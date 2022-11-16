Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Cluckers - Jeffersonville
1,238 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Family friendly, sports bar environment with great wings and much more, along with a full bar at affordable prices!
Location
100 West Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen - Harry's
No Reviews
130 West Riverside Drive Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jeffersonville
American Smokehouse Stadium - Highway 62
4.2 • 1,115
5580 Hwy 62 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
More near Jeffersonville