Clyde's Grill & Bar
642 Providence Hwy
Walpole, MA 02081
STARTERS
Twice Baked Buffalo Wings
Our famous bone-in wings. Baked twice to perfection
Chicken Tenders - APPETIZER
Hand-breaded, crispy and delicious
Spin / Art Dip
Loaded with 4 Cheeses and served with fried Tri-Colored tortilla chips
Buffalo Chick Dip
Spicy, Creamy and Tasty. What more could you ask for?
Fried Pickles
Lightly Battered and Fried to perfection, served with Bayou Sauce
Quesadillas
Add, Chicken, Steak or Pulled Pork to these.
Wing Bucket
One Pound of our Signature Bone-In Wings. You Choose the Sauce
Lots of Tots
Add any of our 3 flavors to these crispy tots (Chili Cheddar, White Queso or Parmesan Truffle)
Potato Skins
SALAD
Steakhouse Salad
10oz Grilled Sirloin Tips atop a Garden Fresh Salad with Crumbled Bleu Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing
Carolina Chicken Salad
Boneless Fried Chicken atop Fresh Greens, Vegetables, Shredded Monterey Jack & Crumbled Bacon. Served with Honey Mustard Dressing. Also Available Grilled
Southwest Cobb
Fresh Greens Topped with Blackened Cajun Grilled Chicken, Jalapeno Bacon, Guacamole , Bleu Cheese, Egg and Tomato
Buff Chicken Salad
Clyde's Boneless Buffalo Wings on a Bountiful Salad with Crumbled Bleu Cheese.
Balsamic Chicken Salad
Grilled Boneless Breast of Chicken atop Shredded Iceburg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Craisins, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Sliced Almonds. Served with Flatbread and Balsamic Dressing
Farm Wedge
Crisp Iceberg Quarter topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Tomato & Red Onion
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese. Anchovies on Request
Garden Salad
Fresh Tossed Garden Vegetables and Mixed Greens
SOUP
SANDWICH
SF Chix Sand - Traditional
Golden Brown Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Pickles & Mayo
SF Chix Sand - Buffalo Style
Golden Brown Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato & Dipped in Buffalo Sauce
SF Chix Sand - Carolina
Golden Brown Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato & Dipped in Clyde's Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce
Boston Cheese Sandwich
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Peppers & Onions, with American Cheese
Grill Chix Sand Plain
Grilled Breast of Chicken with Lettuce Tomato
Grill Chix Sand Cadillac
Grilled Breast of Chicken Topped with Crispy Bacon, Grilled Onion & Bleu Cheese
Grill Chix Sand BBQ
Grilled Breast of Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato and Clyde's Special BBQ Sauce
Grill Chix Sand Carolina
Grilled Breast of Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato & Clyde's Own Carolina Gold Sauce
Grill Chix Sand Buffalo
Grilled Breast of Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato & a Spicy Buffalo Sauce
St. Louis Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Smoked Pork topped with Creamy Coleslaw, Diced Onion & Clyde's Own BBQ Sauce atop a Toasted Roll
Pulled Pork Grill Chz.
Slow Smoked Pork with Vermont Cheddar & Caramelized Onion on Thick Texas Toast Grilled to Perfection
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Crispy Fried Haddock & Cheddar Cheese, served with Tarter Sauce & Shredded Lettuce
South Meatloaf Sandwich
Thick Cut Homemade Meatloaf with Bacon, Cheddar & Crispy Fried Onion Strings. Choice of Sauce - Honey BBQ or Savory Grilled Mushroom & Beef Gravy
Brisket Reuben
Slow Cooked Beef Brisket, Cole Slaw, Melted Jack Cheese with Clyde's Original BBQ Sauce on Lightly Grilled Texas Toast
CBC Ranch Wrap
"Crispy Bacon & Chicken" with Romaine, Tomato & Ranch Dressing
Twisted Pastrami Sandwich
Black Forest Pastrami with Swiss Cheese & Honey Mustard served on a Bavarian Pretzel Roll
BURGERS
All-American Burger
Half Pound Burger with American Cheese, Tomato & Onion
Bacon Cheeseburger
Clyde's All-American Half Pound Burger with Bacon
Bleu Cadillac
Half Pound Burger topped with Grilled Onion, Crispy Bacon and Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
Dusty Road Burger
Old School
A USDA 5oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle. Thousand Island Dressing drizzled on top. Add a Second Burger
Santa Fe Bite
Half Pound Premium Burger Topped with Deep Fried Jalapeno, Bacon, White Queso Sauce and Crunchy Tortilla Strips
Smokehouse
Half Pound Burger Topped with Crispy Fried Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Clyde's Original BBQ Sauce
SoCal Burger
Half Pound Burger with Fresh sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and an Herb Mayo
The Brezel
Clyde's Premium Burger served on A Pretzel Roll. Topped with Swiss, Bacon, Honey Mustard and Grilled Onions
Turkey Burger
Grilled Turkey Burger with Grilled Onion, Vermont Cheddar , Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato
PIZZA 10" Thin Crust
BBQ
BBQ Half Chicken
Half Chicken covered in BBQ Sauce and Slow Cooked to Perfection
St. Louis Pork Rib
Smoked Meaty & Delicious. Available in Half Rack or Full
Baby Back Rib
Smoked, Flavorful & Sweet. Available in Half Rack or Full
Beef Ribs
A Lone Star Favorite. Available in Half Rack of Full
Pulled Pork
Slow Applewood Smoked Boneless Shoulder.
Pulled Pork & Tenders
Lip Smacking Pulled Pork alongside Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. Served with Honey Mustard and Clyde's Original BBQ Sauce.
Ribs & Tenders
Our St. Louis Ribs alongside Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. Served with Honey Mustard and Clyde's Original BBQ Sauce.
GRILL
Rib Eye Skillet
Seasoned 14oz Hand Cut Rib-Eye, Grilled & Set atop a Bed of Mashed Potatos, Topped with Sauteed Onions & Bleu Cheese Crumble
Carolina Gold Tips
14 Ounces of Steak Tips, Covered in Our Sweet & Tangy Gold BBQ Sauce. Served with Cornbread
Teriyaki Tips
14 Ounces of Steak Tips, Tossed with a Mouth Watering Savory Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Grilled Pineapple
Steak Tips
Clyde's Signature Hand Cut USDA Prime Sirloin Tips. Available in 14oz (Laredo) or 21oz (Full) Portions
Turkey Tips
14 Ounces of Marinated Turkey Tips, Grilled & Topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with a Honey Butter Biscuit
Tips n' Tenders
10 Ounces of Clyde's Steak Tips alongside Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. Served with Honey Mustard and Clyde's Original BBQ Sauce.
Flame Grilled Chicken
Two Half Pound Grilled Chicken Breasts. Available with Your Choice of One Sauce: Clyde's Original BBQ, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ, Sweet Chile or Just Plain
MEXICO
Sizzlin Fajitas (Steak)
Served with warm Tortillas, Sauteed Peppers & Onions and Southwest Rice
Sizzlin Fajitas (Chicken)
Served with warm Tortillas, Sauteed Peppers & Onions and Southwest Rice
Sizzlin Fajitas (Vegetarian)
Served with warm Tortillas, Sauteed Peppers & Onions and Southwest Rice
Sizzlin Fajitas (Combo)
Served with warm Tortillas, Sauteed Peppers & Onions and Southwest Rice
Tacos
Three Soft Tortillas Stuffed with Lettuce & Cheese. You Choose the Filling. Served with Sour Cream, Seasoned Rice and Cornbread
Burritos
You Choose the Filling, A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Rice, Shredded Jack Cheese, Onions & Cilantro. Served with Cornbread
Chimichanga Burrito
You Choose the Filling, A Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Rice, Onions & Cilantro. We roll it up and Deep Fry it then Top it with Salsa and Melted Jack Cheese. Served with Cornbread
Crispy Baja Fish Tacos
Fried to Golden Perfection! 3 Soft Tortillas stuffed with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese & Baja Drizzle. Served with Sour Cream, Rice & Cornbread
COMFORTS
Southern Fried Chicken
Chicken Tender Basket
Hand Breaded Tenders Served with Fries and ColeSlaw. Served with a Tangy Honey Mustard & BBQ Sauce for Dippin
Meatloaf Stack
Two Thick Slices of HomeMade Meatloaf Atop Mashed Red Bliss, Fried Onion Strings & a side of Corn. Choose your Topping: Honey BBQ Sauce or Savory Grilled Mushroom & Beef Gravy
Chicken Pot Pie
Country Style Pot Pie with Premium White Chicken Meat, Celery, Corn & Peas in Clyde's Special Sauce.
The Mac of Cheese
Melt in Your Mouth Vermont Cheddar with Rotini Pasta Topped with Panko Bread Crumbs. Choose a Full or Side Order
New England Schrod
A New England Staple. Topped with Lightly Seasoned Bread Crumbs. Served with Choice of Potato and Vegetable
Fish & Chips
North Atlantic Fish Fried to a Golden Brown, Served with Coleslaw & Tarter Sauce
WAIST WATCH
Chicken & Pico
Half Pound of Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Shredded Monterey Jack. Served with Seasoned Rice and Vegetable
Teryaki Stir-fry
Fresh Veggies with a Light Teriyaki Sauce served with Jasmine Rice. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Steak or Shrimp
Buff Chicken Wrap
Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Chopped Tomato & Monterey Jack Cheese with a Light Ranch Drizzle, Served with Twice Baked Sweet Potato Wedges
Norwegian Salmon
Broiled North Atlantic Salmon - Lightly Seasoned and Topped with a Balsamic Drizzle, Jasmine Rice & Vegetable
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
SIDES
RETAIL
T-Shirt
Hoodie
Hot Sauce - Pineapple Habenero
Hot Sauce - Dave's Temporary Insanity
Hot Sauce - Queen of...
Hot Sauce - Cholula Original
Hot Sauce - Hot Spots , Flame
Hot Sauce - Melinda's
Hot Sauce - Hellfire...Firearrhea
Carolina Sauce Bottle
Honey BBQ Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Comfy Texas-style canteen serving up straight-up American eats, including burgers & brisket.
642 Providence Hwy, Walpole, MA 02081