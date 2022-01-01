Restaurant header imageView gallery

4488 North Oakland Avenue

Shorewood, WI 53211

Food Items

** ATTENTION **

15% Auto Gratuity (service charge) is added to every order, all goes to our hardworking staff :) Also, due to our tiny kitchen, the delicate balance between dine-in and carry-out is tricky. Thus, limited online orders accepted. We unfortunately cannot change your pick-up time, please double check the time before placing your order. We also accept walk-up orders and may take the occasional phone order when time allows. THANK YOU for your understanding!

Roasted Red pepper bisque

$5.00

Curry Pumpkin, crimini, button, oyster, portabella & shitake mushrooms. Topped with chives, black garlic & chutney. *vegetarian *gluten free

Bhel Bowl

$13.00

Potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpea puffs, rice crisps, nuts, crunchy lentil noodles, red onion, coriander-date chutney, greek yogurt, garlic naan (Vegetarian; Cannot make Vegan or GF; SORRY WE CANNOT MAKE ANY OTHER MODIFICATIONS, For example: cannot make without onions or without nuts...

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Tossed in homemade buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dipping sauce on side (Vegetarian)

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Jalapeno aioli*, burnt honey, pickled onion, lemon goat cheese mousse, bread crumbs, microgreens (Vegetarian). *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Rosy's Samosas

$10.00

Potatoes, peas, Indian spices, chili-coriander chutney, tamarind, cilantro, scallions, microgreens & yogurt. *Vegan without yogurt

Chips & Salsa (GF)

$4.00

Baba's Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Homemade baked garlicky spinach & artichoke dip topped with mozzarella served with toasted flatbread. *GF with chips

Mideast Peace

$13.00

Homemade hummus & baba ghanoush served with cucumbers & toasted flatbread. (Vegetarian; Vegan option)

Nachos

$14.00

Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)

Gee's Curry Chicken Taco

$8.00

Sautéed curry chicken breast, avocado, onion, tomato, *garlic cream, pea greens, lettuce, flour tortilla. *gluten free with corn tortillas ***Contains Worcestershire which has anchovies- fish allergy*** *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)

Tempeh Taco

$8.00

Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF/Vegetarian)

Burger

$13.00

Ney's Farm grass-fed 1/2lb burger*, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, special sauce, brioche bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Po'Boy - CHICKEN

$13.00

Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot

Po'Boy - TOFU

$13.00

Simple Soyman panko breaded herb tofu, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, pickled daikon & carrot (Vegetarian)

Steak SANDWICH

$13.00

Ney's Farm grilled steak, chimichurri, garlic aioli, tomato, arugula, crispy onion, pea sprouts. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Spring Roll - CHICKEN

$13.00

Grilled chicken, 10 herbs & vegetables, rice paper, served with 1 peanut & 1 sweet & sour sauce on side (GF)

Spring Roll - TOFU

$13.00

Simple Soyman grilled herb tofu, 10 herbs & vegetables, rice paper, served with 1 peanut & 1 sweet & sour sauce on side (GF/Vegan)

Tofu SALAD

$13.00

Simple Soyman grilled herb tofu, spring mix, arugula, red pepper, cucumber, purple cabbage, herbs, scallions, crispy onion, cilantro, coconut curry vinaigrette (on the side) [Vegetarian]

Steak SALAD

$13.00

Ney's Farm grilled steak*, spring mix, arugula, red pepper, cucumber, purple cabbage, herbs, scallions, crispy onion, cilantro, coconut curry vinaigrette (on the side). *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

1 piece of Naan

$2.50

1 piece of Flatbread

$2.50

1 piece of GF Flatbread

$3.50

1 piece of Vegan GF Flatbread

$3.50

Bulk

Bag of Tortilla Chips

$4.50

1lb bag (GF/Vegan)

Salsa - Bulk (12oz)

$6.00

12oz Container (GF/Vegan)

T-Shirts

$25.00
$25.00
$25.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Your Neighborhood Social House.

4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood, WI 53211

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

