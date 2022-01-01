Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clout Southern Cuisine and Lounge 731 Cady Dr

731 Cady Drive

Fort Washington, MD 20744

Soda/Juice

Sierra mist

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Orange crush

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Cranberry juice

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Pineapple juice

$2.50

Redbull

$3.00

Water

Water bottle

$3.00

Shareables

Clout Wings

$12.00

(8) Clout version of fried wings.

Jerk Wing

$13.00

(8) Caribbean styled wings marinated 48hrs in Jamaican spices

Soul Roll

$6.00

(2) Smoked turkey and southern style collards in a crispy spring roll served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Crab Fries

$15.00

Crispy house cut fries topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, old bay & remoulade sauce

Hushpuppies

$6.00

Southern styled served with sweet whipped honey butter

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

(10) Jumbo shrimp fried tossed in our homemade firecracker sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

(4) Southern fried to perfection

Crab Croquets

$13.00

(3) Lighty fried crab balls

Mains

Pork Chops

$22.00

Grilled center cut pork chops seasoned with deep southern spices served with homestyle brown gravy or drunken apples

Clout Baked Chicken Platter

$22.00

3-piece marinated boned in chicken baked with secret house spice blended perfectly & juicy $3 white meat upcharge.

Smothered Oxtail

$28.00

Braised in a rich, savory & sweet Caribbean gravy, served over long grain rice

Lamb Chop

$28.00

(4) Marinated with 12 herbs and spices, lollipop cut

Famous Fried Fish

$22.00

Choice of whiting or catfish (fried or Blackened)

Crab Cakes

$32.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat, cajun seasoning & green onion served with old bay remoulade sauce

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

8oz Grilled wild caught salmon basted with honey bourbon brown sugar glaze (optional)

Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, andouille sausage, onions, red and green peppers over stone grits

Fish & Grits

$25.00

Southern Fried Fish, applewood smoked bacon, andouille sausage, onions, red & green peppers over local stone grits

Shrimp & Crab Pasta

$24.00

Creamy shrimp and crab Alfredo tossed with grated cheese & fresh roasted peppers

Shrimp & Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, 3 Jumbo shrimp, scallions, egg, and celery

Ribs

$21.00

Ribeye steak

$37.00

Chicken pasta

$21.00

Handhelds

Po Boy

$15.00

Whiting, Catfish, or Shrimp with remoulade sauce on hoagie bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion & remoulade sauce

Angus Burger

$15.00

8oz Angus Beef topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle topped with American cheese

Clout Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled and served on a brioche bun topped with bacon, lettuce, red onion tomato & bbq mayo

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Fried Cabbage

$6.00

Black eyed peas

$6.00

Sweet potato

$6.00

Mash potatoes

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Potato salad

$6.00

Green beans

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Salads

Clout salad

$12.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, red onion

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, palm cheese & croutons

Seafood salad

$15.00

Desserts

Banana pudding

$6.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Mac and cheese

$8.00

Add-ons

Add on whiting

$8.00

Add on catfish

$9.00

Add on salmon

$10.00

Add on shrimp

$10.00

Add on Chicken

$8.00

Add on crab

$10.00

Cornbread

$0.99

Buffet

Buffet

$55.00

Kids Buffet

$25.00

Buffet Waffle

Buffet Veggie Omlet

Buffet Meat Omlet

Door fee

$20.00

Mixed Drinks

Hennessy Sidecar

$15.00

Dusse Sidecar

$15.00

Cadillac Deville

$14.00

Clout Punch

$14.00

Uncles Dave Old Fashion

$14.00

Strawberry Henny

$14.00

Mega O'cup

$14.00

Call an Uber

$13.00

Reynolds Court

$12.00

Mother of Dragons

$12.00

Boss Mule

$12.00

Big Blue Prime

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

SNOOP DOGG

$9.00

Clout Lemonade

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$30.00

Frozen margarita

$10.00

Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Casamigos Rep Pitcher

$60.00

Don Julio Anejo Pitcher

$75.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Patron

$13.00

Avion

$12.00

Don Julio silver

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

1800

$12.00

Rail tequila

$9.00

Rum

Rail rum

$6.00

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Congac

Hennessy

$12.00

Dusse

$14.00

Remi VSOP

$12.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Nyak

$15.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniel

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden rye

$16.00

Rail Bourbon

$6.00

Uncle Nearest

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Blanton

$18.00

Guidance

$13.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Scotch

Jonnie Walker Black

$13.00

Macallan 12

$17.00

Macallan 15

$26.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Vodka

Titos

$12.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Rail Vodka

$6.00

Gin

Hendricks

$13.00

Bombay

$12.00

Beers

Stella

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Red stripe

$7.00

Goose island ipa

$7.00

Blue moon

$7.00

Bud light

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$11.00

Saviguan Blanc

$11.00

Riesling

$11.00

Moscato

$11.00

Prosecco Glass

$9.00

Red Wine

Merlot

$11.00

Cabernet

$11.00

Hookah

Hookah

$40.00

Hookah refill

$20.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$200.00

Casamigos Reposado

$250.00

Patron

$200.00

Avion

$200.00

Don Julio silver

$200.00

Don Julio Anejo

$275.00

1800

$150.00

Vodka

Titos

$175.00

Kettle One

$175.00

Ciroc

$175.00

Congac

Hennessy

$250.00

Dusse

$250.00

Remi VSOP

$250.00

Remy 1738

$275.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jameson

$200.00

Jack Daniel

$200.00

Basil Hayden

$250.00

Wine

Cabernet

$35.00

Chardonnay

$35.00

Riesling

$35.00

Moscato

$35.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Merlot

$35.00

Champagne

Moet

$175.00

Belaire

$150.00

Prosecco

$35.00

Veuve Clicqout

$175.00

Moet Ice

$175.00

Cigars

Padron 1964

$25.00

Perdomo 10th ann

$12.00

Plasencia Alma Fuerte

$19.00

Olivia Serie V Melanio

$18.00

LFD Double Ligero

$14.00

Aging Room

$15.00

Cuatro Cinco

$12.00

Tatiano-Groovy Blue

$6.00

Acid

$11.00

Fat Bottom Betty

$6.00

Montecristo 1935 ann Topedo

$21.00

Romeo And Julieta

$12.00

Tabak Esp

$10.00

Alec Bradley

$12.00

Triple Earl Jones

$15.00

Exclusives Maduro

$18.00

Lelaha12

$12.00

Red Goddess

$10.00

Mother Clucker

$14.00

Sweet Dreams Lancero

$12.00

Trinidad Espiritu

$14.00

Ashton

$12.00

Drunken Chicken

$15.00

Java Mint

$10.00

Linga #9

$18.00

Leather Rose

$10.00

Cohiba

$18.00

Rocky Patel

$14.00

Camacho

$14.00

My Father

$12.00

Padron

$15.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
731 Cady Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

