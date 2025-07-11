Cluck Chicken
1384 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80210
Featured Items
Food
Cluck Chicken Fingers
3 Piece Fingers
3 Juicy Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Fingers, Served with Your Choice of 1 Sauce and House Made Dill Pickle Slices.$9.00
5 Piece Fingers
5 Juicy Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Fingers, Served with Your Choice of 1 Sauce and House Made Dill Pickle Slices.$13.00
3 Piece Buffalo Fingers
3 Juicy Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Fingers Tossed in House Made Buffalo Sauce, Served with Your Choice of 1 Sauce and House Made Dill Pickle Slices.$10.00
5 Piece Buffalo Fingers
5 Juicy Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Fingers Tossed in House Made Buffalo Sauce, Served with Your Choice of 1 Sauce and House Made Dill Pickle Slices.$14.00
Extra Finger$2.50
Extra Buffalo Finger$2.75
Cluck Sandwich's
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Fingers on Garlic Buttered Texas Toast with 2 Slices of Melty American Cheese. House Made Pickle Slices and Cluck Sauce.$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Fingers Tossed in House Made Buffalo Sauce on Garlic Buttered Texas Toast with 2 Slices of Melty American Cheese. Served with Ranch and House Made, Zesty Dill Pickle Slices on the side.$13.00
Chicken Club
Crispy Chicken Fingers on Garlic Buttered Texas Toast with 2 Slices of Melty American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, House Made Pickle Slices and Cluck Sauce.$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Club$15.00
BBQ Bacon Jalapeño Chicken$13.50
Classic BLT
Garlic Buttered Texas Toast with Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato.$11.00
Grilled Cheese
Crisp, Garlic Buttered Texas Toast with Four Slices of Good ol’ American Cheese. Served with Pickles on the Side.$6.00
Wings
6 Wings
Our smoked wings that come tossed in 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce.$10.00
12 Wings
Tossed in up to 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces.$17.00
18 Wings
Tossed in up to 3 flavors and 3 dipping sauces.$28.00
24 Wings
Tossed in up to 4 flavors and 4 dipping sauces.$34.00
36 Wings
Tossed in up to 4 flavors and 6 dipping sauces.$50.00
6 Smoked Wings
Our smoked wings tossed in 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
12 Smoked Wings
Our smoked wings tossed in up to 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauce.$19.00OUT OF STOCK
18 Smoked Wings
Our smoked wings tossed in up to 3 flavors and 3 dipping sauce.$31.00OUT OF STOCK
24 Smoked Wings
Our smoked wings tossed in up to 4 flavors and 4 dipping sauce.$38.00OUT OF STOCK
36 Smoked Wings
Our smoked wings tossed in up to 6 flavors and 6 dipping sauce.$55.00OUT OF STOCK
Party Packs
Small Party Pack
3 Tenders, 6 Wings, and a piece of Texas Toast. This comes with your choice of a sauce for your Tenders. Choose one flavor to toss your wings and choice of a dipping sauce.$18.00
Medium Party Pack
6 Tenders, 12 Wings, and 2 pieces of Texas Toast. This comes with your choice of 2 sauces for your Tenders. Choose up to 2 flavors to toss your wings and choice of 2 dipping sauces.$32.00
Large Party Pack
12 Tenders, 24 Wings, and 3 pieces of Texas Toast. This comes with your choice of 4 sauces for your Tenders. Choose up to 2 flavors to toss your wings and choice of 4 dipping sauces.$58.00
Small Buffalo Party Pack
3 Tenders, 6 Wings, and a piece of Texas Toast. This comes with your choice of a sauce for your Tenders. Choose one flavor to toss your wings and choice of a dipping sauce.$19.00
Medium Buffalo Party Pack
6 Tenders, 12 Wings, and 2 pieces of Texas Toast. This comes with your choice of 2 sauces for your Tenders. Choose up to 2 flavors to toss your wings and choice of 2 dipping sauces.$34.00
Large Buffalo Party Pack
12 Tenders, 24 Wings, and 3 pieces of Texas Toast. This comes with your choice of 4 sauces for your Tenders. Choose up to 2 flavors to toss your wings and choice of 4 dipping sauces.$62.00
Sides
What The Cluck/Specials
Catering - 50 Wings$65.00
Catering - 100 Wings$120.00
Catering- 150 Wings$175.00
2 Piece - Handful FF$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken On A Stick
Ole Miss Special Three of our tenders served up on a stick just like back in Oxford!$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Catering - 25 Tenders$56.00
Catering - 50 Tenders$112.00
Catering - 100 Tenders$219.00
3 Piece Chicken Fried Ribs$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Pickle Brine - 1 Gallon$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Bag Charge
Merchandise
Short Sleeve T- Shirt
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Sweatshirt
Koosies
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Specializing in hand breaded chicken fingers and delicious dipping sauces. Let us show you our passion for chicken today. Come in and enjoy!
