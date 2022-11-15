Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Cluckers - New Albany

434 Reviews

$

4308 Charlestown Rd

New Albany, IN 47150

Order Again

Popular Items

10 -Piece Boneless
6- Piece Tenders
5 -Piece Boneless

Beverages

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.69

Mt. Dew

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Big Red

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Water

Milk

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

To Go Drink SODA

$1.99

To Go Drink Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.69

Dips

Marinara

$0.59

Ranch

$0.59

Bleu Cheese

$0.59

Mexi Ranch

$0.59

Cocktail Sauce

$0.59Out of stock

honey Mustard

$0.59

Queso

$1.99

Tarter Sauce

$0.59

Sour cream

$0.59

Salsa

$0.59

Beer Cheese

$1.99

Syrup

$0.59

Big Ranch

$0.99

Wing Sauce

Inferno

$0.59

Cluckin Heat

$0.59

Hen Hot

$0.59

Hot

$0.59

Spicy Hot BBQ

$0.59

Cajun

$0.59

Sassy Garlic

$0.59

J Chip

$0.59

Thai

$0.59

Buffalo Ranch

$0.59

Teriyaki

$0.59

Mild

$0.59

Buff Gold

$0.59

Honey BBQ

$0.59

Parm Garlic

$0.59

Boom Boom

$0.59

Celery/Dressings

Celery

$0.49

Ranch

$0.59

Blue Cheese

$0.59

FF Ranch

$0.59

Italian

$0.59

Vinegarette

$0.59

1000 Island

$0.59

French

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59Out of stock

Bacon

1 slice bacon

$0.75

2 slice bacon

$1.50

Egg

1 egg

$1.00

2 eggs

$2.00

Slice of cheese

pepper jack

$0.79

American

$0.79

provolone

$0.79

Appetizers

Soft Pretzels

$9.99

1/2 Mozz Stick

$6.99

Full Mozz Stick

$10.99

Asparagus

$9.99

Fresh Chips

$4.99

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.99

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Mac & Cheese Wedge

$8.99

Mozz Bites

$8.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Portabella Wedges

$9.99

Queso & Chips

$7.99

Spicy Cheese Bites

$9.49

Trio

$9.99

Smothered Tots

$8.99Out of stock

Smothered Fries

$8.99

Cluckers Skins

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$6.49

Signature Chicken Salad

$10.99

Wings

5 -Piece Bone In Wings

$7.99

10 -Piece Bone In Wings

$14.99

25 -Piece Bone In Wings

$30.99

50 -Piece Bone In Wings

$59.99

5 -Piece Boneless

$7.99

10 -Piece Boneless

$14.99

25 -Piece Boneless

$30.99

50 -Piece Boneless

$59.99

5 Tony Style

$8.49

10 Tony Style

$15.99

25 Tony Style

$33.49

Clucker Baskets

4- Piece Tenders

$10.99

6- Piece Tenders

$12.49

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.99

Chicken Waffles

$11.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Fresh Chips

$2.99

Sm. Onion Rings

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Applesauce

$1.99

Hamburgers

Hamburgers

$10.99

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$11.99

Mini Burgers

$9.49

Hot BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.99

Pretzel Burger

$11.99

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Bbq Bacon Wrap

$10.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.99

Ultimate Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Club Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Mini Chicklets

$9.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Quesadillas

Loaded Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Bbq Bacon Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Soft Tortillas

Bacon Ranch Tortilla

$11.99

Cluckin ChickenTortilla

$11.99

Shrimp Tortilla

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids Bone in Wings

$5.99

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Mini Chicklets

$5.99

Kids Mini Burgers

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Wedges

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Extra Chicken

(1) Tender

$2.49

(1) Breast

$4.49
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Family friendly, sports bar environment with great wings and much more, along with a full bar at affordable prices!

4308 Charlestown Rd, New Albany, IN 47150

Cluckers image
Cluckers image
Cluckers image

