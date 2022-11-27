  • Home
Bagel Beanery ( 54th St & Clyde Park Ave) 5316 CLYDE PARK AVE SW

No reviews yet

Clyde Park Ave SW

Wyoming, MI 49509

Bagels

Apple Crunch

$1.79

Asiago Cheese

$1.79

Blueberry

$1.79

Cheddar Herb

$1.79

Cinnamon Crunch

$1.79

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.79

Dill Havarti

$1.79

Honey Oat

$1.79

Honey Wheat

$1.79

Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.79

Onion

$1.79

Plain

$1.79

Poppy Seed

$1.79

Provolone Pepper

$1.79

Salsa Pepperjack

$1.79

Sesame Seed

$1.79

Swiss Poppy Seed

$1.79

Tomato Basil

$1.79

Works (Everything)

$1.79

Bundles

Half Dozen

$10.99

Half Bundle

$12.99

Half Sliced

$0.50

Dozen Bagels

$14.99

Bagel Bundle

$19.99

Dozen Sliced

$1.00

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese

$5.19

egg and american cheese cheese on a plain bagel

Bacon, Egg and Cheddar

$5.49

bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on a plain bagel

Ham, Egg and Swiss

$5.49

ham, egg and swiss cheese on a plain bagel

Sausage, Egg and Provolone

$5.49

sausage, egg and provolone cheese on a plain bagel

Chorizo, Egg and Pepperjack

$5.49

chorizo, egg and pepperjack cheese on a plain bagel

Breakfast Club

$6.79

egg, swiss cheese, ham, bacon and cheddar cheese on a plain bagel

Breakfast Duo

$6.79

egg, monterey jack cheese, sausage, bacon and cheddar cheese on a plain bagel

Breakfast Stack

$6.99

egg, provolone cheese, ham, sausage, bacon and cheddar cheese on a plain bagel

Denver Omelette

$6.49

egg, ham, green pepper, onion and american cheese on an asiago bagel

Arizona Omelette

$6.49

chipotle mayo, egg, sausage, green pepper, onion, and pepperjack cheese on a jalapeno cheddar bagel

El Paso Omelette

$6.99

chipotle mayo, egg, chorizo, green chiles, onion and pepperjack cheese on a tomato basil bagel

Tuscan Scramble

$6.49

egg, ham and mozzarella cheese on a tomato basil bagel

Sicilian Omelette

$6.49

chipotle mayo, egg, ham, red onion and provolone cheese on a tomato basil bagel

Southwest Scramble

$5.49

Sunrise BLT

$6.49

choice of cream cheese, lettuce, bacon and tomato on a toasted cheddar herb bagel

Meatless Magic

$5.99

hummus, provolone cheese and oregano on a honey wheat bagel

Lunch

All American Club

$8.29

mayo, lettuce, smoked turkey, ham, american cheese, bacon and tomato on a toasted plain bagel - pickle and chips included

Asiago Roast Beef

$8.49

vegetable cream cheese, lettuce, roast beef, cheddar cheese and tomato on an asiago bagel - pickle and chips included

Avo Veggie Supreme

$6.99

guacamole, vegetable cream cheese, lettuce, swiss cheese, cucumbers and tomato on a tomato basil bagel - pickle and chips included

Bacon Turkey Smokehouse

$8.29

honey dijon mustard, lettuce, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon and tomato on a tomato basil bagel - pickle and chips included

Baja Turkey Club

$8.49

lettuce, smoked turkey, pepperjack cheese and tomato on toasted ciabatta bread - pickle and chips included

Cafe Classic

$7.49

mayo, lettuce, choice of meat and tomato on a sesame seed bagel - pickle and chips included

California Turkey Club

$8.99

guacamole, lettuce, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon and tomato on toasted ciabatta bread - pickle and chips included

Chicken Salad

$8.29

lettuce and fresh chicken salad on a honey wheat bagel - pickle and chips included

Chipotle Turkey Club

$8.49

chipotle mayo, lettuce, smoked turkey, bacon and onion on an asiago bagel - pickle and chips included

Club Veggie

$6.99

vegetable cream cheese, lettuce, havarti cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion and banana peppers on a tomato basil bagel - pickle and chips included

Savory Turkey

$8.29

choice of cream cheese, lettuce, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato and red onion on a cheddar herb bagel - pickle and chips included

