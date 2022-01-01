Restaurant header imageView gallery

ClubHouse Grill 11 Clubhouse Drive

11 Clubhouse Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Bowls

Veggie Rice Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.00

Steak Rice Bowl

$15.00

Salmon Rice Bowl

$16.00

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Omelet

$15.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Full-Court Breakfast

$14.00

Muffin

$4.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

The Ernie

$14.00

The Duke

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

The Club House

$15.00

Veggie Sandwich

$16.00

ATP

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Chips & Salsa

Individual

$2.50

Desserts

Lemon Bars

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Soft Serve

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Flatbread Pizza

Margarita Flatbread

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

NVZ (ALL MEAT) Flatbread

$15.00

Garden Flatbread

$14.00

Hawaiian Flatbread

$14.00

BYO Flatbread

$10.00

Pepperoni & Sausage

$15.00

Individual Tacos

Steak

$4.00

Chicken

$3.50

Shrimp

$4.50

Mild

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Salads

The Dink Salad

$8.00

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Caesar

$10.00

The Love Salad

$15.00

The LOB Cobb

$15.00

Shareables

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

(6) Wings

$12.00

(12) Wings

$20.00

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Let's Go Nachos

$14.00

Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tuna

$6.00

Popcorn

$6.00

Charcuterie Board

$35.00

Small Popcorn

$3.00

BANANA

$1.00

APPLES

$1.00

Soup of the day

Cup

$6.00

Bowl

$8.00

Taco Plate

Taco Tuesday Plate

$12.00

Mixed Doubles

1/2 Sandwich

$7.50

Cup of Soup

$7.50

1/2 Salad

$7.50

Catering Event

Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Brown Rice

$8.00

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Love Salad

$15.00

Grilled Veggie Plater

$35.00

Caprese Skewers (15pcs)

$45.00

Bruschetta (20pcs)

$30.00

Margarita Flatbread

$14.00

Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Charcuterie Board (MED)

$165.00

NVZ

$15.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Charcuterie Board (Small)

$85.00

Ice Bucket w/ Ice

$20.00

Glassware

$1.00

Tablecloth

$20.00

Chips & Guacamole(Large)

$60.00

Hummus & Pita

$25.00

Chips & Guacamole (Small)

$40.00

Fruit Platter/Salad(small)

$85.00

Fruit Platter/Salad(medium)

$185.00

March Madness

Burger Buffet

$25.00

Taco Bar

Darcy's Taco Bar

$16.00

Karim-Taco Bar (fundraiser special)

$10.00

MLP TACO EVENT

$15.00

Member's Food Credits

$30 charge

$30.00

$60 charge

$60.00

$0 w/ special request (apply rest)

NA Bevs

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Perrier

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Topochico

$5.00

FIJI

$5.00

Bamboucha

$6.00

Monthly Dues

Dues Credit

-$30.00

Remove Credit

$30.00

March 16th Menu

Lunch Buffet

$12.32

April 5th Luncheon

Lunch

$17.49

Rick Brown

Charcuterie Board

$65.00

Flatbreads

$52.00

Wine Glasses/Cooler

$50.00

Soda/Bottled Water

$72.00

Karim -Lunch-Camp

Lunch

$1,360.00

Tourney Menu

Muffin

$4.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Turkey/Tuna/Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Teriyaki-Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Quesadilla -chicken

$12.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Hotdog

$8.00

Hotdog w/bacon

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Fruit

$6.00

Popcorn

$6.00

Ice Cream-cup

$5.00

Ice Cream- waffle cone

$6.50

Soda

$2.00

Water

$1.00

FROZEN DRINK-NON ALCOHOL

$5.00

BEER-805

$10.00

COORS

$5.00

FLOATER

$3.00

SHOT

$10.00

FROZEN DRINK-ALCOHOL

$10.00

HARD SELTZER

$6.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

MIXED DRINK

$14.00

MODELO

$6.00

WINE-DAOU

$12.00

WINE-WHITE/ RED

$9.00

BANANA/APPLE

$1.00

CHIPS

$2.00

TACO PLATE

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full restaurant and bar, Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 Clubhouse Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Directions

Gallery
ClubHouse Grill image
ClubHouse Grill image
ClubHouse Grill image

