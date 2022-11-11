Tawa Indian Cuisine
487 Glenbrook Rd.
Stamford, CT 06906
SOUPS AND APPETIZERS
Mulligatawny soup
Yellow lentil soup, with coconut cream and fresh lemon. Gluten free an vegetarian.
Manchow soup
Minced vegetable, cilantro and chili soy flavored. vegetable or chiken.
sweet corn soup
Soy vinegar Flavored Spicy Soup.
Spinach kulcha
Kulcha Stuffed with Spinach, Raisins and spices..
Vegetable Samosa
Minced potatoes and peas wrapped in pastry dough and fried.
Samosa Chaat.
Samosa on bed of chickpeas, onion, tomato, chutney
Vada Pav
Potato Balls fried with chickpeas flour, served in bun.
Cauliflower Manchurian.
Batter fried cauliflower tossed in sweet and spicy sauce.
Vegetable Spring Rolls.
Served with house special cocktail sauces.
Chili baby corn.
Crispy breaded baby, onions and bell pepper served with honey chili sauce.
Chinese bhel.
(Veg or chicken) Chinese Bhel consists of noodles, spring onions, cabbage, carrots and Szechwan sauce..
Paneer 65
Paneer with onion, pepper and spicy 65 sauce.
Chicken Chili Momos.
Tibet style dumpling on chili sauce.
Drums of Heaven
Chicken tossed on aromatic honey sauce.
Chicken Lollypop
Chicken 65
Chicken with oinion, pepper and spicy 65 sauce.
Signature fish Koliwada
Clear soup with fresh cilantro and lemon.
Apollo Fish
Fishermans Special Recipe Fish Fry.
Zhinga Manchurian
SOUTH INDIAN DELICACY
Idli Sambar
Steamed rice and lentil pancake, served with sambar and chutney.
Wada Sambar
Lentil Donut Deep Fried. Served with sambar and chutney..
Uttapam
Pan-grilled pancake topped with your choice of toppings and cilantro.
Kothu parotha
Chopped layered bread cooked with scrambled Eggs, with curry leaf, and spices.
Masala Dosa
(Choose of Paper dosa, spring Dosa, paneer Dosa, Mysore Dosa, Podi Dosa, Andhra Dosa, Chicken 65 Dosa). Crispy rice lentil crepe. Served with chutney and sambar.
Plain Dosa
Paper Masala Dosa
Spring Masala Dosa
Paneer Masala Dosa
Mysore Masala Dosa
Andhra Masala Dosa
Chicken 65 Dosa
TANDOORI GRILL
Paneer Tikka
Served with bell peppers, onions and tomato.
Tandoori Soya Chop
Tandoori Marinated Soya Bean Chop.
Chicken Malai kebab
Saffron nutmeg cream marinade grilled chicken.
Tandoori Chicken.
Bone-in chicken marinated in yogourt and fresh ground spices.
Traditional Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken Thigh, marinated with spices and yogurt.
Chicken Fireball Kebab
Chicken Seekh kebab
Minced chicken kebab flavored with dry ginger and garam masala and grilled in clay oven.
Lamb Sheesh Kebab
Finger rolls of Ground lamb spices with fresh ginger and coriander.
Tandoori Shrimp Tikka.
Tiger shrimp marinated in yogurt sauce and Spices.
Tandoori Salmon.
Salmon marinated in tandoori masala., yogurt.
Rack of Lamb
Grilled rack of lamb cooked to order and served over cream of garlie sauce.
Tawa Mix Grill
Testing tandoori sampler platter of lamb, chicken and seafood.
Signature Hyderabadi Biryani
Vegetable Dum Biryani.
cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.
Egg Biryani.
cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.
Chicken Biryani.
cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.
Goat Biryani.
cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.
Lamb Biryani.
cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.
Shrimp Biryani.
cooked traditionaly with flavored basmati rice adding more then 20 different herbs and spices.
Indo-Chinese Veg Main Course
Hakka Chili Paneer
Red and green hot pepper tossed paneer in chili and soy sauce.
Vegetable Manchurian
Vegetable dumplings in mildly spiced soya garlie sauce, cilantro, celery, bell pepper and onion.
Vegetable in Hot Garlic Sauce.
Vegetables served in sweet and spicy garlic sauce.
Black Pepper Mushroom
Vegetables served in sweet Mushroom mildly spiced soya garlie sauce, fresh cilantro, celery, bell paper & onion.
Dragon Fire Paneer
Pancer strips with authentic spicy red chili flavor, Cashews, onion, bell pepper.
Soya Bean Chili
Soya bean Red and green hot pepper tossed pancer in chili & soy sauce.
Vegetable Thai Curry
Soya vegetable Thai Curry with authentic red Thai curry flavor, not too spicy, and the coconut milk.
