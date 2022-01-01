Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Club Car

1 Main St

Nantucket, MA 02554

Starters

Clam Chowder

$14.00

preserved lemon, bacon & parsley oil

Nantucket Oysters Grilled

$25.00

grilled with herb butter or raw

Nantucket Oyster Raw

$25.00

add oyster

$4.50Out of stock

The Club Car Caesar

$18.00

white anchovies, grana padano, wispy & shaved egg yolk

Skillet Shrimp

$29.00

toasted garlic chips, chili & prawn oil, & sourdough

Sweet Potato Wedges

$16.00

Carrot Carrot Carrot

$21.00

Smoked Pork Belly

$21.00

Shishitos Peppers

$16.00

Ceviche

$26.00Out of stock

Tuna Crudo

$28.00

Extra Blinis

$6.00

Seafood Platter

$80.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Butternut Squash

$24.00

Kids Menu

Lunch Chicken kids

$18.00

Lunch Steak Kids

$18.00

Pasta Kids

$17.00

Sides

Side of Toast

$6.00

Side of Fries

$8.00

TO SHARE

Black River Caviar

$95.00

Shishito

$16.00Out of stock

Labneh

$14.00

Sweet Potato

$16.00

Caulilini

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00Out of stock

Add Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00Out of stock

Charcuterie

$45.00

Potato Caviar

$16.00Out of stock

Add Potato Caviar

$8.00Out of stock

Foie gras

$34.00Out of stock

Street Corn

$15.00Out of stock

Tomato Salad

$20.00Out of stock

starters

clam chowder

$14.00

oysters grilled

$25.00

oysters raw

$25.00

Handcut Fries**

$8.00

Sweet Potato Wedge

$16.00

Lobster Bisque

$14.00Out of stock

Ceviche

$26.00

Mushroom Toast

$18.00

Mussels

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Butternut Squash Salad

$24.00

seconds

chicken caesar

$31.00

shrimp caesar

$37.00

caesar

$17.00

egg sandwich

$18.00

burger

$28.00

Lobster Roll

$40.00

Kids chicken

$18.00

kids steak

$18.00

kids pasta

$17.00

Fish Sandwich

$26.00Out of stock

Morning After

$22.00

Flapjacks

$27.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$27.00

Kids Pancakes

$15.00Out of stock

Eggs Benny

$21.00Out of stock

Duck Confit Salad

$26.00Out of stock

Scallop Po Boy

$28.00

Sweatshirt

Crew neck

$55.00

Hoodie

$65.00

Staff sweatshirt

$30.00

T-shirts

T shirt

$35.00

Staff shirt

$10.00

Hats

Hat

$30.00

Staff Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
The iconic Club Car bar is a housed in a train from the original Nantucket railroad. It has long been known for its classic cocktails, fine wine, delicious food & live piano.

1 Main St, Nantucket, MA 02554

