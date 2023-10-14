Clutch Coffee

FEATURED LTO

*Pumpkin Muffin Top

$3.75

Small Hot Smoky Mountain Mocha

$4.45

Small Iced Smoky Mountain Mocha

$4.45

Small Frozen Smoky Mountain Mocha

$4.85

Medium Hot Smoky Mountain Mocha

$5.25

Medium Iced Smoky Mountain Mocha

$5.25

Medium Frozen Smoky Mountain Mocha

$5.85

Large Hot Smoky Mountain Mocha

$5.75

Large Iced Smoky Mountain Mocha

$5.75

Large Frozen Smoky Mountain Mocha

$6.85

Small Iced TRICK-or-SWEET

$6.25

Small Frozen TRICK-or-SWEET

$6.25

Medium Iced TRICK-or-SWEET

$7.15

Medium Frozen TRICK-or-SWEET

$7.15

Large Iced TRICK-or-SWEET

$8.25

Large Frozen TRICK-or-SWEET

$8.25

*Small Hot PSL

$4.55

*Small Iced PSL

$4.55

*Small Frozen PSL

$5.15

*Medium Hot PSL

$5.35

*Medium Iced PSL

$5.35

*Medium Frozen PSL

$5.95

*Large Hot PSL

$5.90

*Large Iced PSL

$5.90

*Large Frozen PSL

$6.95

*Small Pumpkin Cold Brew w/Sweet Top + Cinna-Sugar

$5.80

*Medium Pumpkin Cold Brew w/Sweet Top + Cinna-Sugar

$6.30

*Large Pumpkin Cold Brew w/Sweet Top + Cinna-Sugar

$6.70

*Small Hot Pumpkin Macchiato

$4.55

*Small Iced Pumpkin Macchiato

$4.55

*Small Frozen Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.15

*Medium Hot Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.35

*Medium Iced Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.35

*Medium Frozen Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.95

*Large Hot Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.90

*Large Iced Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.90

*Large Frozen Pumpkin Macchiato

$6.95

Signature Classic

Small Hot Aloha

$4.65

Small Iced Aloha

$4.65

Small Frozen Aloha

$5.30

Medium Hot Aloha

$5.35

Medium Iced Aloha

$5.35

Medium Frozen Aloha

$6.00

Large Hot Aloha

$5.95

Large Iced Aloha

$5.95

Large Frozen Aloha

$7.00

Small Hot Avalanche

$4.65

Small Iced Avalanche

$4.65

Small Frozen Avalanche

$5.30

Medium Hot Avalanche

$5.35

Medium Iced Avalanche

$5.35

Medium Frozen Avalanche

$6.00

Large Hot Avalanche

$5.95

Large Iced Avalanche

$5.95

Large Frozen Avalanche

$7.00

Small Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Small Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Small Frozen Caramel Macchiato

$5.30

Medium Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Medium Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Medium Frozen Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Large Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.95

Large Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.95

Large Frozen Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Small Frozen Chill

$4.65

Medium Frozen Chill

$5.45

Large Frozen Chill

$6.45

Small Hot Irish Dream

$4.65

Small Iced Irish Dream

$4.65

Small Frozen Irish Dream

$5.30

Medium Hot Irish Dream

$5.35

Medium Iced Irish Dream

$5.35

Medium Frozen Irish Dream

$6.00

Large Hot Irish Dream

$5.95

Large Ice Irish Dream

$5.95

Large Frozen Irish Dream

$7.00

Small Hot Latte

$4.15

Small Iced Latte

$4.15

Small Frozen Latte

$4.80

Medium Hot Latte

$4.85

Medium Iced Latte

$4.85

Medium Frozen Latte

$5.50

Large Hot Latte

$5.45

Large Iced Latte

$5.45

Large Frozen Latte

$6.50

Small Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte

$4.65

Small Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte

$4.65

Small Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte

$5.30

Medium Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte

$5.35

Medium Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte

$5.35

Medium Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte

$6.00

Large Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte

$5.95

Large Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte

$5.95

Large Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte

$7.00

Small Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.65

Small Hot Vanilla Latte

$4.65

Small Frozen Vanilla Latte

$5.30

Medium Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.35

Medium Hot Vanilla Latte

$5.35

Medium Frozen Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Large Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Large Hot Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Large Frozen Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Small Hot Base Jumper

$4.85

Small Iced Base Jumper

$4.85

Small Frozen Base Jumper

$5.30

Medium Hot Base Jumper

$5.65

Medium Iced Base Jumper

$5.65

Medium Frozen Base Jumper

$6.00

Large Hot Base Jumper

$5.95

Large Iced Base Jumper

$5.95

Large Frozen Base Jumper

$7.00

Small Hot Cloud 9

$4.85

Small Iced Cloud 9

$4.85

Small Frozen Cloud 9

$5.30

Medium Hot Cloud 9

$5.65

Medium Iced Cloud 9

$5.65

Medium Frozen Cloud 9

$6.00

Large Hot Cloud 9

$5.95

Large Iced Cloud 9

$5.95

Large Frozen Cloud 9

$7.00

Small Hot Dream Bar

$4.85

Small Iced Dream Bar

$4.85

Small Frozen Dream Bar

$5.30

Medium Hot Dream Bar

$5.65

Medium Iced Dream Bar

$5.65

Medium Frozen Dream Bar

$6.00

Large Hot Dream Bar

$5.95

Large Iced Dream Bar

$5.95

Large Frozen Dream Bar

$7.00

Small Frozen Mocha

$4.80

Medium Frozen Mocha

$5.50

Large Frozen Mocha

$6.50

Small Hot Mocha

$4.35

Small Iced Mocha

$4.35

Small Frozen Mocha

$4.80

Medium Hot Mocha

$5.15

Medium Iced Mocha

$5.15

Medium Frozen Mocha

$5.50

Large Hot Mocha

$5.45

Large Iced Mocha

$5.45

Large Frozen Mocha

$6.50

Small Iced Muscle Mocha

$5.95

Small Frozen Muscle Mocha

$5.95

Medium Iced Muscle Mocha

$6.45

Medium Frozen Muscle Mocha

$6.45

Large Iced Muscle Mocha

$6.95

Large Frozen Muscle Mocha

$6.95

Small Hot Peppermint Bark

$4.85

Small Iced Peppermint Bark

$4.85

Small Frozen Peppermint Bark

$5.30

Medium Hot Peppermint Bark

$5.65

Medium Iced Peppermint Bark

$5.65

Medium Frozen Peppermint Bark

$6.00

Large Hot Peppermint Bark

$5.95

Large Iced Peppermint Bark

$5.95

Large Frozen Peppermint Bark

$7.00

Small Hot Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.85

Small Iced Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.85

Small Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.30

Medium Hot Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.65

Medium Iced Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.65

Medium Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha

$6.00

Large Hot Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.95

Large Iced Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.95

Large Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha

$7.00

Small Iced SS Mocha

$5.15

Small Hot SS Mocha

$5.15

Small Frozen SS Mocha

$5.60

Medium Iced SS Mocha

$5.90

Medium Hot SS Mocha

$5.90

Medium Frozen SS Mocha

$6.60

Large Iced SS Mocha

$6.60

Large Hot SS Mocha

$6.60

Large Frozen SS Mocha

$7.60

Small Hot Trifecta

$4.85

Small Iced Trifecta

$4.85

Small Frozen Trifecta

$5.30

Medium Hot Trifecta

$5.65

Medium Iced Trifecta

$5.65

Medium Frozen Trifecta

$6.00

Large Hot Trifecta

$5.95

Large Iced Trifecta

$5.95

Large Frozen Trifecta

$7.00

Small Iced White Mocha

$4.85

Small Hot White Mocha

$4.85

Small Frozen White Mocha

$5.30

Medium Iced White Mocha

$5.65

Medium Hot White Mocha

$5.65

Medium Frozen White Mocha

$6.00

Large Iced White Mocha

$5.95

Large Hot White Mocha

$5.95

Large Frozen White Mocha

$7.00

Small Hot Campfire

$5.40

Small Iced Campfire

$5.40

Small Frozen Campfire

$6.10

Medium Hot Campfire

$6.25

Medium Iced Campfire

$6.25

Medium Frozen Campfire

$7.00

Large Hot Campfire

$6.75

Large Iced Campfire

$6.75

Large Frozen Campfire

$8.00

Small Hot Charger

$5.40

Small Iced Charger

$5.40

Small Frozen Charger

$6.10

Medium Hot Charger

$6.25

Medium Iced Charger

$6.25

Medium Frozen Charger

$7.00

Large Hot Charger

$6.75

Large Iced Charger

$6.75

Large Frozen Charger

$8.00

Small Hot White Russian

$5.40

Small Iced White Russian

$5.40

Small Frozen White Russian

$6.10

Medium Hot White Russian

$6.25

Medium Iced White Russian

$6.25

Medium Frozen White Russian

$7.00

Large Hot White Russian

$6.75

Large Iced White Russian

$6.75

Large Frozen White Russian

$8.00

Small Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

Medium Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

Small Flat White

$3.85

Medium Flat White

$4.65

Large Flat White

$5.15

The Classics

Small Hot Americano

$3.05

Small Iced Americano

$3.05

Medium Hot Americano

$3.65

Medium Iced Americano

$3.65

Large Hot Americano

$3.95

Large Iced Americano

$3.95

Small Cappuccino

$3.85

Medium Cappuccino

$4.65

Large Cappuccino

$5.15

Small Hot Chai Latte

$4.50

Small Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Small Frozen Chai Latte

$4.50

Medium Hot Chai Latte

$5.25

Medium Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Medium Frozen Chai Latte

$5.25

Large Hot Chai Latte

$5.75

Large Iced Chai Latte

$5.75

Large Frozen Chai Latte

$5.75

Small Cold Brew

$4.45

Medium Cold Brew

$4.95

Large Cold Brew

$5.35

Hot Double Shot

$2.00

Over Ice Double Shot

$2.00

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.45

Small London Fog

$2.95

Medium London Fog

$3.25

Large London Fog

$3.50

Small Regular Milk

$3.10

Medium Regular Milk

$3.60

Large Regular Milk

$4.25

Energy

Small Iced Custom Energy

$5.15

Small Frozen Custom Energy

$5.25

Medium Iced Custom Energy

$6.15

Medium Frozen Custom Energy

$6.15

Large Iced Custom Energy

$7.15

Large Frozen Custom Energy

$7.15

Small Iced Blue Raspberry Energy

$5.25

Small Frozen Blue Raspberry Energy

$5.25

Medium Iced Blue Raspberry Energy

$6.15

Medium Frozen Blue Raspberry Energy

$6.15

Large Iced Blue Raspberry Energy

$7.15

Large Frozen Blue Raspberry Energy

$7.15

Small Iced Coco Loco Energy

$5.25

Small Frozen Coco Loco Energy

$5.25

Medium Iced Coco Loco Energy

$6.15

Medium Frozen Coco Loco Energy

$6.15

Large Iced Coco Loco Energy

$7.15

Large Frozen Coco Loco Energy

$7.15

Small Iced Electric Stardust Energy

$5.25

Small Frozen Electric Stardust Energy

$5.25

Medium Iced Electric Stardust Energy

$6.15

Medium Frozen Electric Stardust Energy

$6.15

Large Iced Electric Stardust Energy

$7.15

Large Frozen Electric Stardust Energy

$7.15

Small Iced Passion Sunset

$5.25

Small Frozen Passion Sunset

$5.25

Medium Iced Passion Sunset

$6.15

Medium Frozen Passion Sunset

$6.15

Large Iced Passion Sunset

$7.15

Large Frozen Passion Sunset

$7.15

Small Iced Sweet Tart

$5.25

Small Frozen Sweet Tart

$5.25

Medium Iced Sweet Tart

$6.15

Medium Frozen Sweet Tart

$6.15

Large Iced Sweet Tart

$7.15

Large Frozen Sweet Tart

$7.15

Iced Teas

Small Custom Tea

$3.65

Medium Custom Tea

$3.95

Large Custom Tea

$4.55

Small C-Breez Tea

$3.65

Medium C-Breez Tea

$3.95

Large C-Breez Tea

$4.55

Small Luscious Lavender Tea

$3.65

Medium Luscious Lavender Tea

$3.95

Large Luscious Lavender Tea

$4.55

Small Peach Perfect Tea

$3.65

Medium Peach Perfect Tea

$3.95

Large Peach Perfect Tea

$4.55

Small Sensational Strawberry Tea

$3.65

Medium Sensational Strawberry Tea

$3.95

Large Sensational Strawberry Tea

$4.55

Small Sweet Tea

$3.65

Medium Sweet Tea

$3.95

Large Sweet Tea

$4.55

Hot Teas

Small Hot Tea

$2.95

Small Iced Tea

$2.95

Medium Hot Tea

$3.25

Medium Iced Tea

$3.25

Large Hot Tea

$3.65

Large Iced Tea

$3.65

Juices & Refreshers

Small Mango Smash Refresher

$4.45

Medium Mango Smash Refresher

$4.95

Large Mango Smash Refresher

$5.45

Small Melon Breeze Refresher

$4.45

Medium Melon Breeze Refresher

$4.95

Large Melon Breeze Refresher

$5.45

Small Kiwi Crush Refresher

$4.45

Medium Kiwi Crush Refresher

$4.95

Large Kiwi Crush Refresher

$5.45

Small Blooming Berry

