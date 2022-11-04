Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cluck & Blaze Sun Valley

No reviews yet

8305 Laurel Canyon Blvd Unit A

Unit A

Sun Valley, CA 90802

The Main Chick Combo
Cluckin' Mac
The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito

Chicken

The Original Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Chicken, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce wrapped and grilled with a Flour Tortilla.

Wings

$9.99Out of stock

2 pieces Jumbo Whole Wings. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.

Cluckin' Fries

$10.99

Bed of fries, Chicken, our signature comeback sauce, coleslaw, pickles and spice.

Cluckin' Mac

$11.99

Bed of fries, Chicken, Mac N' Cheese, and spice.

Cluckin Bites

$7.99

6 oz Chicken bites + Comeback Sauce

1/2 Bird

$18.99

Breast & Wing + Leg &Thigh

Sandwiches

The Main Chick

$13.99

Breast Fillet, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.

The Side Chick

$8.99

Tender, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.

Plan B!

$13.99

Breast Fillet, Sunny-side egg, Cheese, Tater Tots and our signature Comeback Sauce.

Combos

The Main Chick Combo

$15.99

The Main Chick + 1 Side

The Side Chick Combo

$11.99

Side Chicks + 1 Side

Tenders Combo

$12.99

2 Piece Jumbo Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce. + 1 Side

1/4 Bird Combo

$11.99

Breast & Wing or Leg &Thigh + Side

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

8 oz. portion of tater tots.

Coleslaw

$3.99

8 oz. portion of our coleslaw! Made fresh daily!

Mac + Cheese

$3.99

8 oz. portion of our creamy Man N' Cheese!

Extras

Comeback Sauce

$0.49

2 oz. portion of our signature Nashville dipping sauce. Enjoy!

Extra Pickles

$1.99

8 oz. portion of our Organic Pickles!

Extra Tender

$5.99

Served with texas toast, Pickles and our signature comeback sauce.

Extra Wing

$4.99Out of stock

Served with texas toast, pickles and our signature comeback sauce.

Extra Texas Toast

$0.99

Slice of Texas Toast

Ranch

$0.49

2 oz. portion of ranch dipping sauce.

Honey Mustard

$0.49

2 oz. portion of honey mustard. Enjoy!

Hot Sauce

$0.49

2 oz. portion of hot sauce. Enjoy!

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.49

16 oz. Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

16 oz. Diet Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

16 oz. Cherry Pepsi

Mountain Dew

$2.49

16 oz. Mountian Dew

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

16 oz. Dr. Pepper

Sierra Mist

$2.49

16 oz. Sierra Mist

Lemonade

$2.99

16 oz. Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

16 oz. Raspberry Lemonade

Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.49

16 oz. Unsweetened Tea

Lipton Sweet Iced Tea

$2.49

16 oz. Sweet Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Cluck & Blaze bottled water

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Glendale, California.

8305 Laurel Canyon Blvd Unit A, Unit A, Sun Valley, CA 90802

