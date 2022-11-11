Club London Stamford imageView gallery

Tawa Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

487 Glenbrook Rd.

Stamford, CT 06906

Order Again

SOUPS

SWEET CORN SOUP

$6.00

HOT AND SOUR SOUP

$6.00

MANCHOW SOUP

$6.00

SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

QUINOA MANGO SALAD

$9.00

THAI CRUNCH PAPAYA SALAD

$9.00

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN EGG ROLL

$9.00

VEG SPRING ROLLS

$7.00

CAULIFLOWER MANCHURIAN

$9.00

DRY FRUIT NAAN

$6.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.00

CHICKEN 65

$10.00

COCO PEPPER SHRIMP

$12.00

CRACKLIN CALAMARI

$13.00

PAN FRIED CHILI FISH

$12.00

SHRIMP PEPPER SALT

$12.00

BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP

$12.00

WINGS

BUFFALO SAUCE

$10.00

BBQ SAUCE

$10.00

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$10.00

MANGO HABANERO

$10.00

TACOS

TANDOORI CHICKEN TACO

$11.00

LAMB TACO

$12.00

FISH TACO

$11.00

SHRIMP TACO

$12.00

CAULIFLOWER TACO

$10.00

PANEER TACO

$10.00

BURGERS

BEEF BURGER

$14.00

VEGGIE BURGER

$12.00

ENTREES

VEGETABLE THAI RED CURRY

$15.00

CHILI BEAN EGGPLANT

$15.00

SWEET AND SOUR TOFU

$15.00

GARLIC PEPPER CHICKEN

$17.00

CHILI CHICKEN

$17.00

SPICY MANGO CHICKEN

$17.00

MONGOLIAN CHICKEN

$17.00

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN

$17.00

SAMBAL LAMB

$20.00

CHILI HONEY LAMB SHANK

$25.00

CHILI MUSTARD SEABASS

$30.00

GLAZED SALMON

$25.00

SPICY MANGO SHRIMP

$25.00

DUMPLINGS

VEGGIE

$8.00

CHICKEN

$10.00

RICE

FRIED RICE

$14.00

SPICY THAI BASIL FRIED RICE

$14.00

SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE

$14.00

BURNT GARLIC CHILI FRIED RICE

$14.00

NOODLES

SPICY THAI BASIL NOODLES

$15.00

HAKKA NOODLES

$15.00

SCHEZWAN NOODLES

$15.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

MOZZARELLA STICK

$7.00

BEER BATTER ONION RINGS

$6.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.00

25SEP EVENT

AGUARDIENTE

$100.00

BUCHANAN 12 BOTTLE

$130.00

CASA AMIGOS BLANCO

$200.00

CASA AMIGOS REPO

$225.00

HENESSEY

$200.00

REMY MARTIN

$200.00

MARGARITA PITCHER

$35.00

SANGRIA PITCHER

$25.00

MIXER

$15.00

BEER BUCKET

$40.00

BEER

$7.00

HOUSE BEER

$7.00

HOUSE COCKTAIL

$15.00

HOOKAH

$40.00

Water

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

SOUPS AND APPETIZERS

Mulligatawny soup

$5.99

Yellow lentil soup, with coconut cream and fresh lemon. Gluten free an vegetarian.

Manchow soup

$5.99

Minced vegetable, cilantro and chili soy flavored. vegetable or chiken.

sweet corn soup

$5.99

Soy vinegar Flavored Spicy Soup.

Spinach kulcha

$6.99

Kulcha Stuffed with Spinach, Raisins and spices..

Vegetable Samosa

$7.99

Minced potatoes and peas wrapped in pastry dough and fried.

Samosa Chaat.

$8.99

Samosa on bed of chickpeas, onion, tomato, chutney

Vada Pav

$7.99

Potato Balls fried with chickpeas flour, served in bun.

Cauliflower Manchurian.

$8.99

Batter fried cauliflower tossed in sweet and spicy sauce.

Vegetable Spring Rolls.

$6.99

Served with house special cocktail sauces.

Chili baby corn.

$7.99

Crispy breaded baby, onions and bell pepper served with honey chili sauce.

Chinese bhel.

$9.99

(Veg or chicken) Chinese Bhel consists of noodles, spring onions, cabbage, carrots and Szechwan sauce..

Paneer 65

$9.99

Paneer with onion, pepper and spicy 65 sauce.

Chicken Chili Momos.

$7.99

Tibet style dumpling on chili sauce.

Drums of Heaven

$12.99

Chicken tossed on aromatic honey sauce.

