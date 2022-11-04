Cluck & Blaze Sun Valley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Glendale, California.
Location
8305 Laurel Canyon Blvd Unit A, Unit A, Sun Valley, CA 90802
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Americas Bakery - 12721 Sherman Way,
No Reviews
12721 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurant
Daniel's Tacos - Vineland - 7956 Vineland Ave
4.5 • 5,304
7956 Vineland Ave Sun Valley, CA 91352
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sun Valley
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurant
More near Sun Valley