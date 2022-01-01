Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Cloverleaf Restaurant South

186 Reviews

$

325 E Winslow Rd

Bloomington, IN 47401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast Specials

(1) Biscuits and Gravy

$6.29

Full order of biscuits and gravy served with golden brown hash browns

(2) Any Omlet

$8.29

Your choice of any omlet with hash browns and toast

(3) Meat Choice w/ Two Eggs

$7.49

Your choice of breakfast meat with two eggs (any style), with hash browns and toast

(4) Two Eggs

$6.49

Two eggs (any style) with hash browns and a half order of biscuits and gravy

(5) Meat Choice w/ Pancake or French Toast

$6.79

Your choice of breakfast meat with two pancakes or french toast

(6) Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Your choice of meat topped with an egg

(7) Country Fried Steak

$7.49

Country fried steak smothered in gravy with two eggs (any style), has browns, and toast

(8) Meat Choice w/ One Egg

$5.99

Your choice of breakfast meat with one egg (any style), with toast

(9) Breaded Tenderloin

$7.49

Breaded tenderloin somthered in sausage gravy with two eggs (any style), hash browns, and toast

(10) Cloverleaf Casserole

$6.49

Sausage, eggs, cheese, hash browns, green peppers and onions grilled to perfection, topped with sausage gravy

(11) Biscuits and Gravy w/ Meat

$6.49

Full order of biscuits and gravy served with your choice of breakfast meat

(12) Egg Sandwich

$5.29

Egg sandwich served with hash browns

(13) Cloverleaf Scrambler

$6.29

Scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions and diced sausage topped with sausage gravy or cheese

(14) Fried Chicken

$7.49

Crispy fried chicken served with two eggs (any style) with hash browns, toast, and side of sausage gravy

(15) Oats

$6.29

Oats, one egg (any style) and toast

(16) Grits

$6.29

Grits, one egg (any style) and toast

Breakfast Favorites

Workingmans

$5.99

Your choice of breakfast meat, one egg (any style), golden hash browns and half order of biscuits and gravy

Rib Eye Steak

$7.49

Juicy rib eye steak cooked to order with two eggs (any style), hash browns and toast

All American

$5.29

Your choice of breakfast meat, two eggs (any style) and toast

Winslow Special

$6.49

Your choice of breakfast meat, one egg (any style) and two pancakes

Belt Stretcher

$6.49

Your choice of breakfast meat, two eggs (any style), hash browns and toast

Breakfast Burrito

$4.69

Sausage, two eggs, onions, green peppers & cheese

Biscuits and Gravy

$2.49

Choice of full or half order

Eggs & ......

Meat & Egg on Toast

$4.49

Choice of breakfast meat, one egg (any style) and toast

Two Eggs & Toast

$2.99

Two eggs (any style) and toast

One Egg & Toast

$2.49

One egg (any style) and toast

One Egg on Toast

$2.49

One egg (any style) on toast

Soups, Lite & Salads

Chef Salad

$6.29

Choice of ham and turkey, tuna, buffalo chicken, grilled chicken, or breaded chicken all atop our fresh salad greens with cheese, tomato and egg, a crisp and cool delight

Taco Salad

$6.99

This colorful salad of mixed greens topped with your choice of spicy meat or breaded chicken, red tomato and cheese. Served with salasa on the side

Dinner Salad & Soup Bowl

$5.29

Tuna & Tomatos

$4.49

Served on a bed of lettuce

Grilled Chicken over Rice

$4.49

A tender grilled chicken breast nestled on a bed of rice pilaf

Grilled Chicken and Dinner Salad

$5.99

A tender grilled chicken breast teamed with our healthy diner salad

Vegetable Plate

$4.99

Your choice of three sides

Chili

$2.29

Choice of cup or bowl

Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.29

Choice of cup or bowl

A La Carte

Side Dish Choice

$1.79

Choose one

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.29

Garlic Toast

$0.99

Large Side Salad

$2.19

Topped with cheese and tomato

Large Dinner Salad

$2.49

Topped with green peppers, onion, cheese and tomato

Cup Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Bowl Sausage Gravy

$1.79

One Egg

$0.79

Any style

Toast

$1.79

Biscuits

$1.79

Banana

$0.99

Tasty Appetizer

Spicy Buffalo Strips

$5.99

tender chic ken strips smothered with spicy buffalo sauce. Searched with ranch or clue cheese.

Onion Rings

$3.99

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

$3.99

Mozzarella cheesesticks breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce for dipping

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.99

Sliced portabella mushrooms breaded and fried, served with ranch

Breaded Cauliflower

$3.99

Breaded cauliflower served with ranch dressing

Get A Little Spicy

Buffalo Chicken Strips Meal

$6.49

Our tender chicken strips smothered with buffalo sauce and served with fries

Mexican Baked Potato

$3.99

A larege baked potato topped with spicy meat, cheese and sour cream

Mexican Chopped Steak

$6.29

Chopped steak topped with salsa and cheese. Served ona. bed of lettuce with fries and garlic toast

Mexican Grilled Chicken

$6.29

Grilled Chicken breast topped with salsa and cheese. Served ona. bed of lettuce with fries and garlic toast

Omelets

Western Omelet

$5.99

Bacon, green peppers, onions and cheese

Country Omelet

$5.99

Sausage gravy and fried potatoes stuffed inside and smothered with sausage gravy

Supreme Cloverlead Omelet

$6.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions and cheese

Mexican Omelet

$5.99

Seasoned ground beef, cheese and salsa

Three Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Our delicious omelet stuffed with three different cheeses

Veggie Omelet

$5.99

Stuffed with fresh vegetables and served with cheese upon request

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Your choice of breakfast meat and cheese

Kids! Kids! Kids!

Kids Biscuits and Gravy

$3.99

Kids Egg and Toast

$3.99

Kids French Toast

$3.99

Kids Pancakes

$3.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$3.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids Chopped Steak

$3.99

Kids Chicken and Noodles

$3.99

Kids Fried Clam Strips

$3.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.99

From the Griddle

Pancake(s)

$2.49

Choose betweem one or two pancakes

French Toast

$2.99

Choose betweem two slices or full order

Fried Cornmeal Mush

$3.29

Extras

Meat Choice

$2.49

Choice of breakfast meat

Oats

$1.99

Small or Large

Grits

$1.99

Small or Large

Raisins

$0.29

Peanut Butter

$0.29

Loaded Hash Browns

$2.79

Green peppers, onions & cheese

Daily Dinner Specials

Breaded Fish

$7.99

Choose three sides

Country Fried Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

Breaded tenderloin

$7.99

Choose three sides

Breaded Chicken Strips

$7.99

Choose three sides

Fried Chicken Breasts

$7.99

Choose three sides

Breaded Chicken Livers

$7.99

Choose three sides

1/2 lb Swiss Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

1/2 lb Chopped Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

1/2 lb Pepper Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

1/2 lb Mushroom Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

1/2 lb Liver & Onions

$7.99

Choose three sides

Roast Beef & Dressing

$7.99

Choose three sides

Turkey & Dressing

$7.99

Choose three sides

Smoked Sausage & Kraut

$7.99

Choose three sides

Grilled Tilapia

$7.99

Choose three sides

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$7.99

Choose three sides

Grilled Ham

$7.99

Choose three sides

Chicken & Noodles

$7.99

Choose three sides

4-oz Ribeye Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

Breaded Clams

$7.99

Choose three sides

Breaded Shrimp

$7.99

Choose three sides

Signature Burgers

B-Town Burger

$4.99

A juicy half pound burger with melted American & Swiss cheese topped with fresh breaded onion rings and slaw

Mushroom Swiss A-1 Burger

$4.99

Half pound burger with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and a hint of A-1 sauce

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$4.39

Served on white bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo

1/4 lb Grilled Cheeseburger

$3.19

Served on wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$3.19

Corned beef, kraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye bread

1/4 lb Hamburger

$2.99

Patty Melt

$4.59

Half pound hamburger patty topped with grilled onion and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.99

Served on white bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Turkey & Swiss

$3.99

Served on wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Tuna Salad on Toast

$3.99

Reuben

$4.29

Corned beef, kraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye bread

Club Sandwich

$3.29

Your choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef

Manhattan

$5.29

Your choice of beef or turkey, served open-faced

Grilled Cheese

$2.29

B.L.T.

$3.99

Bacon, crisp lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo on toast

Tenderloin Sandwich

$4.49

Choice of grilled or breaded

Breaded Fish on a Bun

$4.59

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Choice of grilled, breaded, or buffalo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$3.99

With lettuce, tomato & cheese

Cheeseburger Wrap

$3.99

With lettuce, tomato & cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$3.99

With lettuce, tomato & cheese

Cold Cut Wrap

$3.99

Your choice of ham, turkey or roast beef. With lettuce, tomato & cheese

Desserts

Pie Slice

$2.29

Whole Cream Pie

$7.99

Choose one

Whole Strawberry Pie

$8.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.29

Brownie Sundae

$2.99

Chocolate Sundae

$2.29

Choose 1-Dip or 2-Dip

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.29

Choose 1-Dip or 2-Dip

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Regular Coffee

$1.69

Decaf Coffee

$1.69

Hot Tea

$2.29

Hot Cocoa

$2.29

Milk

$1.89

Juice (12oz)

$2.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Breakfast served all day! Call us for our daily specials 812-650-1017

Location

325 E Winslow Rd, Bloomington, IN 47401

Directions

Gallery
Cloverleaf Restaurant South image
Cloverleaf Restaurant South image
Cloverleaf Restaurant South image
Cloverleaf Restaurant South image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1316 E 3rd Street Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Upland Bloomington
orange starNo Reviews
350 West 11th Street Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Sahm's at the Pointe - Eagle Point - Bloomington
orange starNo Reviews
2250 E Pointe Rd Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Mulligan's - Rolling Meadows Golf Course
orange starNo Reviews
4120 N Mt Carmel Rd Gosport, IN 47433
View restaurantnext
Civilian Brewing Corps
orange star4.7 • 168
14 N Washington St Spencer, IN 47460
View restaurantnext
Crowbar Restaurant & Lounge - Thank you for your Business!
orange star4.5 • 533
209 IN-135 Trafalgar, IN 46181
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Janko's Little Zagreb
orange star4.6 • 3,893
223 W 6th St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
orange star4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Da Vinci
orange star4.6 • 967
250 S Washington St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Scenic View Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 965
4600 Indiana Highway 446 Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
C3 Bar - 1505 S Piazza Dr
orange star4.6 • 879
1505 S Piazza Dr Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pizzaria
orange star4.5 • 655
405 E Kirkwood Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston