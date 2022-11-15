Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

84 Commerce Drive

Reading, PA 19610

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Italian Panini
Grilled Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper

Light Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

1 Slice Brioche Toast, Avocado Puree, Red Onion & Topped w/ a Braised Egg.

Baked Oatmeal

$4.75

Brown Sugar & Cinnamon w/Fresh Berries, Apple Pie or Banana. Served with Steamed Milk.

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Seasonal Fresh Cut Fruit Salad

New York Style Bagels

$1.95

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

6 oz. Creamy Vanilla Yogurt w/ choice of: House Granola (Honey/Almond) w/ Berries & Banana or Seasonal Granola (Maple/Pecan) w/Caramel Apple.

Breakfast Sides

$2.95+

Make your breakfast even better by adding some meat or potatoes.

Oatmeal

$4.40

Quaker Oats. Add Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas.

Toast

$2.50

Your Choice of Bread or English Muffin w/ Butter & Jelly.

Quiche

$6.75

Choose from Spinach & Feta, Roasted Roma Mozzarella, Bacon & Cheddar, or Flavor of the Day. Add Fruit Cup $3.95.

Firecracker Bacon

$4.50

3 Slices of Thick Cut Bacon, Candied with just a Hint of Cayenne.

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

2 Eggs, American Cheese, (choice of Meat and Vegetables for $) pressed in a Flour Tortilla.

Roasted Vegetable Burrito

$8.50

Eggs, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Veggies, pressed in a Flour Tortilla

Ultimate Steak Burrito

$9.00

Eggs, Muenster Cheese, Shaved Ribeye, pressed in Flour Tortilla

Smokey Bacon Burrito

$9.00

Eggs, Bacon, Avocado, Muenster Cheese & Smokey Roma Chipotle Aioli Sauce.

Florentine Burrito

$9.00

2 Eggs, Sausage, Spinach Feta Cheese w/ Roasted Garlic Aioli.

Tuscan Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Eggs, 4 Italian Meats, Roasted Roma Tomato, Provolone Cheese & Pesto Aioli.

Eggs & Omelettes

Bacon & Cheddar Omelette

$12.00

3 Eggs, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Omelette w/ Home Fries & Toast.

G.O.A.T. Omelette

$12.00

3 Eggs, Red Onion, Spinach, Mushroom & Goat Cheese w/ Home Fries & Toast.

Greek Omelette

$12.00

3 Eggs, Romas, Spinach, Red Onion & Feta Cheese, w/ Home Fries & Toast.

Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Omelette

$12.00

3 Eggs, Ham, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese w/ Home Fries & Toast.

Omelette

$8.50

3 Eggs w/ Choice of Cheese Served with Home Fries & Toast. Additions + $1.50 (limit 3)

Roasted Veggie & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

3 Eggs, Roasted Vegetables & Cheese w/ Home Fries & Toast.

Western Omelette

$12.00

3 Eggs, Ham, Onion, Peppers, American Cheese w/ Home Fries & Toast.

2 Eggs & Toast

$7.00

2 Eggs your way w/ Choice of Meat, Home Fries & Toast.

Platters & Bowls

Holland Skillet

$12.00

Oven Roasted Home Fries, Italian Sausage, Roasted Romas, Onion & Mushrooms, w/ a Braised Egg, topped w/ Hollandaise

Breakfast Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Quinoa & Brown Rice, Italian Sausage,Roasted Romas & Red Onion topped w/ a Braised Egg & Parm Cheese

Cream Chip Beef

$12.00

Shaved Dried Beef in a Rich, Creamy Gravy over a Split Buttery Biscuit

Breakfast Sandwiches

Custom Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

2 Egg Sandwich with choice of bread, cheese, and meat (additional charge) options.

Bacon, Eggs & Cheddar

$6.00

Steak, Eggs & Muenster Cheese

$6.00

Sausage, Eggs & American Cheese

$6.00

C9 Grill

Pancakes

$5.25+

Fluffy & Golden Brown, Served w/ Butter and Syrup. Add fresh fruit for additional charge.

Stuffed Apple Pancakes

$10.00

Homemade Carmel Apples Stuffed in a Short Stack, w/ Powdered Sugar and Caramel Drizzle

French Toast

$5.00+

Thick Sliced Brioche Bread, French Toasted and Served w/ Powdered Sugar and Syrup

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.00

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll Fr. Toasted and Topped w/ Caramel Apples & Cinnamon Toast Churro Bites.

Breakfast Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.00

Cannoli Pancakes

$7.00

Choc. Chip Cannoli and cherry filling between 2 buttermilk pancakes. Add bacon or sausage links.

Blueberry Banana Pancakes

$7.00

Topped with warm Blueberry Syrup.

French Toast Casserole

$5.00

Chai Oatmeal

$4.65

Benedicts

Southern Benedict

$12.00

A Split Buttery Biscuit, 2 Sausage Patties, Poached Eggs, Topped w/ Hollandaise

Greek Benedict

$12.00

Split English Muffin, Roasted Romas,, Spinach, Garlic, poached Eggs Topped w/ Feta & Hollandaise

Cali Benedict

$12.00

Brioche Toast, Avocado, Roma Tomato, Poached Eggs w/ Hollandaise

"Almost" Traditional Benedict

$12.00

English Muffin, Carved Ham,Poached Eggs w/ Hollandaise Sauce

Lighter Side

Chili

$5.00+

Ask your server what the Chili of the day is? Cup or Bowl for Dine-in Only 10 oz. Bowl or Quart for Take Out Only

Fruit Salad

$4.50+

Fresh Cut Fruit Seasonal Salad

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$8.50

C9 Everyday Special- 1/2 Sandwich (from list below only, bread only) & a 6 oz. Cup of Soup (de jour). Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo included.

Bag of Chips

$1.59

Lunch Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Greek Salad

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Mixed Greens & Tomato

Full Garden Salad

$8.25

Mixed Greens & Tomato

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, & Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla.

Turkey BLT Wrap

$10.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato w/ Choice of Mayo or Cranberry Aioli, Spicy Chipotle Aioli, or Pesto Aioli in a Flour Tortilla

Italian Wrap

$11.00

Capicola, Ham, Salami & Pepperoni, Provolone, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli w/ choice of Flour or Sun-dried Tomato Wrap.

C9's Traditional Reuben

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, w/ Homemade Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread.

Maple Chicken BBQ

$9.50

Grilled Pesto Chicken

$11.00

Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast, topped w/ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on grilled Brioche Roll

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$10.00

Cranberries, Pecans, Honey w/ Apples, Lettuce & Tomato on a Croissant or Bed of Mixed Greens.

French Dip

$12.00

Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese w/ Horseradish Mayo & a Side of Au Jus on a lightly toasted hard roll.

Apple BBQ Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Carved Baked Ham, Cheddar Cheese and Apple BBQ Sauce on a lightly toasted roll. Served with Chips & Pickles.

Coney Island Burger

$9.00

1/4 Lb. Angus Burger, Chili Sauce, Onions & Muenster Cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Cheeseburger

$7.00

1/4 Lb. Angus Burger, Cheese of Choice, Lettuce, Tomato.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Made w/ American Cheese & Real Butter

Build It Sandwich

Turkey

$10.00

All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.

Ham

$10.00

All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.

Roast Beef

$11.00

All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.

BLT

$8.00

Crisp bacon on toasted bread of choice, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All sandwiches come with chips and dill pickle slices.

Chunky Chicken Salad

$9.00

All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.

Albacore Tuna Salad

$10.00

All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.

Corned Beef

$11.00

All sandwiches come with choice of yellow mustard, spicy mustard, or mayo, lettuce, tomato, chips and dill pickle slices.

1/2 Sandwich

$6.50

Choose half of the following: Turkey, Ham, Chunky Chicken Salad, or Tuna Salad w/Lettuce & Tomato on Pepridge Farm Bread. Add Cheese $.

Roasted Vegetable

$10.00

Green & Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Red Pepper roasted with seasoning and olive oil.

Paninis

Caprese Chicken

$11.50

Pesto Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Pesto Aioli on a pressed Ciabatta.

Grilled Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper

$11.50

Pesto Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone, & Pesto Aioli on a pressed Ciabatta.

Grilled Vegetarian

$11.00

Roasted Portabella Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone, w/ Chipotle Lime Ranch Dressing on a pressed Ciabatta.

Italian Panini

$11.50

3 Italian Meats, Provolone, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Red Onion, with Pesto Aioli on a pressed Ciabatta.

Shaved Ribeye Panini

$12.00

Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Red Pepper Aioli and Munster Cheese pressed on a Ciabatta Roll.

Lunch Specials

Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Cole Slaw and Boom Boom Sauce on a 7" Hard Roll.

Turkey Club w/Turkey Bacon

$9.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, and Turkey Bacon on choice of bread.

Deli Side in House

California Pasta Salad

$3.00

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.50

Dijon Red Potato Salad

$3.00

Quiche

Quiche

$6.75

Homemade daily. Choose from Spinach & Feta, Roasted Roma & Mozzarella, Bacon & Cheddar or Special of the Day. (Ask a server)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Sharp Cheddar, Gouda & Jack Cheeses.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00+Out of stock

All Tater Tots Orders = 1/2lb.

Dessert

Cupcake

$2.95

Jumbo Cookie

$2.95

Pumpkin Roll

$2.50

Cake Pop

$1.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Flavored Only (Seasonal)

Black Forest Cake Slice

$4.00

Seasonal

Cannoli

$3.00+

Chocolate Chip Flavor.

Cold Drinks

Arizona Green Tea

$1.75

Bottled OJ

$2.00

Fountain Sodas

$1.75+

16 or 20 oz Coca Cola Products

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50+

16 or 20 oz. Brewed Fresh & Unsweetened.

Fresh OJ

$3.25

16 oz.

Iced Coffee

$2.90+

16 or 20 oz. Made from our Custom House C9 Blend over Ice.

Iced Latte

$3.75+

16 or 20 oz. Espresso Shots w/ Milk over Ice. Flavors Additional

Iced Mocha

$4.00+

16 or 20 oz. Espresso, Milk, Chocolate. Add Caramel

Lemonade

$1.85+

16 or 20 oz.

Smoothies

$5.60

16 oz.

Bottled Juice

$1.75

Snapple

$1.75

Spring Water

$1.25

Vitamin Water

$2.75Out of stock

Iced Chai

$3.09+

Iced Macchiato

$2.20+

Nesquick

$1.75Out of stock

Milk

$2.00

Iced Chaider

$3.65+

Iced Chai Tea made with Apple Cider & topped with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon.

Hot Drinks

Americano

$2.30+

12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.

Coffee

$2.00+

12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz. Choose from our Custom Blend, Decaf, Dark Roast, or flavor of the day.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.10+

12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.

Cappuccino

$3.40+

12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.

Chai Latte

$2.95+

12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.

Espresso

$2.00+

4 oz.

Extra Espresso Shots

$0.75

2 oz.

French Press

$2.70

12 oz. Only

Hot Chocolate

$1.95+

12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.

Individually Brewed Teas

$2.25+

12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.

Latte

$3.40+

12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.

Mocha

$3.70+

12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.

Sledge Hammer

$3.50+

12 or 16 oz. Espresso in C9 Custom House Blend

Tea of the Day

$1.75+

12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz.

C9 Mug

$1.75

Custom C9 House Blend 10 oz. in a Mug

C9 Mug Refill

$0.75

Refill

$1.25

Macchiato

$2.20+

Chaider

$3.50+

Vanilla Chai Tea made with hot Apple Cider & topped with Cinnamon.

Canned Beverages

Brisk Can

$1.75

Coke Can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Serving breakfast, lunch and catering of all kinds.

Location

84 Commerce Drive, Reading, PA 19610

Directions

