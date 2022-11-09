Club 14 101 Americana Rd
101 Americana Rd
Trinidad, CO 81082
Starters
Cheese Curds
Fried Wisconsin cheese curds with choice of ranch dressing or marinara
Pretzel Bites
Soft baked pretzel bites served with cheese dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Served with our house-made creamy BBQ
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries smothered with green or red chili, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato
Traditional Chicken Wings
Crispy golden wings or drums, tossed in choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and choice of dressing
Drums Chicken Wings
Crispy golden wings or drums, tossed in choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and choice of dressing
Traditional Nachos
House-made tortilla chips topped with queso, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream
Hummus and Veggies
Served with fresh carrots, celery and naan bread
Fried Mushrooms
Battered mushrooms served with ranch dressing
Fried Sriracha Cauliflower
Breaded cauliflower served with sriracha mayo
Shishito Peppers SM
Fresh fried shishito peppers served with ranch
Shishito Peppers LG
Fresh fried shishito peppers served with ranch
Build Your Own (Pick 3)
Cheese Curds, Pretzel Bites, Onion Rings, Shishito Peppers, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Cauliflower, Cajun Fries, Chips & Queso
Nachos (no Meat)
Smothered Nachos
Basket of Chips
Basket of Fries
Basket of Sweet Fries
Cup of Coleslaw
Cup of Soup
Cup of Chili
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of Chili
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Fresh Greens
House Salad
Spring mix topped with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons, served with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons and parmesan, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Spring mix, pepperoncini, tomato, onion and feta, tossed in house-made Greek dressing
Asian Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions and crispy noodles, tossed in Asian dressing
Colorado Cobb Salad
Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, eggs, onions, tomatoes and avocado, served over a bed of greens with choice of dressing
Side Salad
1/2 size house salad, served with choice of dressing
Side Caesar
Sandwiches & Wraps
Club Wrap
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato
King of Philly
Chopped sirloin with sautéed bell pepper, onion and melted provolone cheese on a French roll
Zesty Greek Sandwich
Grilled chicken, sliced tomatoes, lettuce and house-made greek dressing
Fiesta Chicken Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, avocado and house-made sriracha mayo piled high in a flour tortilla wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Garden Fresh Veggie Wrap
Crisp spring mix tossed with tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini and sliced avocado, drizzled with our house-made sriracha mayo and hummus
Burgers
Entrees
Atlantic Salmon Dinner
Grilled or lemon pepper salmon served with a side salad and our traditional mac n' cheese
Fish & Chips
Freshly battered cod, served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw and creamy tartar sauce
Chicken Tenders
Five crispy chicken strips served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw and choice of dipping sauce
Popcorn Shrimp
Garnished with cocktail sauce and served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw
Traditional Mac n' Cheese
Specialty noodles tossed in our house cheese sauce
Buffalo Mac
Specialty noodles and crispy chicken tossed in buffalo and house cheese sauce
White Cheddar Bacon Mac
Specialty noodles and crispy bacon tossed in our white cheddar sauce
White Cheddar Truffle Mac
Specialty noodles and mushrooms tossed in our white cheddar sauce
Salmon ala Cart
Quesadillas
Traditional Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and salsa (Add Chicken or Beef +$5.00)
Spicy Guacamole Quesadilla
House-made guacamole, diced jalapenos, shredded cheese and served with ranch
Green Chili Quesadilla
Cheese and green chili strips, served with sour cream and green chili dipping sauce
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy buffalo chicken and cheese, served with ranch
Hot Dogs
Nathan's 6"
All-beef hot dog served on a beer pub bun with mustard, ketchup, relish and onions
Nathan's 6" Chili Dog
All-beef hot dog served on a beer pub bun, smothered in your choice of green or red chili, lettuce, onions and tomato
Walter's Corn Dog
All-beef battered hot dog
Denver's Polidori Braut
Served on a beer pub bun with sauerkraut
Elk Jalapeno Cheddar Braut
Served on a beer pub bun with sauerkraut
Kids Meals
Kids Hamburger Sliders
Two mini beef patties with cheese, served on buns with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw
Kids Corn Dog
All-beef battered hot dog served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two crispy chicken strips, served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw and choice of dipping sauce
Kids Cheese Pizza
Mini cheese pizza served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw
Kids Mac n' Cheese
Served with fries, freshly fried potato chips or coleslaw
Desserts
Grandmother's Carrot Cake
Decadent Chocolate Cake
Scrumptious Raspberry Cheesecake
Shareable Cinnamon Sugar Pizza
Covered in a caramel drizzle and served with ice cream
Sweet Treat Sampler
Apple grannys, pecan bars, melt-a-way bars and lemon squares
Sweet Shareable 14" Calzone
Snickers candy bars baked to perfection, covered in a caramel drizzle, cinnamon sugar and served with ice cream
12" Pizzas
The Fishers Peak 12"
Tangy marinara sauce, shredded cheese blend, ground beef, diced chili strips and fresh tomatoes
Hungry Bear 12"
Meat lover's dream with marinara, shredded cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
Purgatory 12"
The Italian 12"
Creamy pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, feta cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or Italian sausage
Build Your Own 12"
14" Pizzas
Club 14 14"
14" pizza with white cheddar sauce, sautéed onions, bell peppers and chopped sirloin, covered in mozzarella cheese
The Fishers Peak 14"
Tangy marinara sauce, shredded cheese blend, ground beef, diced chili strips and fresh tomatoes
Hungry Bear 14"
Meat lover's dream with marinara, shredded cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
Purgatory 14"
The Italian 14"
Creamy pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, feta cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or Italian sausage
Build Your Own 14"
Seasonal Drafts
Alaskan Amber 22oz
Avalanche 22oz
Blue Moon 22oz
Voodoo Hazy IPA 22oz
Elysian Space Dust 22oz
Sour Mango Pirate 22oz
Oscar Mutant X IPA 22oz
Pacifico 22oz
Angry Orchard 22oz
Octoberfest 22oz
Alaskan Amber 16oz
Avalanche 16oz
Blue Moon 16oz
Voodoo -Hazy 16oz
Elysian- Space Dust 16oz
Sour Mango Pirate 16oz
Oscar Mutant X IPA 16oz
Pacifico 16oz
Angry Orchard 16oz
Octoberfest 16oz
Tap Tuesday Premium
Walter's Drafts
Walter's Original Pilsner 22oz
Walter's Blood Orange Lager 22oz
Walter's Strong Pale Ale 22oz
Walter's Pueblo Chili Beer 22oz
Walter's Original Bock 22oz
Walter's Original Pilsner 16oz
Walters's Blood Orange 16oz
Walter's Strong Pale Ale 16oz
Walter's Pueblo Chili 16oz
Walter's Original Bock 16oz
Domestic Drafts
Bottled Beer
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Premire
Dos Equis
Guinness
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
White Claw
Truly
Lagunitas Pale Ale
Avalanche
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Blue Moon
Twisted Tea
Alaskan Amber
Pacifico
Heineken 0.0
Modelo
NA Beer
Club14 Specialty Drinks
Mules
Usual Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
101 Americana Rd, Trinidad, CO 81082