Club 14 101 Americana Rd

review star

No reviews yet

101 Americana Rd

Trinidad, CO 81082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Cheese Curds

$10.95

Fried Wisconsin cheese curds with choice of ranch dressing or marinara

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Soft baked pretzel bites served with cheese dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$11.95

Served with our house-made creamy BBQ

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.95

Fries smothered with green or red chili, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato

Traditional Chicken Wings

$14.95

Crispy golden wings or drums, tossed in choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and choice of dressing

Drums Chicken Wings

$14.95

Crispy golden wings or drums, tossed in choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and choice of dressing

Traditional Nachos

$16.95

House-made tortilla chips topped with queso, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream

Hummus and Veggies

$14.95

Served with fresh carrots, celery and naan bread

Fried Mushrooms

$10.95

Battered mushrooms served with ranch dressing

Fried Sriracha Cauliflower

$10.95

Breaded cauliflower served with sriracha mayo

Shishito Peppers SM

$7.95

Fresh fried shishito peppers served with ranch

Shishito Peppers LG

$10.95

Fresh fried shishito peppers served with ranch

Build Your Own (Pick 3)

$15.95

Cheese Curds, Pretzel Bites, Onion Rings, Shishito Peppers, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Cauliflower, Cajun Fries, Chips & Queso

Nachos (no Meat)

$11.95

Smothered Nachos

$18.95

Basket of Chips

$4.50

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Basket of Sweet Fries

$6.50

Cup of Coleslaw

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Cup of Chili

$5.25

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

Bowl of Chili

$7.25

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Chips & Queso

$6.50

Soups

Soup and Side Choice

$10.95

Fresh Greens

House Salad

$10.95

Spring mix topped with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons, served with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons and parmesan, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.95

Spring mix, pepperoncini, tomato, onion and feta, tossed in house-made Greek dressing

Asian Salad

$15.95

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions and crispy noodles, tossed in Asian dressing

Colorado Cobb Salad

$16.95

Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, eggs, onions, tomatoes and avocado, served over a bed of greens with choice of dressing

Side Salad

$5.50

1/2 size house salad, served with choice of dressing

Side Caesar

$5.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Club Wrap

$15.95

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato

King of Philly

$17.95

Chopped sirloin with sautéed bell pepper, onion and melted provolone cheese on a French roll

Zesty Greek Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled chicken, sliced tomatoes, lettuce and house-made greek dressing

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Crispy or grilled chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, avocado and house-made sriracha mayo piled high in a flour tortilla wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Garden Fresh Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Crisp spring mix tossed with tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini and sliced avocado, drizzled with our house-made sriracha mayo and hummus

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

Red or Green Chili Slopper

$17.95

Open faced, smothered in red or green chili, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions and tomato

Surf and Turf

$21.95

Farm to table burger smothered with popcorn shrimp onion strings and remoulade sauce

Entrees

Atlantic Salmon Dinner

$21.95

Grilled or lemon pepper salmon served with a side salad and our traditional mac n' cheese

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Freshly battered cod, served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw and creamy tartar sauce

Chicken Tenders

$15.95

Five crispy chicken strips served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw and choice of dipping sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

$15.95

Garnished with cocktail sauce and served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw

Traditional Mac n' Cheese

$11.95

Specialty noodles tossed in our house cheese sauce

Buffalo Mac

$14.95

Specialty noodles and crispy chicken tossed in buffalo and house cheese sauce

White Cheddar Bacon Mac

$14.95

Specialty noodles and crispy bacon tossed in our white cheddar sauce

White Cheddar Truffle Mac

$16.95

Specialty noodles and mushrooms tossed in our white cheddar sauce

Salmon ala Cart

$7.50

Quesadillas

Traditional Quesadilla

$9.95

Served with sour cream and salsa (Add Chicken or Beef +$5.00)

Spicy Guacamole Quesadilla

$13.95

House-made guacamole, diced jalapenos, shredded cheese and served with ranch

Green Chili Quesadilla

$13.95

Cheese and green chili strips, served with sour cream and green chili dipping sauce

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Quesadilla

$15.95

Crispy buffalo chicken and cheese, served with ranch

Hot Dogs

Nathan's 6"

$9.95

All-beef hot dog served on a beer pub bun with mustard, ketchup, relish and onions

Nathan's 6" Chili Dog

$12.95

All-beef hot dog served on a beer pub bun, smothered in your choice of green or red chili, lettuce, onions and tomato

Walter's Corn Dog

$8.75

All-beef battered hot dog

Denver's Polidori Braut

$11.95

Served on a beer pub bun with sauerkraut

Elk Jalapeno Cheddar Braut

$12.95

Served on a beer pub bun with sauerkraut

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger Sliders

$8.95

Two mini beef patties with cheese, served on buns with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw

Kids Corn Dog

$7.95

All-beef battered hot dog served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Two crispy chicken strips, served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw and choice of dipping sauce

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Mini cheese pizza served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$7.95

Served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw

Desserts

Grandmother's Carrot Cake

$6.95

Decadent Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Scrumptious Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.95

Shareable Cinnamon Sugar Pizza

$11.95

Covered in a caramel drizzle and served with ice cream

Sweet Treat Sampler

$9.95

Apple grannys, pecan bars, melt-a-way bars and lemon squares

Sweet Shareable 14" Calzone

$14.95

Snickers candy bars baked to perfection, covered in a caramel drizzle, cinnamon sugar and served with ice cream

12" Pizzas

The Fishers Peak 12"

$17.95

Tangy marinara sauce, shredded cheese blend, ground beef, diced chili strips and fresh tomatoes

Hungry Bear 12"

$18.95

Meat lover's dream with marinara, shredded cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

Purgatory 12"

$16.95

The Italian 12"

$17.95

Creamy pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, feta cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or Italian sausage

Build Your Own 12"

$17.95

14" Pizzas

Club 14 14"

$19.95

14" pizza with white cheddar sauce, sautéed onions, bell peppers and chopped sirloin, covered in mozzarella cheese

The Fishers Peak 14"

$19.95

Tangy marinara sauce, shredded cheese blend, ground beef, diced chili strips and fresh tomatoes

Hungry Bear 14"

$20.95

Meat lover's dream with marinara, shredded cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

Purgatory 14"

$18.95

The Italian 14"

$19.95

Creamy pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, feta cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or Italian sausage

Build Your Own 14"

$19.95

Seasonal Drafts

Alaskan Amber 22oz

$9.25

Avalanche 22oz

$8.50

Blue Moon 22oz

$9.00

Voodoo Hazy IPA 22oz

$9.00

Elysian Space Dust 22oz

$9.50

Sour Mango Pirate 22oz

$9.00

Oscar Mutant X IPA 22oz

$9.50

Pacifico 22oz

$8.50

Angry Orchard 22oz

$9.00

Octoberfest 22oz

$9.00

Alaskan Amber 16oz

$7.25

Avalanche 16oz

$6.50

Blue Moon 16oz

$7.00

Voodoo -Hazy 16oz

$7.00

Elysian- Space Dust 16oz

$7.00

Sour Mango Pirate 16oz

$7.00

Oscar Mutant X IPA 16oz

$7.50

Pacifico 16oz

$6.50

Angry Orchard 16oz

$7.00

Octoberfest 16oz

$7.00

Tap Tuesday Premium

$6.50

Walter's Drafts

Walter's Original Pilsner 22oz

$8.00

Walter's Blood Orange Lager 22oz

$8.00

Walter's Strong Pale Ale 22oz

$9.50

Walter's Pueblo Chili Beer 22oz

$8.00

Walter's Original Bock 22oz

$8.50

Walter's Original Pilsner 16oz

$6.00

Walters's Blood Orange 16oz

$6.00

Walter's Strong Pale Ale 16oz

$7.50

Walter's Pueblo Chili 16oz

$6.00

Walter's Original Bock 16oz

$6.50

Domestic Drafts

Bud Light 22oz

$7.00

Budweiser 22oz

$7.00

Coors Light 22oz

$7.00

Miller Light 22oz

$7.00

PBR 22oz

$6.75

Bud Light 16oz

$3.00

Budweiser 16oz

$3.00

Coors Light 16oz

$3.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$3.00

PBR 16oz

$3.00

Tap Tuesday Domestic

$4.50

Bud Light 12oz

$2.50

Bud 12oz

$2.50

Miller Lite 12oz

$2.50

Coors Lite 12oz

$2.50

PBR 12oz

$2.50

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Premire

$5.25

Dos Equis

$4.75

Guinness

$5.25

Heineken

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Light

$3.75

White Claw

$4.75

Truly

$4.75

Lagunitas Pale Ale

$5.25

Avalanche

$4.75

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$5.25

Blue Moon

$4.75

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Alaskan Amber

$5.25

Pacifico

$4.75

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Modelo

$4.75

NA Beer

Heineken 0.0

Flights

4 Flight

$12.00

5 Flight

$15.00

6 Flight

$18.00

7 Flight

$21.00

8 Flight

$24.00

Club14 Specialty Drinks

Club 14 Margarita

$14.00

Sangre De Cristo Tea

$12.50

The Train

$12.50

Beach River Bum

$11.50

Trinidad Loop

$12.50

Southern Peach Moon

$12.50

Trinidad’s Lights

$11.50

Docs Lemonade

$13.50

Walter’s Mary

$11.50

Trinidad Mary

$12.50

Fresh Baca Mojito

$12.00

Simpson’s Ghost Jalapeno Margarita

$12.50

Mules

Cherry Limeade Mule

$11.50

Island Mule

$11.50

Peach Mule

$11.50

Peach Basil Mule

$11.50

Pear Mule

$11.50

Mexican Mule

$10.50

Moscow Mule

$10.50

Usual Drinks

House Margarita

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.50

Sex on the Beach

$10.50

Tequila Sunrise

$9.50

Vegas Bomb

$12.50

Jager Bomb

$11.50

White Russian

$11.50

Red Headed Slut

$11.50

House Long Island

$10.50

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Raz Tea

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Water

Bottle Water

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Kids Drink

Soda Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Cran Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$2.00

Red

Malbec

$4.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

White

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Americana Rd, Trinidad, CO 81082

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

