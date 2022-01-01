Clutch Kitchen & Pour House imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

204 Reviews

$$

601 S. Cedar St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Order Again

Starters

Wings

$9.00

Fried, crispy and finished off on the grill – Mild, Hot Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Honey Garlic, Bourbon, Parmesan Garlic, Greek rub and tikka masala rub

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

hand breaded tenders served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Nachos

$11.00

tortilla chips, topped with melted queso, mixed cheese, homemade pico de gallo, quacamole, sour cream and jalapenos

Not your traditional Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried pickle spears dipped in a homemade breading with a kick

Teriyaki Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Diced chicken, marinated with teriyaki sauce, topped with scallions with crisp lettuce. Served with soy sauce

Spinach and Artichoke dip

$11.00

Creamy spinach, tender artichokes, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses served with toasted herb flat bread

Clutch Sampler Platter

$26.00

Fried Pickles, 6 wings (1 sauce), loaded waffle fries, chicken tenders

Small Pretzel

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Dip Trio

$12.00

Triangles

Buffalo Grilled Chicken/ Shrimp triangle

$13.00

Grilled Peppers and Onions with Blue Cheese crumbles and Ranch Dressing

Philly Cheesesteak triangle

$13.00

Veggie triangle

$12.00

Cheeseburger triangle

$13.00

French Fry Platters

Greek Fries

$10.00+

Feta cheese, oregano, lemon, diced olives and drizzled with tzatziki s 8 l 14

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.00+

Chopped chicken, green onions, blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce – s 8 l 14

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.00+

bacon, chili, pimento melted cheese and green onions drizzled with our house made clutch dipping sauce – s 8 l 14

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$10.00+

choice of chopped chicken/ steak with mushrooms, grilled onions and peppers topped with queso served over waffle fries w/ Chicken 12 w/ steak 13

Clutch Fry Sampler

$23.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons with your choice of dressing - 7

Caesar Salad

$8.00

chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons tossed with Caesar dressing - 7

Clutch Chopped Salad

$10.00

chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9

Southwestern grilled salad

$15.00

Blackened shrimp, romaine, black bean corn salsa, red onion, cilantro, tortilla strips, chopped & tossed in pineapple salsa

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Clutch Special Burger Bowl

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Steakhouse Salad

$15.00

Brunch

Fried Biscuit

$11.00

Red Velvet Waffles & Chicken area savory sweet combination of fluffy and sweet waffles, with perfectly seasoned fried chicken.

Breakfast Platter

$13.00

2 eggs your way, Grits or hashbrowns, Bacon or sausage link, white, wheat, or sourdough toast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions with Roasted Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese topped with Homemade Queso and Pico- Served with sliced avocado

California Benedict

$13.00

Poached Eggs, and Canadian Bacon on an english muffin, topped with house made hollandaise sauce

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Seared Sliced Steak with Fried Egg & Roasted Potatoes, Served with a side of house made Hollandaise Sauce

Breakfast Burger

$12.00

Sourdough powdered sugar, Fresh strawberries, Whipped cream served with a side of bacon

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Caramelized Onions. Cherry Tomatoes. Spinach, Homemade Creamy Grits

Breakfast Pizza

$13.00

House made Mac & Cheese mixed with Scrambled Eggs, Chopped Bacon topped with Scallions

Breakfast tacos

$12.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.00

Biscuits and gravy

$12.00

Brunch sides

Bacon

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Pancakes (2)

$4.00

Single egg

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Burgers

Clutch Cheese Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, melted American cheese with sliced pickles and our signature clutch sauce

Panther Burger

$13.00

house made chili, creamy slaw, diced onions and yellow mustard 11

Impossible Burger

$15.00

plant based burger with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and caramelized onions 12

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

fried egg, crispy bacon, mayo and American cheese 12

Charlotte FC Steakhouse burger

$14.00

sauté mushrooms, onions, melted swiss cheese, bacon with A1 sauce. Served on a grilled burger bun

Pimento Burger

$13.00

Plain Cheeseburger

$11.00

Stuffed Jalapeño Burger

$14.00

Double Stacked Cheeseburger

$17.00

Sandwiches/ Wraps

Garlic Grilled Steak Wrap

$13.00

Grilled garlic sliced steak w/ roasted red peppers, tzatziki, chopped carmelized onions - 11

Gyro Pita

$12.00

Grilled lamb / Grilled Chicken – traditional gyro with house made tzatziki, lettuce, French fries and onions - 10

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

choice of chopped chicken / steak, grilled onions and peppers topped with house made queso on a hoagie roll - 12

Grilled Salmon BLT

$14.00

Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce, tomato with roasted pepper tarter sauce served on a toasted baguette - 13

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

grilled or fried chicken breast marinated in house made hot sauce with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles - 11

Chimichurri Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Impossible Meatball Sub

$16.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Prepared in our own house made batter served with chips (fries), coleslaw and a pickle - 14

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$17.00

Lemon pepper Salmon filet over pasta with asparagus tossed with a lemon butter sauce 17

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Taco Platter

$13.00

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$14.00

Sides

Premium

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Regular

Sweet Potato Tots-

$3.00

Regular

Onion Rings

$3.00

Regular

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Regular

House made creamy mac cheese

$4.00

premium

Fried Squash

$4.00

premium

Side caesar

$4.00

Side house salad

$4.00

House cut fries

$3.00

Mixed veggies

$3.00

Fried okra

$3.00

Regular

Grilled asparagus

$4.00

No Side

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Soup of the day

$5.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Feta Vinagarette

$0.50

Balsamic Vinagarette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

$ Queso $

$1.00

Salsa

$0.50

Lunch specials

Soup of the day

$5.00

Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$2.50

Club soda

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger beer

Ginger beer

$4.00

Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$2.50

Orange juice

Oj

$3.00

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Blue

Red Bull Blue

$4.00

Red Bull Orange

Red Bull Orange

$4.00

Red Bull SF

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Red Bull Tropiacal

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tropicana Lemonade

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water bottle

Water bottle

$3.00

Food

6 Wings with Waffle Fries

$13.00

Chicken Sandwhich

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Clutch Burger

$13.00

Corn Dog( 2 )and Waffle Fries

$11.00

Touchdown steakhouse burger

$14.00

Philly cheesesteak Sliders w/ Waffle Fries

$14.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Panther Burger

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Pretzel bites

$10.00

CLT BLT

$11.00

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

12 Wings and Fries

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders (2) and waffle fries

$14.00

Double Stacked Burger w/ Waffle Fries

$17.00

Bloody Mary well

Bloody Mary Well

$8.00

Bloody Mary Premium

Titos bloody Mary

$10.00

Belvedere Bloody Mary

$10.00

Grey Goose Bloody Mary

$10.00

Kettle One Bloody Mary

$10.00
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! #THATSCLUTCH

Location

601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House image

