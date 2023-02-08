Cluckers Versailles

Wings

Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN! Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them. Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded and fried to order. Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce. *** Shane's favorite wings were the Tony's style, which are naked bone in wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot or hen hot and finished on the grill with Cajun spices giving them a blackened look and taste. Absolutely AMAZING!