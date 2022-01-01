The Club Car
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
The iconic Club Car bar is a housed in a train from the original Nantucket railroad. It has long been known for its classic cocktails, fine wine, delicious food & live piano.
Location
1 Main St, Nantucket, MA 02554
