- Home
- /
- Greenville
- /
- Clutch Coffee Greenville
This restaurant does not have any images
Clutch Coffee Greenville
2407 E. North St
Greenville, SC 29615
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Seasonal Drinks
Peaches and Cream Energy
Snickerdoodle Cold Brew
Dragon Fruit Lemonade
Coconut Tropical Paradise
Lattes
Aloha
Avalanche
Caramel Macchiato
- Small Hot Caramel Macchiato$4.85
- Small Iced Caramel Macchiato$4.85
- Small Frozen Caramel Macchiato$5.70
- Medium Hot Caramel Macchiato$5.50
- Medium Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.50
- Medium Frozen Caramel Macchiato$6.20
- Large Hot Caramel Macchiato$6.10
- Large Iced Caramel Macchiato$6.10
- Large Frozen Caramel Macchiato$7.20
Frozen Chill w/ Flavor
Irish Dream
Latte
Latte w/ Flavor
Lavender W. Choc Latte
- Small Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte$4.75
- Small Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte$4.75
- Small Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte$5.60
- Medium Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte$5.45
- Medium Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte$5.45
- Medium Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte$6.15
- Large Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte$6.00
- Large Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte$6.00
- Large Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte$7.10
Vanilla Latte
Mochas
Base Jumper
Cloud 9
Dream Bar
Frozen Mocha w/ Flavor
Mocha
Mocha w/ Flavor
Muscle Mocha
Salted Caramel Mocha
- Small Hot Salted Caramel Mocha$5.05
- Small Iced Salted Caramel Mocha$5.05
- Small Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha$5.60
- Medium Hot Salted Caramel Mocha$5.85
- Medium Iced Salted Caramel Mocha$5.85
- Medium Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha$6.15
- Large Hot Salted Caramel Mocha$6.10
- Large Iced Salted Caramel Mocha$6.10
- Large Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha$7.10
Strawberry Seduction
Trifecta
White Mocha
Amped
Charger
Campfire
White Russian
Classics
Americano
Americano w/ Flavor
Cappuccino w/ Flavor
Chai Latte
Chai Latte w/ Flavor
Cold Brew w/ Flavor
Double Shot w/ Flavor
Hot Chocolate w/ Flavor
Nitro Cold Brew
Nitro Cold Brew w/ Flavor
Regular Milk w/ Flavor
Energy
Blue Raz
Coco Loco Energy
Custom Energy
Electric Stardust Energy
Passion Sunset
Sweet Tart
Iced Teas
Luscious Lavender
Peach Perfection Tea
Sensational Strawberry Tea
Hot Tea
Refreshers/Juices
Kiwi Crush Refresher
Mango Smash Refresher
Melon Breeze Refresher
Smoothies/Shakes
Strawberry Smoothie
Tropical Paradise
German Chocolate Shake
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
2407 E. North St, Greenville, SC 29615
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2024 Toast, Inc.