Cluck N Cone

review star

No reviews yet

1485 Eureka Rd suite 150

Roseville, CA 95661

Order Again

Waffle Cones

Aloha OG

Aloha OG

$12.95

Chicken, two color cabbage, diced fresh pineapple, soy vay teriyaki sauce, black & white sesame seeds, green onions, crispy shallots

BBQ Dream

BBQ Dream

$12.95

Cone, Mac n Cheese, Chicken sweet butter pickles, BBQ Sauce fried onion strings

Buffalo Crimson Coward

Buffalo Crimson Coward

$12.95

cone, color cabbage, chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles

Hot Hunny

Hot Hunny

$12.95

cone, slaw, bacon, chicken, hot honey sauce, shishito pepper

Mac n Cheese Cone

Mac n Cheese Cone

$12.95

cone, chicken, mac n cheese, topped with shredded cheese

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$12.95

Cone, Chicken, Spicy Oil, Seasoning, Comeback Sauce Sweet & Hot Jalapenos

Thai One On

Thai One On

$12.95

Cone, cabbage, fried shallots, Thai sauce, siracha sauce

The Millionair's Club

The Millionair's Club

$12.95

Cone Shredded lettuce, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing and avocado

Sam Wise Chicken N Gravy

$12.95
Strawberry Sweetie Cone

Strawberry Sweetie Cone

$14.95

Maple Bacon Sweetie Cone

$14.95

French Fries

Curly or Waffle Small

$5.49

curly fries waffle fries

Curly or Waffle Medium

$6.49

Curly or Waffle Fries

Curly or Waffle Large

$7.49

Curly or Waffle Fries

Macaroni and Cheese

Mac n Cheese SMALL

$4.99

Mac n cheese

Mac n Cheese LARGE

$7.99

Gourmet

$1.75

include bacon or chicken

Gourmet Plus

$3.75

Plus Bacon and Chicken

Waffle Cone Bar

Do it your way waffle bar

$12.95

Combos

The Millionair's Club Combo

$18.90

Nashville Hot Combo

$18.90

BBQ Dream Combo

$18.90

Thai One On Combo

$18.90

Hot Hunny Combo

$18.90

Buffalo Crimson Coward Combo

$18.90

Mac n Cheese Cone Combo

$18.90

Aloha of combo

$18.90

Maple Bacon Sweetie Cone

$18.90

Strawberry Sweetie Cone

$18.90

Tender Bowls

BYO Tender Bowl

$12.95

Kids Meals

Cluckie Nuggets (4)

$7.95

Sandwich

Hot or Not...you decide the heat!

Sandwich

$13.95

Salad

Make it your way

$11.95

Choose from our many salad bar selections

Add Chicken or bacon

$2.49

Cluck N Sauce

Cluck N Sauce

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Water

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drink

$3.25

Merchandise

T-Shirts

$24.95

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$5.45+

Strawberry Chocolate Vanilla Cluck of the month

Strawberry

$5.45+

Strawberry Chocolate Vanilla Cluck of the month

Monthly Flavor #1

$5.45+

Strawberry Chocolate Vanilla Cluck of the month

Monthly Flavor #2

$5.45+

Strawberry Chocolate Vanilla Cluck of the month

Doggie Cones

Small

$0.25

Large

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

𝘊𝘭𝘶𝘤𝘬 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘩 🐔

Website

Location

1485 Eureka Rd suite 150, Roseville, CA 95661

Directions

