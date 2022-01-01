Clocked 259 West Washington Street
259 West Washington Street
Athens, GA 30601
BURGERS
Clocked Hamburger
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!
Falafel Burger (Veggie)
House Made Falafel Patty + Lettuce + Tomato + Red Onions + Pickles + Feta Dressing + Hummus + Brioche Bun
Black Bean Burger (Veggie)
House Made Black Bean Patty + Lettuce + Tomato + Red Onions + Pickles + Basil-Jalapeno Sauce
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
All Natural Chicken Breast, , Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and House Made Honey Mustard Sauce....
Clocked Cheeseburger
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!
The Great Meteor Burger
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and House Made Feta Sauce...
Pimiento Cheeseburger
Six Ounce Beef Patty, House Made Pimiento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!
Mushrooms and Swiss Burger
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!
The Ring of Fire
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tillamook Cheddar, Fresh Jalapenos, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and House Made Chipotle Mayonaiise...
Friendship Burger
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!
Hudson Carter's Jumbo Deluxe Burger
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Thick Cut Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! A Clocked Classic!
Blackberry Bacon-Jam Burger
Clocked Six Ounce Beef Patty, House Made Blackberry Bacon Jam, Garlic-Dijon Mayonaiise, and the works....
Clocked Bacon Cheese Burger
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!
Peanut Butter and Bacon Burger
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Peanut butter, Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!
Bronco Burger
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Beer Battered Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our House Made BBQ Sauce...
Beyond Burger (Veggie)
Beyond Brand Meatless Patty+Lettuce+Tomato+Red Oninons+Pickles+Top Secret Sauce...
HOT DOGS
Classic Hot Dog
8/1 Hebrew National Hot Dog on a Brioche Bun, Topped with Onions, and House Made Relish
Detroit
8/1 Hebrew National Dog+Coney Style Chili+Diced Onions
Kid Hot Dog Plate
Plain Hot Dog for the 12 and under crowd... Served with Fries, Brownie Bite, and a Small Drink....
Classic Tofu Dog
Lovely Lite Life Tofu Dog served on a Brioche Bun from Engelmann's Bakery
GRILLED CHEESE
Classic Grilled Cheese
Classic Cheddar Grilled Cheese, on Sour Dough
Grilled Cheese + Bacon
Classic Cheddar Grilled Cheese + Thick Cut Bacon... Who knew?
Grilled Cheese + Mushrooms and Swiss
Grilled Cheese + Grilled Button and Shitakes + Swiss Cheese
Grilled Cheese + Bacon + Fried Egg
Classic Cheedar Grilled Cheese + Thick Cut Bacon + Fried Egg
Grilled Cheese Deluxe
Classic Cheddar Grilled Cheese + Grilled Mushrooms + Tomato
Grilled Cheese Friendship
Classic Cheddar Grilled Cheese + Grilled Mushrooms + Tomato
SALADS
Small House Salad
Mixed Greens + Carrots + Pickled Red Onions + Sesame Seeds + Almonds + Dressing
Large House Salad
Mixed Greens + Carrots + Pickled Red Onions + Sesame Seeds + Almonds + Dressing
Small Greek Salad
Mixed Greens + Feta Cheese + Tomato + Red Onions + Kalamata Olives + Cucumber + Peppers + Dressing
Large Greek Salad
Mixed Greens + Feta Cheese + Tomato + Red Onions + Kalamata Olives + Cucumber + Peppers + Dressing
CHILI
SIDES
DESSERT
SAUCES
FOUNTAIN SODAS
MONTANE SPARKLING WATER
SHAKES
KIDS CUP WITH LID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Retro Style hamburger shoppe...Signature burgers and french fries, milkshakes, onion rings... Fun for kids and adult kids.
259 West Washington Street, Athens, GA 30601