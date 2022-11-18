Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clubhouse Grille and Pub

review star

No reviews yet

109 Clubhouse Ridge

Hedgesville, WV 25427

Order Again

Popular Items

B.Y.O.B.
Boneless or Traditional Wings
Jumbo Pretzel Sticks

Appetizers

Sashimi

Sashimi

$16.00

Pan-seared Ahi Tuna crusted with black & white sesame seeds and topped with a sesame ginger dressing. Served with pickled seaweed, wasabi, and pickled ginger.*

Jumbo Pretzel Sticks

Jumbo Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Two hot, jumbo pretzel sticks with Bavarian mustard.

Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Tortilla chips smothered with cheese, tomatoes, & jalapenos and served with your choice of chicken or beef. Accompanied by sour cream and salsa.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$8.50+

Tender shrimp lightly seasoned with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce.

Boneless or Traditional Wings

Boneless or Traditional Wings

$8.00+

Traditional, boneless, or breaded, bone-in wings with your choice of sauce, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Breaded, bone-in Wings

Breaded, bone-in Wings

$9.50+

Breaded, bone-in wings with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Bacon Beer Cheddar Fries

Bacon Beer Cheddar Fries

$9.00+

Crispy battered fries smothered in beer cheese and bacon.

Fried Catfish Nuggets

$13.00

Hand battered, fried catfish nuggets served with a Cajun mayo sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in Italian breadcrumbs, deep fried until golden brown and served with a marinara dipping sauce.

Soups & Salads

Soup du Jour

Soup du Jour

$5.00

Chef's choice - ask your server for today's selections of homemade soups.

Club Side Salad

Club Side Salad

$6.00+

Fresh baby greens with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, fresh Parmesan cheese, and homestyle croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and a side of hummus & warm pita bread.

Caboodle Salad

Caboodle Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, candied pecans, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and chopped hard-boiled eggs.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Fresh baby greens with seasoned grilled chicken, avocados, red onions, corn & black bean salsa, cherry tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, home-style croutons, fresh Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Black & Bleu Salad

Black & Bleu Salad

$15.00

Blackened steak with bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons served on a bed of Romaine.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with ham, turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and cheddar cheese served with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches & More

Clubhouse Club

Clubhouse Club

$13.00

Marble rye layered with Virginia baked ham, smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Muenster cheese. Served with a honey mustard mayonnaise.

B.Y.O.B.

B.Y.O.B.

$14.00

Build Your Own Burger grilled to your specification and topped with your choices of bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, BBQ, or hot sauce, cheese, lettuce, and tomato.*

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Black bean vegetable patty with lettuce and tomato on a toasted Brioche bun.

Gourmet Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Fresh chicken breast mixed with a gastrique of red onions, celery, tarragon, brown sugar, and white vinegar tossed with Dijon, Granny Smith apples, craisins, and mayonnaise in a toasted tortilla wrap.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Marinated prime rib with melted provolone cheese on toasted French bread with a side of au jus.

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$13.00

Traditional hummus, fresh baby greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions drizzled with a sesame ginger sauce in a toasted tortilla wrap.

The Fairway

The Fairway

$17.00

Genuine Maryland style jumbo lump crab cake on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato and a side of aioli.

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$13.00

Thinly sliced beef with roasted red peppers, onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a toasted French bread.

The Woods Wrap

The Woods Wrap

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast tossed with romaine, Caesar dressing, and fresh Parmesan cheese in a warm tortilla wrap.

Ham & Swiss

Ham & Swiss

$13.00

Virginia baked ham, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a toasted Brioche bun.

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado

$14.00

Sliced turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, and tomato on grilled rye bread.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Toasted tortilla stuffed with marinated chicken, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese blend served with salsa and sour cream.

Mushroom Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Toasted tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

Thinly sliced corned beef layered with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

Pork BBQ

Pork BBQ

$13.00

Pulled pork BBQ served on a Brioche bun with coleslaw.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand breaded, fried chicken breast topped with lettuce and pickles on a Brioche bun.

BLT

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white bread.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.50

Quarter pound, all beef frank served on a toasted bun with your choice of a lunch side.

