- Home
- /
- Versailles
- /
- Cluckers - Versailles
Cluckers Versailles
No reviews yet
480 Lexington Road, Suite 2
Versailles, KY 40383
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
1/2 Mozz Stick
2 pieces of our HUGE hand breaded fresh cut mozzarella sticks. Served with CLUCKERS marinara and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Asparagus
Lightly hand-breaded fresh asparagus. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with our signature Mexi-Ranch dressing.
Chicken Nachos
House-made tortilla chips with chicken, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits and jalapenos.
Cluckers Skins
Crispy potato boats smothered with beer cheese and topped with bacon bits and drizzled with your choice of one of our sauces. Served with a side of sour cream.
Fresh Chips
Fresh fried potato chips
Fried Banana Peppers
Hand-breaded and fried mild banana pepper rings served with our signature Mexi-Ranch to dip.
Fried Cauliflower
Fresh cauliflower bites hand-breaded and fried served with our signature Mexi-Ranch to dip.
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded and fried pickle chips served with our signature Mexi-Ranch to dip.
Full Mozz Stick
4 pieces of our HUGE hand breaded fresh cut mozzarella sticks. Served with CLUCKERS marinara and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Jalapeno Poppers
Red jalapeno halves stuffed with tangy southwestern chili cream cheese and served with Mexi-Ranch dipping sauce.
Mac & Cheese Wedges
A generous portion of Mac N Cheese wedges fried and served with our Mexi-Ranch to dip
Mozz Bites
Fresh cut hand-breaded mozzarella bites sprinkled with parmesan cheese served with a side of marinara.
Onion Rings
Portabella Wedges
Best mushrooms in town! Fresh cut and hand-breaded Portobello mushrooms sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with Mexi-Ranch to dip.
Queso & Chips
Fresh fried Nacho chips with a hot white queso dip.
Smothered Fries
Smothered with beer cheese and topped with bacon bits.
Smothered Tots
Smothered with beer cheese and topped with bacon bits.
Soft Pretzels
A generous portion of freshly fried pretzel sticks with a side of warm beer cheese to dip.
Spicy Cheese Bites
Fresh cut and hand-breaded pepper jack cheese bites served with our Mexi-Ranch to dip.
Trio
A HUGE portion of pickle chips, banana pepper rings and jalapeno rings hand-breaded and fried. Served with our Mexi-Ranch to dip.
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon and croutons.
Side Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon and croutons.
Sig Chicken Salad
A generous portion of all white meat chicken breast either fried or grilled on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar and jack cheeses and croutons. Have it tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce.
Wings
5 -Piece Bone In Wings
Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
10 -Piece Bone In Wings
Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
25 -Piece Bone In Wings
Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 3 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
50 -Piece Bone In Wings
Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 3 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
5 -Piece Boneless Wings
Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
10 -Piece Boneless Wings
Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
25 -Piece Boneless Wings
Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 3 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
50 -Piece Boneless Wings
Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. Can do 3 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
5 Tony Style
*** Shane's favorite wings were the Tony's style, which are naked bone in wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot or hen hot and finished on the grill with Cajun spices giving them a blackened look and taste. Absolutely AMAZING!
10 Tony Style
*** Shane's favorite wings were the Tony's style, which are naked bone in wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot or hen hot and finished on the grill with Cajun spices giving them a blackened look and taste. Absolutely AMAZING!
25 Tony Style
*** Shane's favorite wings were the Tony's style, which are naked bone in wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot or hen hot and finished on the grill with Cajun spices giving them a blackened look and taste. Absolutely AMAZING!
Cluckers Baskets
4- Piece Tenders
Huge fresh, never Frozen, chicken tenders grilled or hand-breaded to order and fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with a choice of side and dipping sauce. Can choose 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split sauce" and choose your favorite 2.
6- Piece Tenders
Huge fresh, never Frozen, chicken tenders grilled or hand-breaded to order and fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with a choice of side and dipping sauce. Can choose 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split sauce" and choose your favorite 2.
Chicken Waffle
Huge fresh, never Frozen, chicken tenders grilled or hand-breaded to order and fried to perfection served on top of 2 Belgium pearl sugar waffles drizzled with syrup and powder sugar. ***NO SIDE INCLUDED***
Boom Boom Shrimp
A touch of seafood CLUCKERS style with battered bite size shrimp tossed in our Cluckin' Boom Boom Sauce. Served with choice of side and ranch for dipping.
Shrimp Basket
A touch of seafood CLUCKERS style with battered bite size shrimp tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces. Served with choice of side and ranch for dipping.
Hamburgers
Hamburger
A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side item. can substitute a Pretzel bun for .99 cents
Ultimate Cheeseburger
A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger topped with a HARD fried egg, bacon, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of side item. can substitute a Pretzel bun for .99 cents
Mini Burgers
Three all beef mini burgers topped with pickle and your choice of cheese and side item.
Hot BBQ Bacon Burger
A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger with bacon and CLUCKERS HOT BBQ sauce topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side item. can substitute a Pretzel bun for .99 cents
Pretzel Burger
A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger on a pretzel bun topped with beer cheese and crispy fried onions, lettuce, and choice of side item.
Impossible Burger
A plant burger with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side item. can substitute a Pretzel bun for .99 cents
Wraps
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion. Served with choice of side item. Spice it up the way you want by adding one of our signature sauces inside.
Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and bacon. Served with choice of side item. Spice it up the way you want by adding one of our signature sauces inside.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast tossed in your choice of either Mild, Hot or Hen Hot sauce then wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, cole slaw, red onion and pepper jack cheese. Served with choice of side item.
Chicken Salad Wrap
CLUCKERS chicken salad wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion. Served with choice of side item. .
Bbq Bacon Wrap
Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast tossed in your choice of either HONEY or HOT BBQ sauce then wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon. Served with choice of side item.
Cheeseburger Wrap
Our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo and your choice of cheese. Served with choice of side item.
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side. Can have it tossed in your favorite sauce. Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.
Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side. Can have it tossed in your favorite sauce. Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with provolone and parmesan cheeses and marinara sauce. Served with your choice of side.
Ultimate Chicken
Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with a HARD fried egg, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of cheese and side. Can have it tossed in your favorite sauce. Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.
Mini Chicklets
4 mini chicken sandwiches tossed in your choice of one of our sauces. Served with choice of side item.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
A heaping mound of CLUCKERS chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast tossed in mild, hot or hen hot garnished with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, cole slaw, red onion, pepper jack cheese and choice of side. Can Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.
Fish Sandwich
Battered whitefish filet fried to a golden brown on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of side.
Philly Cheese Steak
6oz of thinly sliced Sirloin Steak seasoned to perfection with Beer Cheese or Provolone on a toasted Hoagie Roll.
Quesadillas
Loaded Quesadilla
Grilled all white chicken breast, shredded jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions and jalapenos with Mexi Ranch drizzle. Can substitute Mexi Ranch with 1 of our signature sauces.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled all white chicken breast, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, red onions and jalapenos with your choice of either Mild, Hot or Hen Hot sauce and ranch dressing.
Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded jack and Cheddar cheeses melted to perfection.
Bbq Bacon Quesadilla
Grilled all white chicken breast, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, red onions and bacon with your choice of Honey or Hot BBQ sauce.
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled all white chicken breast with jack and cheddar cheeses.
Soft Tacos
Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco
Fresh chicken tenders (fried or grilled) served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheeses, bacon and drizzled with our house-made ranch dressing.
Cluckin Chicken Taco
Fresh chicken tenders (fried or grilled) served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheeses. Pick your choice of sauce to drizzle on top to kick it up a notch.
Boom Boom Shrimp Taco
Fresh chicken tenders (fried or grilled) served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheeses and BOOM BOOM sauce on top to kick it up a notch.
Shrimp Taco
Bite size fried shrimp served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheeses. Pick your choice of sauce to drizzle on top to kick it up a notch.
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Bone in Wings
3 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of our sauces. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.
Kids Boneless Wings
3 all white breast meat grilled or fried tossed in the sauce of your choice. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 all white breast meat tenders grilled or fried tossed in the sauce of your choice. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.
Kids Mini Chicklets
2 mini all white meat chicken sandwiches. Can be tossed in the sauce of your choice. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.
Kids Mini Burgers
2 all beef mini burgers topped pickle and your choice of cheese. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.
Kids Mac & Cheese Wedges
All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.
Kids Apple Sauce
Applesauce
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.
Kids PB&J
Deep fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a sprinkle of powder sugar. All kids meals include choice of fresh chips or applesauce and a drink.
Extra Chicken
Wing Sauce
SMALL Dips
LARGE DIPS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fun for family and all!
480 Lexington Road, Suite 2, Versailles, KY 40383