Clutch Coffee Williamson
No reviews yet
356 Williamson Rd.
Mooresville, NC 28117
Signature Classics
Small Hot Aloha
$4.15
Small Iced Aloha
$4.15
Small Frozen Aloha
$4.75
Medium Hot Aloha
$4.95
Medium Iced Aloha
$4.95
Medium Frozen Aloha
$5.75
Large Hot Aloha
$5.35
Large Iced Aloha
$5.35
Large Frozen Aloha
$6.75
Small Hot Avalanche
$4.15
Small Iced Avalanche
$4.15
Small Frozen Avalanche
$4.75
Medium Hot Avalanche
$4.95
Medium Iced Avalanche
$4.95
Medium Frozen Avalanche
$5.75
Large Hot Avalanche
$5.35
Large Iced Avalanche
$5.35
Large Frozen Avalanche
$6.75
Small Hot Caramel Macchiato
$4.15
Small Iced Caramel Macchiato
$4.15
Small Frozen Caramel Macchiato
$4.75
Medium Hot Caramel Macchiato
$4.95
Medium Iced Caramel Macchiato
$4.95
Medium Frozen Caramel Macchiato
$5.75
Large Hot Caramel Macchiato
$5.35
Large Iced Caramel Macchiato
$5.35
Large Frozen Caramel Macchiato
$6.75
Small Hot Eggnog Latte
$4.15
Small Iced Eggnog Latte
$4.15
Small Frozen Eggnog Latte
$4.75
Medium Hot Eggnog Latte
$4.95
Medium Iced Eggnog Latte
$4.95
Medium Frozen Eggnog Latte
$5.75
Large Hot Eggnog Latte
$5.35
Large Iced Eggnog Latte
$5.35
Large Frozen Eggnog Latte
$6.75
Small Hot Irish Dream
$4.15
Small Iced Irish Dream
$4.15
Small Frozen Irish Dream
$4.75
Medium Hot Irish Dream
$4.95
Medium Iced Irish Dream
$4.95
Medium Frozen Irish Dream
$5.75
Large Hot Irish Dream
$5.35
Large Ice Irish Dream
$5.35
Large Frozen Irish Dream
$6.75
Small Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte
$4.15
Small Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte
$4.15
Small Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte
$4.75
Medium Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte
$4.95
Medium Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte
$4.95
Medium Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte
$5.75
Large Hot Lavender W. Choc Latte
$5.35
Large Iced Lavender W. Choc Latte
$5.35
Large Frozen Lavender W. Choc Latte
$6.75
Small Hot Pump Brittle
$4.15
Small Iced Pump Brittle
$4.15
Small Frozen Pump Brittle
$4.75
Medium Hot Pump Brittle
$4.95
Medium Iced Pump Brittle
$4.95
Medium Frozen Pump Brittle
$5.75
Large Hot Pump Brittle
$5.35
Large Iced Pump Brittle
$5.35
Large Frozen Pump Brittle
$6.75
Small Hot Pumpkin Latte
$4.15
Small Iced Pumpkin Latte
$4.15
Small Frozen Pumpkin Latte
$4.75
Medium Hot Pumpkin Latte
$4.95
Medium Iced Pumpkin Latte
$4.95
Medium Frozen Pumpkin Latte
$5.75
Large Hot Pumpkin Latte
$5.35
Large Iced Pumpkin Latte
$5.35
Large Frozen Pumpkin Latte
$6.75
Small Hot Pumpkin Macchiato
$4.15
Small Iced Pumpkin Macchiato
$4.15
Small Frozen Pumpkin Macchiato
$4.75
Medium Hot Pumpkin Macchiato
$4.95
Medium Iced Pumpkin Macchiato
$4.95
Medium Frozen Pumpkin Macchiato
$5.75
Large Hot Pumpkin Macchiato
$5.35
Large Iced Pumpkin Macchiato
$5.35
Large Frozen Pumpkin Macchiato
$6.75
Small Hot Salted Caramel Waffle Latte
$4.15
Small Iced Salted Caramel Waffle Latte
$4.15
Small Frozen Salted Caramel Waffle Latte
$4.75
Medium Hot Salted Caramel Waffle Latte
$4.95
Medium Iced Salted Caramel Waffle Latte
$4.95
Medium Frozen Salted Caramel Waffle Latte
$5.75
Large Hot Salted Caramel Waffle Latte
$5.35
Large Iced Salted Caramel Waffle Latte
$5.35
Large Frozen Salted Caramel Waffle Latte
$6.75
Small Hot Tasty Bunny
$4.15
Small Iced Tasty Bunny
$4.15
Small Frozen Tasty Bunny
$4.75
Medium Hot Tasty Bunny
$4.95
Medium Iced Tasty Bunny
$4.95
Medium Frozen Tasty Bunny
$5.75
Large Hot Tasty Bunny
$5.35
Large Iced Tasty Bunny
$5.35
Large Frozen Tasty Bunny
$6.75
Small Iced Vanilla Latte
$4.15
Small Hot Vanilla Latte
$4.15
Small Frozen Vanilla Latte
$4.75
Medium Iced Vanilla Latte
$4.95
Medium Hot Vanilla Latte
$4.95
Medium Frozen Vanilla Latte
$5.75
Large Iced Vanilla Latte
$5.35
Large Hot Vanilla Latte
$5.35
Large Frozen Vanilla Latte
$6.75
Small Hot Base Jumper
$4.15
Small Iced Base Jumper
$4.15
Small Frozen Base Jumper
$4.75
Medium Hot Base Jumper
$4.95
Medium Iced Base Jumper
$4.95
Medium Frozen Base Jumper
$5.75
Large Hot Base Jumper
$5.35
Large Iced Base Jumper
$5.35
Large Frozen Base Jumper
$6.75
Small Hot Cloud 9
$4.15
Small Iced Cloud 9
$4.15
Small Frozen Cloud 9
$4.75
Medium Hot Cloud 9
$4.95
Medium Iced Cloud 9
$4.95
Medium Frozen Cloud 9
$5.75
Large Hot Cloud 9
$5.35
Large Iced Cloud 9
$5.35
Large Frozen Cloud 9
$6.75
Small Hot Cupids Truffle
$4.15
Small Iced Cupids Truffle
$4.15
Small Frozen Cupids Truffle
$4.75
Medium Hot Cupids Truffle
$4.95
Medium Iced Cupids Truffle
$4.95
Medium Frozen Cupids Truffle
$5.75
Large Hot Cupids Truffle
$5.35
Large Iced Cupids Truffle
$5.35
Large Frozen Cupids Truffle
$6.75
Small Hot Dream Bar
$4.15
Small Iced Dream Bar
$4.15
Small Frozen Dream Bar
$4.75
Medium Hot Dream Bar
$4.95
Medium Iced Dream Bar
$4.95
Medium Frozen Dream Bar
$5.75
Large Hot Dream Bar
$5.35
Large Iced Dream Bar
$5.35
Large Frozen Dream Bar
$6.75
Small Hot Peppermint Bark
$4.15
Small Iced Peppermint Bark
$4.15
Small Frozen Peppermint Bark
$4.75
Medium Hot Peppermint Bark
$4.95
Medium Iced Peppermint Bark
$4.95
Medium Frozen Peppermint Bark
$5.75
Large Hot Peppermint Bark
$5.35
Large Iced Peppermint Bark
$5.35
Large Frozen Peppermint Bark
$6.75
Small Hot Salted Caramel Mocha
$4.15
Small Iced Salted Caramel Mocha
$4.15
Small Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha
$4.75
Medium Hot Salted Caramel Mocha
$4.95
Medium Iced Salted Caramel Mocha
$4.95
Medium Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha
$5.75
Large Hot Salted Caramel Mocha
$5.35
Large Iced Salted Caramel Mocha
$5.35
Large Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha
$6.75
Small Hot Smoky Mountain Mocha
$4.15
Small Iced Smoky Mountain Mocha
$4.15
Small Frozen Smoky Mountain Mocha
$4.75
Medium Hot Smoky Mountain Mocha
$4.95
Medium Iced Smoky Mountain Mocha
$4.95
Medium Frozen Smoky Mountain Mocha
$5.75
Large Hot Smoky Mountain Mocha
$5.35
Large Iced Smoky Mountain Mocha
$5.35
Large Frozen Smoky Mountain Mocha
$6.75
Small Hot Trifecta
$4.15
Small Iced Trifecta
$4.15
Small Frozen Trifecta
$4.75
Medium Hot Trifecta
$4.95
Medium Iced Trifecta
$4.95
Medium Frozen Trifecta
$5.75
Large Hot Trifecta
$5.35
Large Iced Trifecta
$5.35
Large Frozen Trifecta
$6.75
Small Iced White Mocha
$4.15
Small Hot White Mocha
$4.15
Small Frozen White Mocha
$4.75
Medium Iced White Mocha
$4.95
Medium Hot White Mocha
$4.95
Medium Frozen White Mocha
$5.75
Large Iced White Mocha
$5.35
Large Hot White Mocha
$5.35
Large Frozen White Mocha
