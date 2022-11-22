Chinese
ClubHouse by AC Events
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 am
Welcome to Clubhouse by AC Events. We offer holiday meals for pick up the two days before Thanksgiving and the two days before Christmas. Our team makes your favorites with fresh ingredients so that all you have to do is reheat them and enjoy your holiday celebrations! All orders placed will be available for pick up on Tue 11/22 and Wed 11/23, for Thanksgiving, at our AUX location, 1519 Brookside Dr. Please select your pick-up time and include the make a model of your car in the special request field. With questions or concerns, please call or text us at (601) 281-8254 or email clubhouse@ac-restaurants.com.
1519 BROOKSIDE DR, RALEIGH, NC 27604
