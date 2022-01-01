Clubhouse Pizza imageView gallery

Clubhouse Pizza

219 N. Main St

Continental, OH 45831

Order Again

7"

Slice of Pizza/Fountain drink

$3.00

7" Cheese Pizza

$5.00

7" Bases Loaded

$5.00

7" Heavyweight

$5.00

7" Checkered Flag

$5.00

7" Chicken Clubhouse

$5.00

7" Pro Browl

$5.00

7" Taco

$5.00

7" Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.00

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.00

7" Ultimate Steak & Cheese

$5.00

7" Buffalo Chicken

$5.00

7" BBQ Chicken

$5.00

7" Mac & Cheese

$5.00

7 "Apple

$5.00

7" Cherry

$5.00

7" Choc-P.B

$5.00

7" Veggie

$5.00

7" BLT

$5.00

Sm (10")

10" Cheese Pizza

$6.50

10" Gluten Free Cheese

$7.00

10" Bases Loaded

$9.50

10" Heavyweight

$9.50

10" Checkered Flag

$9.50

10" Chicken Clubhouse

$9.50

10" Pro Bowl

$9.50

10" Taco

$9.50

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.50

10" Ultimate Steak & Cheese

$9.50

10" Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

10" BBQ Chicken

$9.50

10" Mac & Cheese

$9.50

10" Cherry

$9.50

10" Apple

$9.50

10" Choc-P.B

$9.50

10" Veggie

$9.50

10" BLT

$9.50

Medium (12")

12" Cheese Pizza

$8.50

12" Bases Loaded

$12.50

12" Heavyweight

$12.50

12" Checkered Flag

$12.50

12" Chicken Clubhouse

$12.50

12" Pro Bowl

$12.50

12" Taco

$12.50

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.50

12" Ultimate Steak & Cheese

$12.50

12" Buffalo Chicken

$12.50

12" BBQ Chicken

$12.50

12" Mac & Cheese

$12.50

12" Cherry

$12.50

12" Apple

$12.50

12" Choc-PB

$12.50

12" Veggie

$12.50

12" BLT

$12.50

Large (16")

16" Cheese Pizza

$10.50

16" Bases Loaded

$17.50

16" Heavyweight

$17.50

16" Checkered Flag

$17.50

16" Chicken Clubhouse

$17.50

16" Pro Bowl

$17.50

16" Taco

$17.50

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.50

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.50

16" Ultimate Steak & Cheese

$17.50

16" Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

16" BBQ Chicken

$17.50

16" Mac & Cheese

$17.50

16" Cherry

$17.50

16" Apple

$17.50

16" Choc-PB

$17.50

16" Veggie

$17.50

16" BLT

$17.50

Tailgater

Cheese Tailgater Pizza

$20.00

Specialty Tailgater Pizza

$30.00

Clubhouse Subs

Chicken Fajita 6"

$5.00

Club 6"

$5.00

Cowboy 6"

$5.00

Ham 6"

$5.00

Hottie 6"

$5.00

Italian 6"

$5.00

Pizza Sub 6"

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub 6"

$5.00

Steak-N-Cheese 6"

$5.00

Turkey 6"

$5.00

BLT 6"

$5.00

Italian 12"

$8.00

Cowboy 12"

$8.00

Pizza Sub 12"

$8.00

Club 12"

$8.00

Chicken Fajita 12"

$8.00

Steak-N-Cheese 12"

$8.00

Ham 12"

$8.00

Turkey 12"

$8.00

Hottie 12"

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub 12"

$8.00

BLT 12"

$8.00

Apps (Fried)

8 Wings

$7.00

12 Wings

$9.00

24 Wings

$16.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Steak & Cheese Fries

$7.00

Loaded Chips

$6.00

Sm French Fries

$1.50

Lg French Fries

$3.00

Sm Sour Cream Fries

$2.00

Lg Sour Cream Fries

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.00

Gizzards

$5.00

Fried Pickles (6)

$5.00

Sm Chips

$1.50

Lg Chips

$3.00

Apps (Oven)

Nachos With Melted Cheese

$3.00

Nachos With Beef & Cheese

$4.00

Mucho Nachos

$6.00

Bread Sticks

$5.00

Bread Sticks With Cheese

$5.50

Pepperoni Bread

$6.00

Club Sticks

$5.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.00

Remos

$5.00

Cinnamon Remos

$5.00

Old School Breadsticks

$5.00

Baskets

Chicken Strips W Fries

$6.00

Chicken Strips W SC Fries

$6.75

Chicken Strips No Fries

$4.50

2 pc. Fish

$4.75

3 pc. Fish

$5.75

4 pc. Chicken

$6.00

Shrimp

$5.75Out of stock

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$3.00

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$3.00

Fish Sandwich

$3.00

Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.00

Sm French Fries

$1.50

Lg French Fries

$3.00

Double Hamburger

$5.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.00

Antipasto Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sm Taco Salad

$3.00

Lg Taco Salad

$5.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Pasta With Meat Sauce

$5.50

Sides

Coleslaw

$0.75

Mac Salad

$0.75

Cottage Cheese

$0.75

Chocolate Pudding

$0.75

Beverages

Pepsi Products 2 Liters

$2.25

Pepsi Products Fountain

$1.89

20oz Bottles

$1.50

Coffee

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Monster

$2.75

Can Pop

$1.00Out of stock

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

