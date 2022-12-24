Club ten W4570 Hwy 10

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Club TEN Burger
Fish Fry
14" Pizza

Appetizers

6 Chicken Wings

$8.00

6 meat chicken wings slow cooked then breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with one sauce on the side.

Large Pretzel and Dip

$15.00

Wow! It's a giant one pound Bavarian pretzel served with our warm signature beer cheese dip and maple mustard sauce.

Hand breaded Chicken Tenders

$9.00

4 juicy all white-meat chicken tenders hand breaded in house and fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of one sauce.

House made Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Fresh jalapenos stuffed with our bacon-chive cream cheese, breaded and fried to perfection. Served with ranch.

WI fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Lightly beer battered and deep fried cheese curds. The best cheese curds this side of the state line.

Buffalo chicken Dip

$12.00

Creamy buffalo dip served with sliced Flat bread and tortilla chips. If you like a little kick in your dip, this one is foe you!

Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$10.00

Looking for something a little more traditional? Try our classic cheeseburger. A fresh burger topped with your choice of American, swiss, pepperjack or white cheddar cheese. Add bacon $1 Make it a double for $3.50

Club TEN Burger

$12.00

This delicious burger starts with a quality 1/3lb burger topped with Club TEN BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and fried onion strings.

Mushroom Swiss melt

$12.00

This burger is smothered in mushrooms and melty swiss cheese served on toasted sourdough.

Sandwiches

The Classic Grilled Chicken sandwich

$10.00

A juicy chicken breast flame grilled or crispy. Served with lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun. Add cheese $.50

The Classic Crispy Chicken sandwich

$10.00

A crispy chicken breast served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo on the side. Add cheese $.50

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Two perfectly fried flaky fish fillets on brioche bun served with lettuce and tartar sauce. Add cheese $.50

BLT

$12.00

A hearty portion of bacon served on toasted sourdough with lettuce tomato and mayo.

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Dinner

Fish Fry

$14.00+

Perfectly prepared flakey fillets fried or baked. served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, sliced rye bread and choice of potato.

Prime Rib

$28.00+Out of stock

Soup & Salads

A Big Salad

$9.00

A traditional salad topped with tomatoes, onions, carrots croutons and eggs.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots, egg, cheese and sliced crispy chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.

Pizza

14" Pizza Dippers

$12.00

Delicious airy dough topped with seasoned butter then smothered in an Italian cheese blend. Cut into strips and served with a side of marinara sauce. Add Peperoni or sausage $1

14" Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and jalapenos. Prime Rib - $3

Kids Meal

Kids tenders

$6.00

2 crispy chicken tenders serviced with your choice of apples slices, fries, or chips. Comes with one dipping sauce

Kids cheese Pizza

$6.00

A flatbread personal cheese pizza.

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Traditional Kraft style mac n' cheese served apples slices, fries or chips

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

A yummy cheeseburger chargrilled and served with choice of one side.

Extra Sides

Fries

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Club fries (side)

$4.50

Side salad

$3.50

Onion strings

$3.50

Basket of fries

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Mountain Dew

$2.50
Sierra Mist

$2.50
Diet Sierra Mist

$2.50
Lemonade

$2.50
Ice Tea

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Root Beer

$2.50
Orange

$2.50
Energy Drink

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Kids soda

$1.00

Cranberry

$2.75

Ginger Ale

Ginger Beer

Bottled Beer

Busch Light - 6pack bottles

$16.00

Coors Light - 6 pack bottles

$18.00

Bud Light - 6 pack bottles

$18.00

Miller Light - 6 pack bottles

$18.00

Miller High Life - 6 pack bottles

$16.00

Budweiser - 6 pack bottles

$18.00

Canned Beer

Busch Light - 6 pack cans

$16.00

Coors Light - 6 pack cans

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Club TEN is a full service bar and restaurant that features a 6 lane bowling ally, 2 state of the art simulators and event space.

W4570 Hwy 10, Durand, WI 54736

