Clover Bees 7061 Hwy 72, Huntsville, AL 35806

No reviews yet

7061 University Drive Northwest

Huntsville, AL 35806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BEE'S WAGON

ORANGE CHICKEN

$10.99

Fried breaded chicken breast strips in sweetened orange sauce / sweet chillies scallion

CHILLI CHICKEN

$10.99

Chicken breast fritters in sweet and spicy into Chinese sauce/ peppers and scallion

curried chicken wrap

$13.99

Roasted chicken wrapped in whole wheat flat bread with salad and fries

LAMB PEPPER FRY WRAP

$14.99

Tender Lamb ,cashew, coconut and curry masala in roti wrap, salad/fries

QUILON HOT WINGS

$13.99

Malabar coastal hot seasoned chicken wings deep fried /salad

PERI-PERI WINGS

$13.99

sSouth African inspired Goan chicken delicacy .

CHICKEN TIKKA CLUB SANDWICH

$12.99

Toasted white bread ,pommery mustard mayo, tomato onion lettuce , chicken tikka ,boiled egg and cheddar cheese chaat gratin

BBE'S CLASSY BURGER

$15.99

Sesame bun ,cheese lettuce onion tomato, ketchup, mustard and mayo/ paprika fries/caramelized onion

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

FISH FINGER AND CHEAT’S TARTARE

$10.99

FRIED BREADED POLLOCK ,AND DILL TARTARE/FRIS

TURKISH BEEF KOFTE KEBOB

$15.99

GRILLED ANGUS BEEF KEBOB,SALADS AND FRIES

BEEF KEBOB WRAP

$14.99

ONION GRILLED TOMATO ,LETTUCE AND GARLIC SAUCE

*STOUT-GLAZED BACON AND CHEESE BURGER

$16.99

CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND SRIRACHA AIOLI

GREEK BURGERS

$15.99

SLICED CUCUMBER ONION TOMATO FETTA CHEESE AND TZATZIKI

CHICAGO -HOT DOGS

$11.99

GREEN RELISH,YELLOW MUSTARD,DICED ONION TOMATO,KOSHER PICKLE,PEPPERS AND CELERY SALT

BOMBAY MASALA DOGS

$11.99

ARUGULA, ONION TOMATO SLICES ROASTED SHALLOT MASALA FOLDED HOT DOGS AND CHEESE

CHICKEN SHEEK KEBOB

$13.99

CHICKEN KEBOB WRAP

$13.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
BEE'S WAGON / FOOD TRUCK

7061 University Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35806

