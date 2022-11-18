Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Cloverleaf Tavern

2,228 Reviews

$$

395 Bloomfield Avenue

Caldwell, NJ 07006

Popular Items

Burger Platter
Chicken Wings
Tavern Sliders

Appetizers

SPECIAL- Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.00

house smoked chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, crispy tortilla chips, side of celery.

SPECIAL - Crab Dip

$18.50

Baked blend of fresh crab, cheese and white wine. Served with hot baguette

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Asian Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, red cabbage, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, rice noodles, spicy peanut sauce.

Bar Pizza

$11.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.50

Wisconsin cheddar battered and fried. Honey chipotle dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Chicken Wings

$16.50

Ten Wings with celery. Choice of medium, hot or garlic parmesan

Crispy Sweet Chili Cauliflower

Crispy Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$13.00

Fresh cauliflower battered and fried until crispy, tossed with sweet chili sauce.

Disco Fries

$6.00

Frickles

$11.50

Cloverleaf fried pickle spears. Served with creamy jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$13.50

Melted mixed cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream

Pretzel & Cheese

Pretzel & Cheese

$14.50

Jumbo pretzel & beer cheese

Sweet Fries Side

$5.50

Tavern Sliders 2pc.

$8.50

Trail Fries SIde

$5.50

Waffle Fries SIde

$5.50

Burgers

SPECIAL-Chipotle Bison Burger

$19.00

grilled bison patty, applewood smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, avocado sauce, pretzel bun, choice of side.

Bacon Fusion Burger

Bacon Fusion Burger

$17.50

Blend of fresh ground beef and ground bacon. Topped with Pepper Jack cheese, fresh made guacamole and applewood smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel roll

Beyond Burger (MEATLESS)

$15.50

Beyond SHROOM Burger (MEATLESS)

$17.50

Grilled Beyond patty, topped with a roasted portobello mushroom, blue cheese crumbles, crispy onion strings, chipotle mayo, pretzel bun.

Burger Platter

$14.50

The original....and also the one upon which we built our fame! Your choice of cheese: American, Bleu, Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack

Santa Fe Black Bean Burger

$13.50

Vegetarian option made with black beans, roasted corn and smoky chipotle peppers. Topped with Monterey cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with lettuce and tomato.

Tavern Sliders

$15.00

Four mini-burgers cooked medium-well. Topped with American cheese, chipotle sauce and crispy onions.

Turkey Burger

$15.50

Made from scratch on premise from fresh ground turkey. Served with lettuce and tomato.

Salads

Romaine, Fresh Watermelon, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Mint, Black Olives in a Red Wine Vinaigrette dressing

SPECIAL- Spinach Salad

$9.00+

baby spinach and romaine mixed with apple poopy seed vinaigrette, apples, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans and candied bacon, sliced red onion, sprinkles with poppy seeds.

Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad

$17.50

Crispy chicken tossed in wing sauce with romaine, bacon, tomato, crispy onions, crumbled bleu cheese and ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine, Romano cheese, croutons

Cheeseburger Salad

$17.50

Romaine lettuce, tossed with jalapeno ranch dressing, red onion, tomato wedge, frickle, applewood smoked bacon, green onion, grilled Certified Angus Beef patty with melted pepper jack.

Chopped Salad

$14.50

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrots, corn, beans, red pepper, balsamic dressing, crispy potato sticks, bacon, green onion and mixed cheese

Clover Cobb

$16.00

Romaine, corned beef, turkey breast, bacon, Swiss, avocado, hard-boiled egg, ranch dressing, tomato and crispy potato

Garden Salad

$12.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, croutons

Udon Noodle Salad

$16.50

Udon noodles mixed with a spicy peanut sauce, asparagus, shredded carrots, red cabbage, sauteed teriyaki shrimp, cucumber, sesame seeds, honey roasted peanuts, red pepper, cilantro

Sandwiches

B.L.T Sandwich

$12.00

Cloverleaf Super Dog

$9.50

Grilled CHEESE Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled CHICKEN Sandwich

$13.50

Served with lettuce and tomato

J-Lew Sandwich

$14.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle may and BBQ on a toasted club roll

Prime Rib Cheesesteak

$18.50

Slow roasted, sliced Prim Rib with American cheese, caramelized onions, crispy onions and rosemary mayo, on a toasted club roll

Reuben

$14.00

A twist on a typical reuben! Choice of pastrami or corned beef with melted Swiss and our housemade slaw on rye.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Pepperjack, bacon, crispy jalapenos, chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun

Taylor Ham & Cheese

$10.50

Add fried egg

Turkey Club Sandwich

$13.50

Fresh roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and rosemary may on white toast.

Entrees

grilled Tuna steak, avocado salad (contains sesame seeds) mexican rice amd steamed veggies.

SPECIAL - Mussels Pomme Frites

$16.00

SPECIAL - Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

pan seared teriyaki salmon with sesame seeds and scallions, sauteed broccoli/carrots and red cabbage mixed with garlic teriyaki sauce, side of yellow rice.

SPECIAL - Black & Bleu NY Strip

$38.00

12oz Sirloin Strip Steak

$34.00
BBQ Ribs Full Rack

BBQ Ribs Full Rack

$28.00

Slow cooked, tender baby back ribs, in our southern BBQ sauce. Choice of side.

BBQ Ribs Half Rack

BBQ Ribs Half Rack

$22.00

Slow cooked, tender baby back ribs, in our southern BBQ sauce. Choice of side.

Chicken Tender Platter

$15.00

Chimichurri Steak

$25.50

12 oz. Skirt steak topped with our house made spicy Chimichurri sauce. Mashed potato and vegetable.

Cottage Pie

$18.50

Beef pie has rich brown onion gravy, mushrooms, peas, carrots and a red skinned mashed potato crust. Served with rye bread.

Filet Mignon Lettuce Wraps

$20.50

Grilled chimichurri filet tips, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, red cabbage on Boston bib lettuce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Three fresh cod fillets cut, beer battered and fried. Tarter sauce and choice of potato

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$19.50

Beer-battered cod with shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo with choice of side

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

$18.50

Elbow pasta, breaded chicken cutlet

Honey Mustard Chicken

$19.00

Grilled to order, two chicken breast marinated in house honey mustard, served with choice of side

Lemon Cauliflower

$16.50

Sauteed cauliflower steak, lemon sauce, mashed potato and vegetable

Prime Rib King Cut

$27.99

Shrimp Tacos

$19.50

Smashed avocado, green apple and red cabbage slaw. And cilantro lime sauce. Choice of potato

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kids Dino Nuggets

$9.99

Kids Fish & Chip

$9.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Kids Hamburger

$9.99

Kids Hot Dog

$9.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Xtra Kids Cheeseburger

$2.50

Xtra Kids Fish

$2.50

Xtra Kids Hamburger

$2.00

Xtra Kids Hot Dog

$2.29

Xtra Kids Nuggets

$2.00

Desserts

SPECIAL - Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

SPECIAL - Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$8.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$7.50

Apple Pie

$7.00

Brownie Only

$4.50

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Chocolate Cookie Lava Cake

$8.50

Warm chocolate chip cookie... Filled with dark chocolate that overflows like lava when you cut into it

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Kids Chocolate Ice Cream

$0.99

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$0.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Specialty Ice Cream

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.50

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Coleslaw $0

Coleslaw 1lb

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.50

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Onion Rings

$8.50

Pickle

Potato Chips

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Trail Fries

$5.00

Vegetables

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Gluten Free Roll

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$7.00

Soups

French Onion Soup

$7.00+

Chili

$9.00+

Soup of the Day - NE Clam

$7.00+

Add-On's

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Beer Cheese

$5.00

Bread

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Chicken

$6.00

Crispy Onions

$3.00

Extra Bacon Fusion Patty

$7.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Gravy side

$0.75

Guacamole

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.50

Mushrooms

$2.50

Salmon

$9.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.50

Shrimp

$9.00

Taylor Ham

$1.50

Pretzel Bun

$2.75

Extra Burger Patty

$6.00

BEER

*Downeast Cider Donut

$7.50

1911 Cider Donut SINGLE

$5.50

1911 Maple Bourbon SINGLE

$5.50

1911 Original 4PK

$20.50

1911 Original SINGLE

$6.00

1911 Raspberry SINGLE

$5.50

Abomination Everyday Fog (Rakau) SINGLE

$7.50

Aect Schlenkeria Rauchbien 500ml SINGLE

$7.00

Allagash Curieux SINGLE

$8.00

Belgian Tripel 10.4% ABV To make Curieux, we take our Tripel and let it age in bourbon barrels for six-to-eight weeks. Once that time is up, we take the beer out of our cold cellars and blend it back with a portion of fresh Tripel. The resulting rich, golden ale features smooth notes of coconut, vanilla, and a hint of bourbon.

Amstel Lite 6 pack TOGO

$13.50

3.5% ABV American Lager Light Amstel Light has a rich, hoppy, never-diluted flavor that sets it apart from other light beers.

Artifact Feels Like Home SINGLE

$5.50

Athletic Free Wave 4 PK

$10.00

Athletic Run Wild NA IPA 4 PK

$10.00

Athletic Run Wild NA IPA SINGLE

$3.50

the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hop, bitterness to balance the specialty malt body.

Austin Cherry Lime SINGLE

$5.50

Austin Downeast Original SINGLE

$5.00

Ayinger Celebrator

$7.50

6.7% Dopplebock demonstrates mild fullness with an accompanying coffee tone, which becomes more dominant with the aftertaste.

Chimay Cinq Cents SINGLE

$10.00

Chimay Cinquante SINGLE

$10.00

Chimay Grand Reserve SINGLE

$9.50

Cigar City Good Gourd SINGLE

$5.50

Delerium Deleria SINGLE

$8.00

Dogfish 120 Minute

$16.50Out of stock

18% ABV IPA-Imperial/Double Continuously hopped with a copius amount of high-alpha American hops throughout the boil and whirlpool, and then dry-hopped with another pallet of hops. Unfiltered and abundently hoppy

Downeast Original SINGLE

$5.50

Drekker Slang Du Jour Lemon Bar SINGLE

$8.50

Duvel SINGLE

$8.00

Edmunds Oast Sherbert Sour SINGLE

$9.00

Eredita Zeal SINGLE

$7.50

Esker Heart Mandorla SINGLE

$9.00

Fat Orange Cat Trick Or Treat Kittens SINGLE

$6.50

GF Untitled Art Strawberry Daiquiri SINGLE

$7.50

Glutenberg Blonde SINGLE

$4.50

4.5% Gluten Free Blonde Ale

Guinness ZERO 4 Pk

$15.00

Hardywood Farmhouse Pumpkin Ale SINGLE

$6.50

Hardywood Rum BA Pumpkin SINGLE

$7.50

Heineken 0.0 6 Pack

$10.00

Heineken 0.0 SINGLE

$3.00

Heineken Light

$3.50

3.3 ABV American Light Heineken Light is a light-tasting, refreshing beer that maintains the subtle cues of the original Heineken signature flavor, enhanced with a balanced Cascade hop aroma.

Hudson valley Pillow Hat SINGLE

$6.50
ICE (Bag)

ICE (Bag)

$3.00

Bag of fresh packaged ice. Clump-free and ready to chill any cocktail or beverage.

ICE (Fill my cooler)

$6.50

Pull on up, pop your trunk and open your cooler. We'll fill it up with fresh made, triple filtered, clover ice. Ready to chill any cocktail or beverage.

Industrial arts Wrench 4PK

$21.50

Industrial Arts Wrench SINGLE

$6.50

7.1% ABV IPA-New England A pithy explosion of aroma and flavor, beyond hazy, and loaded with Mosaic and Citra to the point of stickiness.

Juneshine Painkiller SINGLE

$4.50

Junshine Orange Mint SINGLE

$4.00

Konig Ludwig

$5.50

5.5% ABV Hefeweizen

Konig Ludwig 6 PACK

$24.50

MBA Domestic Studies 6PK

$24.50

Domestic Home Study. Includes 6 beers for you to complete work at home. Simply save your receipt or bring in your card to receive your punches. This kit will include domestic beers.

Neshaminy Croydon is Burning SINGLE

$5.50

Orval SINGLE

$8.50

6.2%ABV Pale Ale-Belgian Brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast

Other Half All Citra Everything SINGLE

$8.50Out of stock

Other Half DDH Broccoli SINGLE

$8.50

Other Half DDH Forever Simcoe SINGLE

$7.50

Other Half MORE Laced In Space SINGLE

$9.00Out of stock

Other Half Oktoberfest Pilsner SINGLE

$6.00Out of stock

Other Half Vapor Ringz SINGLE

$8.50

Peroni 6PACK TOGO

$11.49Out of stock

PHD 12% Use the Schwarz SINGLE

$5.00

PhD 6-Pack

$32.50

This 6-PACK will gain you 6 punches with beers in the current PhD season

PHD Alesmith Horny Devil SINGLE

$6.00

PHD Dogfish Head Tru Action SINGLE

$7.50

PHD Modist Ostritch SINGLE

$6.50

PHD Neshaminy Jawn Of The Dead SINGLE

$5.50

PHD Ommegang Dream Patch SINGLE

$6.50

PHD Phase Three Mindspark SINGLE

$8.50

PHD Rothaus Eis Zapfel SINGLE

$5.50

PHD Schilling Alexandr SINGLE

$5.50

Rochefort 10 SINGLE

$10.50

11.3%ABV Belgian Quadrupel Dominant impressions of latte coffee with powerful chocolate aromas in the nose. The alcohol esters are enveloped with hints of autumn wood, citrus zest (orange, lemon) and freshly baked biscuits. The initial taste is sweetly sinful. Beer and chocolate trapped into one single glass, a liquid milky draught with a backbone of bitter malt.

Rodenbach Alexander

$8.00

Flanders Red Ale 5.6% ABV Rodenbach Alexander is a 'foederbier' (a mixture of beers, which ripens for two years on oak foeders), macerated with sour cherries. This special beer with its unique, balanced palette, fruit keys and complex aftertaste is undoubtedly one of the best Sour Ales the brewery ever made.

Rogue Hazelnut Nectar SINGLE

$4.50

Winner of five Great American Beer Festival medals, this sessionable twist on a brown ale showcases Oregon’s state nut with distinct hazelnut flavors and aromas.

Saison Dupont SINGLE

$7.50

6.5%ABV Farmhouse Ale -Saison Saison Dupont is straw colored with a dense creamy head. The nose is alive, like fresh raised bread, estery with citrus and spice notes. Full-bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate and finishes with a zesty hop and citrus attack.

Sam Smith Winter Welcome SINGLE

$5.50

Schlafly Pumpkin Ale SINGLE

$5.00

Schneider-Weiss Aventinus SINGLE

$7.50

8.2%ABV Bock-weizenbock Wholehearted, dark ruby coloured wheat beer, intensive and fiery, warming, well-balanced and tender.

Short Throw Treachery of Fruit SINGLE

$7.50

Stowe Mountain Glow SINGLE

$6.00

Stowe Safety Meeting SINGLE

$6.00

Toppling Goliath Rover Truck SINGLE

$5.50

Tox Ink (Dark Stuff) SINGLE

$7.50

Trappistes Rochefort 10 SINGLE

$10.50

Triple Karmeliet SINGLE

$9.00

Tripping Animals Limonada De Kiwi y Fresas SINGLE

$9.00

Weldwerks Keylime Pie SINGLE

$7.50

LIQUOR & TOGO COCKTAILS

Autumn Sangria (16oz) TOGO

Autumn Sangria (16oz) TOGO

$22.00

SERVES TWO DRINKS. Simply pour over ice. Made with Lairds Apple Brandy, Tuaca Italian liqueur, Pinot Grigio, cold-pressed cider, apple juice, fresh squeezed lemon. Served with a fall spiced sugar to add to the rim of your favorite glass.

16oz TOGO House Margarita

$14.50
16oz TOGO Clover Lemon Crush

16oz TOGO Clover Lemon Crush

$18.50

Our Clover Crush (double vodka lemonade) is the perfect cocktail for you to enjoy all summer long! This kit makes 2 crush's and comes with our Yellow crush cup with oversized logo. Simply pour over ice and enjoy!

16oz TOGO Oh My! Clementine

16oz TOGO Oh My! Clementine

$22.50

Oh My! Clementine is made with Casamigos Blanco, fresh clementine juice, squeezed lime, triple sec, and blue agave. served in a 16 oz Boston round. MAKES 2-3 DRINKS!

16oz TOGO Red Sangria

$19.50

House made red sangria served in a 16 oz Boston round. MAKES 2-3 DRINKS!

ICE (Bag)

ICE (Bag)

$3.00

Bag of fresh packaged ice. Clump-free and ready to chill any cocktail or beverage.

ICE (Fill my cooler)

$6.50

Pull on up, pop your trunk and open your cooler. We'll fill it up with fresh made, triple filtered, clover ice. Ready to chill any cocktail or beverage.

Merchandise

GLASSWARE - Boston Round Cocktail Vessel

$4.00
GLASSWARE - Copper Mule Cup

GLASSWARE - Copper Mule Cup

$14.00

GLASSWARE - Logo Belgian Beer Glass

$5.00

GLASSWARE - Logo Sling Top Glass Bottle

$10.00

GLASSWARE - MBA Glass

$10.00

GLASSWARE - PhD CloverAchiever Tankard - NOT FOR RETAIL

GLASSWARE - PhD Glass

$15.00

HAT - Cycling

$17.00

HAT - Dark Gray Hat with Patch

$20.00

HAT - Grandpa White

$20.00

HAT - Premium Green/Black with Logo Patch

$18.00
HAT - Winter Beanie

HAT - Winter Beanie

$15.00

HAT - Winter Beanie 2/$25

$25.00
MERCH - 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee

MERCH - 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee

$19.00+
MERCH - Black Logo Hooded Sweatshirt

MERCH - Black Logo Hooded Sweatshirt

$35.00+

MERCH - Black Performance Crew LONG SLEEVE

$25.00

MERCH - Black Performance Crew SHORT SLEEVE

$20.00

MERCH - Cloverleaf Bottle Opener

$5.00

MERCH - Cycling Shirt

$85.00

MERCH - Green/ Black Flannel

$45.00Out of stock

MERCH - Premium Champion Crewneck

$75.00

MERCH - Kids Clover Tee

$15.00+

MERCH - Koozie

$5.00
MERCH - Ladies Khaki Tee

MERCH - Ladies Khaki Tee

$12.00

MERCH - Lime Green Detressed Logo Tee

$15.00

MERCH - Logo Yellow Insulated Tote Bag

$5.00

MERCH - Long sleeve Onesie

$12.00+

MERCH - Moss Green Hooded Sweatshirt

$42.00

MERCH - NEW Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$45.00

MERCH - Short Sleeve Onesie

$12.00+

MERCH - Unisex Dark Green/ Khaki New Logo

$15.00

MERCH- Premium Windbreaker

$54.00

STAFF - Kitchen T-Shirt

$6.00

STAFF - Server Polo

$12.00
VISOR - Green w Gold Trim

VISOR - Green w Gold Trim

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:50 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy Takeout or Curbside. If the app is "currently not accepting orders" during our normal business hours, please CALL the restaurant to place your order. Delivery is NOW through DoorDash or GrubHub

Website

Location

395 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006

Directions

Gallery
Cloverleaf Tavern image
Cloverleaf Tavern image
Cloverleaf Tavern image
Cloverleaf Tavern image

