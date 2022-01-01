Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clocked 259 West Washington Street

259 West Washington Street

Athens, GA 30601

Popular Items

French Fries
Tater Tots
Clocked Cheeseburger

BURGERS

Clocked Signature Burgers. Add Beyond Veggie Burger for an additional $2.00

Clocked Hamburger

$7.95

Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!

Falafel Burger (Veggie)

$8.45

House Made Falafel Patty + Lettuce + Tomato + Red Onions + Pickles + Feta Dressing + Hummus + Brioche Bun

Black Bean Burger (Veggie)

$8.45

House Made Black Bean Patty + Lettuce + Tomato + Red Onions + Pickles + Basil-Jalapeno Sauce

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

All Natural Chicken Breast, , Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and House Made Honey Mustard Sauce....

Clocked Cheeseburger

$8.75

Six Ounce Beef Patty, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!

The Great Meteor Burger

$9.95

Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and House Made Feta Sauce...

Pimiento Cheeseburger

$8.95

Six Ounce Beef Patty, House Made Pimiento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!

Mushrooms and Swiss Burger

$9.25

Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!

The Ring of Fire

$9.45

Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tillamook Cheddar, Fresh Jalapenos, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and House Made Chipotle Mayonaiise...

Friendship Burger

$9.45

Six Ounce Beef Patty, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!

Hudson Carter's Jumbo Deluxe Burger

$10.95

Six Ounce Beef Patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Thick Cut Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! A Clocked Classic!

Blackberry Bacon-Jam Burger

$9.95

Clocked Six Ounce Beef Patty, House Made Blackberry Bacon Jam, Garlic-Dijon Mayonaiise, and the works....

Clocked Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.95

Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!

Peanut Butter and Bacon Burger

$9.95

Six Ounce Beef Patty, Peanut butter, Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!

Bronco Burger

$10.95

Six Ounce Beef Patty, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Beer Battered Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our House Made BBQ Sauce...

Beyond Burger (Veggie)

$10.95

Beyond Brand Meatless Patty+Lettuce+Tomato+Red Oninons+Pickles+Top Secret Sauce...

HOT DOGS

Classic Hot Dog

$5.75

8/1 Hebrew National Hot Dog on a Brioche Bun, Topped with Onions, and House Made Relish

Detroit

$6.25

8/1 Hebrew National Dog+Coney Style Chili+Diced Onions

Kid Hot Dog Plate

$7.00

Plain Hot Dog for the 12 and under crowd... Served with Fries, Brownie Bite, and a Small Drink....

Classic Tofu Dog

$6.00

Lovely Lite Life Tofu Dog served on a Brioche Bun from Engelmann's Bakery

GRILLED CHEESE

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.45

Classic Cheddar Grilled Cheese, on Sour Dough

Grilled Cheese + Bacon

$8.75

Classic Cheddar Grilled Cheese + Thick Cut Bacon... Who knew?

Grilled Cheese + Mushrooms and Swiss

$6.95

Grilled Cheese + Grilled Button and Shitakes + Swiss Cheese

Grilled Cheese + Bacon + Fried Egg

$10.45

Classic Cheedar Grilled Cheese + Thick Cut Bacon + Fried Egg

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$7.95

Classic Cheddar Grilled Cheese + Grilled Mushrooms + Tomato

Grilled Cheese Friendship

$7.95

Classic Cheddar Grilled Cheese + Grilled Mushrooms + Tomato

SALADS

Small House Salad

$3.95

Mixed Greens + Carrots + Pickled Red Onions + Sesame Seeds + Almonds + Dressing

Large House Salad

$5.95

Mixed Greens + Carrots + Pickled Red Onions + Sesame Seeds + Almonds + Dressing

Small Greek Salad

$4.95

Mixed Greens + Feta Cheese + Tomato + Red Onions + Kalamata Olives + Cucumber + Peppers + Dressing

Large Greek Salad

$6.95

Mixed Greens + Feta Cheese + Tomato + Red Onions + Kalamata Olives + Cucumber + Peppers + Dressing

CHILI

Cup of Chili

$4.50

8 Ounce Cup of House Made Ground Beef Chili

Bowl of Chili

$6.50

12 Ounce Bowl of House Made Ground Beef Chili

SIDES

French Fries

$3.45

Tater Tots

$3.25

Garlic + Parmesan French Fries

$4.45

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Lightly Seasoned

Hummus + Pita Chips

$4.95

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.95

Deep Fried, Beer Battered Thick Cut Pickles + Garlic-Dijon Mayonaiise

Onion Rings

$6.95

DESSERT

Clocked Brownie

$2.50

House Made Double Fudge Brownie

Clocked Brownie Sundae

$4.50

Warmed Brownie + Vanilla Ice Cream + Whip Cream + Cherry

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

SAUCES

BASIL-JALAPENO

$0.75

RASPBERRY-HABANERO

$0.75

FETA DRESSING

$0.75

SECRET SAUCE

$0.75

GARLIC-DIJON

$0.75

TRUFFLE MAYO

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

CHIPOTLE

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

MAYO

VEGANAIISE

SOUPS

CUP SOUP

$3.95

BOWL SOUP

$5.95

FOUNTAIN SODAS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.75

ROY ROGERS

$2.75

VANILLA COKE

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.50

CHEERWINE

$2.50

JONESBERRY LEMONADE

$2.50

Unswt Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

GINGER ALE FOUNTAIN

$2.50

BOTTLE SODAS

Root 42 Root Beer

Root 42 Root Beer

$3.00

Craft Rootbeer from Watkinsville, GA

BUNKHOUSE GINGER ALE

$2.75

OTHER BEV

LEMONADE

$2.75

MILK

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

MONTANE SPARKLING WATER

ORIGINAL

$2.75

GRAPEFRUIT PEACH

$2.75

CUCUMBER LIME

$2.75

LEMON HONEYSUCKLE

$2.75

COFFEE OR TEA

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.50

SHAKES

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.75

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.75

COFFEE SHAKE

$6.95

PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE

$6.95

PB & J SHAKE

$6.95

MOCHA SHAKE

$6.95

CHEERWINE SHAKE

$6.95

BLACKBERRY SHAKE

$6.95

KIDS CUP WITH LID

KIDS BEVERAGE WITH A LID (Copy)

$2.00

smaller and served in a to go cup with a lid and straw

TSHIRTS

EMPLOYEE

$10.00

REGULAR

$20.00

TANK

$15.00

SWEATSHIRT

$30.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Retro Style hamburger shoppe...Signature burgers and french fries, milkshakes, onion rings... Fun for kids and adult kids.

Location

259 West Washington Street, Athens, GA 30601

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

