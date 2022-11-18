Main picView gallery

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.00

Lightly breaded and deep fried beans

Breaded Green Beans

$9.00

Lightly breaded and deep fried beans

Breaded Mushrooms Appetizer

$9.00

Fresh whole mushroom, hand dipped

Charcuterie Board

$13.00

Meats, cheeses, olives, crackers, & more

Cheese Plate Large

$16.00

Choice of four specialty cheeses, served with crackers and hot mustard upon request

Cheese Plate Small

$13.00

Choice of three specialty cheeses, served with crackers & hot mustard upon request

Cheese Stix

$9.00

Delicioius cheese stix with dipping sauce

Chicken Chunks

$11.00

Bite size and hand dipped tenderloins

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$11.00

Boneless Chicken Tenderloins with dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Bone in Chicken Wings with choice of sauce

French Fry Basket

$8.00

Basket of seasoned fries, load them up with bacon and cheese for $3 more

Honey Hot Chicken Chunks

$12.00

Bite size, hand dipped, deep fried tossed in spicy honey

Nacho Grande

$12.00

Pile of nacho chips topped with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onions, salsa, and sour cream

Onion Rings Appetizer

$9.00

Thick sliced and hand dipped

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$9.00

Spicy hot pepper cheese deep fried

Personal Pizza

$10.00

Sauce, cheese, and pepperoni

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Pretzel balls served with cheese sauce

Sampler Platter

$14.00

Choice of three appetizers with dipping sauce

Tater Tot Basket

$8.00

Golden brown tater tots with dipping sauce, load them with bacon & cheese for $3 more

GIZZARDS

$7.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$11.00

Self explanatory, choice of bread

Club

$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pesto mayo, choice of bread

Fish Sand

$10.00

Deep Fried Fish, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, served on a bun

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese on choice of bread

Philly Steak

$13.00

Thin sliced oven roast beef, cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms on hoagie bun

Reuben

$11.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, kraut, on marbled rye with 1000 on the side

Turkey Reuben

$11.00

Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, on choice of bread with 1000 on the side

Yard Bird

$11.00

Grilled Chicken tenders, bacon, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomator, and pesto mayo on a bun

Wraps

B.L.T. Wrap

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato rolled into a large tortilla

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese

Ham Wrap

$11.00

Ham, lettuce, tomato, and cheese rolled into a large tortilla

Philly Wrap

$13.00

Oven roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Reuben Wrap

$11.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, kraut, and 1000

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Turkey Reuben Wrap

$11.00

Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, with 1000 on the side

Burgers

223 Burger

$11.00

Locally raised and ground, choice of cheese, L, T, O, on a warm bun

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, bacon, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.00

Cajun spice, bacon, bleu cheese, L, T, O

Hangover Burger

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, egg any style, L, T, O

Porky Pig Burger

$14.00

Burger, Ham, Bacon, BBQ, Cheddar cheese, L, T, O

Reuben Burger

$14.00

Burger, Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut, & 1000

Stout Burger

$12.00

Grilled in Stout beer topped w/Provolone & grilled onions

Swiss Burger

$11.00

Swiss cheese and grilled onions on Marbled Rye

Dinners

2 PC Fish

$16.00

Alaskan Whitefish, Baked or Deep Fried

3 PC Fish

$18.00

Alaskan Whitefish, Baked or Deep Fried

Chicken Tender Dinner

$16.00

Grilled or Fried with dipping sauce

Chop Steak

$14.00

Locally raised and ground topped with grilled onions

Hot Beef

$14.00

Sliced roast beef on thick bread, mashed potatoes, smothered with beef gravy

Hot Turkey

$14.00

Oven Roasted Turkey on thick bread, mashed potatoes, and covered with gravy

Lake Perch

$20.00

Fresh deep fried Lake Perch

Lasagna

$14.00

Delicious blend of meat, sauce, and cheese

Meatloaf

$14.00

House made Baked Meatloaf

Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

Grilled, Fried, or Coconut Shrimp Dinner

Smothered Chicken

$16.00

Grilled tenderloins topped with cheese, green peppers, mushroom, onions

Walleye

$20.00

Large filet of fresh Walleye

Sides & Soups

Applesauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side of Waffle

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Veggie of the Day

$3.00

Side of Potato Chips

$1.50

Kids

Cheese Burger

$7.00

Cheese burger on a bun with choice of toppings

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Personal pizza with cheese & sauce