$4.20

Medium Blooming Berry

$5.10

Large Blooming Berry

$5.90

Small Watermelon Juice

$4.20

Medium Watermelon Juice

$5.10

Large Watermelon Juice

$5.90

Small Harvest Greens

$4.20

Medium Harvest Greens

$5.10

Large Harvest Greens

$5.90

Shakes

Small Custom Shake

$5.10

Medium Custom Shake

$6.10

Large Custom Shake

$7.10

Small Classic Shake

$5.10

Medium Classic Shake

$6.10

Large Classic Shake

$7.10

Small Caramallow Shake

$5.10

Medium Caramallow Shake

$6.10

Large Caramallow Shake

$7.10

Small German Chocolate Shake

$5.10

Medium German Chocolate Shake

$6.10

Large German Chocolate Shake

$7.10

Small Shammy Shake

$5.10

Medium Shammy Shake

$6.10

Large Shammy Shake

$7.10

Smoothies

Small Custom Smoothie

$5.20

Medium Custom Smoothie

$6.05

Large Custom Smoothie

$7.05

Small Frozen Lemonade

$5.20

Medium Frozen Lemonade

$6.05

Large Frozen Lemonade

$7.05

Small Mango Smoothie

$5.20

Medium Mango Smoothie

$6.05

Large Mango Smoothie

$7.05

Small Peach Smoothie

$5.20

Medium Peach Smoothie

$6.05

Large Peach Smoothie

$7.05

Small Strawberry Smoothie

$5.20

Medium Strawberry Smoothie

$6.05

Large Strawberry Smoothie

$7.05

Small Tropical Paradise Smoothie

$5.20

Medium Tropical Paradise Smoothie

$6.05

Large Tropical Paradise Smoothie

$7.05

Kids

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Kids Steamer

$2.75

Kids Milk

$2.75

Kids Juice

$2.75

Kids Shake

$3.75

Kids Smoothie

$3.75

Kids Frozen Lemonade

$3.75

Kids Energy

$3.75

Kids Chill

$3.75

Kids Tea

$2.75

Kids Refresher

$2.75

Misc

^Blumania

$4.25

Core Power

$4.00

Americano Clutch To-Go

$23.00

Speciality Clutch To-Go

$35.00

Iced Tea Clutch To-Go

$30.00

Black Mug

$25.00

Black Mug Gift Pack

$39.50

Green Mug

$25.00

Green Mug Gift Pack

$39.50

Clutch Beans White Bag

$12.99

Clutch Beans 5#

$50.00

Clutch Tumbler

$19.50

Skip Car

Small Ice Water

Medium Ice Water

Large Ice Water

$0.50

Puppuccino

Small Ice Cup

Medium Ice Cup

Large Ice Cup

$0.50

Community Calls

SF Sauce

$4.47+

Syrup

$1.34+

Sauce

$3.94+

Speciality Cambro

$63.00

Amped Cambro

$99.00

Whole Milk

$1.15+

Chocolate Milk

$0.71+

Oat Milk

$0.81+

Coconut Milk

$0.75+

Almond Milk

$0.75+

Half and Half

$0.97+

Whip Cream

$0.78+

Full Cambro

$108.00

Half Cambro

$54.00

Cold Brew Cambro

$75.00

Energy Cambro

$40.00

Sleeve Hot Cups

$6.05

Sleeve Small/Medium Ice Cups

$3.55

Hot Lids Sleeve

$6.05

Small/Medium Ice Lid Sleeve

$3.55

Food

Earnest Eats Bar

$2.95

*Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

*Banana Nut Muffin

$3.95

*Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.95

Marshmallow Treats

$3.55

TEST MENU 2.0

LATTES *

Small Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Small Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Small Frozen Caramel Macchiato

$5.30

Medium Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Medium Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Medium Frozen Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Large Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.95

Large Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.95

Large Frozen Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Small Hot Latte

$4.15

Small Iced Latte

$4.15

Small Frozen Latte

$4.80

Medium Frozen Latte

$5.50

Large Hot Latte

$5.45

Large Iced Latte

$5.45

Large Frozen Latte

$6.50

MOCHAS *

Small Hot Mocha

$4.35

Small Iced Mocha

$4.35

Small Frozen Mocha

$4.80

Medium Hot Mocha

$5.15

Medium Iced Mocha

$5.15

Medium Frozen Mocha

$5.50

Large Hot Mocha

$5.45

Large Iced Mocha

$5.45

Large Frozen Mocha

$6.50

Small Hot Base Jumper

$4.85

Small Iced Base Jumper

$4.85

Small Frozen Base Jumper

$5.30

Medium Hot Base Jumper

$5.65

Medium Iced Base Jumper

$5.65

Medium Frozen Base Jumper

$6.00

Large Hot Base Jumper

$5.95

Large Iced Base Jumper

$5.95

Large Frozen Base Jumper

$7.00

Small Hot Trifecta

$4.85

Small Iced Trifecta

$4.85

Small Frozen Trifecta

$5.30

Medium Hot Trifecta

$5.65

Medium Iced Trifecta

$5.65

Medium Frozen Trifecta

$6.00

Large Hot Trifecta

$5.95

Large Iced Trifecta

$5.95

Large Frozen Trifecta

$7.00

Small Hot Cloud 9

$4.85

Small Iced Cloud 9

$4.85

Small Frozen Cloud 9

$5.30

Medium Hot Cloud 9

$5.65

Medium Iced Cloud 9

$5.65

Medium Frozen Cloud 9

$6.00

Large Hot Cloud 9

$5.95

Large Iced Cloud 9

$5.95

Large Frozen Cloud 9

$7.00

Small Hot Dream Bar

$4.85

Small Iced Dream Bar

$4.85

Small Frozen Dream Bar

$5.30

Medium Hot Dream Bar

$5.65

Medium Iced Dream Bar

$5.65

Medium Frozen Dream Bar

$6.00

Large Hot Dream Bar

$5.95

Large Iced Dream Bar

$5.95

Large Frozen Dream Bar

$7.00

Small Iced Muscle Mocha

$5.95

Small Frozen Muscle Mocha

$5.95

Medium Iced Muscle Mocha

$6.45

Medium Frozen Muscle Mocha

$6.45

Large Iced Muscle Mocha

$6.95

Large Frozen Muscle Mocha

$6.95

AMPED *

Small Hot Campfire

$5.40

Small Iced Campfire

$5.40

Small Frozen Campfire

$6.10

Medium Hot Campfire

$6.25

Medium Iced Campfire

$6.25

Medium Frozen Campfire

$7.00

Large Hot Campfire

$6.75

Large Iced Campfire

$6.75

Large Frozen Campfire

$8.00

Small Hot Charger

$5.40

Small Iced Charger

$5.40

Small Frozen Charger

$6.10

Medium Hot Charger

$6.25

Medium Iced Charger

$6.25

Medium Frozen Charger

$7.00

Large Hot Charger

$6.75

Large Iced Charger

$6.75

Large Frozen Charger

$8.00

Small Hot White Russian

$5.40

Small Iced White Russian

$5.40

Small Frozen White Russian

$6.10

Medium Hot White Russian

$6.25

Medium Iced White Russian

$6.25

Medium Frozen White Russian

$7.00

Large Hot White Russian

$6.75

Large Iced White Russian

$6.75

Large Frozen White Russian

$8.00

SMOOTHIES + SHAKES *

Mango Smoothie **

$5.10+