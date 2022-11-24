Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clouds Brewing Durham

review star

No reviews yet

905 West Main Street

Durham, NC 27701

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Burger
Giant Pretzel
Southwest Salad

Appetizers

Calamari

$13.00

Served with Parmesan peppercorn sauce and salsa verde

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, green onions, cilantro, shallots, and served with our red pepper horseradish glaze

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

Served with beer cheese and spicy mustard, add extra beer cheese for $1.50

Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Buffalo breaded cauliflower served with ranch dressing

Wings

$15.00

Ten crispy fried wings/ Choice of Buffalo, Mango Habanero, That Dragon (Very Spicy), or IPA-BBQ sauce w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese

Nachos

$15.00

Choice of chicken, short rib, or bratwurst, with black beans, avocado, beer cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, and salsa verde and sour cream on the side

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Crinkle cut pickle chips, served with chipotle ranch and IPA-BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Available Saturday and Sunday only, shredded chicke, cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch and buffalo sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips

Beer Cheese 2oz

$1.50

Our Singature beer cheese, add it to just about any item!

Amazeballs

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Large House Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and croutons. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar, Chipotle Caesar, Chipotle Ranch, or Honey Mustard

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, red and green bell peppers, corn, black beans, parmesan cheese, tortilla strips, tossed in chipotle caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Side House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and croutons. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar, Chipotle Caesar, Chipotle Ranch, or Honey Mustard

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

BLT Salad

$10.00

Handhelds

Dirty Heaven

$15.00

Barbacoa marinated brisket, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, and cilantro lemon sour cream, on a bianco bun, served with a side of short rib consommé.

Traditional Burger

$13.00

Ground beef topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, and mayo on a brioche bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tossed in Mauricio's hot sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun.

Vegan Burger

$16.00

Plant based Vegan Burger (fababean, pea protein, beet root, and barley malt) topped with vegan pepper jack cheese, vegan mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a Hawaiian bun. (VE)

Bratwurst Hoagie

$12.00

Grilled bratwurst topped with caramelized peppers and onions, finished with beer cheese on a hoagie roll. Ask for Traditiona; Style to sub sauerkraut and spicy mustard

BBQ Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb ground chuck topped with thick sliced pork belly, IPA-BBQ sauce, American cheese, and thick cut onion rings on a brioche bun.

Short Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Beer braised short rib topped with pepper-jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, fried onions, red pepper horseradish sauce, and mayo on a hoagie roll.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken, white cheddar cheese, bacon, pesto mayo, tomato, and lettuce on a grilled hoagie roll.

Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken tossed with parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, and romaine lettuce in a flour tortilla.

Street Taco

Choice of pork al pastor, chicken tinga, or beef picadillo, topped with onions and cilantro, served on corn torillas with a side of rice. Sorry no substitutions for rice.

Hawaiian Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound ground chuck, pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple, pineapple mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion, on a Hawaiian bun.

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Avocado, red pepper flakes, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and Swiss cheese, on brioche bun. (V)

Bavarian Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Grilled Logan's bratwurst topped with sauerkraut, stone ground mustard, and Swiss cheese, on pretzel bread

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Grilled salmon topped with mango relish, and served with broccoli and jasmine rice. (GFr)

Short Rib Plate

$20.00

Short ribs covered in fried onions and red pepper horseradish sauce, served with a side of red skin mashed potatoes and a caesar salad.

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Short rib, beer cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers, onions, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa verde, served on a bed of rice.

Chicken Schnitzel

$18.00

served with German potato salad and sauerkraut

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Spinach, shallots, onion, garlic, broccoli, tomato, sherry cream sauce, linguine pasta. Sub mushrroms for V

London Broil

$20.00

Served with red skinned mashed potatoes and broccoli. Topped with peppers, onions, and a peppercorn demi-glaze.* (GFr)

Daniela's Pasta

$17.00

Sauteed peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, and Italian Sausage with a red pepper cream sauce over linguine pasta finished with Romano cheese and green onions.

Bratwurst Platter

$14.00

Two Logan's Farms bratwurst topped with peppers and onions. Served with a side of sauerkraut, German potato salad, spicy mustard, and our IPA barbeque sauce.

Sides

Fries (VE)

$4.00

Chips (VE)

$4.00

German Potato Salad (GFr)

$4.00

Sauerkraut (VE)

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Mixed Veggies (V) (GRr)

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes (V)

$4.00

Jasmine Rice (VE) (GRr)

$4.00

Fresh Fruit (VE) (GRr)

$5.50

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Signature peanut butter pie with a chocolate cookie crumb crust.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.00

NY Style cheesecake made in house.

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Pasta

$5.00

Kid Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kid Soft Drink

$1.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast (VE)

$13.00

Two pieces of sprouted grain bread with smashed avocado, red pepper flakes, sliced tomato, balsamic glaze, and basil.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Eggs scrambled with American cheese, chorizo pinto beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream, in a flour tortilla and served with a side of grits.

Classic Breakfast

$13.00

Three eggs, grits, and a side of toast, served with your choice of bacon or bratwurst.

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Chef Mauricio's secret recipe chicken on top of a Belgian waffle with a choice of syrup or honey.

French Toast

$13.00

Three slices of French toast loaded with bananas, whipped cream, and a spiced rum caramel sauce.

One Waffle

$5.00

Pancho's Breakfast

$13.00

Our take on Huevos Rancheros with a twist. A large pan seared hash brown topped with three fried eggs, tomatoes, avocado, and a spicy salsa roja.

Poblano Chicken & Grits

$15.00

Grilled chicken, garlic, shallots, onions, tomatoes, corn, and poblano cream sauce served on a bed of grits.

Shimp n Grits

$16.00

Shrimp, jalapeño bacon, tomato sauce, mushrooms, white wine, and basil served on a bed of grits.

Steak Omelette

$15.00

Eggs, steak, onions, and mixed cheese topped with a poblano cream sauce. Served with a hash brown and grits.

Brat Link

$5.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Hasbrowns

$4.00

One Egg

$2.50

Side Bacon

$5.00

Yeah Toast!

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

In October 2016, Clouds Brewing opened our third location in Durham’s Brightleaf Square. We have German inspired beer and Mexican inspired food, with 50 taps on tap including 30 of our own Clouds beer

Location

905 West Main Street, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Clouds Durham image
Clouds Durham image
Clouds Durham image
Clouds Durham image

