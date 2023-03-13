Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cloud Kitchen 51

review star

No reviews yet

3203 Naylor Road

Temple Hills, MD 20748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

51's WINGZ & FRIEZ

Chicken Wings

5 pc Wings

$5.00

5 Pc Tender

$5.00

5 Pc Boneless Wings

$5.00

Mozarella Sticks(6 pc)

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers ( 6 Pcs)

$5.00

Onion Rings (6 Pc)

$5.00

Cheese French Fries

$5.00

Cheese Wedge Fries

$5.00

Steak N Cheese Fries

$5.00

Bacon N Cheese Fries

$5.00

Fajita Chicken N Cheese Fries

$5.00

51's $5 Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Cheese Burger

$5.00

Philly Steak Burger

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Burger

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Fish Sandwich

$5.00

Beef Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.00

51's $5 Rice Bowl

Philly Steak Over Yellow Rice

$5.00

Fajita Chicken Over Yellow Rice

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp Over Yellow Rice

$5.00

Gyro Over Yellow Rice

$5.00

Fried Fish(2PC) Over Yellow Rice

$5.00

Crispy Chicken Over Yellow Rice

$5.00

3 Pc Wings Over Yellow Rice

$5.00

2 Pc Mix Chicken Over Yellow rice

$5.00

51's $5 Salad Bowl

51's salad Bowl

Garden Salad

$5.00

Egg Salad

$5.00

Shrimp Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken salad

$5.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$5.00

Gyro Salad

$5.00

Fried Fish salad

$5.00

51's $5 Wrap/Sub

Steak N Cheese Wrap/Sub

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap/Sub

$5.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$5.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap/Sub

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap/sub

$5.00

Fried Fish Wrap/Sub

$5.00

CheeseBurger Wrap/Sub

$5.00

51's $5 Chicken Mix

3 pc Wings with Side

$5.00

3 Pc Tender With Side

$5.00

2 Pc chicken mix With Side

$5.00

2 Pc leg With Side

$5.00

1 Pc Thigh With Side

$5.00

2 Pc Fish Fry With Side

$5.00

2 Pc Whole Wings With Side

$5.00

51's Side Item

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Wedge Fries

$2.00

Waffle (2 Pc)

$2.00

Pancake( 2 Pc)

$2.00

French Toast

$2.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

51's Drink & Dessert

51's Beverages

Can Soda

$1.49+

Bottled water

$1.00

51 Dessert

Red Velvet

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

We are the Netflix of Kitchen

Location

3203 Naylor Road, Temple Hills, MD 20748

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Popcorn Bag DC
orange star5.0 • 41
3421 Branch Ave Temple Hills, MD 20748
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster - (Skyland Town Center)
orange starNo Reviews
2710 Good Hope Rd SE Washington, DC 20020
View restaurantnext
DCCK Cafe at THEARC
orange starNo Reviews
1901 Mississippi Ave SE Washington, DC 20020
View restaurantnext
Lana's
orange starNo Reviews
1135 Okie Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
orange starNo Reviews
2902 Minnesota Ave SE Washington, DC 20019
View restaurantnext
Mama's Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 996
2028 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE Washington, DC 20020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Temple Hills

El Papi Street Tacos - Temple Hills
orange star4.0 • 94
5904 Allentown Way Temple Hills, MD 20748
View restaurantnext
The Popcorn Bag DC
orange star5.0 • 41
3421 Branch Ave Temple Hills, MD 20748
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Temple Hills
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston