Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cluck & Blaze

review star

No reviews yet

4850 W. Rosecrans Ave

Hawthorne, CA 90250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Chicken

The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito

The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Chicken, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce wrapped and grilled with a Flour Tortilla.

Wings

Wings

$9.99

2 pieces Jumbo Whole Wings. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.

Cluckin' Fries

Cluckin' Fries

$10.99

Bed of fries, Chicken, our signature comeback sauce, coleslaw, pickles and spice.

Cluckin' Mac

Cluckin' Mac

$11.99

Bed of fries, Chicken, Mac N' Cheese, and spice.

Cluckin' Bites

Cluckin' Bites

$7.99

6 oz Chicken bites + Comeback Sauce

1/2 Bird

1/2 Bird

$18.99

Breast & Wing + Leg & Thigh + (2)Texas Toasts + (4) Pickles + (2) Comeback Sauces

Jerry's Style Burrito

$13.99

Cheddar Cheese, Eggs,Chicken,Tator Tots, Comeback Sauce, Layer Cheese Crust

Sandwiches

The Main Chick

The Main Chick

$13.99

Breast Fillet, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.

The Side Chick

The Side Chick

$8.99

Tender, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.

Plan B!

Plan B!

$13.99

Breast Fillet, Sunny-side egg, Cheese, Tater Tots and our signature Comeback Sauce.

Combos

The Main Chick Combo

The Main Chick Combo

$15.99

The Main Chick + 1 Side

The Side Chick Combo

The Side Chick Combo

$11.99

Side Chicks + 1 Side

The Tender Combo

The Tender Combo

$12.99

2 Piece Jumbo Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce. + 1 Side

1/4 Bird Combo

$11.99

Breast & Wing or Leg &Thigh + Texas Toast + (2) Pickles + Side (Fries, Tater Tots, Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw) + Comeback Sauce

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.99

8 oz. portion of tater tots.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99

8 oz. portion of our coleslaw! Made fresh daily!

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$3.99

8 oz. portion of our creamy Man N' Cheese!

Blazin' Fries

$5.99

Bed of fries with our signature comeback sauce topped with your choice of heat.

Extras

2oz Comeback Sauce

2oz Comeback Sauce

$0.49

2 oz. portion of our signature Nashville dipping sauce. Enjoy!

8 oz Comeback Sauce

8 oz Comeback Sauce

$1.99

8 oz. portion of our signature Nashville dipping sauce. Enjoy!

Ranch

Ranch

$0.49

2 oz. portion of ranch dipping sauce.

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.49

2 oz. portion of honey mustard. Enjoy!

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.49

2 oz. portion of hot sauce. Enjoy!

Honey

Honey

2 oz. portion of honey. Drizzle and enjoy!

Extra Side of Tender

$4.99

Served with texas toast, Pickles and our signature comeback sauce.

Extra Side of Wing

$5.99

Served with texas toast, pickles and our signature comeback sauce.

Extra Pickles

Extra Pickles

$1.99

8 oz. portion of our Organic Pickles!

Extra Texas Toast

$0.99

Slice of Texas Toast

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.49

16 oz. Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

16 oz. Diet Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

16 oz. Cherry Pepsi

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

16 oz. Dr. Pepper

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.49

16 oz. Mountian Dew

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.49

16 oz. Sierra Mist

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

16 oz. Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

16 oz. Raspberry Lemonade

50/50 Lemonade

50/50 Lemonade

$2.99

16 oz. Lemonade

Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea

Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.49

16 oz. Unsweetened Tea

Lipton Sweet Iced Tea

Lipton Sweet Iced Tea

$2.49

16 oz. Sweet Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99Out of stock

Cluck & Blaze bottled water

Filtered Water

Soft Drink

$2.49
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Cluck & Blaze is an authentic Nashville hot chicken restaurant that serves up crispy, spicy, and flavorful fried chicken. Their menu includes signature dishes such as The Main Chick and The Side Chick sandwiches, as well as The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito, and a variety of plates including birds, tenders, fries, tater tots, mac & cheese, coleslaw, and fresh-made desserts. All their ingredients are made fresh daily, including locally sourced produce and hormone-free chicken. The restaurant's cozy and welcoming atmosphere is perfect for enjoying their delicious food with friends and family.

Location

4850 W. Rosecrans Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zam Zam Restaurant - 13645 Inglewood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
13645 Inglewood Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Manhattan Beach
orange starNo Reviews
5400 Rosecrans Ave Manhattan Beach, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Havana Mania
orange starNo Reviews
3615 Inglewood Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
El Pollo Inka - Lawndale - LAWNDALE
orange starNo Reviews
15400 Hawthorne Boulevard Corner Lawndale, CA 90260
View restaurantnext
StuckUp's - Burgers, Fries & Pies
orange starNo Reviews
2617 Manhattan Beach Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
ORGANICO - South Bay
orange starNo Reviews
16711 Hawthorne Blvd Lawndale Lawndale, CA 90260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hawthorne

Hummus House
orange star4.6 • 1,526
12211 Hawthorne Blvd Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0130 - Hawthorne (Hawthorne Blvd.)
orange star4.3 • 780
12620 Hawthorne Blvd. Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0190 - Manhattan Beach
orange star4.8 • 232
5348 West Rosecrans Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hawthorne
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston