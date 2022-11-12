Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Cloud 9 Energy Bowls

326 3RD ST NE

WAITE PARK, MN 56387

Signature Bowls

Ain't Chia Beaut

$10.09+

Vanilla bean chia pudding, coconut, blue majik, matcha green tea, coconut chia granola, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, bananas, strawberries, almond butter drizzle

Arctic Inferno

$10.09+

Coconut, mango, strawberries, pineapple, goji berries, chia seeds, healthy hot sauce, tajin spice

Basic Beach

$10.09+

Acai, coconut chia granola, blueberries, pineapple, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, peanut butter drizzle

Galactic Unicorn

$10.09+

Blue majik, Pitaya, chocolate peanut butter chia pudding, dark chocolate sea salt granola, bananas, strawberries, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, peanut butter drizzle

Gamma

$10.09+

Raspberry pomegranate, blue majik, acai, blueberry flax granola, slivered almonds, cacao nibs, blueberries, bananas, peanut butter drizzle

Electric Flamingo

$10.09+

Coconut, blue majik, pitaya, honey oat granola, goji berries, flaxseed, kiwi, raspberries, honey drizzle

Uncalled Four

$10.09+

Matcha green tea, acai, pitaya, blue majik, blueberry flax granola, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, coconut flakes, almond butter drizzle

Pure Health

$10.09+

Matcha green tea, coconut, honey oat granola, slivered almonds, blueberries, raspberries, honey drizzle

Post Workout

$10.09+

Açaí, blue majik, chocolate peanut butter chia pudding, dark chocolate sea salt granola, cacao nibs, goji berries, strawberries, bananas, peanut butter drizzle

Custom Bowls

Half-Pint

$7.69

Humble Bowl

$9.69

Heavenly Bowl

$11.69

Hangry Bowl

$15.09

Seasonal Bowls

Boo-Berry

$10.09+
Bone-Apetit

$10.09+
Matcha Monster

$10.09+
Candy Corn

$10.09+

Coconut, mango, blood orange, honey oat granola, bananas, strawberries, coconut flakes, dark chocolate drizzle

Signature Smoothies

Berry Bliss

$10.09
California Sunrise

$10.09
Danny BroFlex

$10.09

Coconut milk, banana, cinnamon, flaxseed, chocolate peanut butter protein, peanut butter, sugar free chocolate drizzle

Dragon Slayer

$10.09

Coconut milk, orange/pineapple juice, banana, strawberries, raspberries, pitaya sorbet (dragonfruit)

Half Shell Hero

$10.09

Coconut milk, orange/pineapple juice, matcha green tea sorbet, pumpkin seeds, banana, mango, honey

Ocean Avenue

$10.09

Coconut milk, orange/pineapple juice, blueberries, pineapple, peaches, banana, coconut sorbet

The Pink Lady

$10.09

Coconut milk, strawberries, banana, vanilla bean protein

Tiger Shark

$10.09

Orange/pineapple juice, blood orange sorbet, pineapple, mango, peaches, banana

Tropical Tornado

$10.09

Orange/pineapple juice, blue majik sorbet, blueberries, mango, pineapple

Pumpkin Spice

$10.09

Custom Smoothies

16oz. Custom

$10.19

Signature Oatmeal

Paradise Falls

$5.89

Organic gluten free oats, coconut milk, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, coconut flakes, sugar free dark chocolate drizzle

Big Island Bowl

$5.89

Organic gluten free oats, coconut milk, banana, pineapple, coconut flakes, chocolate drizzle

Chocolate Rain

$5.89

Organic gluten free oats, coconut milk, cinnamon, bananas, honey, sugar free dark chocolate chips

Buff Bowl

$5.89

Organic gluten free oats, coconut milk, bananas, peanut butter drizzle, chocolate peanut butter protein, sugar free dark chocolate drizzle

Custom Oatmeal

$5.89

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.19

Loco Cold Brew

$3.99

Celsius

$2.99

Extras

Protein Bites

$6.49

Merchandise

T Shirt

$14.00
Trucker Hat

$25.00
Crewneck Sweatshirt

$28.00
Hooded Sweatshirt

$33.00
Winter Beanie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our superfood energy bowls made with primarily organic, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan and plant-based ingredients!

