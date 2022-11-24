Clouds Brewing Durham
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
In October 2016, Clouds Brewing opened our third location in Durham’s Brightleaf Square. We have German inspired beer and Mexican inspired food, with 50 taps on tap including 30 of our own Clouds beer
Location
905 West Main Street, Durham, NC 27701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Brightleaf Square
No Reviews
908 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
Cucciolo Osteria - 601 W Main St suite c,
No Reviews
601 W Main St suite c, Durham, NC 27713
View restaurant