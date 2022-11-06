Cloudy Co imageView gallery
Cloudy Co

14370 Culver Drive

Suite D

Irvine, CA 92604

Cloudy Puff Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea
Cloudy Puff White Peach Oolong Milk Tea w/Peach Jelly

CLOUDY PUFF CREAM SPECIALS

Cloudy Puff Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00

Fresh brewed Osmanthus oolong milk tea served with special puff cream

Cloudy Puff Mountain Golden Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00

Fresh brewed mountain golden oolong milk tea served with special puff cream

Cloudy Puff Black Jade Milk Tea

$6.00

Fresh brewed black jade milk tea served with special puff cream

Cloudy Puff Uji Matcha Latte

$6.00

Organic Uji matcha latte served with special puff cream

Cloudy Puff Ice Cream Black Jade

$6.00

Fresh brewed black jade served with oat milk ice cream and special puff cream

Cloudy Puff Ceylon milk tea

$6.00Out of stock

Cloudy Puff White Peach Oolong Milk Tea w/Peach Jelly

$6.50

Fresh brewed white peach oolong milk tea served with special puff cream and peach jelly

Cloudy Puff Grape Green Milk Tea w/Grape Jelly

$6.50

Fresh brewed grape green milk tea served with special puff cream and grape jelly

Cloudy Puff Honeydew Dan Cong w/ Melon Jelly

$6.50Out of stock

Cloudy Puff Wuyi Mountain Cassia Oolong Milk Tea

$6.25

ALL ABOUT FRUIT

Whole Avocado

$6.25

A whole avocado blended smoothie with fresh mango & strawberries bits

Mango Coconut

$6.25

Blended mango smoothie with coconut cream & sweet black rice

Strawberry Creamy Smoothies

$6.25

Blended strawberries smoothies with special cheese cream & agar boba

Tropical Leaf Lemon Ice Tea

$5.50

Grape green tea with fresh lime and pandan juice

Grapefruit Slush

$5.25

Refreshing ice blend grapefruits/grapefruits with jasmine green tea

Grapefruit Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Mango Yogurt

$5.25

Mango yogurt smoothie with fresh mango bits

Strawberry Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Jasmine green tea with fresh pressed strawberries juice & strawberries bits

Watermelon Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Jasmine green tea with fresh pressed watermelon juice & watermelon bits

Passionfruit Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Lemon jasmine tea with fresh passionfruit

Lemon Jasmine/Mountain Golden/Black Jade

$5.25

Fresh pressed lemon and limes with jasmine/golden phoenix/black jade

Coconut Cereal Milk Ice Cream Smoothie

$6.25

BUBBLE SHAKE

Ovaltine Boba Bubble Shake

$6.00

Organic milk blended ovaltine with brown sugar boba

Crème Brulee Hong Kong Milk Tea Bubble Shake

$6.00

Ice blended Hong Kong milk tea served with crème brulee

BEYOND MILK

Taro Milk w/ Ube Ice Cream

$6.00

Fresh taro blend with milk & served with ube ice cream

Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba

$5.25

Fresh milk with brown sugar and brown sugar boba

ClOUDY CHEESE FOAM

Cheese Jasmine

$5.50

Fresh brewed jasmine green tea served with sea salt cheese foam

Cheese Osmanthus Oolong

$5.75

Fresh brewed Osmanthus oolong tea served with sea salt cheese foam

Cheese White Peach Oolong

$5.75

Cheese Mountain Golden Oolong

$5.75

Fresh brewed mountain golden oolong tea served with sea salt cheese foam

Cheese Black Jade

$5.75

Cheese Black Jade Milk Tea

$6.00

Fresh brewed black jade milk tea served with sea salt cheese foam

Cheese Ceylon Milk Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh brewed ceylon milk tea served with sea salt cheese foam

Cheese Mountain Golden Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00

Cheese Hong Kong Milk Tea

$6.25

Fresh brewed Hong Kong milk tea served with sea salt cheese foam

Cheese Matcha Latte

$6.00

Organic Uji matcha latte served with sea salt cheese foam

Cheese Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00

Cheese White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00

Cheese Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.75

CLOUDY TIRAMISU FOAM

Misu Black Jade Milk Tea

$6.00

Fresh brewed black jade milk tea served with tiramisu foam

Misu Ceylon Milk Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh brewed ceylon milk tea served with tiramisu foam

Misu Hong Kong Milk Tea

$6.25

Fresh brewed Hong Kong milk tea served with tiramisu foam

Misu Mountain Golden Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00

Fresh brewed Oolong milk tea served with tiramisu foam

MILK TEA

Ceylon Milk Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh brewed ceylon milk tea

Black Jade Milk Tea

$5.00

Fresh brewed black jade milk tea

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$5.50

Fresh brewed Hong Kong milk tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00

Fresh brewed jasmine green milk tea

Mountain Golden Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25

Fresh brewed mountain golden oolong milk tea

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25

Fresh brewed Osmanthus oolong milk tea

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25

Fresh brewed White Peach Oolong milk tea

Grape Green Milk Tea

$5.25

Uji Matcha Latte

$5.00

Organic Uji match blend with milk

Wuyi Mountain Cassia Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

TEA

Jasmine

$4.25

Fresh brewed jasmine tea

Black Jade

$4.50

Fresh brewed black jade

Mountain Golden Oolong

$4.00

Fresh brewed Mountain Golden Oolong

Osmanthus Oolong

$4.25

Fresh brewed Osmanthus oolong

White Peach Oolong

$4.25

DESSERT

Matcha Waffle w/ Ice Cream

$13.00Out of stock

Matcha flavor waffle base with matcha ice cream, oreo and signature cheese foam

Boba Milk Tea Waffle

$13.00Out of stock

Milk tea flavor waffle base with oat milk ice cream, brown sugar boba and signature tiramisu foam

Taro Waffle w/ Ube Ice Cream

$13.00Out of stock

Original waffle base with fresh taro and ube ice cream

Matcha Snow Ice（L）

$12.50Out of stock

Matcha flavor snow ice served with mochi, red bean and match ice cream

Sesame Snow Ice（R）

$8.50Out of stock

Matcha flavor snow ice served with mochi, red bean and match ice cream

Milk Tea Snow Ice（L）

$12.50Out of stock

Milk tea flavor snow ice served with oat milk ice cream, brown sugar boba and signature tiramisu foam

Milk Tea Snow Ice（R）

$8.50Out of stock

Milk tea flavor snow ice served with oat milk ice cream, brown sugar boba and signature tiramisu foam

Sesame Snow Ice（L）

$12.50Out of stock

Sesame flavor snow ice served with mochi, fresh taro and ube ice cream

Sesame Snow Ice（R）

$8.50Out of stock

Sesame flavor snow ice served with mochi, fresh taro and ube ice cream

Whole Coconut Jelly

$12.00Out of stock

Whole coconut in shell with special coconut crispy chips

TOGO BAG & HOLDER

TO-GO BAG & HOLDER

$0.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Cloudy Co focuses on presenting tea culture as well as the diversity of the tastes of teas from all over the world. Our store carries more than 20 of the finest teas from China, Japan and Sri Lanka. Our customer would be able to experience our teas through tea ceremony at our tasting bar. Asides from the tasting bar, we also serve our finest teas as specially made beverage drinks. We have teas with seasonal fruits and fresh brewed teas with our most popular cream foam topping. We also serve tea based smoothies and different flavored milk teas. Every single cup of drinks is made with our heart. We’d love to share our artisan spirit through each sip of our drinks.

14370 Culver Drive, Suite D, Irvine, CA 92604

