Clyde's Grill & Bar

642 Providence Hwy

Walpole, MA 02081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

STARTERS

Twice Baked Buffalo Wings

$15.99

Our famous bone-in wings. Baked twice to perfection

Chicken Tenders - APPETIZER

$12.99+

Hand-breaded, crispy and delicious

Spin / Art Dip

$13.99

Loaded with 4 Cheeses and served with fried Tri-Colored tortilla chips

Buffalo Chick Dip

$13.99

Spicy, Creamy and Tasty. What more could you ask for?

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Lightly Battered and Fried to perfection, served with Bayou Sauce

Quesadillas

$12.99

Add, Chicken, Steak or Pulled Pork to these.

Wing Bucket

$14.99

One Pound of our Signature Bone-In Wings. You Choose the Sauce

Lots of Tots

$12.99

Add any of our 3 flavors to these crispy tots (Chili Cheddar, White Queso or Parmesan Truffle)

Potato Skins

$13.99

SALAD

Steakhouse Salad

$19.99

10oz Grilled Sirloin Tips atop a Garden Fresh Salad with Crumbled Bleu Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing

Carolina Chicken Salad

$19.99

Boneless Fried Chicken atop Fresh Greens, Vegetables, Shredded Monterey Jack & Crumbled Bacon. Served with Honey Mustard Dressing. Also Available Grilled

Southwest Cobb

$18.99

Fresh Greens Topped with Blackened Cajun Grilled Chicken, Jalapeno Bacon, Guacamole , Bleu Cheese, Egg and Tomato

Buff Chicken Salad

$18.99

Clyde's Boneless Buffalo Wings on a Bountiful Salad with Crumbled Bleu Cheese.

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled Boneless Breast of Chicken atop Shredded Iceburg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Craisins, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Sliced Almonds. Served with Flatbread and Balsamic Dressing

Farm Wedge

$9.99

Crisp Iceberg Quarter topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Tomato & Red Onion

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Crisp Romaine, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese. Anchovies on Request

Garden Salad

$6.49+

Fresh Tossed Garden Vegetables and Mixed Greens

SOUP

Fresh Restaurant Made Soups and Chili

Soup of Day

$5.99+

Texas Chili

$5.99+

Chowdah

$5.99+

SANDWICH

All Sandwiches served with Choice of Potato

SF Chix Sand - Traditional

$16.99

Golden Brown Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Pickles & Mayo

SF Chix Sand - Buffalo Style

$16.99

Golden Brown Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato & Dipped in Buffalo Sauce

SF Chix Sand - Carolina

$19.99

Golden Brown Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato & Dipped in Clyde's Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce

Boston Cheese Sandwich

$16.49

Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Peppers & Onions, with American Cheese

Grill Chix Sand Plain

$14.99

Grilled Breast of Chicken with Lettuce Tomato

Grill Chix Sand Cadillac

$16.99

Grilled Breast of Chicken Topped with Crispy Bacon, Grilled Onion & Bleu Cheese

Grill Chix Sand BBQ

$14.99

Grilled Breast of Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato and Clyde's Special BBQ Sauce

Grill Chix Sand Carolina

$14.99

Grilled Breast of Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato & Clyde's Own Carolina Gold Sauce

Grill Chix Sand Buffalo

$14.99

Grilled Breast of Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato & a Spicy Buffalo Sauce

St. Louis Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Slow Smoked Pork topped with Creamy Coleslaw, Diced Onion & Clyde's Own BBQ Sauce atop a Toasted Roll

Pulled Pork Grill Chz.

$14.99

Slow Smoked Pork with Vermont Cheddar & Caramelized Onion on Thick Texas Toast Grilled to Perfection

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.99

Crispy Fried Haddock & Cheddar Cheese, served with Tarter Sauce & Shredded Lettuce

South Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.99

Thick Cut Homemade Meatloaf with Bacon, Cheddar & Crispy Fried Onion Strings. Choice of Sauce - Honey BBQ or Savory Grilled Mushroom & Beef Gravy

Brisket Reuben

$16.99

Slow Cooked Beef Brisket, Cole Slaw, Melted Jack Cheese with Clyde's Original BBQ Sauce on Lightly Grilled Texas Toast

CBC Ranch Wrap

$14.99

"Crispy Bacon & Chicken" with Romaine, Tomato & Ranch Dressing

Twisted Pastrami Sandwich

$16.99

Black Forest Pastrami with Swiss Cheese & Honey Mustard served on a Bavarian Pretzel Roll

