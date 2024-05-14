Club 101
101 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
101 Patio Breakfast
Breakfast Classics
- Superfoods Bowl$18.00
- The Ultimate Mediterranean Breakfast$21.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
- Chakchouka$16.00
- Veggie Skillet$18.00
- Belgian Waffle$14.00
- Nutella French Toast$14.00
- 101 Omelet$16.00
- Mag Mile Omelet$16.00
- Eggs Benedict$18.00
- Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$16.00
- Steel Cut Oatmeal$12.00
- Fritatta Rustica$18.00
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Sides
101 Patio All Day
Sharing Plates
- Spread Trio with grilled Pita$15.00
Hummus, Zaalouk, Lebneh
- Bruschetta Toast
VEG heirloom tomato, basil
- Grilled Octopus$25.00
Charred grilled eggplant chermoula
- Grilled Shrimp Charmoula$21.00
roasted garlic, saffron, cured lemon, potato mousse, chives
- Fried Calamari & Shrimp$21.00
lemon garlic aioli
- Roasted Lamb & Beef Meatballs$18.00Out of stock
Tomatoes, ginger, ricotta, eggplant zalouk
- Alberico Charcuterie$25.00Out of stock
Serrano ham, Chorizo, Salami, olives, grilled vegetables, Dijon mustard, fig compote, Manchego cheese
- Lamb Hummus$19.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$22.00
- Grilled Lobster Tail$29.00
- Tuna Crudo$21.00
Soups & Salads
- Roasted Lentil Soup$8.00
Pumpkin seeds
- Famous Chicken Salad$21.00
Field greens, rotisserie chicken, goat cheese, toasted almonds, golden raisins, cherry tomato, aged balsamic, drizzled with yogurt sauce
- Caesar Salad$16.00
topped with Choice of protein
- Burrata$18.00
Burrata, tomato, strawberries, basil pesto & pistachio
Handhelds
- 101 Burger$21.00
Griddled prime burger, sharp cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, served with house fries
- Chicken Shawarma Pita$14.00Out of stock
Marinated Chicken, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and garlic spread, wrapped in pita bread
- Falafel Pita Pocket$14.00Out of stock
VEG topped with lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, parsley, pickles, radish and tahini, wrapped in pita
- Blackened Swordfish Sandwich$23.00
- Chicken Avocado$16.00
Entrees
- Seafood Platter$80.00
- Grilled Kebab
Saffron rice, grilled vegetable, lemon, capers, olives, olive oil
- Steak Frites$35.00
- Hearth Baked Whole Branzino$36.00
- Diver Scallops$38.00
- Braised Lamb Shoulder$32.00
- Grilled Salmon$28.00
- Rotisserie Half Chicken$24.00
- Cauliflower Steak$22.00
- Filet Mignon$44.00
- Lamb Chops$48.00
- Featured Halibut$48.00
Vegetables
Desserts
Sharing Sides
101 Patio Brunch
Eggs & Such
