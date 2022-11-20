Clydes Corner 4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wood fired pizza and an inspired collection of wine, beer and spirits.
Location
4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580, Phoenix, OR 97535
Gallery
