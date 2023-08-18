- Home
THE CLUB ROOM AT THE CLYDE 1806 Bluffton Rd
1806 Bluffton Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
FOOD MENU
Beverages
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Cherry Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Flavor Drink
Crush
Starry
Lemonade
Brisk Raspberry
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Tonic Water
Cranberry
Energy Drink
Ginger Beer
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Lunch
Club Room Trio
Caesar Salad
Garden Salad
Homestyle Chili
Chicken Noodle
Sou Du Jour
Full CBR Wrap
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, onion, cheddar, ranch in spinach wrap
Full Turkey BLT
Sliced turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato on toasted brioche bun, served with zesty mayo
Full Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, Swiss on sourdough
Full Muffaletta
Classic New Orleans sandwich featuring layers of Italian deli meats, tangy olive salad, melted swiss on grilled baguette
Full BLT Cheese Toasty
White cheddar, mozzarella, and goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, on toasted sourdough, served with zesty mayo.
Full Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy chicken topped with marinara and melted mozzarella on a grilled baguette
Full Chicken Salad Croissant
Honey mustard chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a toasted croissant. Add bacon or Avocado for $2
Full Cuban
Slow-roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, horseradish mustard and pickle, topped with melted swiss on grilled baguette
Appetizer
App Wings
Six jumbo brined wings, tossed in choice of one sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy shrimp drizzled with tangy Bang Bang Sauce and Sriracha
Cheese Curds
Breaded mozzarella curds, served with zesty mayo
Fried Pickles
Crisp and tangy dill pickle slices lightly battered, deep-fried to golden perfection and finished with a drizzle of cilantro lime ranch and parmesan
Gouda Spinach Dip
Creamy gouda and spinach dip in a toasted sourdough bread bowl served with celery sticks
Grill and Chill Shrimp
Six colossal shrimp marinated, grilled & chilled, served with house-made cocktail sauce
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings cooked crispy and golden, served with horseradish mustard
Vegetable Platter
Red pepper hummus, ranch, celery & carrot sticks, bell pepper, broccoli, cucumber and toasted pita
Sandwiches and Burgers
Clyde Burger
Half pound char-grilled beef patty topped with white cheddar, bacon jam and onion hay on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle Served with cilantro lime ranch. Add cheese for $1.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle Served with cilantro lime ranch. Add cheese for $1.
Classic Cheeseburger
Half Pound char-grilled beef patty with american cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle and served with choice of one side.
Black Bean Burger
Hearty black bean burger with veggies and aromatic spices. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle with choice of one side. Add cheese for $1
Patty Melt
Half pound char-grilled beef patty topped with carmelized onions, mushrooms, melted swiss on toasted marble rye. Served zesty mayo and choice of one side.
Pork Tenderloin
Crispy breaded pork tenderloin on toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served with side of horseradish sauce .
Fish Sandwich
Crispy cod filet with melted american cheese on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and tater sauce.
Reuben
Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island and melted swiss on toasted marble rye, served with choice of one side.
Salads
Beet Salad
Roasted beets, grilled chicken, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, mixed greens, and fresh mint. Finished with our sweet house vinaigrette
Bwl Caesar
Romaine lettuce, blackened salmon, shaved Parmesan, croutons, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
Unwedged Salad
Mixed greens, grilled shrimp, diced tomato, green onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, served with blue cheese dressing
Asian Salad
Mixed greens, seared tuna steak, green peppers, red cabbage, green onion, carrots, chow mein noodles, served with sesame ginger dressing
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, blackened chicken, roasted corn, black beans, diced tomato, red onion, avocado, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, served with cilantro lime ranch dressing
Bwl Garden Salad
Mixed greens, crispy chicken, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons, served with choice of dressing
Steaks and Seafood
Ribeye
Hand-cut 10 oz. Ribeye, char-grilled and finished with red wine compound butter, served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
New York Strip
10 oz. New York Strip, char-grilled and finished with red wine compound butter, served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
Fish and Chips
8 oz. crisp and golden cod served with house-made tartar sauce, fries, and coleslaw
Soy Ginger Salmon
8 oz. grilled salmon on a bed of aromatic jasmine rice topped with sauteed bell pepper, broccoli, and red cabbage and finished with soy ginger glaze.
Rice and Quinoa Bowl
8 oz. grilled blackened salmon, southwestern brown rice & quinoa, cheddar cheese and lettuce. Served with Sweet Lou sauce & sour cream.
Crab Cakes
Two 4 oz. Maryland crab cakes on a bed of mixed greens finished with a drizzle of lemon aioli, zesty mayo, and lemon wedges. Comes with cup of soup or salad.
Chicken
Wings
Ten jumbo brined wings, tossed in choice of one sauce and served with fries.
House Breaded Chicken Strips
Six house breaded chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with fries. Comes with one sauce, additional sauces $1
Caprese Chicken and Pesto Tortellini
Cheese tortellini tossed in a light pesto sauce topped with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, shaved Parmesan and grape tomatoes. Served with garlic bread & side salad
Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Steamed Broccoli
Fettucini noodles tossed in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce with tender steamed broccoli and topped with grilled chicken breast. Served with garlic bread and side salad.
Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken
Tender grilled chicken, tangy barbecue sauce, melted cheese, cilantro and caramelized onion on a thin and crispy Pinsa crust
Pulled Pork
Carolina Style Pulled Pork, onion marmalade, shredded mozzarella, chopped pickles and onion hay on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust
Taco
Black bean spread, cheddar, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green onion, shredded lettuce, finished with sour cream and taco sauce. Add chicken for $3
Mediterranean Veggie Lovers
Roasted Red Pepper hummus, roasted garlic marinated artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomato, Green olives, mozzarella, red onion, balsamic reduction drizzle on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust
The Godfather
Spicy marinara, pepperoni, salami , ham, Italian sausage, proscuitto, green olives, and banana peppers finishished with garlic aioli on a thin and crispy pinsa crust.
The White Album
Garlic white sauce, spinach, carmelized onion, and mushroom on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust
BYO Flatbread
Add-ons
Soups
Kids Menu
Sides
CRESCENDO COFFEE
Coffee
Tea
Signature Drink
N/A Bevs
Ice Cream
Pastry
Seasonal Drinks
CRESCENDO BREAKFAST
CCM Breakfast
CRESCENDO LUNCH
CCM Lunch
CCM Caprese
CCM Chicken Salad Croissant
CCM Chicken Club Wrap
CCM Cuban
CCM Turkey BLT
CCM Classic BLT
CCM Veggie Hummus Wrap
CCM Pepperoni Pizza
CCM Sausage Pizza
CCM Cheese Pizza
CCM Crescendo Harvest Salad
CCM Crescendo Chef Salad
CCM Crescendo Club Sandwich
Chicken Noodle Soup Cup
Soup of the Day Cup
CCM Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup
CCM Bowl Soup of Day
LATE NIGHT
Appetizer (LN)
Grill and Chill Shrimp
Six colossal shrimp marinated, grilled & chilled, served with house-made cocktail sauce
Gouda Spinach Dip
Creamy gouda and spinach dip in a toasted sourdough bread bowl served with celery sticks
Fried Pickles
Crisp and tangy dill pickle slices lightly battered, deep-fried to golden perfection and finished with a drizzle of cilantro lime ranch and parmesan
App Wings
Six jumbo brined wings, tossed in choice of one sauce
Cheese Curds
Breaded mozzarella curds, served with zesty mayo
Onion rings
Flatbreads (LN)
BBQ Chicken
Tender grilled chicken, tangy barbecue sauce, melted cheese, cilantro and caramelized onion on a thin and crispy Pinsa crust
Pulled Pork
Carolina Style Pulled Pork, onion marmalade, shredded mozzarella, chopped pickles and onion hay on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust
Taco
Black bean spread, cheddar, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green onion, shredded lettuce, finished with sour cream and taco sauce. Add chicken for $3
Mediterranean Veggie Lovers
Roasted Red Pepper hummus, roasted garlic marinated artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomato, Green olives, mozzarella, red onion, balsamic reduction drizzle on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust
The Godfather
Spicy marinara, pepperoni, salami , ham, Italian sausage, proscuitto, green olives, and banana peppers finishished with garlic aioli on a thin and crispy pinsa crust.
The White Album
Garlic white sauce, spinach, carmelized onion, and mushroom on a thin and crispy Pinsa Crust
BYO Flatbread
PARTY PLATTERS
Chilled Party Platters
EATS AND BEATS
EB Appetizers
EB Entrees
EB Flatbreads
EB Featured Upgrades
Friday & Saturday Night Specials
Friday and Saturday Food Specials
Table Reservation
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Where friends gather for delicious food, fine cocktails, and live entertainment - conveniently located next to the Clyde Theatre.
1806 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809