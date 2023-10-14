Clutch Coffee Bar Lexington
308 Columbia Ave.
Lexington, NC 29072
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Clutch Coffee
FEATURED LTO
*Pumpkin Muffin Top
$3.75
Small Hot Smoky Mountain Mocha
$4.45
Small Iced Smoky Mountain Mocha
$4.45
Small Frozen Smoky Mountain Mocha
$4.85
Medium Hot Smoky Mountain Mocha
$5.25
Medium Iced Smoky Mountain Mocha
$5.25
Medium Frozen Smoky Mountain Mocha
$5.85
Large Hot Smoky Mountain Mocha
$5.75
Large Iced Smoky Mountain Mocha
$5.75
Large Frozen Smoky Mountain Mocha
$6.85
Small Iced TRICK-or-SWEET
$6.25
Small Frozen TRICK-or-SWEET
$6.25
Medium Iced TRICK-or-SWEET
$7.15
Medium Frozen TRICK-or-SWEET
$7.15
Large Iced TRICK-or-SWEET
$8.25
Large Frozen TRICK-or-SWEET
$8.25
*Small Hot PSL
$4.55
*Small Iced PSL
$4.55
*Small Frozen PSL
$5.15
*Medium Hot PSL
$5.35
*Medium Iced PSL
$5.35
*Medium Frozen PSL
$5.95
*Large Hot PSL
$5.90
*Large Iced PSL
$5.90
*Large Frozen PSL
$6.95
*Small Pumpkin Cold Brew w/Sweet Top + Cinna-Sugar
$5.80
*Medium Pumpkin Cold Brew w/Sweet Top + Cinna-Sugar
$6.30
*Large Pumpkin Cold Brew w/Sweet Top + Cinna-Sugar
$6.70
*Small Hot Pumpkin Macchiato
$4.55
*Small Iced Pumpkin Macchiato
$4.55
*Small Frozen Pumpkin Macchiato
$5.15
*Medium Hot Pumpkin Macchiato
$5.35
*Medium Iced Pumpkin Macchiato
$5.35
*Medium Frozen Pumpkin Macchiato
$5.95
*Large Hot Pumpkin Macchiato
$5.90
*Large Iced Pumpkin Macchiato
$5.90
*Large Frozen Pumpkin Macchiato
$6.95
Signature Classic
Small Hot Aloha
$4.65
Small Iced Aloha
$4.65
Small Frozen Aloha
$5.30
Medium Hot Aloha
$5.35
Medium Iced Aloha
$5.35
Medium Frozen Aloha
$6.00
Large Hot Aloha
$5.95
Large Iced Aloha
$5.95
Large Frozen Aloha
$7.00
Small Hot Avalanche
$4.65
Small Iced Avalanche
$4.65
Small Frozen Avalanche
$5.30
Medium Hot Avalanche
$5.35
Medium Iced Avalanche
$5.35
Medium Frozen Avalanche
$6.00
Large Hot Avalanche
$5.95
Large Iced Avalanche
$5.95
Large Frozen Avalanche
$7.00
Small Hot Caramel Macchiato
$4.75
Small Iced Caramel Macchiato
$4.75
Small Frozen Caramel Macchiato
$5.30
Medium Hot Caramel Macchiato
$5.50
Medium Iced Caramel Macchiato
$5.50
Medium Frozen Caramel Macchiato
$6.00
Large Hot Caramel Macchiato
$5.95
Large Iced Caramel Macchiato
$5.95
Large Frozen Caramel Macchiato
$7.00
Small Frozen Chill
$4.65
Medium Frozen Chill
$5.45
Large Frozen Chill
$6.45
Small Hot Irish Dream
$4.65
Small Iced Irish Dream
$4.65
Small Frozen Irish Dream
$5.30
Medium Hot Irish Dream
$5.35
Medium Iced Irish Dream
$5.35
Medium Frozen Irish Dream
$6.00
Large Hot Irish Dream
$5.95
Large Ice Irish Dream
$5.95
Large Frozen Irish Dream
$7.00
Small Hot Latte
$4.15
Small Iced Latte
$4.15
Small Frozen Latte
$4.80
Medium Hot Latte
$4.85
Medium Iced Latte
$4.85
Medium Frozen Latte
$5.50
Large Hot Latte
$5.45
Large Iced Latte
$5.45
Large Frozen Latte
$6.50
Small Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte
$4.65
Small Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte
$4.65
Small Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte
$5.30
Medium Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte
$5.35
Medium Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte
$5.35
Medium Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte
$6.00
Large Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte
$5.95
Large Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte
$5.95
Large Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte
$7.00
Small Iced Vanilla Latte
$4.65
Small Hot Vanilla Latte
$4.65
Small Frozen Vanilla Latte
$5.30
Medium Iced Vanilla Latte
$5.35
Medium Hot Vanilla Latte
$5.35
Medium Frozen Vanilla Latte
$6.00
Large Iced Vanilla Latte
$5.95
Large Hot Vanilla Latte
$5.95
Large Frozen Vanilla Latte
$7.00
Small Hot Base Jumper
$4.85
Small Iced Base Jumper
$4.85
Small Frozen Base Jumper
$5.30
Medium Hot Base Jumper
$5.65
Medium Iced Base Jumper
$5.65
Medium Frozen Base Jumper
$6.00
Large Hot Base Jumper
$5.95
Large Iced Base Jumper
$5.95
Large Frozen Base Jumper
$7.00
Small Hot Cloud 9
$4.85
Small Iced Cloud 9
$4.85
Small Frozen Cloud 9
$5.30
Medium Hot Cloud 9
$5.65
Medium Iced Cloud 9
$5.65
Medium Frozen Cloud 9
$6.00
Large Hot Cloud 9
$5.95
Large Iced Cloud 9
$5.95
Large Frozen Cloud 9
$7.00
Small Hot Dream Bar
$4.85
Small Iced Dream Bar
$4.85
Small Frozen Dream Bar
$5.30
Medium Hot Dream Bar
$5.65
Medium Iced Dream Bar
$5.65
Medium Frozen Dream Bar
$6.00
Large Hot Dream Bar
$5.95
Large Iced Dream Bar
$5.95
Large Frozen Dream Bar
$7.00
Small Frozen Mocha
$4.80
Medium Frozen Mocha
$5.50
Large Frozen Mocha
$6.50
Small Hot Mocha
$4.35
Small Iced Mocha
$4.35
Small Frozen Mocha
$4.80
Medium Hot Mocha
$5.15
Medium Iced Mocha
$5.15
Medium Frozen Mocha
$5.50
Large Hot Mocha
$5.45
Large Iced Mocha
$5.45
Large Frozen Mocha
$6.50
Small Iced Muscle Mocha
$5.95
Small Frozen Muscle Mocha
$5.95
Medium Iced Muscle Mocha
$6.45
Medium Frozen Muscle Mocha
$6.45
Large Iced Muscle Mocha
$6.95
Large Frozen Muscle Mocha
$6.95
Small Hot Peppermint Bark
$4.85
Small Iced Peppermint Bark
$4.85
Small Frozen Peppermint Bark
$5.30
Medium Hot Peppermint Bark
$5.65
Medium Iced Peppermint Bark
$5.65
Medium Frozen Peppermint Bark
$6.00
Large Hot Peppermint Bark
$5.95
Large Iced Peppermint Bark
$5.95
Large Frozen Peppermint Bark
$7.00
Small Hot Salted Caramel Mocha
$4.85
Small Iced Salted Caramel Mocha
$4.85
Small Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha
$5.30
Medium Hot Salted Caramel Mocha
$5.65
Medium Iced Salted Caramel Mocha
$5.65
Medium Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha
$6.00
Large Hot Salted Caramel Mocha
$5.95
Large Iced Salted Caramel Mocha
$5.95
Large Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha
$7.00
Small Iced SS Mocha
$5.15
Small Hot SS Mocha
$5.15
Small Frozen SS Mocha
$5.60
Medium Iced SS Mocha
$5.90
Medium Hot SS Mocha
$5.90
Medium Frozen SS Mocha
$6.60
Large Iced SS Mocha
$6.60
Large Hot SS Mocha
$6.60
Large Frozen SS Mocha
$7.60
Small Hot Trifecta
$4.85
Small Iced Trifecta
$4.85
Small Frozen Trifecta
$5.30
Medium Hot Trifecta
$5.65
Medium Iced Trifecta
$5.65
Medium Frozen Trifecta
$6.00
Large Hot Trifecta
$5.95
Large Iced Trifecta
$5.95
Large Frozen Trifecta
$7.00
Small Iced White Mocha
$4.85
Small Hot White Mocha
$4.85
Small Frozen White Mocha
$5.30
Medium Iced White Mocha
$5.65
Medium Hot White Mocha
$5.65
Medium Frozen White Mocha
$6.00
Large Iced White Mocha
$5.95
Large Hot White Mocha
$5.95
Large Frozen White Mocha
$7.00
Small Hot Campfire
$5.40
Small Iced Campfire
$5.40
Small Frozen Campfire
$6.10
Medium Hot Campfire
$6.25
Medium Iced Campfire
$6.25
Medium Frozen Campfire
$7.00
Large Hot Campfire
$6.75
Large Iced Campfire
$6.75
Large Frozen Campfire
$8.00
Small Hot Charger
$5.40
Small Iced Charger
$5.40
Small Frozen Charger
$6.10
Medium Hot Charger
$6.25
Medium Iced Charger
$6.25
Medium Frozen Charger
$7.00
Large Hot Charger
$6.75
Large Iced Charger
$6.75
Large Frozen Charger
$8.00
Small Hot White Russian
$5.40
Small Iced White Russian
$5.40
Small Frozen White Russian
$6.10
Medium Hot White Russian
$6.25
Medium Iced White Russian
$6.25
Medium Frozen White Russian
$7.00
Large Hot White Russian
$6.75
Large Iced White Russian
$6.75
Large Frozen White Russian
$8.00
Small Nitro Cold Brew
$5.25
Medium Nitro Cold Brew
$5.75
Small Flat White
$3.85
Medium Flat White
$4.65
Large Flat White
$5.15
The Classics
Small Hot Americano
$3.05
Small Iced Americano
$3.05
Medium Hot Americano
$3.65
Medium Iced Americano
$3.65
Large Hot Americano
$3.95
Large Iced Americano
$3.95
Small Cappuccino
$3.85
Medium Cappuccino
$4.65
Large Cappuccino
$5.15
Small Hot Chai Latte
$4.50
Small Iced Chai Latte
$4.50
Small Frozen Chai Latte
$4.50
Medium Hot Chai Latte
$5.25
Medium Iced Chai Latte
$5.25
Medium Frozen Chai Latte
$5.25
Large Hot Chai Latte
$5.75
Large Iced Chai Latte
$5.75
Large Frozen Chai Latte
$5.75
Small Cold Brew
$4.45
Medium Cold Brew
$4.95
Large Cold Brew
$5.35
Hot Double Shot
$2.00
Over Ice Double Shot
$2.00
Small Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Medium Hot Chocolate
$3.95
Large Hot Chocolate
$4.45
Small London Fog
$2.95
Medium London Fog
$3.25
Large London Fog
$3.50
Small Regular Milk
$3.10
Medium Regular Milk
$3.60
Large Regular Milk
$4.25
Energy
Small Iced Custom Energy
$5.15
Small Frozen Custom Energy
$5.25
Medium Iced Custom Energy
$6.15
Medium Frozen Custom Energy
$6.15
Large Iced Custom Energy
$7.15
Large Frozen Custom Energy
$7.15
Small Iced Blue Raspberry Energy
$5.25
Small Frozen Blue Raspberry Energy
$5.25
Medium Iced Blue Raspberry Energy
$6.15
Medium Frozen Blue Raspberry Energy
$6.15
Large Iced Blue Raspberry Energy
$7.15
Large Frozen Blue Raspberry Energy
$7.15
Small Iced Coco Loco Energy
$5.25
Small Frozen Coco Loco Energy
$5.25
Medium Iced Coco Loco Energy
$6.15
Medium Frozen Coco Loco Energy
$6.15
Large Iced Coco Loco Energy
$7.15
Large Frozen Coco Loco Energy
$7.15
Small Iced Electric Stardust Energy
$5.25
Small Frozen Electric Stardust Energy
$5.25
Medium Iced Electric Stardust Energy
$6.15
Medium Frozen Electric Stardust Energy
$6.15
Large Iced Electric Stardust Energy
$7.15
Large Frozen Electric Stardust Energy
$7.15
Small Iced Passion Sunset
$5.25
Small Frozen Passion Sunset
$5.25
Medium Iced Passion Sunset
$6.15
Medium Frozen Passion Sunset
$6.15
Large Iced Passion Sunset
$7.15
Large Frozen Passion Sunset
$7.15
Small Iced Sweet Tart
$5.25
Small Frozen Sweet Tart
$5.25
Medium Iced Sweet Tart
$6.15
