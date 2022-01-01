Restaurant header imageView gallery

fROOT Bowls

161 Reviews

$$

6 W 4th St

Tulsa, OK 74103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We take smoothies to a new level by blending them extra thick & topped with fresh ingredients. Your bowl is vegan, dairy free with no added sugar. We will meet any dietary restriction, lifestyle or goal. It's a complete meal that's packed with nutrients!

Website

Location

6 W 4th St, Tulsa, OK 74103

Directions

Gallery
fROOT Bowls image
fROOT Bowls image
fROOT Bowls image
fROOT Bowls image

Similar restaurants in your area

Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Elote Cafe & Catering
orange star4.4 • 1,409
514 S Boston Ave Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Roppongi
orange star4.4 • 1,765
601 S Boston Ave Tulsa, OK 74119
View restaurantnext
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
orange starNo Reviews
522 S. Boston Ave. Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
The Vault
orange star4.4 • 520
620 S Cincinnati Ave Tulsa, OK 74119
View restaurantnext
Copaneazi's - 522 South Boston Avenue Ste 104
orange starNo Reviews
522 South Boston Avenue Ste 104 Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Roppongi
orange star4.4 • 1,765
601 S Boston Ave Tulsa, OK 74119
View restaurantnext
Elote Cafe & Catering
orange star4.4 • 1,409
514 S Boston Ave Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 619
203 E. Archer Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
The Vault
orange star4.4 • 520
620 S Cincinnati Ave Tulsa, OK 74119
View restaurantnext
Inner Circle Vodka Bar - Tulsa
orange star4.3 • 516
410 N Main St. Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Cherry Street
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
South Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston