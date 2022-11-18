- Home
Cloverleaf Tavern
2,228 Reviews
$$
395 Bloomfield Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Appetizers
SPECIAL- Buffalo Chicken Dip
house smoked chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, crispy tortilla chips, side of celery.
SPECIAL - Crab Dip
Baked blend of fresh crab, cheese and white wine. Served with hot baguette
Asian Lettuce Wraps
Marinated grilled chicken breast, red cabbage, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, rice noodles, spicy peanut sauce.
Bar Pizza
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheddar battered and fried. Honey chipotle dipping sauce
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Ten Wings with celery. Choice of medium, hot or garlic parmesan
Crispy Sweet Chili Cauliflower
Fresh cauliflower battered and fried until crispy, tossed with sweet chili sauce.
Disco Fries
Frickles
Cloverleaf fried pickle spears. Served with creamy jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.
Loaded Nachos
Melted mixed cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream
Pretzel & Cheese
Jumbo pretzel & beer cheese
Sweet Fries Side
Tavern Sliders 2pc.
Trail Fries SIde
Waffle Fries SIde
Burgers
SPECIAL-Chipotle Bison Burger
grilled bison patty, applewood smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, avocado sauce, pretzel bun, choice of side.
Bacon Fusion Burger
Blend of fresh ground beef and ground bacon. Topped with Pepper Jack cheese, fresh made guacamole and applewood smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel roll
Beyond Burger (MEATLESS)
Beyond SHROOM Burger (MEATLESS)
Grilled Beyond patty, topped with a roasted portobello mushroom, blue cheese crumbles, crispy onion strings, chipotle mayo, pretzel bun.
Burger Platter
The original....and also the one upon which we built our fame! Your choice of cheese: American, Bleu, Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack
Santa Fe Black Bean Burger
Vegetarian option made with black beans, roasted corn and smoky chipotle peppers. Topped with Monterey cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with lettuce and tomato.
Tavern Sliders
Four mini-burgers cooked medium-well. Topped with American cheese, chipotle sauce and crispy onions.
Turkey Burger
Made from scratch on premise from fresh ground turkey. Served with lettuce and tomato.
Salads
SPECIAL- Spinach Salad
baby spinach and romaine mixed with apple poopy seed vinaigrette, apples, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans and candied bacon, sliced red onion, sprinkles with poppy seeds.
Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in wing sauce with romaine, bacon, tomato, crispy onions, crumbled bleu cheese and ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Romano cheese, croutons
Cheeseburger Salad
Romaine lettuce, tossed with jalapeno ranch dressing, red onion, tomato wedge, frickle, applewood smoked bacon, green onion, grilled Certified Angus Beef patty with melted pepper jack.
Chopped Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrots, corn, beans, red pepper, balsamic dressing, crispy potato sticks, bacon, green onion and mixed cheese
Clover Cobb
Romaine, corned beef, turkey breast, bacon, Swiss, avocado, hard-boiled egg, ranch dressing, tomato and crispy potato
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, croutons
Udon Noodle Salad
Udon noodles mixed with a spicy peanut sauce, asparagus, shredded carrots, red cabbage, sauteed teriyaki shrimp, cucumber, sesame seeds, honey roasted peanuts, red pepper, cilantro
Sandwiches
B.L.T Sandwich
Cloverleaf Super Dog
Grilled CHEESE Sandwich
Grilled CHICKEN Sandwich
Served with lettuce and tomato
J-Lew Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle may and BBQ on a toasted club roll
Prime Rib Cheesesteak
Slow roasted, sliced Prim Rib with American cheese, caramelized onions, crispy onions and rosemary mayo, on a toasted club roll
Reuben
A twist on a typical reuben! Choice of pastrami or corned beef with melted Swiss and our housemade slaw on rye.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Pepperjack, bacon, crispy jalapenos, chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun
Taylor Ham & Cheese
Add fried egg
Turkey Club Sandwich
Fresh roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and rosemary may on white toast.
Entrees
SPECIAL - Mussels Pomme Frites
SPECIAL - Teriyaki Salmon
pan seared teriyaki salmon with sesame seeds and scallions, sauteed broccoli/carrots and red cabbage mixed with garlic teriyaki sauce, side of yellow rice.
SPECIAL - Black & Bleu NY Strip
12oz Sirloin Strip Steak
BBQ Ribs Full Rack
Slow cooked, tender baby back ribs, in our southern BBQ sauce. Choice of side.
BBQ Ribs Half Rack
Slow cooked, tender baby back ribs, in our southern BBQ sauce. Choice of side.
Chicken Tender Platter
Chimichurri Steak
12 oz. Skirt steak topped with our house made spicy Chimichurri sauce. Mashed potato and vegetable.
Cottage Pie
Beef pie has rich brown onion gravy, mushrooms, peas, carrots and a red skinned mashed potato crust. Served with rye bread.
Filet Mignon Lettuce Wraps
Grilled chimichurri filet tips, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, red cabbage on Boston bib lettuce
Fish & Chips
Three fresh cod fillets cut, beer battered and fried. Tarter sauce and choice of potato
Fish Tacos
Beer-battered cod with shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo with choice of side
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta, breaded chicken cutlet
Honey Mustard Chicken
Grilled to order, two chicken breast marinated in house honey mustard, served with choice of side
Lemon Cauliflower
Sauteed cauliflower steak, lemon sauce, mashed potato and vegetable
Prime Rib King Cut
Shrimp Tacos
Smashed avocado, green apple and red cabbage slaw. And cilantro lime sauce. Choice of potato
Kids
Desserts
SPECIAL - Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake
Pecan Pie
Apple Pie
Brownie Only
Brownie Sundae
Chocolate Cookie Lava Cake
Warm chocolate chip cookie... Filled with dark chocolate that overflows like lava when you cut into it
Chocolate Ice Cream
Gluten Free Brownie
Key Lime Pie
Kids Chocolate Ice Cream
Kids Vanilla Ice Cream
Peanut Butter Pie
Specialty Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Sides
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Coleslaw
Coleslaw $0
Coleslaw 1lb
Fruit Cup
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Shrimp
Macaroni & Cheese
Mexican Rice
Onion Rings
Pickle
Potato Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Tortilla Chips
Trail Fries
Vegetables
Waffle Fries
Gluten Free Roll
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Mashed Potato
Add-On's
BEER
*Downeast Cider Donut
1911 Cider Donut SINGLE
1911 Maple Bourbon SINGLE
1911 Original 4PK
1911 Original SINGLE
1911 Raspberry SINGLE
Abomination Everyday Fog (Rakau) SINGLE
Aect Schlenkeria Rauchbien 500ml SINGLE
Allagash Curieux SINGLE
Belgian Tripel 10.4% ABV To make Curieux, we take our Tripel and let it age in bourbon barrels for six-to-eight weeks. Once that time is up, we take the beer out of our cold cellars and blend it back with a portion of fresh Tripel. The resulting rich, golden ale features smooth notes of coconut, vanilla, and a hint of bourbon.
Amstel Lite 6 pack TOGO
3.5% ABV American Lager Light Amstel Light has a rich, hoppy, never-diluted flavor that sets it apart from other light beers.
Artifact Feels Like Home SINGLE
Athletic Free Wave 4 PK
Athletic Run Wild NA IPA 4 PK
Athletic Run Wild NA IPA SINGLE
the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hop, bitterness to balance the specialty malt body.
Austin Cherry Lime SINGLE
Austin Downeast Original SINGLE
Ayinger Celebrator
6.7% Dopplebock demonstrates mild fullness with an accompanying coffee tone, which becomes more dominant with the aftertaste.
Chimay Cinq Cents SINGLE
Chimay Cinquante SINGLE
Chimay Grand Reserve SINGLE
Cigar City Good Gourd SINGLE
Delerium Deleria SINGLE
Dogfish 120 Minute
18% ABV IPA-Imperial/Double Continuously hopped with a copius amount of high-alpha American hops throughout the boil and whirlpool, and then dry-hopped with another pallet of hops. Unfiltered and abundently hoppy
Downeast Original SINGLE
Drekker Slang Du Jour Lemon Bar SINGLE
Duvel SINGLE
Edmunds Oast Sherbert Sour SINGLE
Eredita Zeal SINGLE
Esker Heart Mandorla SINGLE
Fat Orange Cat Trick Or Treat Kittens SINGLE
GF Untitled Art Strawberry Daiquiri SINGLE
Glutenberg Blonde SINGLE
4.5% Gluten Free Blonde Ale
Guinness ZERO 4 Pk
Hardywood Farmhouse Pumpkin Ale SINGLE
Hardywood Rum BA Pumpkin SINGLE
Heineken 0.0 6 Pack
Heineken 0.0 SINGLE
Heineken Light
3.3 ABV American Light Heineken Light is a light-tasting, refreshing beer that maintains the subtle cues of the original Heineken signature flavor, enhanced with a balanced Cascade hop aroma.
Hudson valley Pillow Hat SINGLE
ICE (Bag)
Bag of fresh packaged ice. Clump-free and ready to chill any cocktail or beverage.
ICE (Fill my cooler)
Pull on up, pop your trunk and open your cooler. We'll fill it up with fresh made, triple filtered, clover ice. Ready to chill any cocktail or beverage.
Industrial arts Wrench 4PK
Industrial Arts Wrench SINGLE
7.1% ABV IPA-New England A pithy explosion of aroma and flavor, beyond hazy, and loaded with Mosaic and Citra to the point of stickiness.
Juneshine Painkiller SINGLE
Junshine Orange Mint SINGLE
Konig Ludwig
5.5% ABV Hefeweizen
Konig Ludwig 6 PACK
MBA Domestic Studies 6PK
Domestic Home Study. Includes 6 beers for you to complete work at home. Simply save your receipt or bring in your card to receive your punches. This kit will include domestic beers.
Neshaminy Croydon is Burning SINGLE
Orval SINGLE
6.2%ABV Pale Ale-Belgian Brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast
Other Half All Citra Everything SINGLE
Other Half DDH Broccoli SINGLE
Other Half DDH Forever Simcoe SINGLE
Other Half MORE Laced In Space SINGLE
Other Half Oktoberfest Pilsner SINGLE
Other Half Vapor Ringz SINGLE
Peroni 6PACK TOGO
PHD 12% Use the Schwarz SINGLE
PhD 6-Pack
This 6-PACK will gain you 6 punches with beers in the current PhD season
PHD Alesmith Horny Devil SINGLE
PHD Dogfish Head Tru Action SINGLE
PHD Modist Ostritch SINGLE
PHD Neshaminy Jawn Of The Dead SINGLE
PHD Ommegang Dream Patch SINGLE
PHD Phase Three Mindspark SINGLE
PHD Rothaus Eis Zapfel SINGLE
PHD Schilling Alexandr SINGLE
Rochefort 10 SINGLE
11.3%ABV Belgian Quadrupel Dominant impressions of latte coffee with powerful chocolate aromas in the nose. The alcohol esters are enveloped with hints of autumn wood, citrus zest (orange, lemon) and freshly baked biscuits. The initial taste is sweetly sinful. Beer and chocolate trapped into one single glass, a liquid milky draught with a backbone of bitter malt.
Rodenbach Alexander
Flanders Red Ale 5.6% ABV Rodenbach Alexander is a 'foederbier' (a mixture of beers, which ripens for two years on oak foeders), macerated with sour cherries. This special beer with its unique, balanced palette, fruit keys and complex aftertaste is undoubtedly one of the best Sour Ales the brewery ever made.
Rogue Hazelnut Nectar SINGLE
Winner of five Great American Beer Festival medals, this sessionable twist on a brown ale showcases Oregon’s state nut with distinct hazelnut flavors and aromas.
Saison Dupont SINGLE
6.5%ABV Farmhouse Ale -Saison Saison Dupont is straw colored with a dense creamy head. The nose is alive, like fresh raised bread, estery with citrus and spice notes. Full-bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate and finishes with a zesty hop and citrus attack.
Sam Smith Winter Welcome SINGLE
Schlafly Pumpkin Ale SINGLE
Schneider-Weiss Aventinus SINGLE
8.2%ABV Bock-weizenbock Wholehearted, dark ruby coloured wheat beer, intensive and fiery, warming, well-balanced and tender.
Short Throw Treachery of Fruit SINGLE
Stowe Mountain Glow SINGLE
Stowe Safety Meeting SINGLE
Toppling Goliath Rover Truck SINGLE
Tox Ink (Dark Stuff) SINGLE
Trappistes Rochefort 10 SINGLE
Triple Karmeliet SINGLE
Tripping Animals Limonada De Kiwi y Fresas SINGLE
Weldwerks Keylime Pie SINGLE
LIQUOR & TOGO COCKTAILS
Autumn Sangria (16oz) TOGO
SERVES TWO DRINKS. Simply pour over ice. Made with Lairds Apple Brandy, Tuaca Italian liqueur, Pinot Grigio, cold-pressed cider, apple juice, fresh squeezed lemon. Served with a fall spiced sugar to add to the rim of your favorite glass.
16oz TOGO House Margarita
16oz TOGO Clover Lemon Crush
Our Clover Crush (double vodka lemonade) is the perfect cocktail for you to enjoy all summer long! This kit makes 2 crush's and comes with our Yellow crush cup with oversized logo. Simply pour over ice and enjoy!
16oz TOGO Oh My! Clementine
Oh My! Clementine is made with Casamigos Blanco, fresh clementine juice, squeezed lime, triple sec, and blue agave. served in a 16 oz Boston round. MAKES 2-3 DRINKS!
16oz TOGO Red Sangria
House made red sangria served in a 16 oz Boston round. MAKES 2-3 DRINKS!
Merchandise
GLASSWARE - Boston Round Cocktail Vessel
GLASSWARE - Copper Mule Cup
GLASSWARE - Logo Belgian Beer Glass
GLASSWARE - Logo Sling Top Glass Bottle
GLASSWARE - MBA Glass
GLASSWARE - PhD CloverAchiever Tankard - NOT FOR RETAIL
GLASSWARE - PhD Glass
HAT - Cycling
HAT - Dark Gray Hat with Patch
HAT - Grandpa White
HAT - Premium Green/Black with Logo Patch
HAT - Winter Beanie
HAT - Winter Beanie 2/$25
MERCH - 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee
MERCH - Black Logo Hooded Sweatshirt
MERCH - Black Performance Crew LONG SLEEVE
MERCH - Black Performance Crew SHORT SLEEVE
MERCH - Cloverleaf Bottle Opener
MERCH - Cycling Shirt
MERCH - Green/ Black Flannel
MERCH - Premium Champion Crewneck
MERCH - Kids Clover Tee
MERCH - Koozie
MERCH - Ladies Khaki Tee
MERCH - Lime Green Detressed Logo Tee
MERCH - Logo Yellow Insulated Tote Bag
MERCH - Long sleeve Onesie
MERCH - Moss Green Hooded Sweatshirt
MERCH - NEW Crew Neck Sweatshirt
MERCH - Short Sleeve Onesie
MERCH - Unisex Dark Green/ Khaki New Logo
MERCH- Premium Windbreaker
STAFF - Kitchen T-Shirt
STAFF - Server Polo
VISOR - Green w Gold Trim
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:50 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:50 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:50 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:50 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:50 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:50 pm
Enjoy Takeout or Curbside. If the app is "currently not accepting orders" during our normal business hours, please CALL the restaurant to place your order. Delivery is NOW through DoorDash or GrubHub
395 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006