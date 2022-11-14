Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clucks Nashville Hot

345 South 8th Street

Boise, ID 83702

Popular Items

The Cluck Original
Cali Cluck
Dirty Bird Loaded Fries

Appetizer

Sampler

$14.99Out of stock

Why have to choose a single appetizer? Enjoy a side of Six Onion Rings, Four Hush Puppies, Four Jalapeno Poppers, Spicy Cheese Curds, and Fries

Fries Side

$3.79
Onion Rings Small

$6.99

Six Onion Rings

Onion Rings Large

$7.99

Nine Onion Rings

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Enjoy this spectacular side of (6) Jalapeno Poppers! YUM!

Hushpuppies

$6.99

A delicious side of (8) Hush puppies to enjoy!

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.99Out of stock

Spicy Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds are made with fresh Wisconsin cheese curds and lightly breaded with a spicy flavor kick for authentic cheesy goodness in every bite.

Entrees

The Cluck Original

$9.99

Clucks Nashville hot 5oz chicken breast set atop a freshly baked potato bun with pickles and coleslaw.

The Cordon Cluck

$10.95

Clucks Nashville hot 5oz chicken breast set atop a freshly baked potato bun with sliced ham, jalapeno jack cheese, pickles, coleslaw and your choice of sauce.

Cluck Sliders

$9.99

Two Clucks Nashville hot sliders each set atop a freshly baked potato bun with pickles, coleslaw and your choice of sauce.

Cali Cluck

$10.49

Deep fried Nashville chicken, Avocado, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, home made coleslaw, and a soft buttered bun

Jalapeno Cluck

$10.49

Deep fried Nashville chicken, Pickled jalapeno's, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, home made coleslaw, and a soft buttered bun

Wrapped Hen Original

$9.99

Nashville Hot Chicken 6oz , house made coleslaw, pico de gallo, pickles, and cheese wrapped into a delicious flour tortilla, and topped with our spicy Cluck sauce.

Wrapped James

$9.99

This glorious wrap is a team member creation gone wild! Deep fried Nashville chicken, Heritage greens, Cucumbers, Pickles, Pico de Gallo, Shredded cheese, Avocado, Cluck sauce.

Po'Boy Shrimp

$9.99

Deep fried shrimp, pickles, on a bed of homemade coleslaw with our delicious Cluck sauce on top.

Clucks Chicken Philly

$9.99

Clucks chicken philly, with our home made coleslaw, 5oz all white meat chicken, Queso Blanco, and pepperoncini.

2 Cluckles (6oz)

$10.95

Clucks Nashville hot all-white meat chicken strips breaded in our secret spices and fried to a perfect golden brown. Cluckles are topped with sauce of your choice and pickles, on a slice of Texas Toast and a side of homemade coleslaw. Choose from a qty of 2 (6oz), 4 (12oz), or 6 (18oz)

4 Cluckles (12oz)

$15.95

Clucks Nashville hot all-white meat chicken strips breaded in our secret spices and fried to a perfect golden brown. Cluckles are topped with sauce of your choice and pickles, on a slice of Texas Toast and a side of homemade coleslaw. Choose from a qty of 2 (6oz), 4 (12oz), or 6 (18oz)

6 Cluckles (18oz)

$19.45

Clucks Nashville hot all-white meat chicken strips breaded in our secret spices and fried to a perfect golden brown. Cluckles are topped with sauce of your choice and pickles, on a slice of Texas Toast and a side of homemade coleslaw. Choose from a qty of 2 (6oz), 4 (12oz), or 6 (18oz)

Dirty Bird Loaded Fries

$12.99

WOW! Get ready to enjoy a large side of fries, queso blanco sauce, with 6oz of Nashville Hot Chicken on top. Topped with a side of Pico De Gallo. YUM!

Two Cluckles Ole'

$11.49

Two tacos with 3oz Nashville Hot Chicken in each taco , on a bed of coleslaw, cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado.

One Cluckles Ole'

$8.99

One tacos with 3oz Nashville Hot Chicken in each taco , on a bed of coleslaw, cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado.

Wings 1 Pound

$12.99

Clucks Nashville hot 1 LB chicken wings, breaded with sauce of your choice.

Salad

Salad Clucks Original

$13.95

Sliced 5oz Nashville Hot Chicken breast, roasted corn, cucumbers, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, on a bed of greens. Served with a spicy ranch dressing on the side.

Apple Pecan Salad

$13.95

Sliced 5oz Nashville Hot Chicken breast, Sliced crisp apples, cucumbers, Candied Pecans , Blue cheese crumbles, on a bed of greens. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Popcorn Shrimp, roasted corn, cucumbers, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, on a bed of greens. Served with a spicy ranch dressing on the side.

Sides

Fries Side

$3.79Out of stock

Coleslaw Side

$2.59

A Clucks original! Homemade coleslaw like you've never had!

Side Salad

$4.99

A perfect side. Tomato, cucumber, Roasted Corn on a bed of greens.

Kids

Baby Cluckle w/ Fries

$5.99

One hand-breaded chicken tender. This is our beloved naked cluckle, so it DOES have a tiny bit of spice to it. However, it's as mild as it gets at Clucks! :) A small side of fries is included.

Mac n Cheese Wedges

$5.99

Four Mac n Cheese wedges deep fired to a perfect golden brown. A small side of fries is included.

Cheese Quesadilla and Fries

$5.99

Dessert

Lemon Bar

$5.75

Rock Slide Brownie

$6.75

This is SO delicious and moist. You'll love every nibble.

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

$5.75

Prepare your taste buds for something YUM!

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink Medium (16.5oz)

$2.49Out of stock

Fountain Drink Large (24oz)

$2.99

Bottle Drink

$2.25

20oz Bottle of Coke

$2.25

20oz Bottle of Diet Coke

$2.25

20oz Bottle of Sprint

$1.99

20oz Bottle of Dasani Water

$2.50

Tum-E Yumies Fruit Punch 10.1 FL OZ

$2.50

Tum-E Yumies Rad Raspberry Zing 10.1. FL OZ

$2.50

Tum-E Yumies Epic Apple Flip 10.1 FL OZ

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.99

Hand scooped vanilla milkshake. Get ready for a creamy and delicious shake!

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.99

Hand scooped chocolate milkshake. This is a chocolate explosion you'll really enjoy!

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.99

Hand scooped strawberry milkshake

Wine

Chardonay Copa di Vino

$6.99

Chardonay Copa di Vino 187ml

Pinot Grigio Copa di Vino

$6.99

Pinot Grigio Copa di Vino 187ml

Merlot Copa di Vino

$6.99

Merlot Copa di Vino 187ml

Cabernet Sauvignon Copa di Vino

$6.99

Cabernet Sauvignon Copa di Vino 187ml

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

345 South 8th Street, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

