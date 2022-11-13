A map showing the location of Cluck & Gills 5729 Germantown AvenueView gallery

Cluck & Gills 5729 Germantown Avenue

No reviews yet

5729 Geremantown Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Entree

Clucken Chicken

$10.00

4 Chicken tenders served with fries.

Fish-n-Chips

$10.00

Golden fried fish served with fries.

Shrimp-n-Chips half doz.

$15.00

6 Extra jumbo golden fried shrimp served with fries

Shrimp-n-Chips full doz.

$25.00

12 Extra jumbo golden fried shrimp served with fries

Mother Clucker

$33.00

4 Chicken tenders,fried fish,6 extra jumbo shrimp served with fries

Crabby Cheese Fries

$8.00

Real crab meat,homemade cheese sauce and Old Bay seasoning served over French fries

Nuggets

$8.00

8 piece nuggets and fries

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Juicy chicken breast fillet served on a brioche bun with creamy cluck sauce and pickles

Chicken Sandwich Deluxe

$8.00

Juicy chicken breast fillet served on a brioche bun with pickles,lettuce and tomato

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Golden fried fish served on a brioche bun.

Fish Sandwich Deluxe

$9.00

Golden fried fish served on a brioche bun with pickles,lettuce,tomato and onion.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Deluxe

$9.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun with pickles,lettuce and tomato

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.75

3 Homemade cookies baked fresh daily

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$4.75

3 Homemade cookies baked fresh daily

Side

French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Freshly squeezed lemonade made fresh daily

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Freshly squeezed lemonade blended with organic mint leaves made fresh daily

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Grape

$3.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5729 Geremantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

