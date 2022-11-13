A map showing the location of Cluckin Bun - Cathedral CityView gallery

Cluckin Bun - Cathedral City

review star

No reviews yet

68031 Ramon Rd 101

Cathedral City, CA 92234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

68031 Ramon Rd 101, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Claws
orange starNo Reviews
67555 E Palm Canyon Dr Ste F120 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
orange starNo Reviews
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Daniel's Table - 68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Luchows Palm Springs - Gene Autry
orange starNo Reviews
4771 East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS - 4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D
orange starNo Reviews
4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location - Rancho Mirage
orange starNo Reviews
69930 HWY111, Suite 122 Racho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cathedral City
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Palm Springs
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston