  • Home
  • /
  • Phoenix
  • /
  • Clydes Corner - 4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clydes Corner 4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580

review star

No reviews yet

4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580

Phoenix, OR 97535

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Green Salad
Cheese

Pizza

Pizza Special

$18.00

The Veggie

$18.00

Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Herbs

Cheese

$14.50

Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Herbs

Margherita

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil

Beet

$19.00

Beets, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Mozzarella, Red Wine Vinegar Reduction, Fresh Herbs

Apple Leek Sausage

$20.00

Sage Sausage, Apples, Leeks, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs

Braised Beef

$20.00

Braised Beef, Onions, Carrots, Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs

Broccolini & Sausage

$19.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Broccolini, Calabrian Chilis, Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Herbs

Prosciutto

$19.00

Prosciutto, Mama Lil’s Peppers, Mozzarella, Arugula, Preserved Lemons, Shaved Parmesan, Truffle Oil Drizzle

Pepperoni

$16.00

Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Herbs

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Jalapeño Honey

$0.75

Side Chimichurri

$0.75

Salads

Caesar

$9.50Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Rst. Squash Salad

$11.50

Honey Roasted Butternut Squash, Orzo, Arugula, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Topped with Dried Cranberries And Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Green Salad

$11.50

Arugula, Romaine, Beets, Preserved Lemons, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Parmesan, Creamy Chimichurri Dressing

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Salad Special

$11.50Out of stock

Other Bites

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.00

House Made Focaccia, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Pesto, Arugula, Mama Lil's Pepper-Aioli, Parmesan. Served With Side Arugula Salad

Sandwich Special

$16.50Out of stock

Warmed Marinated Olives

$9.00

Castelvetrano, Gaeta, Garlic, Rosemary, Lemon Peel, Olive Oil. Toasted House Focaccia

Broccolini

$9.00

Roasted Broccolini, Parmesan, Lemon Zest, Chili Flakes, Lemon Wedge

Scalloped Potatoes

$10.00

Potatoes, Cream, Nutmeg, Parmesan, Egg, Fresh Herbs

Roasted Cauliflower

$11.00

Za'atar Roasted Cauliflower, Sundried Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs

Side Foccacia

$2.00

Sweets

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Coffee Cake

$5.50

Affogato

$4.75

Carrot Cake

$8.00

No Nuts or Raisons

Vanilla Soft Serve

$3.75

POG Soft Serve

$3.75

Swirl Soft Serve

$3.75

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Btl. Beer

Passion fruit and guava

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha

$6.00

N/A Golden Ale

$5.50

Ghostfish GF IPA

$7.00

Belching Beaver Seltzer (guava)

$6.00

Michelada

Michelada To Go

$9.00

To Go Btl Beer

Blossom Barn Cider (TO GO)

$5.60

Bend Dry Cider (To Go)

$5.60

Coors Banquet (TO GO)

$3.20

Coors Light (TO GO)

$3.20

Ecliptic Porter (TO GO)

$4.88

Peflican Hef (TO GO)

$4.00

Athletic G.F. IPA (TO GO)

$4.40

Guinness (TO GO)

$4.88

Heineken (TO GO)

$3.60

Pony Beer (TO GO)

$2.40

Modelo Negra (TO GO)

$3.60

N/A Heineken (TO GO)

$4.00

Pacifico (TO GO)

$3.60

Rainier Tall Boy (TO GO)

$3.20

Tecate Tall Boy (TO GO)

$3.20Out of stock

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha (To Go)

$4.80

Belching Beaver Seltzer (To Go)

$4.80

To Go Draft Beer

16 oz IPA

$4.80

16 oz Hazy

$4.80

16 oz Pilsner

$4.80

16 oz Red/Amber

$4.80

16 oz Pale Ale

$4.80

16 oz Sour

$4.80

16 oz Rainier

$3.20

16 oz Cider

$5.60

32 oz IPA

$9.60

32 oz Hazy

$9.60

32 oz Pilsner

$9.60

32 oz Red/Amber

$9.60

32 oz Sour

$9.60

32 oz Pale Ale

$9.60

32 oz Rainier

$6.40

32 oz Cider

$11.20

Btl Wine

Btl. Caymus Cabernet

$135.00

Btl Gruner Veltiner

$29.00

Wine Special- Irui Cab

$46.00

To Go Btl Wine

To Go Btl Mibal Tempranillo

$29.60

To Go Btl Nero D'Avola

$32.00

To Go Btl Pey-Bonhomme Bordeaux

$35.20

To Go Btl David Hill Pinot Noir

$36.80

To Go Btl Irvine & Roberts Pinot Noir

$44.80

To Go Btl Peter William Syrah

$33.60

To Go Côtes Du Rhône Rouge

$28.00

To Go Btl Jousseliniere Rose

$35.00

To Go Btl Vinho Verde

$23.20

To Go Btl Irvine & Roberts Chardonnay

$36.80

To Go Btl Grüner Veltiner

$23.20

To Go Btl Muscadet

$20.80

To Go Btl Chehalem Chardonnay

$29.60

To Go Btl Cava

$23.20

To Go Btl Patrice Colins Rose

$33.60

To Go Btl Denny Bini Lambrusco

$30.40

To Go Btl Peter William GSM

$33.60

To Go Btl Le P'tit Paysan Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

To Go Btl Caymus

$108.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.25

N/A Royal Ace

$5.00

Topo Chico

$2.75

Topo Chico Lime

$2.75

Noble Tonic

$3.75

Wildberry Ginger Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Clear Mind Kombucha

$5.00

Superberry Kombucha

$5.00

Mango Kombucha

$5.00

Gls Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mini Gls Coke

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coffee

Earl Grey

$3.50

Mint Tea

$3.50

Sweet Bee Green

$3.50

Ginger Turmeric Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$3.75

Cardamon Latte

$4.75

Vanilla Latte

$4.75

Mocha

$4.25

12oz Chai

$4.50

16oz Chai

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood fired pizza and an inspired collection of wine, beer and spirits.

Location

4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580, Phoenix, OR 97535

Directions

Gallery
Clydes Corner image
Clydes Corner image
Clydes Corner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosario's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,065
2221 West Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Las Margaritas - 1361 Center Drive Suite 106
orange starNo Reviews
1361 Center Drive Suite 106 Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
The Point Pub and Grill Medford
orange starNo Reviews
1345 Center Drive Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Tosu Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
213 E. Barnett Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Victorico's Mexican Food - Barnett Rd - Medford
orange starNo Reviews
308 Barnett Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Tap and Vine LLC
orange starNo Reviews
559 Medford Center Medford, OR 97504
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Phoenix
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston