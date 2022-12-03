Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken

Club 400

107 Reviews

$

322 Williams St

Waukesha, WI 53186

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bone-in
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Nachos

Wings

Bone-in

Bone-in

$12.00

Try 8 of our jumbo historic, first and second joint premium chicken wings, deep-fried and tossed in our made-from-scratch sauces. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Boneless

Boneless

$12.00

Try 1/2 lb of our premium boneless chicken wings, deep-fried and tossed in our made-from-scratch sauces. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Carroll Curds

$10.50

Sandwiches

Burger

Burger

$10.00

Try our fabulous sandwiches served with various choice of toppings and your choice of tots or fries. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

The fresh grilled chicken sandwich is served with various choice of toppings and your choice of tots or fries. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

Turkey Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Enjoy a delicious turkey sandwich served with various choice of toppings and your choice of tots or fries. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$10.50

Classic Reuben Sandwich, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing served on Rye bread. Served with your choice of fries or tots. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Classic bacon, lettuce, & tomato served on grilled thick-sliced Texas Toast with your choice of potato side. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Your Choice of Wisconsin cheese served on a grilled thick-sliced Texas Toast with your choice of fries or tots. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Shaved ham and your choice of cheese served on a grilled thick-sliced Texas Toast with your choice of fries or tots. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Deep fried beer battered cod served with tarter sauce & your choice of fries or tots. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

BreakfastBurrito

$8.50

Breakdfast burrito filled with your choice of meat/veggies topped with beer cheese sauce

Flatbread

$11.00

Sandwich

$5.00

Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.00

16" Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Wrap

Crispy breaded or Grilled Chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato and your choice of fries or tots. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

Crispy Chicken

$10.00

The fresh crispy chicken wrap is served with various choice of toppings and your choice of tots or fries. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

The fresh grilled chicken wrap is served with various choice of toppings and your choice of tots or fries. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.

Weekly Lunch Special

Grilled Chicken with sautéed peppers, onions, and tomatoes, served on a flour tortilla with a mix of melted cheeses. Served with a side of French fries or tots.

Chicken BLT wrap

$12.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken with bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served with fries or tots. Substitute another one of our sides for an upcharge.

Nachos

Homemade tortilla chips topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño, black olive with a side of salsa.
Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Homemade tortilla chips topped with your choice of pull pork or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapenos, and black olives. Drizzled with sour cream and a side of salsa

Kid's Menu

French Toast Sticks

$5.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Brat

$5.00Out of stock

PB & J

$4.00

Jr. Chix Tender Basket

$5.00

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Baskets

4 pieces of breaded chicken with your choice of dipping sauce and fries or tots. Sour cream and chive fries, pickle spears/chips, onion rings, or loaded tots available for an additional cost.

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of potato side and dipping sauce

chili

cup

$3.00

bowl

$5.00

Draft

Draft

$7.00

Cocktails

Jack n' Cola

$7.00

Vodka Lemonade

$7.00

White Claw

$4.00

High Noon

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

322 Williams St, Waukesha, WI 53186

Directions

Gallery
Club 400 image
Club 400 image
Club 400 image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Belfast Station - Belfast- Sussex
orange star4.5 • 252
n64w23246 Main St Sussex, WI 53089
View restaurantnext
Danny Haskell's - W171 S7260 Lannon Dr
orange starNo Reviews
W171 S7260 Lannon Dr Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Milk Can Hamburgers
orange starNo Reviews
S73W16770 Janesville Road Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Dr. Dawg - Wauwatosa, WI
orange starNo Reviews
853 N Mayfair Road Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View restaurantnext
Milk Can Hamburgers - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr Muskego, WI 53510
View restaurantnext
Pizza Man - Wauwatosa
orange starNo Reviews
11500 West Burleigh Street Wauwatosa, WI 53222
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waukesha

The Coop - Waukesha, WI
orange star4.2 • 6
350 Delafield St Waukesha, WI 53188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waukesha
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston