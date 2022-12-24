Club ten W4570 Hwy 10
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Club TEN is a full service bar and restaurant that features a 6 lane bowling ally, 2 state of the art simulators and event space.
Location
W4570 Hwy 10, Durand, WI 54736
