Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Bars & Lounges

Clove Indian cuisine & Bar 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A

review star

No reviews yet

7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA (CHEF SPECIAL)
CHICKEN MAKHANI (BUTTER CHICKEN)

VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS

VEGETABLE SAMOSA (2 PIECES)

$7.00

PANEER PAKORA

$8.00

VEGETABLE PAKORA

$7.00

ALOO TIKKI

$7.00

CHILLI PANEER

$12.00

ONION BHAJI

$7.00

SAMOSA CHAAT

$9.00

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$10.00

ASSORTED VEGETABLE PLATTER

$13.00

NON-VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS

CHICKEN SAMOSA (2 PEICES)

$8.00

LAMB SAMOSA (2 PEICES)

$9.00

CHICKEN 65

$12.00

CHICKEN RESHMI KEBAB/MALAI KEBAB

$18.00

CHICKEN PAKORA

$8.00

SOUP AND SALAD

DAL KA SHORBA

$6.00

TOMATO SOUP

$6.00

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$7.00

CLOVE GARDEN SALAD-INDIAN SALAD

$7.00

KACHUMBER SALAD

$7.00

TANDOORI CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

PANEER TIKKA SALAD

$10.00

ONIONS & CHILLIES

$3.00

TANDOORI SPECIALTIES/ Cooked in clay oven and served on sizzler platter

TANDOORI PANEER TIKKA

$16.00

CHICKEN TIKKA

$17.00

HARLYALI CHICKEN TIKKA

$17.00

TANDOORI CHICKEN (HALF)

$12.00

TANDOORI CHICKEN (FULL)

$20.00

ADRAKI CHICKEN KEBAB

$18.00

SEEKH KEBAB

$19.00

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS

$32.00

FISH TIKKA

$21.00

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$20.00

TANDOORI MIXED GRILL

$28.00

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

DAL TADKA (YELLOW DAL) (V)

$14.00

DAL MAKHNI

$15.00

MUTTER PANEER

$16.00

SAAG PANEER

$16.00

MALAI KOFTA

$16.00

NAVRATAN KORMA

$15.00

VEGETABLE KADAI

$15.00

CHANA MASALA (V)

$15.00

ALOO GOBI (V)

$15.00

ALOO MATTER (V)

$15.00

ALOO PALAK

$15.00

JEERA ALOO (V)

$14.00

MATAR MUSHROOM (V)

$15.00

SHAHI PANEER

$16.00

KADAI PANEER

$16.00

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$16.00

BHINDI MASALA (V)

$15.00

BAINGAN BHARTA (V)

$15.00

PANEER METHI CHANA

$16.00

CHICKEN ENTREES

CHICKEN MAKHANI (BUTTER CHICKEN)

$17.00

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA (CHEF SPECIAL)

$17.00

CHICKEN KORMA

$17.00

CHICKEN CURRY

$16.00

CHICKEN MADRAS

$16.00

CHICKEN KADAI

$16.00

CHICKEN PALAK (SAAG)

$16.00

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$16.00

CHICKEN CHILLI MASALA

$16.00

CHICKEN DHANSAK

$16.00

CHICKEN MANGO

$17.00

CHICKEN DO-PYAZA

$16.00

LAMB/GOAT ENTREES

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$18.00

LAMB MADRAS

$17.00

LAMB VINDALOO

$17.00

LAMB CURRY

$17.00

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

LAMB KORMA

$18.00

LAMB SAAG

$17.00

LAMB KADAI

$17.00

GOAT CURRY

$18.00

GOAT KADAI

$18.00

GOAT VINDALOO

$18.00

LAMB BHUNA

$18.00

SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES

FISH CURRY

$18.00

FISH TIKKA MASALA

$19.00

FISH VINDALOO

$18.00

FISH KORMA

$19.00

FISH MADRAS

$18.00

SHRIMP CURRY

$18.00

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$19.00

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$18.00

SHRIMP KORMA

$19.00

SHRIMP MADRAS

$18.00

TRADITIONAL BREADS

NAAN

$3.50

BUTTER NAAN

$3.50

GARLIC NAAN

$4.00

PESHAWARI NAAN

$6.00

GARLIC CHILLI NAAN

$4.00

TANDOORI ROTI

$4.00

BUTTER TANDOORI ROTI

$4.00

PARATHA

$5.00

ALOO PARATHA

$5.00

PANEER PARATHA

$6.00

BHATURA

$5.00

RICE SPECIALTIES

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$16.00

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$17.00

LAMB BIRYANI

$19.00

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$19.00

GOAT BIRYANI

$19.00

PLAIN RICE (FULL)

$5.00

PLAIN RICE (HALF)

$3.00

JEERA RICE

$6.00

PEAS PULAO

$8.00

ACCOMPANIMENTS

PAPADUM

$2.00

RAITA

$4.00

DAHI

$3.00

MIXED PICKELES

$2.00

MANGO CHUTNEY

$2.00

DESSERTS

GULAB JAMUN (2 PIECES)

$6.00

RASMALAI

$6.00

GAJAR HALWA

$6.00

KHEER (RICE PUDDING)

$6.00

MANGO KULFI

$6.00

PISTACHIO KULFI

$6.00

BEVERAGES

MASALA CHAI

$5.00

MANGO LASSI

$6.00

COFFEE

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$6.00

SPARKLING WATER

$7.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

UNSWEETEND ICED TEA

$4.00

SWEETEND ICED TEA

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

DR PEPPER

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$4.00

VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS

VEGETABLE SAMOSA (2 PIECES)

$8.40

PANEER PAKORA

$9.60

VEGETABLE PAKORA

$8.40

ALOO TIKKI

$8.40

CHILLI PANEER

$14.40

ONION BHAJI

$8.40

SAMOSA CHAAT

$10.80

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$12.00

ASSORTED VEGETABLE PLATTER

$15.60

NON-VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS

CHICKEN SAMOSA (2 PEICES)

$9.60

LAMB SAMOSA (2 PEICES)

$10.80

CHICKEN 65

$14.40

CHICKEN RESHMI KEBAB/MALAI KEBAB

$21.60

CHICKEN PAKORA

$9.60

SOUP AND SALAD

DAL KA SHORBA

$7.20

TOMATO SOUP

$7.20

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$8.40

CLOVE GARDEN SALAD-INDIAN SALAD

$8.40

KACHUMBER SALAD

$8.40

TANDOORI CHICKEN SALAD

$13.20

PANEER TIKKA SALAD

$12.00

TANDOORI SPECIALTIES

TANDOORI PANEER TIKKA

$19.20

CHICKEN TIKKA

$20.40

HARLYALI CHICKEN TIKKA

$20.40

TANDOORI CHICKEN (HALF)

$14.40

TANDOORI CHICKEN (FULL)

$24.00

ADRAKI CHICKEN KEBAB

$21.60

SEEKH KEBAB

$22.80

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS

$38.40

FISH TIKKA

$25.20

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$24.00

TANDOORI MIXED GRILL

$33.60

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

DAL TADKA (YELLOW DAL) (V)

$16.80

DAL MAKHNI

$18.00

MUTTER PANEER

$19.20

SAAG PANEER

$19.20

MALAI KOFTA

$19.20

NAVRATAN KORMA

$18.00

VEGETABLE KADAI

$18.00

CHANA MASALA (V)

$18.00

ALOO GOBI (V)

$18.00

ALOO MATTER (V)

$18.00

ALOO PALAK

$18.00

JEERA ALOO (V)

$16.80

MATAR MUSHROOM (V)

$18.00

SHAHI PANEER

$19.20

KADAI PANEER

$19.20

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$19.20

BHINDI MASALA (V)

$18.00

BAINGAN BHARTA (V)

$18.00

PANEER METHI CHANA

$19.20

CHICKEN ENTREES

CHICKEN MAKHANI (BUTTER CHICKEN)

$20.40

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA (CHEF SPECIAL)

$20.40

CHICKEN KORMA

$20.40

CHICKEN CURRY

$19.20

CHICKEN MADRAS

$19.20

CHICKEN KADAI

$19.20

CHICKEN PALAK (SAAG)

$19.20

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$19.20

CHICKEN CHILLI MASALA

$19.20

CHICKEN DHANSAK

$19.20

CHICKEN MANGO

$20.40

CHICKEN DO-PYAZA

$19.20

LAMB/GOAT ENTREES

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$21.60

LAMB MADRAS

$20.40

LAMB VINDALOO

$20.40

LAMB CURRY

$20.40

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$21.60

LAMB KORMA

$21.60

LAMB SAAG

$20.40

LAMB KADAI

$20.40

GOAT CURRY

$21.60

GOAT KADAI

$21.60

GOAT VINDALOO

$21.60

LAMB BHUNA

$21.60

SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES

FISH CURRY

$21.60

FISH TIKKA MASALA

$22.80

FISH VINDALOO

$21.60

FISH KORMA

$22.80

FISH MADRAS

$21.60

SHRIMP CURRY

$21.60

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$22.80

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$21.60

SHRIMP KORMA

$22.80

SHRIMP MADRAS

$21.60

TRADITIONAL BREADS

NAAN

$4.20

BUTTER NAAN

$4.20

GARLIC NAAN

$4.80

PESHAWARI NAAN

$7.20

GARLIC CHILLI NAAN

$4.80

TANDOORI ROTI

$4.80

BUTTER TANDOORI ROTI

$4.80

PARATHA

$6.00

ALOO PARATHA

$6.00

PANEER PARATHA

$7.20

BHATURA

$6.00

RICE SPECIALTIES

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$19.20

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$20.40

LAMB BIRYANI

$22.80

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$22.80

GOAT BIRYANI

$22.80

PLAIN RICE (FULL)

$6.00

PLAIN RICE (HALF)

$3.60

JEERA RICE

$7.20

PEAS PULAO

$9.60

ACCOMPANIMENTS

PAPADUM

$2.40

RAITA

$4.80

DAHI

$3.60

MIXED PICKELES

$2.40

MANGO CHUTNEY

$2.40

DESSERTS

GULAB JAMUN (2 PIECES)

$7.20

RASMALAI

$7.20

GAJAR HALWA

$7.20

KHEER (RICE PUDDING)

$7.20

MANGO KULFI

$7.20

PISTACHIO KULFI

$7.20

BEVERAGES

MASALA CHAI

$6.00

MANGO LASSI

$7.20

COFFEE

$6.00

GREEN TEA

$4.80

BOTTLED WATER

$7.20

SPARKLING WATER

$8.40

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$6.00

COKE

$4.80

DIET COKE

$4.80

LEMONADE

$4.80

UNSWEETEND ICED TEA

$4.80

SWEETEND ICED TEA

$4.80

SPRITE

$4.80

DR PEPPER

$4.80

CLUB SODA

$4.80
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Directions

Gallery
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar image
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102 Las Veags, NV 89178
View restaurantnext
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
orange star4.5 • 1,358
7995 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89178
View restaurantnext
Jackpot Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4485 S Jones Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103
View restaurantnext
Habesha Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
6182 W Flamingo Rd Las Vegas, NV 89103
View restaurantnext
McMullan's Irish Pub
orange star4.6 • 2,017
4650 W Tropicana Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89103
View restaurantnext
DW Bistro
orange star4.6 • 647
9275 W Russell Rd Las Vegas, NV 89148
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston