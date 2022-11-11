Cloud and Spirits imageView gallery
American
Korean
Bars & Lounges

Cloud and Spirits 795 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

795 Main Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Can/Bottles

Avery Little Rascal

Avery Little Rascal

$7.00Out of stock

Wit Ale 16oz 5.6%

Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy

Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy

$11.00

New England Style IPA 16oz 6.5%

Narragansett

Narragansett

$5.00
Makku

Makku

$8.00

Korean Rice Beer (unfiltered) 12oz 6%ABV

Stormalong Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Zero Gravity Oktoberfest

$8.00

Downeast Pumpkin

$8.00

Troegs Sunshine Pilsner

$8.00

Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy Double NEIPA

$14.00

Pacifico

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

New American Cuisine with Korean Influence

Website

Location

795 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Cloud and Spirits image

