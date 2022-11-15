Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clove 45965 Regal Plaza

45965 Regal Plaza

Sterling, VA 20165

45965 Regal Plaza
Sterling, VA 20165

Order Again

Popular Items

Nihari
Chicken Seekh Kabob
Chicken Biryani

Appetizers

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$5.99

Chaat Papri

$5.99

Chicken 65

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders (4 pc)

$7.99

Samosa (2 pc)

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Wraps/Burgers

Chicken Shawarma

$10.99

Chicken Shwarma (Combo) Fries&Drink

$14.99

Chicken Naan Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Naan Wrap (Combo) Fries&Drink

$15.99

Lamb Shawarma

$12.99

Lamb Shwarma (Combo) Fries&Drink

$16.99

Chicken Paratha Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Paratha Wrap (Combo) Fries&Drink

$15.99

Anda Burger

$9.99

Anda Burger (Combo) Fries&Drink

$13.99

Shami Burger

$9.99

Shami Burger (Combo) Fries&Drink

$13.99

Zinger Burger

$10.99

Zinger Burger (Combo) Fries&Drink

$13.99

Falafal Burger

$8.99

Falafel Burger (Combo) Fries&Drink

$12.99

Falafal Wrap

$8.99

Falafal Wrap (Combo) Fries&Drink

$12.99

Bun Omelette

$8.99

Bun Omelette (Combo) Fries&Drink

$12.99

Kabob Special

Chicken Tikka (Bone-in)

$14.99

Fresh marinated chicken with a special house seasoning - Served with rice

Chicken Tikka (Boneless)

$15.99

Fresh chicken breast marinated in special herbs & spices

Malai Kabob

$15.99

Fresh chicken marinated with sour cream and special house spices

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$14.99

Mughlai Chicken (Leg)

$12.99Out of stock

Mughlai Chicken (Breast)

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Chapli Kabob

$14.99

Beef Chapli Kabob

$15.99

Beef Seekh Kabob

$15.99

Lamb Seekh Kabob

$17.99

Fresh tenderloin marinated with a special house seasoning

Tandoori Chops (Lamb)

$25.99Out of stock

Fresh lamb chops mixed with a hot & spicy yogurt, cooked on a skewer

Kabob Platter (Medium)

$44.99

Kabob Platter (Large)

$89.99

Karahi Special

Chicken Karahi

$18.99

Traditionally cooked diced chicken with spices, herbs & tomatoes served with naan

Chicken Shinwari Karahi

$18.99

Black Pepper Chicken

$17.99

Served with naan

Chicken Jalfrezi

$17.99

Served with naan

Chicken Seekh Kabob Karahi

$18.99

Served with naan

White Chicken Karahi

$18.99

Goat Karahi

$21.99

Traditionally cooked diced goat with spices, herbs & tomatoes served with naan

Goat Shinwari Karahi

$21.99

Paneer Karahi

$17.99

Meat Special

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$17.99

Fresh chicken cooked in our special butter sauce & served with naan

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.99

Fresh boneless chicken tikka cooked in special seasoning sauce served with naan

Chicken Handi

$17.99

Fresh chicken cooked in our special butter sauve & served with naan

Chicken Korma

$17.99

Fresh chicken marinated and cooked with yogurt, fried onion & spices served with naan

Goat Korma

$21.99

Fresh goat marinated and cooked with yogurt, fried onion & spices served with naan

Bread

Plain Naan

$1.99

Thick bread made in clay oven

Sesame Naan

$2.29

Thick bread with sesame seeds made in Clay oven

Tandoor Roti

$1.99

Thin flat bread made in clay oven

Tandoori Plain Paratha

$2.99

Thick flat bread hand rolled with oil, made in clay oven

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Thick bread with garlic sprinkles made in Clay oven

Chicken Qeema Naan

$5.99

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Aloo Naan

$3.99

Puri (2 pieces)

$2.99

Vegetables/Legumes/Peas

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$8.99

Okra cooked with spices, onions & tomatoes

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$8.99

Chickpeas cooked with spices, onions & tomatoes

Daal Tarka

Daal Tarka

$8.99

Daal Mash

$8.99

Palak Paneer

$8.99

Breakfast

Haleem

$9.99

Goat Paya

$12.99

Halwa Puri (2 Puri, Halwa, Channa, Tarkari)

$7.99

Nihari

$12.99

Paratha

$2.99

Omelette

$4.99

Pan Fried Egg w.Vege (2 eggs)

$8.99

Rice

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$9.99

Chicken marinated with spices, green peppers, mint, onion & yogurt. Cooked with fragrant basmati rice

Chicken over Rice

Chicken over Rice

$13.99

Steamed rice mixed with raisins, carrots, and lamb

Lamb over Rice

$15.99

Falafal over Rice

$9.99
Plain Rice

Plain Rice

$4.99

Plain boiled white rice

Hot Beverages

Chai

Chai

$2.99
Kashmiri Chai

Kashmiri Chai

$3.49
Qahwa (Green tea) - 1 cup

Qahwa (Green tea) - 1 cup

$2.99

Qahwa (Green Tea) - 1 Pot

$6.99
Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.99Out of stock

Cold Beverages

Bottle of water (16.9 fl oz)

$1.99

Soft drinks

$1.99

Fresh Lemonade

$6.99

Mint Lemonade

$6.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Fresh Lassi (Sweet/Salty)

$4.99

Red Bull Small

$4.19

Shezan Juice

$4.99

Non-Alcholic Beer

$4.49

Mango Juice

$4.99

Sparkling Water

$3.99

Red Bull Large

$7.99

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

$9.99
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$9.99
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$9.99
Date & Almond Smoothie

Date & Almond Smoothie

$9.99

Dessert

Kheer

Kheer

$5.99

Rice pudding cooked with milk, sugar & minced rice

Gulab Jamum

Gulab Jamum

$5.99
Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$5.99
Kulfi

Kulfi

$2.99

Baklava

$4.99

Rabri Falooda

$6.99

Gajar Halwa

$6.99

Sides

Yogurt

$1.99

Achaar

$0.99

Chef Special

Chargha - Whole Chicken

$29.99

Lahori Fish

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45965 Regal Plaza, Sterling, VA 20165

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

