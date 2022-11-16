Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Cluckers - Jeffersonville

1,238 Reviews

$$

100 West Riverside Dr.

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Popular Items

6- Piece Tenders
10 -Piece Boneless Wings
4- Piece Tenders

Appetizers

Soft Pretzels

$9.99

1/2 Mozz Stick

$6.99

Full Mozz Stick

$10.99

Asparagus

$9.99

Fresh Chips

$4.99

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.99

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$8.99

Mozz Bites

$8.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Portabella Wedges

$9.99

Queso & Chips

$7.99

Spicy Cheese Bites

$9.49

Trio

$9.99

Smothered Tots App

$8.99

Smothered Fries

$8.99

Cluckers Skins

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$6.49

Signature Chicken Salad

$10.99

Wings

5 -Piece Bone In Wings

$7.99

10 -Piece Bone In Wings

$14.99

25 -Piece Bone In Wings

$30.99

50 -Piece Bone In Wings

$59.99

5 -Piece Boneless Wings

$4.95

10 -Piece Boneless Wings

$9.90

25 -Piece Boneless Wings

$24.75

50 -Piece Boneless Wings

$59.99

5 Tony Style

$8.49

10 Tony Style

$15.99

25 Tony Style

$33.49

Cluckers Baskets

4- Piece Tenders

$10.99

6- Piece Tenders

$12.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.99

Chicken Waffles

$11.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Fresh Chips

$2.99

Sm. Onion Rings

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Smothered Sd Fries

$4.99

Smothered Sd Tots

$4.99

Hamburgers

Hamburgers

$10.99

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$11.99

Mini Burgers

$9.99

Hot BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.99

Pretzel Burger

$11.99

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Bbq Bacon Wrap

$10.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Club

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Ultimate Chicken

$11.99

Mini Chicklets

$9.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Quesadillas

Loaded Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Bbq Bacon Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Breakfast Quesdilla

$7.99Out of stock

Soft Tortillas

Bacon Ranch Tortilla

$11.99

Cluckin Chicken Taco

$11.99

Shrimp Taco

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids Bone in Wings

$5.99

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Mini Chicklets

$5.99

Kids Mini Burgers

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Wedges

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids PB&J

$5.99

Side Applesauce

$1.00

Extra Chicken

(1) Tender

$2.49

(1) Breast

$4.49

Beverages

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.69

Mt. Dew

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Big Red

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Water

Milk

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

To Go Drink SODA

$2.69

To Go Drink Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.69

Seltzers

Truly buckets 4 each

$14.95

Truly Citrus

$4.95

Truly strawberry

$4.95

Truly Fruit Punch

$4.95

Truly Lime

$4.95

White Claw BCherry

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

Party

Blue Moon

$2.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00Out of stock

Wine

$3.00Out of stock

High Noon

Lemon

$4.95

Peach

$4.95

Watermelon

$4.95

Pineapple

$4.95

Dips

Marinara

$0.59

Ranch

$0.59

Bleu Cheese

$0.59

Mexi Ranch

$0.59

Cocktail Sauce

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Queso

$1.99

Beer Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.59

Salsa

$0.59

Celery

$0.59

Wing Sauce

Cluckin Inferno

$0.59

Cluckin Heat

$0.59

Hen Hot

$0.59

Hot

$0.59

Spicy Hot BBQ

$0.59

Cajun

$0.59

Hot & Sassy Garlic

$0.59

Jalapeno Chipotle

$0.59

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.59

Teriyaki

$0.59

Mild

$0.59

Buffalo Honey Gold

$0.59

Honey BBQ

$0.59

Boom Boom

$0.59

Parm Garlic

$0.59

Spicy Thai

$0.59

LARGE DIPS

LARGE DIPS

$0.75

Catering

50 Catering Chicken Fingers:

$109.99

100 Catering Boneless Wings:

$109.99

100 Catering Bone-In Wings

$109.99

Large Salad Tray:

$60.00

Large Tray of Fries

$25.00

Large Tray of Onion Rings

$45.00

1⁄2 Tray of Quesadillas:

$50.00

1⁄2 Tray of Pickles:

$30.00

1⁄2 Tray of Banana Peppers:

$30.00

1⁄2 Tray of Jalapeno Peppers

$30.00

1⁄2 Tray of Cluckers Mozz Bites

$45.00

1⁄2 Tray of Slaw

$35.00

Large Vegetable Tray

$40.00

1⁄2 Tray of Potato Salad

$45.00

1⁄2 Tray of Queso and Chips

$45.00

Large Tray of Wraps

$89.99

1⁄2 Tray Mini Corn Dog

$45.00

1⁄2 Mac&Cheese

$45.00

50 Catering Boneless Wings

$54.99
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Family friendly, sports bar environment with great wings and much more, along with a full bar at affordable prices!

100 West Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, IN 47130

