Sweet Clams

$14.99

Deep-fried clam strips with tartar sauce

Dessert

A la mode 1 scoop

$1.50

Apple Pie

$3.89

Banana Split

$7.99

Brownie Supreme

$6.99

Brownies

$2.99

Lemon lb. Cake

$3.89

Pecan Pie

$3.89

Pistachio Cake

$3.89

Strawberry Short Cake

$6.99

Sundae 2 Scoops

$5.99

Refreshing Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Decaf Freshly Ground & Brewed Coffee

$2.89

Half & Half Tea

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.59

Iced Tea

$2.89

Large Apple Juice

$3.99

Large Choc. Milk

$3.29

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Large Milk

$3.29

Large Orange Juice

$3.99

Lemonade

$2.89

Reg Apple Juice

$3.29

Reg Choc Milk

$2.39

Reg Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Reg Orange Juice

$3.29

Reg. Milk

$2.39

Regular Freshly Ground & Brewed Coffee

$2.89

Root Beer

$1.99

Soft Drinks

$2.89

Starbucks Frap. Mocha

$2.99

Starbucks Frap. Vanilla

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Water

Jumbo Milk

$4.99

Kids Bevs

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Cranberry

Kids Doctor Pepper

Kids Lemonade

Kids Milk

Kids Mountain Dew

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Pepsi

Kids Sierra Mist

Kids Water

Kid Tea

Kids Breakfast

Kids Egg Delight

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.99

Kids Waffle

$5.99

Kids Lunch and Dinner

Kids Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries

$7.59

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$6.49

Kids Fish and Chips

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$5.99

Kids Hamburger and Fries

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.59

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$6.49

Retail

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Tshirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2010 N Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

