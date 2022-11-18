Cloverleaf Tavern

Allagash Curieux SINGLE

$8.00

Belgian Tripel 10.4% ABV To make Curieux, we take our Tripel and let it age in bourbon barrels for six-to-eight weeks. Once that time is up, we take the beer out of our cold cellars and blend it back with a portion of fresh Tripel. The resulting rich, golden ale features smooth notes of coconut, vanilla, and a hint of bourbon.