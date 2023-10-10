The Gem Nightclub @Gem Nightclub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Come see us for the best nightlife experience
Location
134 Pierpont Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
J Wong's Asian Bistro - 163 W 200 S Ste 101
No Reviews
163 W 200 S Ste 101 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurant
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT
4.5 • 885
260 South 200 West Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City