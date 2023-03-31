Restaurant info

Cluck & Blaze is an authentic Nashville hot chicken restaurant that serves up crispy, spicy, and flavorful fried chicken. Their menu includes signature dishes such as The Main Chick and The Side Chick sandwiches, as well as The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito, and a variety of plates including birds, tenders, fries, tater tots, mac & cheese, coleslaw, and fresh-made desserts. All their ingredients are made fresh daily, including locally sourced produce and hormone-free chicken. The restaurant's cozy and welcoming atmosphere is perfect for enjoying their delicious food with friends and family.