BURGERS

Served with Choice of Potato. Hand Crafted Premium USDA Ground Beef

All-American Burger

$15.49

Half Pound Burger with American Cheese, Tomato & Onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

Clyde's All-American Half Pound Burger with Bacon

Bleu Cadillac

$16.99

Half Pound Burger topped with Grilled Onion, Crispy Bacon and Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Dusty Road Burger

$15.49

Old School

$13.99

A USDA 5oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle. Thousand Island Dressing drizzled on top. Add a Second Burger

Santa Fe Bite

$15.99

Half Pound Premium Burger Topped with Deep Fried Jalapeno, Bacon, White Queso Sauce and Crunchy Tortilla Strips

Smokehouse

$16.99

Half Pound Burger Topped with Crispy Fried Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Clyde's Original BBQ Sauce

SoCal Burger

$15.99

Half Pound Burger with Fresh sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and an Herb Mayo

The Brezel

$16.99

Clyde's Premium Burger served on A Pretzel Roll. Topped with Swiss, Bacon, Honey Mustard and Grilled Onions

Turkey Burger

$15.99

Grilled Turkey Burger with Grilled Onion, Vermont Cheddar , Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato

PIZZA 10" Thin Crust

Cheese Pizza

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.49

Chicken Bacon Ceasar Pizza

$14.49

Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.49

Benecio's Pastrami Pizza

$14.49

PIZZA Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$9.49

BBQ Chix Flatbread

$13.49

Spin & Art Flatbread

$14.99

BBQ

Clyde's Best BBQ. Served with Coleslaw and choice of Potato

BBQ Half Chicken

$16.99

Half Chicken covered in BBQ Sauce and Slow Cooked to Perfection

St. Louis Pork Rib

$17.99+

Smoked Meaty & Delicious. Available in Half Rack or Full

Baby Back Rib

$18.99+

Smoked, Flavorful & Sweet. Available in Half Rack or Full

Beef Ribs

$27.99+Out of stock

A Lone Star Favorite. Available in Half Rack of Full

Pulled Pork

$17.99

Slow Applewood Smoked Boneless Shoulder.

Pulled Pork & Tenders

$25.99

Lip Smacking Pulled Pork alongside Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. Served with Honey Mustard and Clyde's Original BBQ Sauce.

Ribs & Tenders

$26.99

Our St. Louis Ribs alongside Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. Served with Honey Mustard and Clyde's Original BBQ Sauce.

GRILL

Rib Eye Skillet

$29.99

Seasoned 14oz Hand Cut Rib-Eye, Grilled & Set atop a Bed of Mashed Potatos, Topped with Sauteed Onions & Bleu Cheese Crumble

Carolina Gold Tips

$25.99

14 Ounces of Steak Tips, Covered in Our Sweet & Tangy Gold BBQ Sauce. Served with Cornbread

Teriyaki Tips

$25.99

14 Ounces of Steak Tips, Tossed with a Mouth Watering Savory Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Grilled Pineapple

Steak Tips

$24.99+

Clyde's Signature Hand Cut USDA Prime Sirloin Tips. Available in 14oz (Laredo) or 21oz (Full) Portions

Turkey Tips

$21.99

14 Ounces of Marinated Turkey Tips, Grilled & Topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with a Honey Butter Biscuit

Tips n' Tenders

$28.99

10 Ounces of Clyde's Steak Tips alongside Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. Served with Honey Mustard and Clyde's Original BBQ Sauce.

Flame Grilled Chicken

$18.99

Two Half Pound Grilled Chicken Breasts. Available with Your Choice of One Sauce: Clyde's Original BBQ, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ, Sweet Chile or Just Plain

MEXICO

Sizzlin Fajitas (Steak)

$18.99

Served with warm Tortillas, Sauteed Peppers & Onions and Southwest Rice

Sizzlin Fajitas (Chicken)

$17.99

Served with warm Tortillas, Sauteed Peppers & Onions and Southwest Rice

Sizzlin Fajitas (Vegetarian)

$15.99

Served with warm Tortillas, Sauteed Peppers & Onions and Southwest Rice

Sizzlin Fajitas (Combo)

$21.49

Served with warm Tortillas, Sauteed Peppers & Onions and Southwest Rice

Tacos

$16.99

Three Soft Tortillas Stuffed with Lettuce & Cheese. You Choose the Filling. Served with Sour Cream, Seasoned Rice and Cornbread