$6.75
Small Hot Campfire
$4.95
Small Iced Campfire
$4.95
Small Frozen Campfire
$5.75
Medium Hot Campfire
$5.75
Medium Iced Campfire
$5.75
Medium Frozen Campfire
$6.75
Large Hot Campfire
$6.25
Large Iced Campfire
$6.25
Large Frozen Campfire
$7.75
Small Hot Charger
$4.95
Small Iced Charger
$4.95
Small Frozen Charger
$5.75
Medium Hot Charger
$5.75
Medium Iced Charger
$5.75
Medium Frozen Charger
$6.75
Large Hot Charger
$6.25
Large Iced Charger
$6.25
Large Frozen Charger
$7.75
Small Hot White Russian
$4.95
Small Iced White Russian
$4.95
Small Frozen White Russian
$5.75
Medium Hot White Russian
$5.75
Medium Iced White Russian
$5.75
Medium Frozen White Russian
$6.75
Large Hot White Russian
$6.25
Large Iced White Russian
$6.25
Large Frozen White Russian
$7.75
The Classics
Small Hot Americano
$2.45
Small Iced Americano
$2.45
Medium Hot Americano
$3.00
Medium Iced Americano
$3.00
Large Hot Americano
$3.60
Large Iced Americano
$3.60
Small Cappuccino
$3.75
Medium Cappuccino
$4.25
Large Cappuccino
$4.75
Small Hot Chai Latte
$3.90
Small Iced Chai Latte
$3.90
Small Frozen Chai Latte
$4.90
Medium Hot Chai Latte
$4.60
Medium Iced Chai Latte
$4.60
Medium Frozen Chai Latte
$5.60
Large Hot Chai Latte
$4.95
Large Iced Chai Latte
$4.95
Large Frozen Chai Latte
$5.95
Small Cold Brew
$3.75
Medium Cold Brew
$4.15
Large Cold Brew
$4.65
Hot Double Shot
$1.50
Over Ice Double Shot
$1.50
Small Flat White
$3.45
Medium Flat White
$4.25
Large Flat White
$4.75
Small Frozen Chill
$4.25
Medium Frozen Chill
$5.25
Large Frozen Chill
$6.25
Small Frozen Mocha
$4.25
Medium Frozen Mocha
$5.25
Large Frozen Mocha
$6.25
Small Hot Chocolate
$3.10
Medium Hot Chocolate
$3.60
Large Hot Chocolate
$4.25
Small Italian Soda
$2.95
Medium Italian Soda
$3.45
Large Italian Soda
$3.95
Small Hot Latte
$3.65
Small Iced Latte
$3.65
Small Frozen Latte
$4.25
Medium Hot Latte
$4.40
Medium Iced Latte
$4.40
Medium Frozen Latte
$5.25
Large Hot Latte
$4.85
Large Iced Latte
$4.85
Large Frozen Latte
$6.25
Small London Fog
$2.50
Medium London Fog
$3.00
Large London Fog
$3.50
Small Hot Mocha
$3.65
Small Iced Mocha
$3.65
Small Frozen Mocha
$4.25
Medium Hot Mocha
$4.50
Medium Iced Mocha
$4.50
Medium Frozen Mocha
$5.25
Large Hot Mocha
$4.95
Large Iced Mocha
$4.95
Large Frozen Mocha
$6.25
Small Iced Muscle Mocha
$5.25
Small Frozen Muscle Mocha
$5.25
Medium Iced Muscle Mocha
$5.75
Medium Frozen Muscle Mocha
$5.75
Large Iced Muscle Mocha
$6.25
Large Frozen Muscle Mocha
$6.25
Small Nitro Cold Brew
$4.75
Medium Nitro Cold Brew
$5.35
Small Regular Milk
$3.10
Medium Regular Milk
$3.60
Large Regular Milk
$4.25
Energy
Small Iced Custom Energy
$4.65
Small Frozen Custom Energy
$4.65
Medium Iced Custom Energy
$5.95
Medium Frozen Custom Energy
$5.95
Large Iced Custom Energy
$6.95
Large Frozen Custom Energy
$6.95
Small Iced Blue Raspberry Energy
$4.65
Small Frozen Blue Raspberry Energy
$4.65
Medium Iced Blue Raspberry Energy
$5.95
Medium Frozen Blue Raspberry Energy
$5.95
Large Iced Blue Raspberry Energy
$6.95
Large Frozen Blue Raspberry Energy
$6.95
Small Iced Coco Loco Energy
$4.65
Small Frozen Coco Loco Energy
$4.65
Medium Iced Coco Loco Energy
$5.95
Medium Frozen Coco Loco Energy
$5.95
Large Iced Coco Loco Energy
$6.95
Large Frozen Coco Loco Energy
