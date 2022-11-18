Club 223
10125 U.S. 223
Adrian, MI 49221
Appetizers
Breaded Cauliflower
Lightly breaded and deep fried beans
Breaded Green Beans
Lightly breaded and deep fried beans
Breaded Mushrooms Appetizer
Fresh whole mushroom, hand dipped
Charcuterie Board
Meats, cheeses, olives, crackers, & more
Cheese Plate Large
Choice of four specialty cheeses, served with crackers and hot mustard upon request
Cheese Plate Small
Choice of three specialty cheeses, served with crackers & hot mustard upon request
Cheese Stix
Delicioius cheese stix with dipping sauce
Chicken Chunks
Bite size and hand dipped tenderloins
Chicken Tenders Appetizer
Boneless Chicken Tenderloins with dipping sauce
Chicken Wings
Bone in Chicken Wings with choice of sauce
French Fry Basket
Basket of seasoned fries, load them up with bacon and cheese for $3 more
Honey Hot Chicken Chunks
Bite size, hand dipped, deep fried tossed in spicy honey
Nacho Grande
Pile of nacho chips topped with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onions, salsa, and sour cream
Onion Rings Appetizer
Thick sliced and hand dipped
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Spicy hot pepper cheese deep fried
Personal Pizza
Sauce, cheese, and pepperoni
Pretzel Bites
Pretzel balls served with cheese sauce
Sampler Platter
Choice of three appetizers with dipping sauce
Tater Tot Basket
Golden brown tater tots with dipping sauce, load them with bacon & cheese for $3 more
GIZZARDS
Sandwiches
B.L.T.
Self explanatory, choice of bread
Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pesto mayo, choice of bread
Fish Sand
Deep Fried Fish, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, served on a bun
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on choice of bread
Philly Steak
Thin sliced oven roast beef, cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms on hoagie bun
Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, kraut, on marbled rye with 1000 on the side
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, on choice of bread with 1000 on the side
Yard Bird
Grilled Chicken tenders, bacon, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomator, and pesto mayo on a bun
Wraps
B.L.T. Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato rolled into a large tortilla
Chicken Wrap
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese
Ham Wrap
Ham, lettuce, tomato, and cheese rolled into a large tortilla
Philly Wrap
Oven roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Reuben Wrap
Corned beef, swiss cheese, kraut, and 1000
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Large flour tortilla filled with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Turkey Reuben Wrap
Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, with 1000 on the side
Burgers
223 Burger
Locally raised and ground, choice of cheese, L, T, O, on a warm bun
BBQ Bacon Burger
Cheddar, bacon, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion
Black & Bleu Burger
Cajun spice, bacon, bleu cheese, L, T, O
Hangover Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, egg any style, L, T, O
Porky Pig Burger
Burger, Ham, Bacon, BBQ, Cheddar cheese, L, T, O
Reuben Burger
Burger, Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut, & 1000
Stout Burger
Grilled in Stout beer topped w/Provolone & grilled onions
Swiss Burger
Swiss cheese and grilled onions on Marbled Rye
Dinners
2 PC Fish
Alaskan Whitefish, Baked or Deep Fried
3 PC Fish
Alaskan Whitefish, Baked or Deep Fried
Chicken Tender Dinner
Grilled or Fried with dipping sauce
Chop Steak
Locally raised and ground topped with grilled onions
Hot Beef
Sliced roast beef on thick bread, mashed potatoes, smothered with beef gravy
Hot Turkey
Oven Roasted Turkey on thick bread, mashed potatoes, and covered with gravy
Lake Perch
Fresh deep fried Lake Perch
Lasagna
Delicious blend of meat, sauce, and cheese
Meatloaf
House made Baked Meatloaf
Shrimp Dinner
Grilled, Fried, or Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Smothered Chicken
Grilled tenderloins topped with cheese, green peppers, mushroom, onions
Walleye
Large filet of fresh Walleye
Sides & Soups
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Bowl of Soup
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Cup Clam Chowder
Cup of Chili
Cup of Soup
Garden Salad
Mac N Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Side Fries
Side of Waffle
Side Onion Rings
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tots
Veggie of the Day
Side of Potato Chips
Kids
Cheese Burger
Cheese burger on a bun with choice of toppings
Cheese Pizza
Personal pizza with cheese & sauce
Chicken Tenders
Crispy tenders with dipping sauce
Chips N Cheese
Crunchy tortilla chips with wet cheese dip
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on white bread
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Deli Ham & cheese on bread
Hamburger
Plain burger on a bun with choice of toppings
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Shaved Turkey & cheese on bread
Mexican Dinners
Bean Burrito Plate
2 BN Burritos, Rice & Beans
Bean Tostada Plate
2 BN Tostadas, Rice & Beans
Beef Burrito Plate
2 BF Burritos, Rice & Beans
Beef Enchilada Plate
2 BF Enchiladas, Rice & Beans
Beef Taco Plate Corn
3 Tacos, Rice & Beans
Beef Taco Plate Flour
3 Tacos, Rice & Beans
Beef Tostada Plate
2 BF Tostadas, Rice & Beans
Cheese Enchilada Plate
2 CHZ Enchiladas, Rice & Beans
Chicken Burrito Plate
2 CKN Burritos, Rice & Beans
Chicken Enchilada Plate
2 CKN Enchiladas, Rice & Beans
Chicken Taco Plate Corn
3 CKN Tacos, Rice & Beans
Chicken Taco Plate Flour
3 CKN Tacos, Rice & Beans
Chicken Tostada Plate
2 CKN Tostadas, Rice & Beans
Fish Taco Plate Corn
3 FISH Tacos, Rice & Beans
Fish Taco Plate Flour
3 FISH Tacos, Rice & Beans
Jumbo Burrito Beef
Jumbo shell filled with meat, beans & cheese with bed of lettuce and tomato on side
Jumbo Burrito Chicken
Jumbo shell filled with meat, beans & cheese, with bed of lettuce & tomato on the side
Nacho Grande
Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, Jalepeno, and Salsa
Shrimp Taco Plate Corn
3 SHMP Tacos, Rice & Beans
Shrimp Taco Plate Flour
3 SHMP Tacos, Rice & Beans
MEXICAN Ala Carte
Bean & Cheese Burrito
One BN & CHZ Burrito with L, T on side
Bean & Cheese Tostada
One BN & CHZ Tostada with lettuce & tomato
Beef Burrito
One BF Burrito with L, T, on side
Beef Enchilada
One BF Enchilada w/ cheese & sauce
Beef Quesadilla
Beef Quesadilla with L, T, O, Chz
Beef Taco Corn
One beef taco w/ L, T, Chz
Beef Taco Flour
One beef taco w/ L, T, Chz
Beef Tostada
One BF Tostada with L, T, CHZ
Cheese Enchilada
One CHZ Enchilada w/ sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
CHZ Quesadilla with L, T, O
Chicken Burrito
One CKN Burrito with L, T, on side
Chicken Enchilada
One CHK Enchilada w/ cheese & sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
CKN Quesadilla with L, T, O, Chz
Chicken Taco Corn
One Chicken taco w/ L, T, Chz
Chicken Taco Flour
One Chicken taco w/ L, T, Chz
Chicken Tostada
One CKN Tostada with L, T, CHZ
Chips & Salsa
Fish Burrito
One FISH burrito with L, T, on side
Fish Taco Corn
One fish taco w/ L, T, Chz
Fish Taco Flour
One fish taco w/ L, T, Chz
Menu Name: MEXICAN ALA CARTE BURRITOS
Shrimp Burrito
One SHMP Burrito with L, T, on side
Shrimp Quesadilla
SHMP Quesadilla with zesty slaw
Shrimp Taco Corn
One shrimp taco with zesty slaw
Shrimp Taco Flour
One shrimp taco with zesty slaw
Shrimp Tostada
One Shrimp Tostada with zesty slaw
MEXICAN Sides
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
Amber Bock
Angry Orchard
Bud
Bud Light
Busch
Busch Lite
Coors Golden
Coors Lite
Corona
Corona Lite
Corona Premier
Dos Equis
Dos Equis Amber
Guinness
Labbatt
Labbatt Lite
Landshark
MGD
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Molson
Moosehead
Non- Alcoholic
PBR
Redds Apple
Rolling Rock
Sierra Nevada
Strohs
Ultra
Canned Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
GLS Cherry Creek Riesling
GLS Cherry Creek White
GLS House Chardonnay
GLS House Moscato
GLS House Pinot Grigio
GLS House Riesling
BTL Cherry Creek Riesling
BTL Cherry Creek White
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL House Moscato
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL House Riesling
Rose
Soda
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Buttery Nipple
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Dr. Pepper Shot
Flavored Mule
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Green Tea
Hot Toddy
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mini Beer
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Pickle back
Pineapple Mimosa
Pop My Cherry
R.H.S
Royal Flush
Sangria
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
STP
Tequila Sunrise
Top Shelf Margarita
Top Shelf Martini
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