Chicken Lollypop

$12.99

Minced vegetable, cilantro and chili soy flavored. vegetable or chiken.

Chicken 65

$10.99

Chicken with oinion, pepper and spicy 65 sauce.

Signature fish Koliwada

$11.99

Clear soup with fresh cilantro and lemon.

Apollo Fish

$11.99

Fishermans Special Recipe Fish Fry.

Zhinga Manchurian

$12.99

Minced potatoes and peas wrapped in pastry dough and fried.

SOUTH INDIAN DELICACY

Idli Sambar

$8.99

Steamed rice and lentil pancake, served with sambar and chutney.

Wada Sambar

$8.99

Lentil Donut Deep Fried. Served with sambar and chutney..

Uttapam

$13.99

Pan-grilled pancake topped with your choice of toppings and cilantro.

Kothu parotha

$11.99

Chopped layered bread cooked with scrambled Eggs, with curry leaf, and spices.

Masala Dosa

$13.99

(Choose of Paper dosa, spring Dosa, paneer Dosa, Mysore Dosa, Podi Dosa, Andhra Dosa, Chicken 65 Dosa). Crispy rice lentil crepe. Served with chutney and sambar.

Plain Dosa

$12.99

Paper Masala Dosa

$14.99

Spring Masala Dosa

$14.99

Paneer Masala Dosa

$14.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$14.99

Andhra Masala Dosa

$14.99

Chicken 65 Dosa

$15.99

TANDOORI GRILL

Paneer Tikka

$17.99

Served with bell peppers, onions and tomato.

Tandoori Soya Chop

$17.99

Tandoori Marinated Soya Bean Chop.

Chicken Malai kebab

$19.99

Saffron nutmeg cream marinade grilled chicken.

Tandoori Chicken.

$19.99

Bone-in chicken marinated in yogourt and fresh ground spices.

Traditional Chicken Tikka Kebab

$19.99

Chicken Thigh, marinated with spices and yogurt.

Chicken Fireball Kebab

$19.99

Chicken Seekh kebab

$19.99

Minced chicken kebab flavored with dry ginger and garam masala and grilled in clay oven.

Lamb Sheesh Kebab

$21.99

Finger rolls of Ground lamb spices with fresh ginger and coriander.

Tandoori Shrimp Tikka.

$23.99

Tiger shrimp marinated in yogurt sauce and Spices.

Tandoori Salmon.

$23.99

Salmon marinated in tandoori masala., yogurt.

Rack of Lamb

$32.99

Grilled rack of lamb cooked to order and served over cream of garlie sauce.

Tawa Mix Grill

$30.99

Testing tandoori sampler platter of lamb, chicken and seafood.

Signature Hyderabadi Biryani

Vegetable Dum Biryani.

$16.99

cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.

Egg Biryani.

$17.99

cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.

Chicken Biryani.

$18.99

cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.

Goat Biryani.

$20.99

cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.

Lamb Biryani.

$20.99

cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.

Shrimp Biryani.

$21.99

cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.

Indo-Chinese Veg Main Course

Hakka Chili Paneer

$15.99

Red and green hot pepper tossed paneer in chili and soy sauce.

Vegetable Manchurian

$15.99

Vegetable dumplings in mildly spiced soya garlie sauce, cilantro, celery, bell pepper and onion.

Vegetable in Hot Garlic Sauce.

$15.99

Vegetables served in sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Black Pepper Mushroom

$15.99

Vegetables served in sweet Mushroom mildly spiced soya garlie sauce, fresh cilantro, celery, bell paper & onion.

Dragon Fire Paneer

$15.99

Pancer strips with authentic spicy red chili flavor, Cashews, onion, bell pepper.

Soya Bean Chili

$15.99

Soya bean Red and green hot pepper tossed pancer in chili & soy sauce.

Vegetable Thai Curry

$15.99

Soya vegetable Thai Curry with authentic red Thai curry flavor, not too spicy, and the coconut milk.

Indo-Chinese Main Course

Chili Chicken

$17.99

Chicken cooked in a fiery chili sauce, onion, bell pepper and doy sauce.

Honey Chili Chicken

$17.99

Chicken tossed with dry red chilies, honey and vinegar.

Hot Garlic Chicken

$17.99

Chicken served in sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Chicken Manchurian

$17.99

Chicken in mildly spiced soy garlic sauce, fresh cilantro, celery, bell pepper and onion.

Black Pepper Chicken

$17.99

Chicken and mushroom mildly spiced soya garlic sauce, fresh cilantro, celery, bell paper & onion.

Dragon Chicken (Dry)

$17.99

Chicken strips with authentic spicy red Chili flavor, Cashews, onion, bell pepper.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$17.99

Sweet, sour and spicy sauce.

Chicken Thai Curry

$17.99

Authentic red Thai curry flavor, not too spicy, and the coconut milk.

Black Pepper Lamb

$19.99

Lamb Mildly spiced soya garlic sauce, fresh cilantro, celery, bell paper & onion.

Sweet and Sour Lamb

$19.99

Sweet, sour and spicy sauce.

Hakka Style Sliced Chili Lamb

$19.99

Thin slices of lamb cooked in hoisin sauce.

Chili Fish

$20.99

Bass fish with green bell peppers and onions in a spicy chili sauce.

Sweet and Sour Fish

$20.99

Sweet, sour and spicy sauce.

Black Pepper Shrimp

$20.99

Tiger shrimp cooked with crushed black pepper Flavored with soya sauce.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp.

$20.99

Sweet, sour and spicy sauce.

INDO - CHINESE RICE & NOODLES

Fried Rice

$14.99

Burnt Garlic Fried Rice

$14.99

A unique preparation with golden fried minced garlic and crushed red chili-food critics ́favorite.

Mushroom Fried Rice

$14.99

Wok tossed long grain basmati rice with vegetables and mushrooms.

Soya Bean Garlic Fried Rice

$14.99

Wok tossed long grain basmati rice with Soya bean and vegetables.

Pineapple Fried Rice.

$14.99

Wok tossed long grain basmati rice with pineapple & vegetables.

Triple Szechwan Fried Rice

$20.99

Wok tossed long grain basmati rice with Noodles, served with veg or chicken Manchurian Gravy.

Signature Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Thin Vegetarian noodles with shredded vegetables.

Mumbai Chopsuey

$14.99

Crispy vegetarian noodles topped with a sweet and sour sauce.

Szechwan Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Uniquely balanced fiery taste, a combination of vegetarian thin noodles and vegetables.

Burnt Garlic Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Uniquely balanced fiery taste, a combination of vegetarian thin noodles and vegetables..

Mushroom Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Thin vegetarian noodles with shredded vegetables and mushroom.

Soya Bean Garlic Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Thin vegetarian noodles with shredded vegetables and tender soya bean.

Pineapple Hakka Noodles.

$14.99

Thin vegetarian noodles with shredded vegetables and pineapple.

Vegetarian Entrees

Dal Bukhara (Black lentils).

$14.99

Creamy black lentils with fresh ginger and garlic cook to the perfection.

Double Tadka Dal.

$14.99

Double Tadka Yellow lentils flavored with cumin curry leaves, fresh ginger, garlic and toamto..

Channa Masala

$16.99

Curried chickpeas with roasted cumin, ginger, coriander and tomatoes.

Aloo Gobi

$16.99

Lightly curried fresh cauliflower and potato with tomato and cilantro seasoned to perfection.

Baigan Bartha

$16.99

Charcoal roasted minced eggplant with onion, tomato and spices..

Kadai Panner

$16.99

Homemade cottage cubes in onion and tomato gravy.

Navaratna Korma

$16.99

Carrot, cauliflower, potato and green beans in a creamy almond based gravy with dry fruits

Signature Karari Bhindi

$16.99

Crispy okre with red onion, tomato and green chili seasoned with dry mango powder.

Aloo Bhindi Masala

$16.99

Okra with red onion, tomato and Cilantro, potatos..

Saag Paneer

$16.99

Cottage cubes lightly curried in spinach, onions and garlic.

Malai Kofta

$16.99

Vegetable dumplings stuffed with potato, paneer and nuts simmered in creamy almond based sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.99

Cattage cheese in mildly spiced tomato cream sauce.

Chicken Entrees

Egg Masala

$17.99

Boil Eggs Cooked with onion masala sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.99

Grilled chicken cooked with tomato cream sauce.

Chicken Achari

$19.99

Chicken cooked in a Pickled curry sauce.

Chicken Korma

$19.99

A true Mughlai delight, lightly sweet and spicy with a flavor of cardamon and cashew nuts.

Chicken Saag

$19.99

Boneless chicken in curried cream spinach and ground spice.

Butter Chicken

$19.99

Grilled chicken thigh cooked with tomato buttery sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.99

A fiery combination of freshly roasted chili and ground spices, cooked with potato Spicy.

Chicken Kolhapuri

$19.99

Chicken curry Spiced with Kolhapuri spicy Masala.

Chicken Kadai

$19.99

Dry Chicken curry Cooked With kadai Masala..