Hot Dog ONLY

$4.50

Quarter pound, all beef frank served on a toast bun. (No Side)

A la Carte Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00+
Vegetable du Jour

Vegetable du Jour

$2.50
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$2.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.00
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.00

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa

$1.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50
Loaf French Bread

Loaf French Bread

$1.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side potato chips

$2.50

Add Extra Bacon

$3.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Add Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Rice

$4.00

Fruit Salad

$3.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Children's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders (2)

Kid's Chicken Tenders (2)

$8.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Served with celery sticks & your choice of potato chips or french fries.

Kid's Hot Dog

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Served with french fries.

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Seared Chicken Breast

$8.00

Served with fresh vegetable du jour.

Desserts

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$8.00

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$8.00

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

Caramel Brownie Bite Cheesecake

$8.00

Wine

Alexander Valley Merlot Bottle

$42.00

Altosur Malbec Bottle

$42.00

Ancient Peaks Merlot Bottle

$42.00

Benzinger Merlot Bottle

$42.00

Cambria Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Felino Malbec Bottle

$42.00

Indaba Merlot Bottle

$36.00

Los Dos Red Blend Bottle

$36.00

Proverb Merlot Bottle

$22.00

Smith & Hook Cabernet Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

Trinity Oaks Cabernet Bottle

$22.00

Trinity Oaks Merlot Bottle

$22.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir Bottle

$22.00

Woodbridge Malbec Bottle

$22.00

Annalisa Moscato Bottle

$36.00

Canyon Road Moscato Bottle

$22.00

Chasing Lions Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Bottle

$42.00

Fetzer Riesling Bottle

$22.00

Joshua Cellars Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Proverb Sauv Blanc Bottle

$22.00

Punggel Pinot Grigio Bottle

$42.00

Riff Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Rombauer Sauv Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$42.00

Segura Viudas Cava Bottle

$36.00

Stella Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.00

Proverb Rose Bottle

$22.00

Copper Ridge White Zinfandel Bottle

$22.00

Tott's Bottle

$36.00

Wycliff Bottle

$24.00

Mcmanis Viognier Bottle

$36.00

NA Beverages

Coke, small

$2.99

Coke, large

$3.69

Diet Coke, small

$2.99

Diet Coke, large

$3.69

Sprite, small

$2.99

Sprite, large

$3.69

Ginger Ale, small

$2.99

Ginger Ale, large

$3.69

Root Beer, small

$2.99

Root Beer, large

$3.69

Club Soda, small

$2.99

Club Soda, large

$3.69

Iced Tea, small

$2.99

Iced Tea, large

$3.69

Lemonade, small

$2.99

Lemonade, large

$3.69

Arnold Palmer, small

$2.99

Arnold Palmer, large

$3.69

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple, small

$2.99

Shirley Temple, large

$3.69

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Bagged Ice

$3.50

ZOA Energy Drinks

$5.50

Canned Beer

Barritt's Diet Ginger Beer Can

$3.50

Barritt's Ginger Beer Can

$3.50

Bitburger Pilsner Can

$7.00

Blue Moon Can

$4.25

Bud Light Can

$4.25

Bud Lt Next Can

$4.50

Budweiser Can

$4.25

Busch NA Can

$3.00

Coors Light Can

$4.25

Corona Extra Can

$4.50

Corona Premier Can

$4.50

Domestic 6 Pack Cans Tournament

$17.00

Founders All Day IPA Can

$6.00

Founders Breakfast Stout Can

$6.50

Founders Porter Can

$6.50

Guinness Can

$6.00

Heineken Can

$4.50

J O Mystic Mama IPA Can

$6.00

J O Static Flow IPA Can

$6.00

J O Who Cooks Can

$6.00

Jai Alai IPA Can

$6.00

Labatt Blue Can

$7.50

Michelob Ultra Can

$4.25

Miller Lite Can

$4.25

O'Douls NA Can

$3.00

Pint Night Can

Stella Can

$4.25

SweetWater Hop Hash Easy IPA Can

$6.00

Swilled Dog Cider Can

$6.00

Wild basin seltzers Can

$6.00

Yuengling Can

$4.25

Yuengling Flight Can

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual dining in a pub atmosphere. Located just above the 18th Green of the Mountain View Golf Course at The Woods. Open to the Public.

Website

Location

109 Clubhouse Ridge, Hedgesville, WV 25427

Directions

Gallery
Clubhouse Grille & Pub image
Clubhouse Grille & Pub image
Clubhouse Grille & Pub image
Clubhouse Grille & Pub image

