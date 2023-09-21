Clutch City Burgers Montrose
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a homestyle Houston native kitchen, we take pride in our Texas Size Smash Burgers full of flavor and our custom made Clutch Sauce!
Location
1411 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant