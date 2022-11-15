Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Cluckers - Shepherdsville

721 Reviews

$$

544 Conestoga Pkwy

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Popular Items

10 -Piece Boneless Wings
10 -Piece Bone In Wings
5 -Piece Boneless Wings

COMBO MEALS

Sig Chicken Salad Combo

Sig Chicken Salad Combo

$13.69

A generous portion of all white meat chicken breast either fried or grilled on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar and jack cheeses and croutons. Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included Have it tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce.

Hamburger Combo

Hamburger Combo

$13.68

A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side item. Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Combo

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Combo

$14.68

Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with a HARD fried egg, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of cheese and side. Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included

4 Piece Tender Combo

4 Piece Tender Combo

$13.68

Huge fresh, never Frozen, chicken tenders grilled or hand-breaded to order and fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with a choice of side and dipping sauce. Can choose 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split sauce" and choose your favorite 2. Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included

Loaded Quesadilla Combo

Loaded Quesadilla Combo

$13.68

Grilled all white chicken breast, shredded jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions and jalapenos with Mexi Ranch drizzle. Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included

5 Piece Boneless Combo

5 Piece Boneless Combo

$10.68

Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections. Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included

10 Piece Boneless Combo

10 Piece Boneless Combo

$17.68

Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections. Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included

5 Piece Bone In Wings Combo

5 Piece Bone In Wings Combo

$10.68

Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections. Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included

10 Piece Bone In Wings Combo

10 Piece Bone In Wings Combo

$17.68

Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections. Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included

Chicken Wrap Combo

Chicken Wrap Combo

$12.68

Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion. Served with choice of side item. Spice it up the way you want by adding one of our signature sauces inside. Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included

Appetizers

Soft Pretzels

$9.99

A generous portion of freshly fried pretzel sticks with a side of warm beer cheese to dip.

1/2 Mozz Stick

$6.99

2 pieces of our HUGE hand breaded fresh cut mozzarella sticks. Served with CLUCKERS marinara and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Full Mozz Stick

Full Mozz Stick

$10.99

4 pieces of our HUGE hand breaded fresh cut mozzarella sticks. Served with CLUCKERS marinara and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Asparagus

$9.99

Lightly hand-breaded fresh asparagus. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with our signature Mexi-Ranch dressing.

Fresh Chips

$4.99

Fresh fried potato chips

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.99

Hand-breaded and fried mild banana pepper rings served with our signature Mexi-Ranch to dip.

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

Fresh cauliflower bites hand-breaded and fried served with our signature Mexi-Ranch to dip.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hand-breaded and fried pickle chips served with our signature Mexi-Ranch to dip.

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$8.99

A generous portion of Mac N Cheese wedges fried and served with our Mexi-Ranch to dip

Mozz Bites

$8.99

Fresh cut hand-breaded mozzarella bites sprinkled with parmesan cheese served with a side of marinara.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Portabella Wedges

$9.99

Best mushrooms in town! Fresh cut and hand-breaded Portobello mushrooms sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with Mexi-Ranch to dip.

Queso & Chips

$7.99

Fresh fried Nacho chips with a hot white queso dip.

Spicy Cheese Bites

$9.49

Fresh cut and hand-breaded pepper jack cheese bites served with our Mexi-Ranch to dip.

Trio

$9.99

A HUGE portion of pickle chips, banana pepper rings and jalapeno rings hand-breaded and fried. Served with our Mexi-Ranch to dip.

Smothered Tots

$8.99

Smothered with beer cheese and topped with bacon bits.

Smothered Fries

$8.99

Smothered with beer cheese and topped with bacon bits.

Cluckers Skins

$9.99

Crispy potato boats smothered with beer cheese and topped with bacon bits and drizzled with your choice of one of our sauces. Served with a side of sour cream.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Red jalapeno halves stuffed with tangy southwestern chili cream cheese and served with Mexi-Ranch dipping sauce.

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

House-made tortilla chips with chicken, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits and jalapenos.

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon and croutons.

Side Salad

$6.49

Iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon and croutons.

Sig Chicken Salad

Sig Chicken Salad

$10.99

A generous portion of all white meat chicken breast either fried or grilled on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar and jack cheeses and croutons. Have it tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce.

Wings

Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded and fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. *** Shane's favorite wings were the Tony's style, which are naked bone in wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot or hen hot and finished on the grill with Cajun spices giving them a blackened look and taste. Absolutely AMAZING!

5 -Piece Bone In Wings

$7.99

Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.

10 -Piece Bone In Wings

10 -Piece Bone In Wings

$14.99

Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.

25 -Piece Bone In Wings

$30.99

Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 3 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.

50 -Piece Bone In Wings

$59.99

Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 3 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.

5 -Piece Boneless Wings

$7.99

Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.

10 -Piece Boneless Wings

10 -Piece Boneless Wings

$14.99

Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.

25 -Piece Boneless Wings

$30.99

Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 3 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.

50 -Piece Boneless Wings

$59.99

Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 3 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.

5 Tony Style

$8.49

*** Shane's favorite wings were the Tony's style, which are naked bone in wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot or hen hot and finished on the grill with Cajun spices giving them a blackened look and taste. Absolutely AMAZING!

10 Tony Style

10 Tony Style

$15.99

*** Shane's favorite wings were the Tony's style, which are naked bone in wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot or hen hot and finished on the grill with Cajun spices giving them a blackened look and taste. Absolutely AMAZING!

25 Tony Style

$33.49

*** Shane's favorite wings were the Tony's style, which are naked bone in wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot or hen hot and finished on the grill with Cajun spices giving them a blackened look and taste. Absolutely AMAZING!

Cluckers Baskets

4- Piece Tenders

4- Piece Tenders

$10.99

Huge fresh, never Frozen, chicken tenders grilled or hand-breaded to order and fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with a choice of side and dipping sauce. Can choose 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split sauce" and choose your favorite 2.

6- Piece Tenders

$12.99

Huge fresh, never Frozen, chicken tenders grilled or hand-breaded to order and fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with a choice of side and dipping sauce. Can choose 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split sauce" and choose your favorite 2.

Chicken Waffle

$11.99

Huge fresh, never frozen, chicken tenders grilled or hand-breaded to order and fried to perfection served on top of 2 Belgium pearl sugar waffles drizzled with syrup and powder sugar. ***NO SIDE INCLUDED***

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.99

A touch of seafood CLUCKERS style with battered bite size shrimp tossed in our Cluckin' Boom Boom Sauce. Served with choice of side and ranch for dipping.

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

A touch of seafood CLUCKERS style with battered bite size shrimp tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces. Served with choice of side and ranch for dipping.

Hamburgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.99

A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side item. can substitute a Pretzel bun for .99 cents

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$11.99

A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger topped with a HARD fried egg, bacon, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of side item. can substitute a Pretzel bun for .99 cents

Mini Burgers

$9.99

Three all beef mini burgers topped with pickle and your choice of cheese and side item.

Hot BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.99

A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger with bacon and CLUCKERS HOT BBQ sauce topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side item. can substitute a Pretzel bun for .99 cents

Pretzel Burger

$11.99

A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger on a pretzel bun topped with beer cheese and crispy fried onions, lettuce, and choice of side item.

Impossible Burger

$11.99

A plant burger with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side item. can substitute a Pretzel bun for .99 cents

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion. Served with choice of side item. Spice it up the way you want by adding one of our signature sauces inside.

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and bacon. Served with choice of side item. Spice it up the way you want by adding one of our signature sauces inside.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast tossed in your choice of either Mild, Hot or Hen Hot sauce then wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, cole slaw, red onion and pepper jack cheese. Served with choice of side item.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

CLUCKERS chicken salad wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion. Served with choice of side item. .

Bbq Bacon Wrap

$10.99

Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast tossed in your choice of either HONEY or HOT BBQ sauce then wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon. Served with choice of side item.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.99

Our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo and your choice of cheese. Served with choice of side item.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side. Can have it tossed in your favorite sauce. Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side. Can have it tossed in your favorite sauce. Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with provolone and parmesan cheeses and marinara sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Ultimate Chicken

Ultimate Chicken

$11.99

Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with a HARD fried egg, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of cheese and side. Can have it tossed in your favorite sauce. Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.

Mini Chicklets

$9.99

4 mini chicken sandwiches tossed in your choice of one of our sauces. Served with choice of side item.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

A heaping mound of CLUCKERS chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast tossed in mild, hot or hen hot garnished with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, cole slaw, red onion, pepper jack cheese and choice of side. Can Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Battered whitefish filet fried to a golden brown on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of side.

Quesadillas

Loaded Quesadilla

Loaded Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled all white chicken breast, shredded jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions and jalapenos with Mexi Ranch drizzle. Can substitute Mexi Ranch with 1 of our signature sauces.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled all white chicken breast, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, red onions and jalapenos with your choice of either Mild, Hot or Hen Hot sauce and ranch dressing.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Shredded jack and Cheddar cheeses melted to perfection.

Bbq Bacon Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled all white chicken breast, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, red onions and bacon with your choice of Honey or Hot BBQ sauce.

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled all white chicken breast with jack and cheddar cheeses.

Soft Tortillas

Bacon Ranch Tortilla

Bacon Ranch Tortilla

$11.99

Fresh chicken tenders (fried or grilled) served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheeses, bacon and drizzled with our house-made ranch dressing.

Cluckin Chicken Taco

$11.99

Fresh chicken tenders (fried or grilled) served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheeses. Pick your choice of sauce to drizzle on top to kick it up a notch.

Boom Boom Tortilla

$11.99

Fresh chicken tenders (fried or grilled) served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheeses and BOOM BOOM sauce on top to kick it up a notch.

Shrimp Taco

$12.99

Bite size fried shrimp served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheeses. Pick your choice of sauce to drizzle on top to kick it up a notch.

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Fresh Chips

$2.99

Sm. Onion Rings

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Loaded Sd Fries

$4.99

Loaded Sd Tots

$4.99

1 Waffle

$2.49

Kids Menu

Kids Bone in Wings

$5.99

3 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of our sauces. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

3 all white breast meat grilled or fried tossed in the sauce of your choice. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 all white breast meat tenders grilled or fried tossed in the sauce of your choice. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.

Kids Mini Chicklets

$5.99

2 mini all white meat chicken sandwiches. Can be tossed in the sauce of your choice. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.

Kids Mini Burgers

$5.99

2 all beef mini burgers topped pickle and your choice of cheese. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.

Kids Mac & Cheese Wedges

$5.99

All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.

Kids Chicken Rings

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Apple Sauce

$1.99

Applesauce

$1.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.

Kids PB&J

$5.99

Deep fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a sprinkle of powder sugar. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.

Extra Chicken

(1) Tender

$3.49

(1) Breast

$4.99

SPECIAL

Whole Bone-in wings (5)

$8.50

Beverages

20 OZ Bottle Soda

$2.69

Pepsi, Pepsi Zero, Cherry Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Mtn. Dew or Aquafina Bottled water.

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.69

Mt. Dew

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Big Red

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.69

Soda Water

$2.69

Tonic Water

$2.69

Wing Sauce

Boom Boom

$0.59

Buff Gold

$0.59

Buffalo Ranch

$0.59

Cajun

$0.59

Cajun Dry Spice

$0.59

Cluckin Heat

$0.59

Cluckin Inferno

$0.59

EXTRA WET

$0.59

Hen Hot

$0.59

Honey BBQ

$0.59

Hot

$0.59

Hot BBQ

$0.59

Jalapeno Chipotle

$0.59

Mild

$0.59

Parm Garlic

$0.59

Sassy Garlic

$0.59

Spicy Thai

$0.59

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.59

Syrup

$0.59

Teriyaki

$0.59

PINT OF SAUCE

PINT Bleu Cheese

$5.00

PINT Ranch

$5.00

PINT Boom Boom

$5.00

PINT Buff Gold

$5.00

PINT Cajun

$5.00

PINT Hen Hot

$5.00

PINT Honey BBQ

$5.00

PINT Hot

$5.00

PINT Hot BBQ

$5.00

PINT Inferno

$5.00

PINT Jalapeno Chipotle

$5.00

PINT Mild

$5.00

PINT Parmesan Garlic

$5.00

PINT Sassy Garlic

$5.00

PINT Spicy Thai

$5.00

PINT Sweet Thai Chili

$5.00

PINT Teriyaki

$5.00

SMALL Dips

Marinara

$0.59

Ranch

$0.59

Bleu Cheese

$0.59

Mexi Ranch

$0.59

Cocktail Sauce

$0.59Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Queso

$1.99

Beer Cheese

$1.49

Tartar

$0.59

1000 Island

$0.59

French

$0.59

Balsamic

$0.59

Italian

$0.59

FF Ranch

$0.59Out of stock

Sour Cream

$0.49

Salsa

$0.59

1/2 Beer Cheese

$0.99

1/2 Queso

$0.99

Mayo

$0.59

LARGE DIPS

LARGE DIPS

$0.89
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

544 Conestoga Pkwy, Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Directions