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Crispy tenders with dipping sauce

Chips N Cheese

$7.00

Crunchy tortilla chips with wet cheese dip

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese on white bread

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Deli Ham & cheese on bread

Hamburger

$7.00

Plain burger on a bun with choice of toppings

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Shaved Turkey & cheese on bread

Mexican Dinners

Bean Burrito Plate

$10.00

2 BN Burritos, Rice & Beans

Bean Tostada Plate

$8.00

2 BN Tostadas, Rice & Beans

Beef Burrito Plate

$11.00

2 BF Burritos, Rice & Beans

Beef Enchilada Plate

$11.00

2 BF Enchiladas, Rice & Beans

Beef Taco Plate Corn

$9.00

3 Tacos, Rice & Beans

Beef Taco Plate Flour

$11.00

3 Tacos, Rice & Beans

Beef Tostada Plate

$12.00

2 BF Tostadas, Rice & Beans

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$8.00

2 CHZ Enchiladas, Rice & Beans

Chicken Burrito Plate

$11.00

2 CKN Burritos, Rice & Beans

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$11.00

2 CKN Enchiladas, Rice & Beans

Chicken Taco Plate Corn

$9.00

3 CKN Tacos, Rice & Beans

Chicken Taco Plate Flour

$11.00

3 CKN Tacos, Rice & Beans

Chicken Tostada Plate

$12.00

2 CKN Tostadas, Rice & Beans

Fish Taco Plate Corn

$12.00

3 FISH Tacos, Rice & Beans

Fish Taco Plate Flour

$14.00

3 FISH Tacos, Rice & Beans

Jumbo Burrito Beef

$12.00

Jumbo shell filled with meat, beans & cheese with bed of lettuce and tomato on side

Jumbo Burrito Chicken

$12.00

Jumbo shell filled with meat, beans & cheese, with bed of lettuce & tomato on the side

Nacho Grande

$12.00

Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, Jalepeno, and Salsa

Shrimp Taco Plate Corn

$11.00

3 SHMP Tacos, Rice & Beans

Shrimp Taco Plate Flour

$13.00

3 SHMP Tacos, Rice & Beans

MEXICAN Ala Carte

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.00

One BN & CHZ Burrito with L, T on side

Bean & Cheese Tostada

$2.00

One BN & CHZ Tostada with lettuce & tomato

Beef Burrito

$5.00

One BF Burrito with L, T, on side

Beef Enchilada

$4.00

One BF Enchilada w/ cheese & sauce

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Beef Quesadilla with L, T, O, Chz

Beef Taco Corn

$2.00

One beef taco w/ L, T, Chz

Beef Taco Flour

$2.50

One beef taco w/ L, T, Chz

Beef Tostada

$4.00

One BF Tostada with L, T, CHZ

Cheese Enchilada

$2.00

One CHZ Enchilada w/ sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

CHZ Quesadilla with L, T, O

Chicken Burrito

$5.00

One CKN Burrito with L, T, on side

Chicken Enchilada

$4.00

One CHK Enchilada w/ cheese & sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

CKN Quesadilla with L, T, O, Chz

Chicken Taco Corn

$2.00

One Chicken taco w/ L, T, Chz

Chicken Taco Flour

$2.50

One Chicken taco w/ L, T, Chz

Chicken Tostada

$4.00

One CKN Tostada with L, T, CHZ

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fish Burrito

$6.00

One FISH burrito with L, T, on side

Fish Taco Corn

$4.00

One fish taco w/ L, T, Chz

Fish Taco Flour

$4.50

One fish taco w/ L, T, Chz

Menu Name: MEXICAN ALA CARTE BURRITOS

Shrimp Burrito

$6.00

One SHMP Burrito with L, T, on side

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.00

SHMP Quesadilla with zesty slaw

Shrimp Taco Corn

$4.00

One shrimp taco with zesty slaw

Shrimp Taco Flour

$4.50

One shrimp taco with zesty slaw

Shrimp Tostada

$5.00

One Shrimp Tostada with zesty slaw

MEXICAN Sides

Chips & Cheese

$7.00

Chips & Guac

$7.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Beans & Cheese

$5.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Onions

$0.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Vodka

Absolut

$5.50

Absolute Citron

$5.50

Belvedere

$7.00

Flavor Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Grey Goose Citron

$7.00

Jeremiah Weed

$6.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Stoli

$5.50

Tito's

$6.00

Well Vodka

$4.50

Gin

Beefeater

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$5.50

Hendricks

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Rum

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Meyers

$5.50

Parrot Bay

$5.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Tequila

Adictivo Reposado

$13.00

Cabo Wabo Resosado

$8.00

Casa Noble

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Milargo Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Sauza

$5.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$9.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Flavored

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Gentlemen Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Old Overholdt

$7.00

Skrewball

$5.50

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Fireball

$5.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

VO

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$5.50

SoCo

$5.50

Scotch/Bourbon

Angels Envy

$13.00

Basil Haydens

$11.00

Bullit

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Chivas

$9.00

Dewars

$6.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

George Dickel

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12YR

$11.00

Johnnie Walker

$8.00

Larceny

$7.00

Makers

$8.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Well Scotch

$4.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Chambord

$5.50

Chartreuse, Green

$5.50

Cognac

$6.00

Cointreau

$5.50

Drambuie

$5.50

Frangelico

$5.50

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Irish Mist

$5.50

Jagermeister

$6.00

Liquor 43

$4.50

Rum Chatta

$6.00

Schnapps

$5.50

Coffee Drinks

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Kahula

$6.00

Mexican

$7.00

Rum Chatta

$6.00

Draft Beers

Alaskan Amber

$6.00+

Brewery Vivant

$6.00+

Bud Light

$4.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Founders

$6.00+

Great Lakes

$6.00+

Humalupalicious

$6.00+

Locals Light

$6.00+

Midland Brewing

$6.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Modelo

$4.00+

Nitro

$7.00+

Pigeon Hill

$6.00+

Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Root Beer

$4.00+

Shorts

$6.00+

Bottled Beer

Amber Bock

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch

$3.00

Busch Lite

$3.00

Coors Golden

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Corona Lite

$3.50

Corona Premier

$3.50

Dos Equis

$3.50

Dos Equis Amber

$3.50

Guinness

$5.00

Labbatt

$3.00

Labbatt Lite

$3.00

Landshark

$3.00

MGD

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Molson

$3.50

Moosehead

$3.00

Non- Alcoholic

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Redds Apple

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Strohs

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Canned Beer

Bud Lite Seltzer

$5.00

Bush Lite

$1.50

Corona Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Red Wine

14 Hands

$7.00

Cherry Creek Cranberry

$8.00

Cherry Creek Red

$7.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL 14 Hands

$25.00

BTL Cherry Creek Cranberry

$26.00

BTL Cherry Creek Red

$25.00

BTL House Cabernet

$20.00

BTL House Merlot

$20.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$26.00

White Wine

GLS Cherry Creek Riesling

$7.00

GLS Cherry Creek White

$7.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS House Moscato

$6.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS House Riesling

$6.00

BTL Cherry Creek Riesling

$25.00

BTL Cherry Creek White

$25.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL House Moscato

$20.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL House Riesling

$20.00

Rose

GLS Cherry Creek Rosie Rose

$7.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$6.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$20.00

BTL Cherry Creek Rosie Rose

$25.00

Champagne

GLS Champagne

$6.00

BTL Champagne

$20.00

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Gingerale

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.79

Shirley Temple

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Soda/Tonic Water

$2.50

Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.49

Regular Coffee

$2.49

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

White Milk

$2.99

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.50

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Dr. Pepper Shot

$5.00

Flavored Mule

$6.50

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mini Beer

$5.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Pickle back

$5.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$6.00

Pop My Cherry

$5.50

R.H.S

$6.50

Royal Flush

$5.00

Sangria

$7.00

Sazerac

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

STP

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Top Shelf Martini

$8.00

Washington Apple

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

SPECIALS

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Deer Splatter Burger

$13.00

Swedish Meatballs

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Orange Can Coozie

$3.00

Black Can Coozie

$3.00

Hot Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Perch Sandwich

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10125 U.S. 223, Adrian, MI 49221

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