Medium Frozen Sweet Tart
$6.15
Large Iced Sweet Tart
$7.15
Large Frozen Sweet Tart
$7.15
Iced Teas
Small Custom Tea
$3.65
Medium Custom Tea
$3.95
Large Custom Tea
$4.55
Small C-Breez Tea
$3.65
Medium C-Breez Tea
$3.95
Large C-Breez Tea
$4.55
Small Luscious Lavender Tea
$3.65
Medium Luscious Lavender Tea
$3.95
Large Luscious Lavender Tea
$4.55
Small Peach Perfect Tea
$3.65
Medium Peach Perfect Tea
$3.95
Large Peach Perfect Tea
$4.55
Small Sensational Strawberry Tea
$3.65
Medium Sensational Strawberry Tea
$3.95
Large Sensational Strawberry Tea
$4.55
Small Sweet Tea
$3.65
Medium Sweet Tea
$3.95
Large Sweet Tea
$4.55
Hot Teas
Juices & Refreshers
Small Mango Smash Refresher
$4.45
Medium Mango Smash Refresher
$4.95
Large Mango Smash Refresher
$5.45
Small Melon Breeze Refresher
$4.45
Medium Melon Breeze Refresher
$4.95
Large Melon Breeze Refresher
$5.45
Small Kiwi Crush Refresher
$4.45
Medium Kiwi Crush Refresher
$4.95
Large Kiwi Crush Refresher
$5.45
Small Blooming Berry
$4.20
Medium Blooming Berry
$5.10
Large Blooming Berry
$5.90
Small Watermelon Juice
$4.20
Medium Watermelon Juice
$5.10
Large Watermelon Juice
$5.90
Small Harvest Greens
$4.20
Medium Harvest Greens
$5.10
Large Harvest Greens
$5.90
Shakes
Small Custom Shake
$5.10
Medium Custom Shake
$6.10
Large Custom Shake
$7.10
Small Classic Shake
$5.10
Medium Classic Shake
$6.10
Large Classic Shake
$7.10
Small Caramallow Shake
$5.10
Medium Caramallow Shake
$6.10
Large Caramallow Shake
$7.10
Small German Chocolate Shake
$5.10
Medium German Chocolate Shake
$6.10
Large German Chocolate Shake
$7.10
Small Shammy Shake
$5.10
Medium Shammy Shake
$6.10
Large Shammy Shake
$7.10
Smoothies
Small Custom Smoothie
$5.20
Medium Custom Smoothie
$6.05
Large Custom Smoothie
$7.05
Small Frozen Lemonade
$5.20
Medium Frozen Lemonade
$6.05
Large Frozen Lemonade
$7.05
Small Mango Smoothie
$5.20
Medium Mango Smoothie
$6.05
Large Mango Smoothie
$7.05
Small Peach Smoothie
$5.20
Medium Peach Smoothie
$6.05
Large Peach Smoothie
$7.05
Small Strawberry Smoothie
$5.20
Medium Strawberry Smoothie
$6.05
Large Strawberry Smoothie
$7.05
Small Tropical Paradise Smoothie
$5.20
Medium Tropical Paradise Smoothie
$6.05
Large Tropical Paradise Smoothie
$7.05
Kids
Misc
^Blumania
$4.25
Core Power
$4.00
Americano Clutch To-Go
$23.00
Speciality Clutch To-Go
$35.00
Iced Tea Clutch To-Go
$30.00
Black Mug
$25.00
Black Mug Gift Pack
$39.50
Green Mug
$25.00
Green Mug Gift Pack
$39.50
Clutch Beans White Bag
$12.99
Clutch Beans 5#
$50.00
Clutch Tumbler
$19.50
Skip Car
Small Ice Water
Medium Ice Water
Large Ice Water
$0.50
Puppuccino
Small Ice Cup
Medium Ice Cup
Large Ice Cup
$0.50
Community Calls
SF Sauce
$4.47+
Syrup
$1.34+
Sauce
$3.94+
Speciality Cambro
$63.00
Amped Cambro
$99.00
Whole Milk
$1.15+
Chocolate Milk
$0.71+
Oat Milk
$0.81+
Coconut Milk
$0.75+
Almond Milk
$0.75+
Half and Half
$0.97+
Whip Cream
$0.78+
Full Cambro
$108.00
Half Cambro
$54.00
Cold Brew Cambro
$75.00
Energy Cambro
$40.00
Sleeve Hot Cups
$6.05
Sleeve Small/Medium Ice Cups
$3.55
Hot Lids Sleeve
$6.05
Small/Medium Ice Lid Sleeve
$3.55
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
308 Columbia Ave., Lexington, NC 29072
