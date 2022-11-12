Indian
Bars & Lounges
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas, NV 89118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
No Reviews
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102 Las Veags, NV 89178
View restaurant
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
4.5 • 1,358
7995 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89178
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant