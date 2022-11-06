Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches

Cluck & Blaze

3,261 Reviews

$$

4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107

Long Beach, CA 90808

The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito
Cluckin' Mac
The Main Chick Combo

Chicken

The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Chicken, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce wrapped and grilled with a Flour Tortilla.

Wings

$9.99

2 pieces Jumbo Whole Wings. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.

Cluckin' Fries

$10.99

Bed of fries, Chicken, our signature comeback sauce, coleslaw, pickles and spice.

Cluckin' Mac

$11.99

Bed of fries, Chicken, Mac N' Cheese, and spice.

Cluckin Bites

$7.99

6 oz Chicken bites + Comeback Sauce

1/2 Bird

$18.99

Breast + Wing and Leg + Thigh. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.

Sandwiches

The Main Chick

$13.99

Breast Fillet, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.

The Side Chick

$8.99

Tender, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.

Plan B!

$13.99

Breast Fillet, Sunny-side egg, Cheese, Tater Tots and our signature Comeback Sauce.

Combos

The Main Chick Combo

$15.99

The Main Chick + 1 Side

The Side Chick Combo

$11.99

The Side Chick + 1 Side

Tenders Combo

$12.99

2 Piece Jumbo Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce. + 1 Side

1/4 Bird Combo

$11.99

Breast and Wing or Leg and Thigh. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

8 oz. portion of tater tots.

Coleslaw

$3.99

8 oz. portion of our coleslaw! Made fresh daily!

Mac + Cheese

$3.99

8 oz. portion of our creamy Man N' Cheese!

Extras

2 oz Comeback Sauce

$0.49

2 oz. portion of our signature Nashville dipping sauce. Enjoy!

8 oz Comeback Sauce

$1.99

8 oz. cup of our signature Nashville dipping sauce. Enjoy!

Extra Pickles

$1.99

8 oz. portion of our Organic Pickles!

Extra Tender

$5.99

Served with texas toast, Pickles and our signature comeback sauce.

Extra Wing

$4.99

Served with texas toast, pickles and our signature comeback sauce.

Extra Texas Toast

$0.99

Slice of Texas Toast

Ranch

$0.49

2 oz. portion of ranch dipping sauce.

Honey Mustard

$0.49

2 oz. portion of honey mustard. Enjoy!

Hot Sauce

$0.49

2 oz. portion of hot sauce. Enjoy!

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.49

16 oz. Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

16 oz. Diet Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

16 oz. Cherry Pepsi

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

16 oz. Dr. Pepper

Mountain Dew

$2.49

16 oz. Mountian Dew

Sierra Mist

$2.49

16 oz. Sierra Mist

Lemonade

$2.99

16 oz. Lemonade

50/50 Lemonade

$2.99

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Raspberry Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

16 oz. Raspberry Lemonade

Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.49

16 oz. Unsweetened Tea

Lipton Sweet Iced Tea

$2.49

16 oz. Sweet Tea

Bottled Water

$1.99

Cluck & Blaze bottled water

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.99
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Long Beach, California.

Website

Location

4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107, Long Beach, CA 90808

Directions

Cluck & Blaze image
Cluck & Blaze image

