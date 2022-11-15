Close Harbour Seafood imageView gallery
Seafood

Close Harbour Seafood

1,351 Reviews

$$

959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke

PLANTSVILLE, CT 06479

Order Again

SOUPS

Combo Chowder

$7.00

combination of our NE & RI chowders. Definitely worth a try!

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

creamy lobster bisque, sherry wine, chunks of lobster

New England Chowder

$7.00

creamy clam chowder

Rhode Island Chowder (GF)

$7.00

hearty clear broth, quahogs, potatoes, celery, & onion

Soup Special

$5.00

SALADS

Kale & Cauliflower Caesar

$12.00

crispy romaine, parmesan, herb crouton

Chopped Signature Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, hickory smoked bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, kalamata olives, creamy lemon and truffle dressing

Fried Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, pecans, citrus vinaigrette

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomato, house vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomato house vinaigrette

APPS

1 EA Clams Casino

$2.50

1 Ea coconut shrimp

$3.60

1 EA Oyster Rock

$4.00

Bam Bam Shrimp

$11.00

Baby fried shrimp, sweet chili sriracha

Beet App

$10.00

Honey goat cheese, crumbled pistachio, balsamic glaze, micro lettuce

Clams Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Fra Diavolo (spicy red sauce), with fried long hots

Clams White Wine

$18.00

white wine, lemon, butter, garlic & shallot

Lob Mac Skillet

$20.00

Fresh picked lobster, blend of cheddar, swiss & havarti topped with corn bread crumb

Lobster potato

$12.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$14.00

Fra Diavolo, (spicy red sauce), with fried long hots

Mussels White Wine

$14.00

white wine, lemon, butter, garlic & shallot

Nicks Calamari

$14.00

fried eggplant, topped with breaded calamari, and finished with capers, sweet Italian peppers, and a white wine, lemon butter sauce, parmesan cheese

Poutine

$20.00

Sampler

$20.00

Clams casino, oyster Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail, & fried calamari

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Steamers

$24.00

Freshly steamed with clam broth and butter

Stuffed Clam

$4.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, avocado, & watermelon with wasabi crème fresh, sriracha aioli, & flour crisps

ROLLS & SANDWICHES

Cali Wrap

$13.00

Fried Cod, lettuce’ tomato, bacon, avocado, lemon mayo

Captains Roll

$29.00

combination of our famous lobster roll & jumbo lump crab

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, taco sauce, grilled corn tortilla

Clam Strip roll

$13.00

Crab Roll

$28.00

chunky jumbo lump crab, poached in butter, served on a toasted New England roll, and lemon wedge

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

lightly battered fried cod, arugula, red onion, house made tartar sauce

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Fresh steamed, picked and butter poached Maine lobster, served on a toasted New England roll, and lemon wedge

Philly Melt

$13.00

Shaved Swordfish, caramelized onion, mushrooms, American cheese, horseradish mayo, toasted ciabatta

Salmon Wrap

$13.00

Grilled salmon, red onion, arugula, Dijon spread, lemon mayo

Sword Fish Tacos

$18.00

blackened swordfish, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli, tortilla crisps

Tuna Melt

$12.00

house poached tuna salad, celery, red onion, American cheese, baby arugula

BILL'S FRIED SEAFOOD

Bay Scallops

$15.00

Calamari

$17.00

Clam Strips

$17.00

Combo Platter

$32.00

Fried Fish

$18.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Oysters

$28.00

Sea Scallops

$30.00

Whole Belly's

$32.00

BURGERS

Harbour Burger

$15.00

American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion

LUNCH SPECIAL

Lunch Special is available Tuesday - Friday 11:30 -4pm Changes weekly

Lunch Special

$10.99

RAW BAR

1 EA Clam

$2.25

1 EA Oyster

$3.50

1/2 lB Snow Crab

$30.00

12 Clams

$27.00

12 Oysters

$42.00

6 Clams

$13.50

6 Oysters

$21.00

Pound Snow crab

$60.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

6 piece with lemon and cocktail sauce

TOWER 2-4

$70.00

Oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, snow crab, calamari salad, seaweed salad

TOWER 4-6

$120.00

Oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, snow crab, calamari salad, seaweed salad

SIDES

Beet Salad

$4.00

Chickpea Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Old Bay Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Parm Truffle Fries

$4.00

Side Mixed Veg

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Pot. Fries

$4.00

APPS

1 Ea Clam Casino

$2.50

1 Ea Coconut Shrimp

$3.60

1 EA Oyster Rock

$3.50

Bam Bam Shrimp

$11.00

Baby fried shrimp, sweet chili sriracha

Beet App

$10.00

Honey goat cheese, crumbled pistachio, balsamic glaze, micro lettuce

Clams Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Fra Diavolo (spicy red sauce), with fried long hots

Clams White Wine

$18.00

white wine, lemon, butter, garlic & shallot

Lob Mac Skillet

$20.00

Fresh picked lobster, blend of cheddar, swiss & havarti topped with corn bread crumb

Lobster potato

$12.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$14.00

Fra Diavolo, (spicy red sauce), with fried long hots

Mussels White Wine

$14.00

white wine, lemon, butter, garlic & shallot

Nicks Calamari

$14.00

fried eggplant, topped with breaded calamari, and finished with capers, sweet Italian peppers, and a white wine, lemon butter sauce, parmesan cheese

Poutine

$20.00

Hand cut fries, picked lobster, cheese sauce, scallions

Sampler

$20.00

Clams casino, oyster Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail, & fried calamari

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Steamers

$24.00

Freshly steamed with clam broth and butter

Stuffed Clam

$4.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, avocado, & watermelon with wasabi crème fresh, sriracha aioli, & flour crisps

BILL'S FRIED SEAFOOD

Bay Scallops

$15.00

Calamari

$17.00

Clam Strips

$17.00

Combo Platter

$32.00

Fried Fish

$18.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Oysters

$28.00

Sea Scallops

$30.00

Whole Belly's

$32.00

BURGERS (Copy)

Harbour Burger

$15.00

American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion

DINNER SPECIALS

App Special

$21.00

Dinner Special

$27.00

Soup Special

$5.00

Lobster Special

$25.00

ENTREE

1/2lb Steamed Lobster

$58.00

Comes with choice of 2 sides, butter & lemon

1/4lb Steamed Lobster

$45.00

Comes with choice of 2 sides, butter & lemon

Baked Cod with ritz

$20.00

Ritz cracker crumb topping, chef’s choice starch and vegetable

Chicken Thighs

$23.00

Roasted boneless chicken thighs served over summer squash & egg noodles

Seafood Bolognese

$30.00

1LB Lobster, clams, mussels, fingerling potatoes & corn on the cob

Crab Encrusted Cod

$32.00

Atlantic Cod topped with buttery lump crab, over sweet pea, pickled pearl onion potato gratin, finished with toasted breadcrumb

Diver Scallops

$30.00

5 Seared Sea Scallops served over Italian sausage, escarole, & white beans in a parmesan broth

Stuffed Flounder

$24.00

Parmesan encrusted flounder topped with arugula radish salad & pancetta lardons with a lemon vinaigrette

Grilled Swordfish

$28.00

Served over Spanish rice, topped with avocado butter, fresh cilantro, and jalapeno crème

Hanger Steak

$30.00

Over sautéed garlic spinach with red wine reduction, house made blue cheese tater tots

Jambalaya

$30.00

Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, andouille sausage, spicy creole sauce and white rice

Linguini & Clams

$20.00

Clams steamed, white wine, garlic, lemon, fresh parsley

Pork Chop

$25.00

St. Louis style spare ribs served with house made baked beans & honey glazed carrots

Seared Salmon

$28.00

Served over heirloom tomato couscous, corn puree, and watercress

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp with garlic, shallot, roasted red tomato, capers, artichoke, lemon & linguini

Stuffed Shrimp

$20.00

Two of our stuffed shrimp served with chef’s choice of starch and vegetable

Tuna Poke Bowl

$26.00

Fresh marinated ahi tuna, with vegetables, avocado, fresh oranges, over sushi rice, topped with sriracha aioli, wasabi crème fresh, & scallions

RAW BAR

1 EA Oyster

$3.50

6 Oysters

$21.00

12 Oysters

$42.00

1 EA Clam

$2.25

6 Clams

$13.50

12 Clams

$27.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

6 piece with lemon and cocktail sauce

TOWER 2-4

$70.00

Oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, snow crab, calamari salad, seaweed salad

TOWER 4-6

$120.00

Oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, snow crab, calamari salad, seaweed salad

Pound Snow crab

$60.00

1/2 lB Snow Crab

$30.00

ROLLS & SANDWICHES

Cali Wrap

$13.00

Fried Cod, lettuce’ tomato, bacon, avocado, lemon mayo

Captains Roll

$29.00

combination of our famous lobster roll & jumbo lump crab

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, taco sauce, grilled corn tortilla

Clam Strip roll

$13.00

Crab Roll

$28.00

chunky jumbo lump crab, poached in butter, served on a toasted New England roll, and lemon wedge

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

lightly battered fried cod, arugula, red onion, house made tartar sauce

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Fresh steamed, picked and butter poached Maine lobster, served on a toasted New England roll, and lemon wedge

Philly Melt

$13.00

Shaved Swordfish, caramelized onion, mushrooms, American cheese, horseradish mayo, toasted ciabatta

Salmon Wrap

$13.00

Grilled salmon, red onion, arugula, Dijon spread, lemon mayo

Sword Fish Tacos

$18.00

blackened swordfish, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli, tortilla crisps

Tuna Melt

$12.00

house poached tuna salad, celery, red onion, American cheese, baby arugula

SALADS

Kale & Cauliflower Caesar

$12.00

crispy romaine, parmesan, herb crouton

Calamari Salad

$8.00

Fried Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, pecans, citrus vinaigrette

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomato, house vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

SIDES

Beet Salad

$4.00

Chickpea Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fingerling Pots

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Old Bay Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Parm Truffle Fries

$4.00

Side Mixed Veg

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Pot. Fries

$4.00

SOUPS

Combo Chowder

$7.00

combination of our NE & RI chowders. Definitely worth a try!

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

creamy lobster bisque, sherry wine, chunks of lobster

New England Chowder

$7.00

creamy clam chowder

Rhode Island Chowder (GF)

$7.00

hearty clear broth, quahogs, potatoes, celery, & onion

Soup Special

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR

GLS Sauv Blanc

$6.00

GLS CL Cab

$6.00

Maple whiskey Sour

$8.00

Pear Cosmo

$9.00

Shipyard

$5.00

DESSERT

Miss mud pie

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Limoncello cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Chz Cake

$8.00

Pistachio Cake

$8.00

PB Pie

$8.00

KIDS

KIDS Clam Strips

$8.00

KIDS Fish

$8.00

KIDS Chicken Strips

$8.00

KIDS Mac and Cheese

$8.00

KIDS Pasta

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke, PLANTSVILLE, CT 06479

Directions

Gallery
Close Harbour Seafood image

