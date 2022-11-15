Close Harbour Seafood

- Home
1,351 Reviews
$$
959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke
PLANTSVILLE, CT 06479
Order Again
SOUPS
SALADS
Kale & Cauliflower Caesar
crispy romaine, parmesan, herb crouton
Chopped Signature Salad
chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, hickory smoked bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, kalamata olives, creamy lemon and truffle dressing
Fried Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, pecans, citrus vinaigrette
House Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomato, house vinaigrette
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomato house vinaigrette
APPS
1 EA Clams Casino
1 Ea coconut shrimp
1 EA Oyster Rock
Bam Bam Shrimp
Baby fried shrimp, sweet chili sriracha
Beet App
Honey goat cheese, crumbled pistachio, balsamic glaze, micro lettuce
Clams Fra Diavolo
Fra Diavolo (spicy red sauce), with fried long hots
Clams White Wine
white wine, lemon, butter, garlic & shallot
Lob Mac Skillet
Fresh picked lobster, blend of cheddar, swiss & havarti topped with corn bread crumb
Lobster potato
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Fra Diavolo, (spicy red sauce), with fried long hots
Mussels White Wine
white wine, lemon, butter, garlic & shallot
Nicks Calamari
fried eggplant, topped with breaded calamari, and finished with capers, sweet Italian peppers, and a white wine, lemon butter sauce, parmesan cheese
Poutine
Sampler
Clams casino, oyster Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail, & fried calamari
Shrimp Cocktail
Steamers
Freshly steamed with clam broth and butter
Stuffed Clam
Tuna Tartare
Ahi Tuna, avocado, & watermelon with wasabi crème fresh, sriracha aioli, & flour crisps
ROLLS & SANDWICHES
Cali Wrap
Fried Cod, lettuce’ tomato, bacon, avocado, lemon mayo
Captains Roll
combination of our famous lobster roll & jumbo lump crab
Chicken Tacos
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, taco sauce, grilled corn tortilla
Clam Strip roll
Crab Roll
chunky jumbo lump crab, poached in butter, served on a toasted New England roll, and lemon wedge
Fish Sandwich
lightly battered fried cod, arugula, red onion, house made tartar sauce
Lobster Roll
Fresh steamed, picked and butter poached Maine lobster, served on a toasted New England roll, and lemon wedge
Philly Melt
Shaved Swordfish, caramelized onion, mushrooms, American cheese, horseradish mayo, toasted ciabatta
Salmon Wrap
Grilled salmon, red onion, arugula, Dijon spread, lemon mayo
Sword Fish Tacos
blackened swordfish, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli, tortilla crisps
Tuna Melt
house poached tuna salad, celery, red onion, American cheese, baby arugula
BILL'S FRIED SEAFOOD
LUNCH SPECIAL
RAW BAR
1 EA Clam
1 EA Oyster
1/2 lB Snow Crab
12 Clams
12 Oysters
6 Clams
6 Oysters
Pound Snow crab
Shrimp Cocktail
6 piece with lemon and cocktail sauce
TOWER 2-4
Oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, snow crab, calamari salad, seaweed salad
TOWER 4-6
Oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, snow crab, calamari salad, seaweed salad
SIDES
BILL'S FRIED SEAFOOD
ENTREE
1/2lb Steamed Lobster
Comes with choice of 2 sides, butter & lemon
1/4lb Steamed Lobster
Comes with choice of 2 sides, butter & lemon
Baked Cod with ritz
Ritz cracker crumb topping, chef’s choice starch and vegetable
Chicken Thighs
Roasted boneless chicken thighs served over summer squash & egg noodles
Seafood Bolognese
1LB Lobster, clams, mussels, fingerling potatoes & corn on the cob
Crab Encrusted Cod
Atlantic Cod topped with buttery lump crab, over sweet pea, pickled pearl onion potato gratin, finished with toasted breadcrumb
Diver Scallops
5 Seared Sea Scallops served over Italian sausage, escarole, & white beans in a parmesan broth
Stuffed Flounder
Parmesan encrusted flounder topped with arugula radish salad & pancetta lardons with a lemon vinaigrette
Grilled Swordfish
Served over Spanish rice, topped with avocado butter, fresh cilantro, and jalapeno crème
Hanger Steak
Over sautéed garlic spinach with red wine reduction, house made blue cheese tater tots
Jambalaya
Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, andouille sausage, spicy creole sauce and white rice
Linguini & Clams
Clams steamed, white wine, garlic, lemon, fresh parsley
Pork Chop
St. Louis style spare ribs served with house made baked beans & honey glazed carrots
Seared Salmon
Served over heirloom tomato couscous, corn puree, and watercress
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, shallot, roasted red tomato, capers, artichoke, lemon & linguini
Stuffed Shrimp
Two of our stuffed shrimp served with chef’s choice of starch and vegetable
Tuna Poke Bowl
Fresh marinated ahi tuna, with vegetables, avocado, fresh oranges, over sushi rice, topped with sriracha aioli, wasabi crème fresh, & scallions
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke, PLANTSVILLE, CT 06479