Indo-Chinese Main Course
Chili Chicken
Chicken cooked in a fiery chili sauce, onion, bell pepper and doy sauce.
Honey Chili Chicken
Chicken tossed with dry red chilies, honey and vinegar.
Hot Garlic Chicken
Chicken served in sweet and spicy garlic sauce.
Chicken Manchurian
Chicken in mildly spiced soy garlic sauce, fresh cilantro, celery, bell pepper and onion.
Black Pepper Chicken
Chicken and mushroom mildly spiced soya garlic sauce, fresh cilantro, celery, bell paper & onion.
Dragon Chicken (Dry)
Chicken strips with authentic spicy red Chili flavor, Cashews, onion, bell pepper.
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Sweet, sour and spicy sauce.
Chicken Thai Curry
Authentic red Thai curry flavor, not too spicy, and the coconut milk.
Black Pepper Lamb
Lamb Mildly spiced soya garlic sauce, fresh cilantro, celery, bell paper & onion.
Sweet and Sour Lamb
Sweet, sour and spicy sauce.
Hakka Style Sliced Chili Lamb
Thin slices of lamb cooked in hoisin sauce.
Chili Fish
Bass fish with green bell peppers and onions in a spicy chili sauce.
Sweet and Sour Fish
Sweet, sour and spicy sauce.
Black Pepper Shrimp
Tiger shrimp cooked with crushed black pepper Flavored with soya sauce.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp.
Sweet, sour and spicy sauce.
INDO - CHINESE RICE & NOODLES
Fried Rice
Burnt Garlic Fried Rice
A unique preparation with golden fried minced garlic and crushed red chili-food critics ́favorite.
Mushroom Fried Rice
Wok tossed long grain basmati rice with vegetables and mushrooms.
Soya Bean Garlic Fried Rice
Wok tossed long grain basmati rice with Soya bean and vegetables.
Pineapple Fried Rice.
Wok tossed long grain basmati rice with pineapple & vegetables.
Triple Szechwan Fried Rice
Wok tossed long grain basmati rice with Noodles, served with veg or chicken Manchurian Gravy.
Signature Hakka Noodles
Thin Vegetarian noodles with shredded vegetables.
Mumbai Chopsuey
Crispy vegetarian noodles topped with a sweet and sour sauce.
Szechwan Hakka Noodles
Uniquely balanced fiery taste, a combination of vegetarian thin noodles and vegetables.
Burnt Garlic Hakka Noodles
Uniquely balanced fiery taste, a combination of vegetarian thin noodles and vegetables..
Mushroom Hakka Noodles
Thin vegetarian noodles with shredded vegetables and mushroom.
Soya Bean Garlic Hakka Noodles
Thin vegetarian noodles with shredded vegetables and tender soya bean.
Pineapple Hakka Noodles.
Thin vegetarian noodles with shredded vegetables and pineapple.
Vegetarian Entrees
Dal Bukhara (Black lentils).
Creamy black lentils with fresh ginger and garlic cook to the perfection.
Double Tadka Dal.
Double Tadka Yellow lentils flavored with cumin curry leaves, fresh ginger, garlic and toamto..
Channa Masala
Curried chickpeas with roasted cumin, ginger, coriander and tomatoes.
Aloo Gobi
Lightly curried fresh cauliflower and potato with tomato and cilantro seasoned to perfection.
Baigan Bartha
Charcoal roasted minced eggplant with onion, tomato and spices..
Kadai Panner
Homemade cottage cubes in onion and tomato gravy.
Navaratna Korma
Carrot, cauliflower, potato and green beans in a creamy almond based gravy with dry fruits
Signature Karari Bhindi
Crispy okre with red onion, tomato and green chili seasoned with dry mango powder.
Aloo Bhindi Masala
Okra with red onion, tomato and Cilantro, potatos..
Saag Paneer
Cottage cubes lightly curried in spinach, onions and garlic.
Malai Kofta
Vegetable dumplings stuffed with potato, paneer and nuts simmered in creamy almond based sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cattage cheese in mildly spiced tomato cream sauce.
Chicken Entrees
Egg Masala
Boil Eggs Cooked with onion masala sauce.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Grilled chicken cooked with tomato cream sauce.
Chicken Achari
Chicken cooked in a Pickled curry sauce.
Chicken Korma
A true Mughlai delight, lightly sweet and spicy with a flavor of cardamon and cashew nuts.
Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken in curried cream spinach and ground spice.
Butter Chicken
Grilled chicken thigh cooked with tomato buttery sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
A fiery combination of freshly roasted chili and ground spices, cooked with potato Spicy.
Chicken Kolhapuri
Chicken curry Spiced with Kolhapuri spicy Masala.
Chicken Kadai
Dry Chicken curry Cooked With kadai Masala..