Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering
84 Commerce Drive
Reading, PA 19610
Light Breakfast
Avocado Toast
1 Slice Brioche Toast, Avocado Puree, Red Onion & Topped w/ a Braised Egg.
Baked Oatmeal
Brown Sugar & Cinnamon w/Fresh Berries, Apple Pie or Banana. Served with Steamed Milk.
Fruit Cup
Seasonal Fresh Cut Fruit Salad
New York Style Bagels
Yogurt Parfait
6 oz. Creamy Vanilla Yogurt w/ choice of: House Granola (Honey/Almond) w/ Berries & Banana or Seasonal Granola (Maple/Pecan) w/Caramel Apple.
Breakfast Sides
Make your breakfast even better by adding some meat or potatoes.
Oatmeal
Quaker Oats. Add Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas.
Toast
Your Choice of Bread or English Muffin w/ Butter & Jelly.
Quiche
Choose from Spinach & Feta, Roasted Roma Mozzarella, Bacon & Cheddar, or Flavor of the Day. Add Fruit Cup $3.95.
Firecracker Bacon
3 Slices of Thick Cut Bacon, Candied with just a Hint of Cayenne.
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
2 Eggs, American Cheese, (choice of Meat and Vegetables for $) pressed in a Flour Tortilla.
Roasted Vegetable Burrito
Eggs, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Veggies, pressed in a Flour Tortilla
Ultimate Steak Burrito
Eggs, Muenster Cheese, Shaved Ribeye, pressed in Flour Tortilla
Smokey Bacon Burrito
Eggs, Bacon, Avocado, Muenster Cheese & Smokey Roma Chipotle Aioli Sauce.
Florentine Burrito
2 Eggs, Sausage, Spinach Feta Cheese w/ Roasted Garlic Aioli.
Tuscan Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, 4 Italian Meats, Roasted Roma Tomato, Provolone Cheese & Pesto Aioli.
Eggs & Omelettes
Bacon & Cheddar Omelette
3 Eggs, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Omelette w/ Home Fries & Toast.
G.O.A.T. Omelette
3 Eggs, Red Onion, Spinach, Mushroom & Goat Cheese w/ Home Fries & Toast.
Greek Omelette
3 Eggs, Romas, Spinach, Red Onion & Feta Cheese, w/ Home Fries & Toast.
Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Omelette
3 Eggs, Ham, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese w/ Home Fries & Toast.
Omelette
3 Eggs w/ Choice of Cheese Served with Home Fries & Toast. Additions + $1.50 (limit 3)
Roasted Veggie & Cheese Omelette
3 Eggs, Roasted Vegetables & Cheese w/ Home Fries & Toast.
Western Omelette
3 Eggs, Ham, Onion, Peppers, American Cheese w/ Home Fries & Toast.
2 Eggs & Toast
2 Eggs your way w/ Choice of Meat, Home Fries & Toast.
Platters & Bowls
Holland Skillet
Oven Roasted Home Fries, Italian Sausage, Roasted Romas, Onion & Mushrooms, w/ a Braised Egg, topped w/ Hollandaise
Breakfast Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa & Brown Rice, Italian Sausage,Roasted Romas & Red Onion topped w/ a Braised Egg & Parm Cheese
Cream Chip Beef
Shaved Dried Beef in a Rich, Creamy Gravy over a Split Buttery Biscuit
Breakfast Sandwiches
C9 Grill
Pancakes
Fluffy & Golden Brown, Served w/ Butter and Syrup. Add fresh fruit for additional charge.
Stuffed Apple Pancakes
Homemade Carmel Apples Stuffed in a Short Stack, w/ Powdered Sugar and Caramel Drizzle
French Toast
Thick Sliced Brioche Bread, French Toasted and Served w/ Powdered Sugar and Syrup
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll Fr. Toasted and Topped w/ Caramel Apples & Cinnamon Toast Churro Bites.
Breakfast Specials
Benedicts
Southern Benedict
A Split Buttery Biscuit, 2 Sausage Patties, Poached Eggs, Topped w/ Hollandaise
Greek Benedict
Split English Muffin, Roasted Romas,, Spinach, Garlic, poached Eggs Topped w/ Feta & Hollandaise
Cali Benedict
Brioche Toast, Avocado, Roma Tomato, Poached Eggs w/ Hollandaise
"Almost" Traditional Benedict
English Muffin, Carved Ham,Poached Eggs w/ Hollandaise Sauce
Lighter Side
Chili
Ask your server what the Chili of the day is? Cup or Bowl for Dine-in Only 10 oz. Bowl or Quart for Take Out Only
Fruit Salad
Fresh Cut Fruit Seasonal Salad
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
C9 Everyday Special- 1/2 Sandwich (from list below only, bread only) & a 6 oz. Cup of Soup (de jour). Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo included.
