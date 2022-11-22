Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

ClubHouse by AC Events

1519 BROOKSIDE DR

RALEIGH, NC 27604

Order Again

Turkey

Brined Whole Turkey, 12/14#

Brined Whole Turkey, 12/14#

$89.00Out of stock

All the flavor, none of the fuss! We have the solution for your Thanksgiving bird. We brine them for 24 hours to ensure a juicy, tender bird. For extra flavor slather it with one of our seasoned butters and stuff it with our herb bundle. Sold raw, each bird is 12-14#.

Poultry Herb Bundle

Poultry Herb Bundle

$8.00

Sage, thyme, rosemary, bay and parsley; the perfect aromatics for roasting your turkey.

Roasted Garlic Butter

Roasted Garlic Butter

$10.00

This rich butter is like flavor duct tape. Slather this on your turkey, add a nub to your gravy, or use it to fortify your vegetables. 8 oz serving (Allergens: dairy, alliums)

Maitre d' Hotel Butter

Maitre d' Hotel Butter

$10.00

A classic herbed butter to infuse your turkey with flavor. Parsley, lemon, salt and Tellichery pepper are whipped with high-quality butter. 8 oz serving (Allergens: dairy, citrus)

Everything But the Bird

Turkey Gravy

Turkey Gravy

$16.00

A rich roasted poultry gravy seasoned with thyme, bay, shallots, and garlic. 16 ounces (Allergens: gluten, poultry, alliums, dairy)

Mashed Skin-on Yukon Gold Potatoes

Mashed Skin-on Yukon Gold Potatoes

$40.00

Yukon gold potatoes are cooked until tender and whipped with butter and cream to make this Thanksgiving requisite. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: nightshades, dairy)

Fresh Green Bean Casserole with Tobacco Onions

Fresh Green Bean Casserole with Tobacco Onions

$50.00

Our version of the classic green bean casserole is made with porcini mushroom bechamel, sauteed mushrooms, and red onions--plus a topping of house-made fried onions that add great crunch. Serves 10-12 (Allergens: legumes, mushrooms, dairy, alliums, gluten)

Roasted Tomato Pie with Thyme and Tennessee Cheddar

Roasted Tomato Pie with Thyme and Tennessee Cheddar

$46.00

One of the signature dishes of Poole's Diner: roasted tomatoes layered with buttermilk cheddar and a rich custard, in a flaky pie crust. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: nightshades, dairy, gluten, egg)

Heirloom Cornmeal Cornbread Dressing (GF)

Heirloom Cornmeal Cornbread Dressing (GF)

$40.00

AC's family recipe, this dressing is a revelation. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: corn, egg, dairy)

Sourdough Stuffing with House Made Sausage and Cremini Mushrooms

Sourdough Stuffing with House Made Sausage and Cremini Mushrooms

$44.00

We dressed up this Thanksgiving classic with our house made pork sausage and sauteed cremini mushrooms. You'll be coming back for seconds and thirds! Serves 8-10 (Allergens: gluten, dairy, alliums, white wine, pork, poultry)

Custard-Style Macaroni and Cheese

Custard-Style Macaroni and Cheese

$52.00

This custard-style mac and cheese is extra cheesy--the perfect side for your Thanksgiving gathering. Serves 12 (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)

Roasted Covington Sweet Potato Casserole

Roasted Covington Sweet Potato Casserole

$42.00

NC Covington sweet potatoes are roasted until their flesh softens and sugars caramelize. Then they're whipped with butter, milk, eggs, and salt until smooth. Topped with a brown sugar pecan oat crunch, this casserole is a Thanksgiving staple. Serves 8-10. (Allergens: dairy, egg, tree nuts)

Cider Braised Collard Greens

Cider Braised Collard Greens

$26.00

With just the right balance of sweet onions and punchy apple cider vinegar, these collard greens are addictive. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: alliums, dairy, nightshades)

Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry Sauce

$16.00

Our secret to the perfect cranberry sauce? The brightness of fresh clementines! It's the perfect condiment to brighten up your rich Thanksgiving feast. 1 pint serving (Allergens: citrus)

Poole's Pimento Cheese

Poole's Pimento Cheese

$15.00

A rich and flavorful spread of Hook's 3-Year Cheddar, cider aioli, red peppers, and toasted Tellicherry black pepper. Served with a side of crostini. 8 ounce serving (Allergens: dairy, egg, nightshades)

Pies

Pumpkin Custard Pie

Pumpkin Custard Pie

$38.00

Made with fresh NC pumpkins and warm spices, we've raised the bar on this classic. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten)

Bourbon Pecan Pie

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$38.00

Bourbon?! Don't mind if I do. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: dairy, egg, nuts)

Chocolate Chess Pie

Chocolate Chess Pie

$38.00

Chocolate lovers, this one's for you. We stepped up this classic with local Videri chocolate. With a scoop of whipped Howlin' Cow cream, this can't be beat. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: chocolate, egg, dairy, gluten)

Whipped Howlin' Cow Cream

Whipped Howlin' Cow Cream

$8.00

Fresh local Howlin' Cow cream, whipped to perfection for a go to pie topping. 1 pint serving (Allergens: dairy)

You'll Want This Too

Homemade Cookie Dough, Variety Pack

Homemade Cookie Dough, Variety Pack

$12.00

Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is pre-portioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. Comes with 4 snickerdoodle, 4 ginger molasses and 4 chocolate chip; includes baking instructions. (Allergens for all cookie dough: Dairy, Egg, Gluten) / (Allergen for snickerdoodle cookie: cinnamon) / (Allergen for ginger molasses: Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Nutmeg, Cloves, White Pepper)

Biscuits and Jam

Biscuits and Jam

$24.00Out of stock

Our dream breakfast? Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, with our housemade cultured butter and apple butter. Keep these biscuits in your freezer so you can bake them fresh whenever the mood strikes! (Allergens: dairy, gluten)

Cranberry Cinnamon Sour Mix (16 oz)

Cranberry Cinnamon Sour Mix (16 oz)

$16.00

Add the liquor of your choice to this spiced mixer that blends tart cranberry, lime, orange, and lemon. (16 oz bottle, makes 4 drinks)

Merch

Poole's Cookbook (signed by Ashley Christensen)

Poole's Cookbook (signed by Ashley Christensen)

$35.00

Cook the classic dishes of Poole's at home with a copy of Ashley Christensen's cookbook.

It's Always Freezer Season

It's Always Freezer Season

$30.00

This new cookbook from chef Ashley Christensen and Kaitlyn Goalen is a must-have! This cookbook will help you turn your freezer into a fully provisioned pantry stocked with an array of homemade staples, so you can save time and energy. Order a copy signed by the authors for a Mother's Day gift.

Service

Add a Service Extra

Want to show your appreciation for our hard-working staff? Leave a little extra here.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Welcome to Clubhouse by AC Events. We offer holiday meals for pick up the two days before Thanksgiving and the two days before Christmas. Our team makes your favorites with fresh ingredients so that all you have to do is reheat them and enjoy your holiday celebrations! All orders placed will be available for pick up on Tue 11/22 and Wed 11/23, for Thanksgiving, at our AUX location, 1519 Brookside Dr. Please select your pick-up time and include the make a model of your car in the special request field. With questions or concerns, please call or text us at (601) 281-8254‬ or email clubhouse@ac-restaurants.com.

1519 BROOKSIDE DR, RALEIGH, NC 27604