Burritos

$18.99

You Choose the Filling, A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Rice, Shredded Jack Cheese, Onions & Cilantro. Served with Cornbread

Chimichanga Burrito

$21.99

You Choose the Filling, A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Rice, Onions & Cilantro. We roll it up and Deep Fry it then Top it with Salsa and Melted Jack Cheese. Served with Cornbread

Crispy Baja Fish Tacos

$18.99

Fried to Golden Perfection! 3 Soft Tortillas stuffed with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese & Baja Drizzle. Served with Sour Cream, Rice & Cornbread

COMFORTS

Two Deep Fried Hand Breaded Chicken Breasts Served over CornBread Stuffing with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Vegatable

Southern Fried Chicken

$22.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$17.99

Hand Breaded Tenders Served with Fries and ColeSlaw. Served with a Tangy Honey Mustard & BBQ Sauce for Dippin

Meatloaf Stack

$18.99

Two Thick Slices of HomeMade Meatloaf Atop Mashed Red Bliss, Fried Onion Strings & a side of Corn. Choose your Topping: Honey BBQ Sauce or Savory Grilled Mushroom & Beef Gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.99

Country Style Pot Pie with Premium White Chicken Meat, Celery, Corn & Peas in Clyde's Special Sauce.

The Mac of Cheese

$6.99+

Melt in Your Mouth Vermont Cheddar with Rotini Pasta Topped with Panko Bread Crumbs. Choose a Full or Side Order

New England Schrod

$18.99

A New England Staple. Topped with Lightly Seasoned Bread Crumbs. Served with Choice of Potato and Vegetable

Fish & Chips

$20.99

North Atlantic Fish Fried to a Golden Brown, Served with Coleslaw & Tarter Sauce

WAIST WATCH

Chicken & Pico

$14.99

Half Pound of Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Shredded Monterey Jack. Served with Seasoned Rice and Vegetable

Teryaki Stir-fry

$14.99

Fresh Veggies with a Light Teriyaki Sauce served with Jasmine Rice. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Steak or Shrimp

Buff Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Chopped Tomato & Monterey Jack Cheese with a Light Ranch Drizzle, Served with Twice Baked Sweet Potato Wedges

Norwegian Salmon

$22.99

Broiled North Atlantic Salmon - Lightly Seasoned and Topped with a Balsamic Drizzle, Jasmine Rice & Vegetable

KIDS MENU

KIDS Mac n' Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Taco

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

Hot Dog

$6.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Quesadila

$6.49

Kids Chz Pizza

$6.49

Kids Roni Pizza

$6.99

Kids Pasta - BUTTER

$5.99

Kids Pasta- SAUCE

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Danica's Fajita Set-up

$6.49

DESSERT

A la Mode

$1.99

Apple Crisp

$7.99Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Cookie Pie

$7.99

Molten Lava Cake

$6.99

Oreo Sundae

$6.99

Peach Crisp

$8.50

Rainbow Cake

$8.50

RootBeer Float

$4.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

SIDES

Baked Beans

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Clyde's Fries

$4.95

Coleslaw

$2.25

Cornbread

$2.25

Handmade Potato Chips

$2.25

Jasmine Rice

$3.49

Mac & Cheese Side

$3.49

Mashed Bliss

$3.49

Seasoned Rice

$3.49

Side Tots

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Texas Fries

$2.25

Vegetable

$3.49

RETAIL

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$45.00
Hot Sauce - Pineapple Habenero

Hot Sauce - Pineapple Habenero

$12.95
Hot Sauce - Dave's Temporary Insanity

Hot Sauce - Dave's Temporary Insanity

$12.95
Hot Sauce - Queen of...

Hot Sauce - Queen of...

$8.95
Hot Sauce - Cholula Original

Hot Sauce - Cholula Original

$7.95
Hot Sauce - Hot Spots , Flame

Hot Sauce - Hot Spots , Flame

$10.95
Hot Sauce - Melinda's

Hot Sauce - Melinda's

$10.95
Hot Sauce - Hellfire...Firearrhea

Hot Sauce - Hellfire...Firearrhea

$23.95

Carolina Sauce Bottle

$8.95

Honey BBQ Bottle

$8.95

Utensils

Add Untensils

No Utensils

Ketchup Packet

Add Ketchup Packets

No Ketchup Packets

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Comfy Texas-style canteen serving up straight-up American eats, including burgers & brisket.

Location

642 Providence Hwy, Walpole, MA 02081

Directions