Bag of Chips
Lunch Salads
Specialty Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, & Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla.
Turkey BLT Wrap
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato w/ Choice of Mayo or Cranberry Aioli, Spicy Chipotle Aioli, or Pesto Aioli in a Flour Tortilla
Italian Wrap
Capicola, Ham, Salami & Pepperoni, Provolone, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli w/ choice of Flour or Sun-dried Tomato Wrap.
C9's Traditional Reuben
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, w/ Homemade Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread.
Maple Chicken BBQ
Grilled Pesto Chicken
Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast, topped w/ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on grilled Brioche Roll
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Cranberries, Pecans, Honey w/ Apples, Lettuce & Tomato on a Croissant or Bed of Mixed Greens.
French Dip
Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese w/ Horseradish Mayo & a Side of Au Jus on a lightly toasted hard roll.
Apple BBQ Ham & Cheese
Carved Baked Ham, Cheddar Cheese and Apple BBQ Sauce on a lightly toasted roll. Served with Chips & Pickles.
Coney Island Burger
1/4 Lb. Angus Burger, Chili Sauce, Onions & Muenster Cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Cheeseburger
1/4 Lb. Angus Burger, Cheese of Choice, Lettuce, Tomato.
Classic Grilled Cheese
Made w/ American Cheese & Real Butter
Build It Sandwich
Turkey
All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.
Ham
All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.
Roast Beef
All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.
BLT
Crisp bacon on toasted bread of choice, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All sandwiches come with chips and dill pickle slices.
Chunky Chicken Salad
All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.
Albacore Tuna Salad
All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.
Corned Beef
All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.
1/2 Sandwich
Choose half of the following: Turkey, Ham, Chunky Chicken Salad, or Tuna Salad w/Lettuce & Tomato on Pepridge Farm Bread. Add Cheese $.
Roasted Vegetable
Green & Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Red Pepper roasted with seasoning and olive oil.
Paninis
Caprese Chicken
Pesto Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Pesto Aioli on a pressed Ciabatta.
Grilled Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper
Pesto Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone, & Pesto Aioli on a pressed Ciabatta.
Grilled Vegetarian
Roasted Portabella Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone, w/ Chipotle Lime Ranch Dressing on a pressed Ciabatta.
Italian Panini
3 Italian Meats, Provolone, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Red Onion, with Pesto Aioli on a pressed Ciabatta.
Shaved Ribeye Panini
Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Red Pepper Aioli and Munster Cheese pressed on a Ciabatta Roll.
Lunch Specials
Deli Side in House
Quiche
Cold Drinks
Arizona Green Tea
Bottled OJ
Fountain Sodas
16 or 20 oz Coca Cola Products
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
16 or 20 oz. Brewed Fresh & Unsweetened.
Fresh OJ
16 oz.
Iced Coffee
16 or 20 oz. Made from our Custom House C9 Blend over Ice.
Iced Latte
16 or 20 oz. Espresso Shots w/ Milk over Ice. Flavors Additional
Iced Mocha
16 or 20 oz. Espresso, Milk, Chocolate. Add Caramel
Lemonade
16 or 20 oz.
Smoothies
16 oz.
Bottled Juice
Snapple
Spring Water
Vitamin Water
Iced Chai
Iced Macchiato
Nesquick
Milk
Iced Chaider
Iced Chai Tea made with Apple Cider & topped with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon.
Hot Drinks
Americano
12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.
Coffee
12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz. Choose from our Custom Blend, Decaf, Dark Roast, or flavor of the day.
Cafe Au Lait
12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.
Cappuccino
12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.
Chai Latte
12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.
Espresso
4 oz.
Extra Espresso Shots
2 oz.
French Press
12 oz. Only
Hot Chocolate
12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.
Individually Brewed Teas
12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.
Latte
12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.
Mocha
12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.
Sledge Hammer
12 or 16 oz. Espresso in C9 Custom House Blend
Tea of the Day
12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.
C9 Mug
Custom C9 House Blend 10 oz. in a Mug
C9 Mug Refill
Refill
Macchiato
Chaider
Vanilla Chai Tea made with hot Apple Cider & topped with Cinnamon.
Canned Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Serving breakfast, lunch and catering of all kinds.
84 Commerce Drive, Reading, PA 19610