$6.95
Small Iced Electric Stardust Energy
$4.65
Small Frozen Electric Stardust Energy
$4.65
Medium Iced Electric Stardust Energy
$5.95
Medium Frozen Electric Stardust Energy
$5.95
Large Iced Electric Stardust Energy
$6.95
Large Frozen Electric Stardust Energy
$6.95
Small Iced Passion Sunset
$4.65
Small Frozen Passion Sunset
$4.65
Medium Iced Passion Sunset
$5.95
Medium Frozen Passion Sunset
$5.95
Large Iced Passion Sunset
$6.95
Large Frozen Passion Sunset
$6.95
Small Iced Leprechaun Punch
$4.65
Small Frozen Leprechaun Punch
$4.65
Medium Iced Leprechaun Punch
$5.95
Medium Frozen Leprechaun Punch
$5.95
Large Iced Leprechaun Punch
$6.95
Large Frozen Leprechaun Punch
$6.95
Small Iced Clutch Colada
$4.65
Small Frozen Clutch Colada
$4.65
Medium Iced Clutch Colada
$5.95
Medium Frozen Clutch Colada
$5.95
Large Iced Clutch Colada
$6.95
Large Frozen Clutch Colada
$6.95
Small Iced Sweet Tart
$4.65
Small Frozen Sweet Tart
$4.65
Medium Iced Sweet Tart
$5.95
Medium Frozen Sweet Tart
$5.95
Large Iced Sweet Tart
$6.95
Large Frozen Sweet Tart
$6.95
Iced Teas
Small Custom Tea
$3.55
Medium Custom Tea
$3.90
Large Custom Tea
$4.40
Small C-Breez Tea
$3.55
Medium C-Breez Tea
$3.90
Large C-Breez Tea
$4.40
Small Luscious Lavender Tea
$3.55
Medium Luscious Lavender Tea
$3.90
Large Luscious Lavender Tea
$4.40
Small Peach Perfect Tea
$3.55
Medium Peach Perfect Tea
$3.90
Large Peach Perfect Tea
$4.40
Small Sensational Strawberry Tea
$3.55
Medium Sensational Strawberry Tea
$3.79
Large Sensational Strawberry Tea
$4.40
Small Sweet Tea
$3.55
Medium Sweet Tea
$3.90
Large Sweet Tea
$4.40
Hot Teas
Juices
Shakes
Small Custom Shake
$4.75
Medium Custom Shake
$5.75
Large Custom Shake
$6.75
Small Classic Shake
$4.75
Medium Classic Shake
$5.75
Large Classic Shake
$6.75
Small Caramallow Shake
$4.75
Medium Caramallow Shake
$5.75
Large Caramallow Shake
$6.75
Small German Chocolate Shake
$4.75
Medium German Chocolate Shake
$5.75
Large German Chocolate Shake
$6.75
Small Eggnog Shake
$4.75
Medium Eggnog Shake
$5.75
Large Eggnog Shake
$6.75
Small Shammy Shake
$4.75
Medium Shammy Shake
$5.75
Large Shammy Shake
$6.75
Smoothies
Small Peach Smoothie
$4.75
Medium Peach Smoothie
$5.95
Large Peach Smoothie
$6.95
Small Mango Smoothie
$4.75
Medium Mango Smoothie
$5.95
Large Mango Smoothie
$6.95
Small Wildberry Smoothie
$4.75
Medium Wildberry Smoothie
$5.95
Large Wildberry Smoothie
$6.95
Small Strawberry Smoothie
$4.75
Medium Strawberry Smoothie
$5.95
Large Strawberry Smoothie
$6.95
Small Frozen Lemonade
$4.75
Medium Frozen Lemonade
$5.95
Large Frozen Lemonade
$6.95
Small Custom Smoothie
$4.75
Medium Custom Smoothie
$5.95
Large Custom Smoothie
$6.95
Kids
Misc
Blumania
$4.25
Core Power
$4.00
Americano Clutch To-Go
$18.00
Speciality Clutch To-Go
$28.50
Iced Tea Clutch To-Go
$25.00
Black Mug
$25.00
Black Mug Gift Pack
$39.50
Green Mug
$25.00
Green Mug Gift Pack
$39.50
Clutch Beans White Bag
$12.99
Clutch Beans 5#
$50.00
Clutch Tumbler
$19.50Out of stock
Skip Car
Small Ice Water
Medium Ice Water
Large Ice Water
$0.50
Puppuccino
Small Ice Cup
Medium Ice Cup
Large Ice Cup
$0.50
Community Calls
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
356 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
