Clubhouse Grille and Pub
109 Clubhouse Ridge
Hedgesville, WV 25427
Appetizers
Sashimi
Pan-seared Ahi Tuna crusted with black & white sesame seeds and topped with a sesame ginger dressing. Served with pickled seaweed, wasabi, and pickled ginger.*
Jumbo Pretzel Sticks
Two hot, jumbo pretzel sticks with Bavarian mustard.
Nachos Grande
Tortilla chips smothered with cheese, tomatoes, & jalapenos and served with your choice of chicken or beef. Accompanied by sour cream and salsa.
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Tender shrimp lightly seasoned with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce.
Boneless or Traditional Wings
Traditional, boneless, or breaded, bone-in wings with your choice of sauce, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Breaded, bone-in Wings
Breaded, bone-in wings with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Bacon Beer Cheddar Fries
Crispy battered fries smothered in beer cheese and bacon.
Fried Catfish Nuggets
Hand battered, fried catfish nuggets served with a Cajun mayo sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in Italian breadcrumbs, deep fried until golden brown and served with a marinara dipping sauce.
Soups & Salads
Soup du Jour
Chef's choice - ask your server for today's selections of homemade soups.
Club Side Salad
Fresh baby greens with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, fresh Parmesan cheese, and homestyle croutons.
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and a side of hummus & warm pita bread.
Caboodle Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, candied pecans, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and chopped hard-boiled eggs.
Southwest Salad
Fresh baby greens with seasoned grilled chicken, avocados, red onions, corn & black bean salsa, cherry tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, home-style croutons, fresh Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Black & Bleu Salad
Blackened steak with bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons served on a bed of Romaine.
Chef Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with ham, turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and cheddar cheese served with your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches & More
Clubhouse Club
Marble rye layered with Virginia baked ham, smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Muenster cheese. Served with a honey mustard mayonnaise.
B.Y.O.B.
Build Your Own Burger grilled to your specification and topped with your choices of bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, BBQ, or hot sauce, cheese, lettuce, and tomato.*
Veggie Burger
Black bean vegetable patty with lettuce and tomato on a toasted Brioche bun.
Gourmet Chicken Salad Wrap
Fresh chicken breast mixed with a gastrique of red onions, celery, tarragon, brown sugar, and white vinegar tossed with Dijon, Granny Smith apples, craisins, and mayonnaise in a toasted tortilla wrap.
French Dip
Marinated prime rib with melted provolone cheese on toasted French bread with a side of au jus.
Hummus Wrap
Traditional hummus, fresh baby greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions drizzled with a sesame ginger sauce in a toasted tortilla wrap.
The Fairway
Genuine Maryland style jumbo lump crab cake on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato and a side of aioli.
Steak & Cheese
Thinly sliced beef with roasted red peppers, onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a toasted French bread.
The Woods Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken breast tossed with romaine, Caesar dressing, and fresh Parmesan cheese in a warm tortilla wrap.
Ham & Swiss
Virginia baked ham, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a toasted Brioche bun.
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado
Sliced turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, and tomato on grilled rye bread.
Chicken Quesadilla
Toasted tortilla stuffed with marinated chicken, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese blend served with salsa and sour cream.
Mushroom Veggie Quesadilla
Toasted tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef layered with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.
Pork BBQ
Pulled pork BBQ served on a Brioche bun with coleslaw.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded, fried chicken breast topped with lettuce and pickles on a Brioche bun.
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white bread.
Hot Dog
Quarter pound, all beef frank served on a toasted bun with your choice of a lunch side.
Hot Dog ONLY
Quarter pound, all beef frank served on a toast bun. (No Side)
A la Carte Sides
French Fries
Vegetable du Jour
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Macaroni Salad
Beer Cheese
Sour Cream
Salsa
Guacamole
Extra Dressing
Hard Boiled Egg
Extra Cheese
Avocado
Loaf French Bread
Side Onion Rings
Side potato chips
Add Extra Bacon
Fried Egg
Add Jalapenos
Side Rice
Fruit Salad
Tortilla Chips
Children's Menu
Wine
Alexander Valley Merlot Bottle
Altosur Malbec Bottle
Ancient Peaks Merlot Bottle
Benzinger Merlot Bottle
Cambria Pinot Noir Bottle
Felino Malbec Bottle
Indaba Merlot Bottle
Los Dos Red Blend Bottle
Proverb Merlot Bottle
Smith & Hook Cabernet Bottle
Trinity Oaks Cabernet Bottle
Trinity Oaks Merlot Bottle
Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir Bottle
Woodbridge Malbec Bottle
Annalisa Moscato Bottle
Canyon Road Moscato Bottle
Chasing Lions Chardonnay Bottle
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Bottle
Fetzer Riesling Bottle
Joshua Cellars Chardonnay Bottle
Proverb Sauv Blanc Bottle
Punggel Pinot Grigio Bottle
Riff Pinot Grigio Bottle
Rombauer Sauv Blanc Bottle
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle
Segura Viudas Cava Bottle
Stella Pinot Grigio Bottle
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay Bottle
Trinity Oaks Chardonnay Bottle
Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio Bottle
Proverb Rose Bottle
Copper Ridge White Zinfandel Bottle
Tott's Bottle
Wycliff Bottle
Mcmanis Viognier Bottle
NA Beverages
Coke, small
Coke, large
Diet Coke, small
Diet Coke, large
Sprite, small
Sprite, large
Ginger Ale, small
Ginger Ale, large
Root Beer, small
Root Beer, large
Club Soda, small
Club Soda, large
Iced Tea, small
Iced Tea, large
Lemonade, small
Lemonade, large
Arnold Palmer, small
Arnold Palmer, large
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Bottled Water
Juice
Shirley Temple, small
Shirley Temple, large
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Bagged Ice
ZOA Energy Drinks
Canned Beer
Barritt's Diet Ginger Beer Can
Barritt's Ginger Beer Can
Bitburger Pilsner Can
Blue Moon Can
Bud Light Can
Bud Lt Next Can
Budweiser Can
Busch NA Can
Coors Light Can
Corona Extra Can
Corona Premier Can
Domestic 6 Pack Cans Tournament
Founders All Day IPA Can
Founders Breakfast Stout Can
Founders Porter Can
Guinness Can
Heineken Can
J O Mystic Mama IPA Can
J O Static Flow IPA Can
J O Who Cooks Can
Jai Alai IPA Can
Labatt Blue Can
Michelob Ultra Can
Miller Lite Can
O'Douls NA Can
Pint Night Can
Stella Can
SweetWater Hop Hash Easy IPA Can
Swilled Dog Cider Can
Wild basin seltzers Can
Yuengling Can
Yuengling Flight Can
Casual dining in a pub atmosphere. Located just above the 18th Green of the Mountain View Golf Course at The Woods. Open to the Public.
109 Clubhouse Ridge, Hedgesville, WV 25427