Smoked Salmon Classic

$9.49

plain cream cheese, smoked salmon, tomato and onion on a plain bagel - pickle and chips included

Smoked Turkey Dijon

$8.49

dijon mustard, lettuce, monterey jack cheese, smoked turkey, havarti cheese and tomato on a honey wheat bagel - pickle and chips included

Tuna Monterey

$8.49

lettuce, tuna salad, monterey jack cheese and tomato on a works (everything) bagel - pickle and chips included

Premium Wraps

Grand Traverse Salad

$6.99

dried cherries, walnuts, blue cheese with cherry vinagrette dressing

House Garden Salad

$5.99

cucumber, red onion, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses with ranch or caesar dressing

Combo

$2.99

Extras

Bagel Chips Cup

$1.99

Bagel Chips Bag

$6.99

Muffin

$2.29

M&M Cookie

$1.59

Cinnamon Roll

$3.29

8oz Tub Cream Cheese

$3.99

2oz Side Cream Cheese

$1.10

2oz Side Butter

$0.50

2oz Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

2oz Side Strawberry Jam

$0.50

Half Pound Coffee

$6.49

Full Pound Coffee

$11.99

Lays Chips

$1.00

Pickle

$0.30

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Cheese

$0.50

5 Pound Coffee

$49.99

Espresso Drinks

M White Caramel Nut Mocha

$4.29

white chocolate, hazelnut, caramel, double espresso, steamed milk of choice and whipped cream

L White Caramel Nut Mocha

$4.59

M White Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$4.29

white chocolate, raspberry, double shots espresso, milk, whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkle

L White Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$4.59

M Cafe Caramel and Creme

$4.29

vanilla, caramel, double shots espresso, milk, whipped cream and caramel drizzle

L Caramel and Cream Latte

$4.59

M Americano

$2.19

L Americano

$2.49

M Cappuccino

$3.59

double shots espresso, milk and heavy foam

L Cappuccino

$3.89

M Latte

$3.59

double shots espresso, milk and light foam

L Latte

$3.89

M Mocha

$3.79

dark chocolate, double shots espresso, milk and whipped cream

L Mocha

$4.09

M Chai

$3.89

L Chai

$4.19

Tea Latte

$4.99

Double Shot Espresso

$3.39

M Vanilla Bean Latte

$4.29

vanilla bean, double shots espresso, milk, cinnamon sprinkle

L Vanilla Bean Latte

$4.59

M Marbled Mocha

$4.29

dark chocolate, white chocolate, double shots espresso, milk, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

L Marbled Mocha

$4.59

M Mint Condition

$4.29

dark chocolate, peppermit, double espresso, steamed milk of choice and whipped cream

L Mint Condition

$4.59

M Caramel Apple Cider

$4.29

L Caramel Apple Cider

$4.59

M Hot Chocolate

$2.79

L Hot Chocolate

$3.09

M Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.49

L Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.99

M Wildberry Smoothie

$4.49

L Wildberry Smoothie

$4.99

M Mango Smoothie

$4.49

L Mango Smoothie

$4.99

M Peach Smoothie

$4.49

L Peach Smoothie

$4.99

M Espresso Frappe

$4.49

blended espresso milk with whipped cream

L Espresso Frappe

$4.99

M Mochaccino

$4.49

blended dark chocolate and espresso milk with whipped cream

L Mochaccino

$4.99

M Caramel Mochaccino

$4.49

blended caramel, dark chocolate, and espresso milk with whipped cream

L Caramel Mochaccino

$4.99

M Mint Mochaccino

$4.49

blended peppermint, dark chocolate, and espresso milk with whipped cream

L Mint Mochaccino

$4.99

M Milk

$2.39

L Milk

$2.69

M Chocolate Milk

$2.69

L Chocolate Milk

$2.99

M Tea

$2.26

L Tea

$2.55

M Iced Coffee

$2.26

L Iced Coffee

$2.55

Beverages

Mug Coffee

$1.86

16oz Regular Coffee

$2.26

20oz Large Coffee

$2.55

Fountain Drink

$2.26

Bottled Pop

$2.49

Bottled Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.49

Gatorade

$2.99

Monster

$2.99

Bai

$2.49

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.29
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our handcrafted bagels, made from scratch in house! We also offer a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, cream cheese flavors, as well as coffee, espresso based beverages and smoothies! Delivery is currently unavailable, pick up orders only, thank you!

Location

Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

Directions

Main pic

